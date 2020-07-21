Local Government
Warren County Deputy County Administrator Robert “Bob” Childress announces retirement
Warren County Deputy County Administrator announced today that he will retire effective August 31, 2020. Mr. Childress has been employed with the County since July 1, 2010, and has more than 32 years of public service in Virginia. Prior to joining Warren County, Mr. Childress was employed with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for 22 years. With VDOT, he served in various roles including Assistant Resident Engineer and Assistant Resident Administrator for the Luray Residency which served Warren, Page, and Clarke Counties.
Mr. Childress is a graduate of Osbourn Park Senior High School in Manassas, Virginia, and Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia. He holds an Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Management/Supervision. Mr. Childress is a Transportation Construction Management Institute Graduate from Virginia Tech, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Transportation Management Institute Graduate located in Savannah, Georgia, and has held numerous other certifications through VDOT.
Upon his hiring as Deputy County Administrator in July 2010, Mr. Childress immediately assumed administrative oversight of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. He was also responsible for numerous transportation and capital improvement projects, airport operations, and the creation and oversight of other sanitary districts as well as the County’s Public Works Department.
Doug Stanley, the County Administrator, stated, “I want to express my personal thanks to Bob Childress for the hard work and dedication that he has displayed during his 10 years with Warren County. Bob is a consummate professional and could be counted on to be the first person in the building each and every morning. In addition to oversight of the Airport and all County facilities up until 2017, Bob handled a number of construction projects including the Warren County Public Safety Building.
Through his efforts, the County has completed a number of road improvement projects to improve the quality of life for our citizens. In particular, he has completed over 20 rural addition projects in the County including in Shenandoah Farms, Taliaferro Manor, Lake Front Royal, Shangri-La, and a number of other subdivisions. Using Bob’s talent, the County saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by managing projects internally.”
Mr. Stanley added, “Dating back to his tenure with VDOT, Bob and I have worked very closely on various transportation projects and issues. He has certainly had a tremendous impact on the transportation system of this community. Thanks to his efforts, we have a number of projects in the pipeline that will be constructed in the next several years, such as safety improvements on Route 55 and the widening of a portion of Happy Creek Road. He has been a tremendous asset for the County.”
Ralph Rinaldi, Chairman of the Board for the Property Owners’ of Shenandoah Farms, added, “The one single factor in the improvement of Shenandoah Farms is Bob Childress. His leadership, knowledge, communication, and dedication to the Farms have, without question, made this community the biggest success story in Warren County. We will miss him.”
Mr. Childress said, “It’s been an honor to serve as Warren County’s Deputy Administrator for the past 10 years. My work has been both challenging and rewarding, and I will miss the dedicated staff that I have come to know as my work family. I’d like to personally thank Mr. Stanley for giving me the opportunity to serve as his deputy and for his leadership through the years. While this current chapter in my life will be closing, I am looking forward to my retirement and future opportunities.”
Local Government
Liaison Committee reports: Tourism, new corridor restaurants, and the Class of 2020’s graduation plight
The Town of Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee shared updates on several topics of mutual interest at its meeting of Thursday, July 16. Present for the county government hosting the meeting at the Warren County Government Center caucus room were Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, filling in for Chairman Walt Mabe, and North River Supervisor Delores Oates. The two county supervisors were accompanied by outgoing County Administrator Doug Stanley, soon-to-be Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi as recording clerk.
Representing the Town were Mayor Gene Tewalt and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, accompanied by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, and for the meeting-opening report on new public meeting video contractor Swagit Productions Systems LLC, IT Director Todd Jones.
Other topics of discussion were the status of: Tourism Promotion as the Town leads the County into private-sector management of the community’s Tourism marketing strategies and operations; Happy Creek Road improvements;
And on the County side: a Development Review Committee report on various projects underway; ongoing tweaks to the Building Inspection Software allowing remote access on applications designed to streamline the process for contractors working in the County; and County projects inside the town limits.
Tourism and Marketing
On the Tourism side, Tederick noted the contracting of the Norfolk-based “Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC”, on a short-term, 90-day basis.
“They’re going to be assisting the Town on the business recovery efforts with a primary focus on tourism marketing. The idea was to kind of have them fill the gap before the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Committee is really up and running,” Tederick told his County counterparts.
The interim town manager said a second meeting phone conference with the company “to try and give them greater direction” was scheduled Friday, July 17.
“Kerry has some really good ideas that we’d like to see implemented in the next 90 days,” Tederick added of Joint Tourism Advisory Board Vice-Chairman Kerry Barnhart. Vibe Properties partner Barnhart has taken the lead for the Joint Advisory Committee in researching the “metrics” and interactive “synergies” surrounding tourism marketing options and strategies.
“We were assuming we were going to be the fiscal agent and have the money run through. If the County doesn’t like that idea, then I don’t think it matters from the town council’s perspective,” Tederick said of his reason for having Tourism on the Liaison Committee agenda. He suggested an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the municipalities “so we know how and when we’re going to disburse funds for tourism”.
Questioned after the meeting about the new tourism management contractor’s impact on Visitors Center staff and operations, Tederick said the Visitors Center would remain open, but at a reduced staffing level he attributed to reduced visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response impacts on travel and tourism.
“Last week there was hardly anybody who came to the Visitors Center,” Tederick observed, adding, “So, two part-time people are going to be laid off; we’re keeping two part-time and the Tourism Coordinator, Tim Smith.”
In his last weeks on the job after being “involuntarily” separated from the county administrator’s job he has held for two decades, Doug Stanley thanked town officials with whom he has worked over the years who were present for their support in what was likely his last face-to-face meeting with them. And he gave an update on progress on construction of Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants in the North Corridor Riverton Commons Shopping Center, among other projects including the new hospital off Leach Run Parkway and a Harbor Freight moving into the old Big Lots space vacated by the latter’s move into the old Food Lion building.
What about graduation?!?
And speaking of COVID-19 pandemic impacts – we were at the end of the Tourism update – an unscheduled discussion on on-again, off-again plans for a live graduation ceremony for the two high schools’ 2020 graduates broke out near the meeting’s end.
“I have issues, well I’m a parent. So, this is Delores the parent, not Delores the supervisor,” Oates began after Cullers broached the topic. “This is an accomplishment that only happens once in a lifetime. And to minimize it drives me crazy because we had a protest six weeks ago where a thousand people were in the street and went into Bing Crosby Stadium. So, what’s the difference between Bing Crosby Stadium and Skyline’s football stadium,” Oates asked of the potential for a properly social distanced, outdoor graduation event.
“You use your common sense – you do what you need to do, but you let the kids have the experience that they’re only going to have once in their lifetime,” Oates added, noting that she had expressed her unhappiness at the move to cancel graduation activities to the Warren County School Board.
“Many of those children will never graduate from anything else; go off to a trade or whatever. So, it’s a big accomplishment,” Tederick observed of high school graduation’s significance in all people’s lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood.
In a lighter moment, Vice-Mayor Sealock’s videotaped prowess on the dance floor at the joint Warren-Skyline High prom event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club was also acknowledged.
“Oh, he was getting it,” Oates observed as laughter erupted following Stanley’s description of Sealock patrolling the prom dance floor.
“I can do it,” Sealock asserted of his abilities on the dance floor.
See these discussions, their light and serious moments, and all the Liaison Committee’s Town and County updates in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Clarification on July FRPD debt service payment – due and paid July 1
Despite recent County work session discussion indicating the July debt service payment on the Front Royal Police Station was coming due mid-month on July 15, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Doug Parson clarified to Royal Examiner on July 16 that, that payment was due July 1.
Parsons said the EDA made the payment and the FRPD loan debt service with United Bank remains current into the new Fiscal Year. He said the debt service payment on the 426 Baugh Drive warehouse property comes due on July 15 and was not sure how confusion on the two debt service payment dates came about.
So, the Town and County’s discussion of a shared payment responsibility on the July FRPD debt service moving forward was not facing the one-day payment turnaround referenced in our story “Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County”.
However, the question remains as to whether both municipal elected bodies and the EDA will sign off on the renegotiated “Reservation of Rights Agreement” discussed at the Warren County Board of Supervisors work session of Tuesday, July 14.
As noted in our July 15th story, if signed off on by the involved municipalities and EDA, the Town will for at least one month, pay $10,528.95, or approximately half of the July interest-only $21,102 FRPD debt service payment, though without admitting any obligation to do so. As noted in our original board work session story, as of November 1 those United Bank loan payments will become interest and principal payments estimated to take the monthly payments into the $50,000 range.
Thus far the EDA has been covering those monthly FRPD debt service payments, at least initially with the expectation that upon completion of construction, which was in October 2018, the Town would move to take over financing of its police station capital improvement project. But also as previously reported, that was before the town council decided to sue the EDA and refuse to pay for the police station despite its not being directly involved in any of the debt service financial irregularities Town officials discovered in the spring of 2018.
On June 1 the EDA presented the Town with an invoice for slightly over $441,300 paid thus far by the EDA on an $8.8-million FRPD project debt service.
The informal discussion between members of the two municipalities’ elected bodies has been pointed to by all involved as a “good faith” effort to move the legal impasse on the Town’s obligation or lack thereof to pay for construction of its $9-million police station in a positive direction.
Public discussion by both the Town and County on the Reservation of Rights Agreement has given no indication as to whether it is viewed as a one-time show of “good faith” by the town council or will be revisited monthly as negotiations between representatives of the two elected bodies proceed.
So, while our July 15th check-writing cliff hangar ended up as somewhat of an anti-climax, we still recommend readers stay tuned as our very own municipal soap opera “As the FRPD Debt Service Turns” continues.
After all, it is being written in “good faith” by our town and county elected officials – apparently with assistance from their, or involved, legal staffs.
Local Government
LOVE, Hate, LOVE, Hate – I’d LOVE for you to be quiet while I’m talking, Kristie – Back at you, Rick
At a July 14 work session there was little love expressed for a LOVE sign Warren County staff have been developing a design and location for, for over a year to piggyback on Virginia’s half-century-old and highly successful “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing slogan. Unfortunately for the project, that year-plus of consideration has seen increased public skepticism of municipal business in the wake of the Economic Development Authority financial scandal, as well as a transition in the County’s elected board majority to, not only a VERY frugal-one, but a majority elected on a promise of a change in “County business as usual”.
Whether change on all fronts – related or unrelated to the EDA scandal – will be a long-range positive for the community remains to be seen. In fact, public comments for and against the project led to some volatility from opposing sides as will be elaborated on below.
At issue for the county’s elected officials Tuesday was an estimated total cost of about $17,000, $7,000 of which has been spent so far out of the County’s Tourism marketing budget of approximately $300,000. County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that state law mandates a certain portion of local lodging tax revenue being committed to Tourism marketing. It was noted the County’s lodging tax is 5%, with 3% of the revenue earmarked to local tourism marketing efforts.
Following County Zoning Administrator Joe Petty’s PowerPoint presentation tracing the project’s history and logistics, board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers and Chairman Walt Mabe led the board’s critical breakdown of the project. In addition to cost, the staff’s chosen north side entranceway location at the Route 340/522 North intersection with Guard Hill Road came under critical scrutiny. Petty explained that in addition to a high-volume entranceway into town, the site offered necessary space for a pullover, parking and a viewshed featuring mountains on the horizon as the road into town approaches the bridges over the forks of the Shenandoah River.
Cullers wondered if the sign’s visibility was adequate as Route 340/522 curved approaching the site. Mabe asked if a planned gravel parking area would not be handicap-friendly.
After the board’s critique, several familiar citizen critics of most things past board and county administrative overseen, raised their voices to condemn the project in whole or part. Those citizens were Gary Kushner, Kristie Atwood and Paul Gabbert, who criticized cost, benefit and even alluded to potential peripheral factors of a seedy nature – “I’m not going to name, names,” Gabbert said of his allusions to potential ethical questions he felt might be in play involving the project funding’s ultimate destination.
However, two familiar community figures, past Front Royal Rotary President and ongoing active member Rick Novak and Blue Ridge Arts Council official Kym Crump, countered those arguments with strong endorsements of the project and its potential benefits in tourism promotion. Novak and Crump spoke following Kushner, Atwood, and Gabbert’s salvos against the project.
As to questions on the economic benefit of the LOVE sign’s placement at an entranceway into town already featuring some historical markers, Novak cited a less tangible social media measurement. He noted the parking-accommodated pull off, rather than attract crowds, would attract isolated individuals, including tourists, who would likely take selfies at the LOVE sign and circulate them on social media, giving the community an unknown promotional benefit – “and for the community, it’s free advertising” Novak reasoned.
He traced the origin of the project to the state government encouraging localities to put their own “LOVE” signs up to expand the “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing theme, adding of Rotary’s interest in the project, “We thought we could carve out $3500 and try and find a location for it,” before observing, “It’s amazing it’s turned into this – hostile,” he concluded hesitantly.
During his remarks, Novak wheeled and called Atwood out for talking loudly through his comments in support of the project – “Did I talk during your time,” Novak asked before turning back to the supervisors to vent his frustration on the tone of recent meetings.
“That’s another thing – I encourage everybody out here to start building things and stop tearing things down. It’s ridiculous! Let’s get on with building good things in our community,” Novak said turning toward the supervisors to conclude, “I hope you guys in your infinite wisdom, will continue on with this project whether it costs $12,000 or $30,000 – it’s cheap. You have the money,” he observed of the $300,000 tourism budget.
“It’s a good project, let us do it; let’s not waste the $7,000 that’s already in,” Novak concluded of the expenditures Petty had cited on design, site surveying, and VDOT right-of-way applications.
From her Blue Ridge Arts Council perspective, Crump echoed Novak’s enthusiasm for the project and questioned opponents’ assertions the Guard Hill Road site wasn’t high visibility, noting the large number of political campaign signs that appear there during election seasons. She challenged the board members to not place, or allow to be placed by others, future political campaign signs at the location if it was deemed unsuited for the LOVE sign based on visibility concerns.
The two pro speakers drew Gabbert back to the podium for a rebuttal. He complained that money was being spent out of the community to facilitate the project, suggesting $20,000 could have been given to a local artist to realize the project.
“It’s not about what we have to send out, it’s about the whole dang project, which I think some people don’t see,” Gabbert asserted, adding, “A big LOVE sign – a couple hundred thousand dollars when it could have been made for $20,000 …” leading Novak to burst into loud laughter from his seat at a cost estimate nowhere near what had been cited during county staff discussion of funding.
Following Chairman Mabe’s breaking up any verbal sparring between Gabbert and Novak, County Administrator Stanley reiterated a projected total cost of $17,000, leading Gabbert to refocus his criticism on the destination of where the money was actually spent or to be spent.
With no one else volunteering to carry the debate on Mabe prepared to move to the next agenda item, leading Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter to ask if the project was going to be authorized for consideration or public hearing at an upcoming meeting. The project was then set for the board’s lone July meeting on the 21st.
See Petty’s detailed PowerPoint presentation followed by the board critique and contrasting public comments, occasionally turning volatile as noted above, in this Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County
In an unexpected and somewhat stunning development in an added agenda item to conclude Tuesday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session, it was revealed that a revised “Reservation of Rights Agreement” has been negotiated between members of the county board and the Front Royal Town Council. Following the discussion about the new agreement on making the July FRPD construction debt service payment, a board consensus was reached to place a vote on approval of the revised agreement on the board’s July 21st meeting agenda.
The new agreement is a radically pared-back version of the one the town council unanimously approved at a June 30 Special Meeting to cover half the July FRPD headquarters debt service payment, as will be explored in detail below.
Board Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers made the motion to add the item to Tuesday’s work session. Delores Oates then noted she and Cullers “met, I think you guys know, with Ms. Cockrell and Chris (Holloway)” on the matter, observing that the supervisors had not appropriated funding to continue covering the EDA FRPD debt service payments into the new fiscal year.
It seems the County and Town are on the verge of taking a high-stakes gamble on whose credit rating will suffer the worst if the EDA’s FRPD debt service payments are not covered this fiscal year.
The pared-back Reservation of Rights Agreement appears to be a compromise to avoid that gamble being played into the commercial banking community as of July 16.
It was revealed during the subsequent discussion that today, Wednesday, July 15, is the last day before the $21,102 interest-only payment to United Bank goes overdue. If the agreement to keep the loan current is realized before either elected body votes to sign off on the method by which it will be done, at least for July, the Town will still only pay half of the monthly amount due, or $10,529.
That half interest-only payment is based on council’s contention that verbal assurances by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald of a New Market Tax Credit-based 30-year, 1.5% interest rate on the FRPD construction project that it did not even qualify for, is somehow legally binding. The EDA is paying United Bank 3% interest on the debt service.
And while it is the EDA’s loan, supported by the County’s operational funding, both municipalities have traditionally and continue to be responsible for covering the debt service on their capital improvement projects funded through the EDA. It seems clear outside of Town Hall that precedent indicates the intent was for the town government to assume the Town Police Station construction debt service upon completion of the project, dating to October 2018.
But that was before the previous EDA administration financial scandal began unraveling in 2018. That unraveling led to the EDA’s initial March 2019 $21.3 million civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 14 co-defendants alleged to have conspired with her to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets to their own benefit. It was followed by the Town’s filing of escalating litigation against the EDA, now seeking recovery of “at least $20 million” of allegedly misdirected or promised Town assets.
But on Tuesday, Oates asserted that the new agreement, which removes the conditional legal language that would have had the County and EDA signing a document that stated the Town had “no moral or legal obligation” to pay for its police station, indicates ongoing “good faith” negotiations between the two municipalities to resolve the FRPD debt service impasse; and perhaps other issues related to the Town’s $20-million-plus civil litigation against the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA. That litigation relates to the previous EDA administration’s financial scandal, details of which were revealed by a 2018 forensic audit commissioned by the EDA and County.
That audit was commissioned in the wake of Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson and Town auditors discovery of financial irregularities in some of the Town’s debt service arrangements with the EDA, though the police station project was not one of those.
It is against this legal backdrop our community financial drama is unfolding.
Pared-back legal verbiage
As opposed to the convoluted legalese we described in our story “Legal questions surround Town offer of one-time, recoverable FRPD payment”, the new, one-paragraph draft “Reservation of Rights Agreement” is brief and to the point, at least comparatively.
It reads: “The Town of Front Royal (‘Town’) tenders $10,528.95 to the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and County of Warren, Virginia a/k/a Economic Development Authority of the County of Warren (‘EDA’) for the July 2020 payment on the loan by United Bank for the Town Police Department with no admission of obligation and reserving all rights to continue to contest this and other matters in pending litigation between the Town and EDA. The EDA accepts this payment acknowledging this reservation of rights.”
Gone are the “Conditions” that led EDA attorney Sharon Pandak to tell Royal Examiner upon our reading them to her over the phone, that she would be reluctant to advise the EDA to sign off on the initial agreement. Those deleted passages include:
“The Town denies that it owes any moral or legal obligation to repay the Loan”;
“The County and the EDA acknowledge that this payment shall not be construed as, considered to be, or argued to be, in any forum, an admission for any purpose, including but not limited to of liability of the Town for the Loan or the Costs”; and,
“All parties agree that payment hereunder shall be inadmissible for any purpose except by the Town to recover this payment as damages in the Litigation,” among other legally qualifying passages.
So, good-faith negotiations perhaps – just in small steps, VERY small steps with a very large credit rating gamble looming in the balance that could impact this community’s financial future on both sides of the Town-County boundary.
Thus far the EDA, with County support has been making what have been interest-only payments on the $9-million FRPD project. That will change on November 1, when the United Bank loan moves to principal and interest payments. EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons estimated that would take the monthly payments to about $50,000 from the $21,000 interest-only range.
According to Parsons the balance on the United Bank FRPD headquarters loan as of June 1, when the EDA submitted an invoice to the Town for slightly over $441,300 paid thus far by the EDA, is $8.44 million.
How not only this month’s payment but also coming ones will be handled by both municipalities appears to be hinted at by the new one-paragraph Reservation of Rights Agreement spitting the FRPD debt service down the middle with minimal additional legal verbiage. Letting the EDA’s FRPD debt service go delinquent may not be a gamble in either involved municipality’s best interest.
At issue now appears to be will July’s $21,102 payment be made by somebody, somehow before the end of the July 15th banking day; and will majorities of both the Town and County’s elected bodies to agree to this arrangement on an ongoing basis to prevent that rather large credit-rating gamble being played on the municipal-banking poker table??
Stay tuned for the next thrilling episode of “As the FRPD Debt Service – and EDA, Town and County Credit Ratings – Turn”. But while you wait for that next episode, see Tuesday night’s episode unfold over the last 10 minutes or so of Tuesday’s meeting in this Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
Town authorizes new EDA; Chamber as CARES administrator; and FRPD equipment upgrades
On Monday, July 13, the Front Royal Town Council took several actions, for better or worse, that will shape several key future functions in coming months and years. At the top of the list was second and final reading approval – 4-1, Thompson dissenting as she did at the June 22 first reading – of creation of a new Economic Development Authority solely overseen and funded by the town government and its taxpayers.
The Town will become the first municipality in Virginia to concurrently be a part of two EDA’s. In an unprecedented example of attempting to “have your cake and sue it too”, the Town has maintained its half-century-plus, co-founding membership in the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA while civil litigating for virtually all the money the EDA is trying to recover in its initial $21.3 million civil action against its former executive director and 14 co-defendants accused of conspiring to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets.
But at least the Town does not have to fund operational costs of the old EDA, as in EDA legal fees to fight the Town litigation, while figuring out where its operational costs for it new unilateral EDA will come from, if not a successful civil litigation against its old EDA. For as previously reported, the County took over the Town’s share of joint EDA operational funding several years ago as part of ongoing negotiations about the double taxation of town citizens. So, while the town government doesn’t have to fund the EDA’s legal defense against it, its citizens do as county taxpayers.
Alright, enough of that dizzying legal scenario.
Also approved Monday were a Fiscal Year-2021 budget amendment authorizing receipt of $1,276,558 of the County’s $3.5 million in CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief Equities and Securities) Act federal funding for COVID-19 relief for private-sector economic losses incurred due to the Coronavirus pandemic emergency management response restrictions; as well as an agreement with the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce to manage distribution of the Town’s CARES Act funds.
The amount of money authorized to be put under the Chamber’s control was $1,176,558, $100,000 less than the total amount being transferred to Town control. According to the staff summary, that $100,000 is being put into the General Fund Contingency account to cover “COVID-19 expenses”.
Questioned about those expenses by Councilwoman Lori Athey Cockrell, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick said those costs were an “unknown” at this time, so no amount was being cited at this point in the process.
However, Tederick said he was “confident” those costs would be “minimal”.
Also approved in a series of 5-0 votes, Holloway absent, as were the CARES Act related items, were three appropriations totaling $256,981.72 for equipment upgrade purchases for the Front Royal Police Department. FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis made a detailed presentation on the need for the equipment upgrades at council’s previous work session.
Those equipment purchase authorizations were:
- $82,159.72 for a VESTA 911 phone system;
- $162,000 for replacement of 10 WatchGuard 4Re In-car WIFI camera systems, and 24 VISTA body cameras, and;
- $12,822 for Avtec-Motorola radio console equipment to replace existing equipment termed at its “end of life” stage of service.
As Chief Magalis told council at his work session presentation, these equipment upgrades are the cost of doing law enforcement work at an optimum of communications efficiency; and self-monitoring standards that protect both the public and the department’s personnel legally.
The agenda summary noted that the Town will pay for the car and body cameras at $32,440 annually over a five-year period. Funding for all three purchases were cited as available through existing FY-2021 FRPD budget line items.
A scheduled Closed Session to discuss unspecified “Personnel” matters was deleted from the agenda at Councilman Meza’s suggestion, due to the absence of one member, Chris Holloway.
Lori Cockrell’s request to then add a Closed Session to discuss the Town’s litigation against the County-Town Economic Development Authority was rejected for not receiving the required unanimous vote to alter the advertised agenda. Councilwoman Letasha Thompson explained she would oppose the addition on the same grounds council had agreed to remove the scheduled Closed Session, Holloway’s absence preventing consideration by the full council.
The final agenda item was unanimous approval of a Resolution of support for a Town “Employee Appreciation Day” to be this Wednesday, July 15. The resolution cited the ongoing contributions of the Town’s remaining 168 part and full-time employees, particularly during upheavals in normal service resulting from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic emergency management response. Staff will be honored with a Town-hosted luncheon tomorrow to mark Employee Appreciation Day.
See the staff summaries, discussion and votes on these matters, as well as Stars of the Month Employee recognitions to the Solid Waste Department’s EJ Swindell and Jorge Guerrero for work “above and beyond”; and the departmental “pinning” by his wife, of FRPD’s newest Officer Scott Baker; and public presentations on town road infrastructure/pothole issues (Mike McCool), trash accumulation and overflow at the County Dog Park in town (Betty Showers), and another 2nd Amendment Sanctuary initiative seeking to shield citizens from State-enacted gun laws presented to council (Paul Aldridge) in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Town Manager search back to square one: Council majority rejects ‘great resume’ on ‘intangibles’
It seems the $24,500 the Front Royal Town Council spent to have a private-sector executive search firm seek out qualified municipal management candidates has been taxpayer money thus far ill spent.
That is because from an initial field of 49 candidates assembled by executive search firm Baker-Tilly since they were contracted on February 13, none survived the initial selection process. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, two final candidates chosen from that field of 49, were brought into town for face-to-face interviews last week.
It appears neither was found acceptable to a majority of the Town’s elected officials – though it may have been a close call on one, according to Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock. Sealock serves as council liaison to the executive “headhunting” firm as some, including the vice mayor, colloquially call such executive “hunt” professionals. However, it appears a council majority of four rejected the preferred of the two final candidates as not bringing quite enough to the table to replace Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on a permanent basis.
“One had a poor interview,” Sealock observed, adding that while the other candidate had “a great resume” and was generally “liked” by all his council colleagues, was found by that majority to not have the necessary intangibles for the job. The primary intangible may have been age, as in the early ’30s being too young or not allowing for sufficient experience in municipal management.
“I could have voted yes; I think two, maybe a third could have,” Sealock said without naming names, “I really wanted to meet that 90-day time-frame,” the vice mayor added of making the choice by the end of the Fiscal Year 2020. However, with the potential of throwing a deciding vote Mayor Gene Tewalt’s way for an almost sure deciding 4-3 vote in favor of replacing Tederick at the helm of the town administration, any potential 3-3 tie evaporated.
“We didn’t want to do that,” Vice-Mayor Sealock said of having the mayor, rather than council have the final word on the decision.
Of the town manager search and restart of that process in the wake of the early July failure to make an appointment after a three to five-month process, Sealock said executive search consultant Baker-Tilly had informed him that “a couple” in the initial pool of candidates might re-apply.
Over half withdrew from consideration
Of the 49 original candidates provided by Baker-Tilly, Sealock said that 27 had dropped out, taking the field to 22. Those 22 were narrowed by council to a pool of nine, which jumped to 11 with two late additions. Council then narrowed the finalists down to three, one of whom removed them-self from consideration, leading to the final two candidates being brought in last week.
Sealock noted that part of the Baker-Tilly contract states that if an appointment is made and that appointee is terminated with cause within two years, Baker-Tilly will be responsible to assist in a new town manager candidate search at no additional cost to the original contract.
So, a young, likable candidate with a “great” resume – what have you got to lose?!?
Of on-the-street “conspiracy theories” that the consultant search is more show than substance, and that Tederick will eventually be offered the job on a permanent basis by his council and County Republican Committee allies, Sealock pooh-poohed that notion.
“I talked to Matt this morning (Thursday, July 9) and he’s not interested in the job permanently. Could we hire him under other circumstances? – Yes, but he’s not interested. He’s done an exceptional job. No one else could have come in and been dead on, on services like he has,” Sealock observed.
If lauded inside Town Hall for his job as interim town manager, Tederick has drawn some pointed public criticism, including from council candidates Bruce Rappaport and Betty Showers. Most prominently that public criticism has focused on two council decisions many see the interim town manager’s influence on the front end of.
One was Tederick’s late January 2020 dis-assembling of the Town Tourism Marketing function in the wake of the firing of five department heads, as part of his FY-2021 town budget preparation and plan to downsize or “right-size” as he termed it, the town governmental function in favor of private-sector outsourcing.
The second was the decision to sue the existing Town-County EDA and apply to the state government for authority to become the first municipality in Virginia to be allowed to create a second Economic Development Authority while technically remaining a part of the existing EDA it has chosen to litigate against, rather than negotiate with to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution on any misdirected assets from the previous EDA Administration’s financial scandal.
For a council and interim town manager focused on reduced governmental costs, many have questioned the long-term financial impacts on town taxpayers of those two decisions.
Also as reported last week, Tederick’s contract as interim town manager was extended on a monthly basis past its June 30 end of the fiscal year term, as well as adjusted to a less complicated legally, personal rather than LLC hire, as council ponders life without its interim man.
As readers will recall, council first appointed Tederick interim mayor in the wake of Mayor Hollis Tharpe’s April, effective May, 2019 resignation to deal with legal issues.
Contacted by phone shortly before publication Friday, Tederick confirmed Sealock’s perception and reinforced his own previous comments that he is not interested in, and will not seek the town manager’s job on a permanent basis. He noted that restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic response delayed planned business activities on his part, allowing him to continue in the interim role longer than he might have.
“But there will be a time when I’ll have to say ‘I have to move on’. So, I’m hoping to see this resolved in the next two to three months … There was a lot of time invested in this process. Both of those final candidates were brought in for 11-hour days around their interviews,” Tederick observed of the conclusion of a five-month process since Baker-Tilly was contracted by the Town.
Tederick noted that he was not in the room for the town manager candidate interviews, nor was he privy to details of those interviews. However, as to the observation about “age” being a determining factor in the rejection of the stronger of the two candidates interviewed last week, Tederick suggested perhaps limited “experience” as a preferable choice of words.
Attempts to reach other council members and the mayor for comment on this story were unsuccessful over a two-day period prior to publication.
King Cartoons
