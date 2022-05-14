Local News
Warren County EDA announces sale contract on 426 Baugh Drive warehouse
Following a May 13th Special Meeting Closed Session, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA) announced a contract on the sale of the large warehouse at 426 Baugh Drive. As noted in a WC EDA press release, the $5.7 million sale to the Shahi Food Group, a specialty ice cream bar producer with a distribution network in 20 states, including New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia, relieves the WC EDA of a significant portion of its bank debt service.
The full EDA board was present for the closed session convened at 8 a.m. Friday morning to review “a proposed relocation and expansion of a business to Warren County.”
In April of 2021, the EDA announced leasing of the 426 Baugh Drive property to SYSCO at a price of $28,800 a month. That lease expired this month. A previously projected sale at the asking price of $5.75 million to Parallel Virginia LLC, a pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis, fell through due to permitting and other issues at the state level.
See the EDA press release on the contracted sale below:
Shahi Food Group
The EDA is pleased to announce the contract to sell 426 Baugh Drive, an EDA property, to Shahi Food Group. The sales price of the property is $5.7 million. Shahi projects $7 million capital investment and a 5-year employment projection of 100 individuals. Shahi is projected to begin manufacturing operations at the Baugh Drive site in the late fall of 2022.
Shahi is currently based in a nearby county and has been in business for over 30 years. They produce an ethnic ice cream bar called Shahi Kulfi in 6 flavors – chocolate, strawberry, cream, pistachio, mango, and coconut. They currently distribute to over 2000 retail outlets in 20 states and have a large market presence in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia.
Shahi is approved for retail sales in large grocery and warehouse stores in the US and has received approvals for European distribution of their products. The parent company of Shahi Foods is Shadchem – an international food and consumer products group with a presence in over 16 countries.
The EDA is incredibly excited about another food manufacturer locating in the Stephens Industrial Park of Warren County. EDA Chair Jeff Browne said: “This sale is a team effort with everyone taking an active role in determining that Shahi Food Group is a good fit for our community and has a tremendous upside as it expands in the United States and internationally. Furthermore, not only is the sale bringing jobs and investment to Warren County, but EDA is retiring a significant portion of its bank loans.”
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 16 – 20, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (May 15).
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night (May 17).
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Manassas Run and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Warren Coalition accepting nominations for Larry M. Funk Memorial Award
Nominations are now open for the Larry M. Funk Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Children. This award, newly established by the Warren Coalition, recognizes an individual whose dedication and service to the children of Warren County have made a positive impact on them.
The award is open to anyone who serves children in any way, though if it is their profession, the nominator will need to explain the way in which they go above and beyond their normal job requirements. Nominators are asked to explain the contributions made to the children and youth of Warren County, cite some specific examples, and list five outstanding qualities of the nominee.
Nominations can be made online at https://bit.ly/LarryFunkAward. (Note that the link is case-sensitive.) A panel will review the nomination packages, and the selected recipient will be presented with a plaque, and $500 cash at the Warren Coalition’s Annual Membership Luncheon on July 28th at 11:30 am at the Community Center at 538 Villa Ave. in Front Royal.
Larry M. Funk was a member of the Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions, including Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. He received many awards and recognitions from community organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and American Legion Post 53, just to name a few.
His many activities included presentations at events and the distribution of educational materials for the youth of Warren County. This included many bike rodeos, Warren County Fair booths, Warren Memorial Hospital annual health fair, drug awareness displays, car shows, and car seat safety checks. He coordinated and organized the annual D.A.R.E. day, which was the culmination of a year of planning for the fifth graders of Warren County Public Schools as part of the D.A.R.E education during the school year.
Larry was an elder at his church, served as assistant Sunday school superintendent, and as a youth Sunday school teacher. He would practice his presentations for hours until he got it just the way he wanted to present it. He took great pride in working with the children of the community. Students and former adult students would frequently greet him with hugs whenever they would see him. Larry’s impact was great and long-lasting.
Larry was married for 38 years; the proud father of two sons; and grandfather of five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and especially teaching them.
“Larry would have been very humbled to know about the incredible recognition that the Warren Coalition is bestowing in his memory,” his wife Linda said.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness in the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Its mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals earn national recognition for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have each earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
The Leapfrog Group assigned an A, B, C, D, or F grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.
This is the fifth consecutive “A” for Winchester Medical Center, a distinction The Leapfrog Group recognizes as Straight A’s for 2020-2022, placing WMC in elite company with only 14% of the U.S. hospitals graded this spring. WMC is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle region.
“I’m pleased that both of our acute care hospitals have earned “A” safety grades from Leapfrog,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “The last two years have reinforced our processes and our appreciation for the role each of us plays in ensuring the safety of patients, as well as families, staff, and the larger community. Valley Health caregivers are highly engaged and committed to providing safe, high quality care for every patient, every time.”
Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said the hospital’s “A” safety grade is an affirmation of her staff’s focus on patient safety. “Our patients trust us to do everything in our power to improve their health. That is a privilege we take seriously. So patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Valley Health
Winchester Medical Center, a 495-bed regional referral hospital, and Warren Memorial Hospital, a 36-bed acute care hospital, are part of Valley Health, a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
I-81southbound milling and paving starts May 15 in Rockingham County
STAUNTON – Beginning Sunday night, May 15, southbound Interstate 81 motorists should be alert for overnight lane closures at two locations in Rockingham County. Contractors will be milling and paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg and from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 near Mount Crawford.
Both work zones require alternating lane closures on southbound I-81 Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. There also will be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at interchanges within the work zones. During these times, digital message signs will advise motorists of detour routes.
VDOT awarded two separate contracts to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke, Va., with a combined value of about $3.6 million dollars. The Mount Crawford-area paving operations have a contract completion date of June 24, 2022. The Harrisonburg-area paving operations have a contract completion date of November 15, 2022. All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Let’s chalk about mental health
Every May, Mental Health America observes Mental Health Awareness Month and encourages organizations from across the United States to join their initiative. This year, the Northwestern Community Services Board’s Prevention and Wellness Services is conducting its 3rd annual ‘Let’s Chalk About Mental Health’ campaign. This interactive initiative is designed to educate the community about the diverse aspects of mental health and how to reduce the stigma around seeking help when needed.
Launched on May 1, ‘Let’s Chalk About Mental Health’ will cover why relationships matter, how and when to reach out when you or a friend may be experiencing a mental health crisis, how to be there with active listening tips and tools, and how, together, we can find resources for self-help and professional help. The Prevention and Wellness team will share resources, facilitate discussions, and offer tips to start the conversation at home. Community members can access content through their social media accounts- @LordFairfaxYRA on all major platforms.
To join the discussion, individuals and organizations can share pictures, videos or posts using the hashtag #NWChalksAboutMH. “Through the campaign, we hope to foster conversations regarding mental health and breaking down barriers. We encourage the community to support those conversations by connecting others to resources and being there for someone in their time of need.” stated Rebekah Schennum, Prevention and Wellness Specialist. The Prevention and Wellness team hopes the campaign will reach community members of all ages and encourage a growing understanding of mental health and the importance of mental wellness.
Northwestern Prevention and Wellness Services
Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices, and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
Laurel Ridge signs partnership agreement with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University
Laurel Ridge Community College is excited to partner with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University to help high school students from middle- and lower-income families attain a higher education. The entities are signing a memorandum of understanding May 18.
Opportunity Scholars provides the up-front costs of education and career training – including short-term training – as a way to provide economic mobility for all families. More than 100 students in one academic year have already been engaged in the program, which creates a pipeline of workers ready to support professional, career and technology industries.
“We believe that by joining forces with like-minded partners, we can empower every student with the tools for success and touch future generations,” said Opportunity Scholars CEO Knox Singleton. “By 2025, we hope to have enrolled 1,000 students in the program, putting them on the course toward high-demand, high-paying professions.”
The agreement is for students living in the Laurel Ridge service area – Winchester, and Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties – and is intended to enable students to pursue a career in their own communities with sustainable wages at the least cost to themselves and their families in one of these high-demand and high-skilled areas: public service, healthcare, education, business, IT and trades.
As part of the agreement, Opportunity Scholars will pay for and provide personal, career and academic mentoring for high school and college preparation, as well as most of the expenses related to earning a degree or certification. Opportunity Scholars staff will articulate transfer pathways from Laurel Ridge to SU for those careers that require a bachelor’s degree.
In return, among Laurel Ridge’s obligations are helping high school students choose the right curriculum for their chosen pathways so they are able to take advantage of dual-enrollment classes; sharing with Opportunity Scholars advisors, students and parents plans and pathway information demonstrating how students can earn credentials, certificates and degrees; and providing high school seniors with information on financial aid, new student onboarding and other initiatives.
Additionally, Laurel Ridge will ensure students have a smooth transition from high school to college, will refer potential students to the Opportunity Scholars program if those students are interested in one of the targeted fields, and will train career coaches and dual-enrollment specialists to provide program continuity with Opportunity Scholars.
“The Opportunity Scholars program will provide many students an avenue to pursue training and education beyond high school that will put them on a pathway to success,” said Dean, Early College and High School Partnerships Brenda Byard. “The partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College will ensure students can begin the pathway while still in high school. Opportunity Scholars is a model program to create equitable opportunities and the talent pipeline in our communities.”
Learn more about the program at www.opportunityscholars.org.
