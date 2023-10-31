Warren County Educators Sing Praises of Dr. Kristen Pence’s School Board Tenure

I wanted to take this opportunity to explain why I support Sheriff Mark Butler for another term as Sheriff of Warren County. I’ve been very blessed and grateful to have been able to serve the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County in my work in law enforcement. In my 38 years in public service, I have seen many changes that have taken place as to law enforcement’s approach in how to serve the citizens in our community better. With that, I have realized that those who lead with a passion and vision to realize goals are the ones who are successful in their mission.

Having served under seven Chiefs of Police and one Sheriff in my tenure, I can say that Mark Butler is one of only three that I have seen with these attributes. His unwavering commitment to addressing priority enforcement efforts, enhancing safety and community policing initiatives, and providing the training and tools for his deputies and staff to do their jobs is commendable.

Elected Sheriffs will face occasional opposition and political conjecture that could possibly sway them from their goals, but Sheriff Butler isn’t intimidated or easily influenced by others and has shown to stay on the path and promises he outlined when he took office. Sheriff Butler has shown his tendency to go out of the norm and try a different approach in combating the drug issues facing our community with great success!

His community policing initiatives have created an invaluable partnership with many businesses, neighborhoods, and organizations in working together in support of them and their own initiatives for a better community. His support and commitment to our citizens, especially our seniors and youth, are undeniable, and his ability to capture grant funding and donation resources to save taxpayer monies to serve the citizens better is remarkable.

Aside from these accomplishments, Sheriff Butler realized his promised goal of state accreditation for your Sheriff’s Office coupled with an added award as a Certified Crime Prevention Community by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, two designations unparalleled in such a short time from a Sheriff’s Office. Let me repeat that….” unparalleled in such as short time from a Sheriff’s Office”.

I have learned that working under Sheriff Butler requires big shoulders and a buy-in to his vision. There’s one thing I’ve learned in life, and that is you do not always have to agree with those you work or live with to co-exist. It’s like family…but if you work to fulfill the common goals you agree are important in life and thus make life better for others…then you’ve done it right!

In election years, or for that matter, life in general, we tend to focus on the negatives. We, as humans, are inherently negatively biased. We focus more on the bad than the good. But, when I have citizens, businesses, and organizations wanting their Sheriff’s Office’s company to join in their endeavors, when young children run out from their seats in the school cafeteria, and senior citizens wanting to give me hugs and compliments, then in them exists an impression of who we are and the positive things we are doing and that reinforces me that we ARE doing it right.

Let’s keep doing it right….Vote for Mark Butler for Sheriff of Warren County this November 7th.

Robbie Seal

Front Royal, VA

