Warren County eying options for implementing Youngkin’s reduced car tax rates law
Governor Glenn Youngkin last week signed into law HB1239, empowering local governments to cut the tax rate imposed on cars without impacting other personal property taxes, and/while preventing tax hikes driven by dramatically increased used vehicle values. What that might mean for Warren County taxpayers is not yet known.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin in a media release. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
Queried about how the new law would help Warren County residents, County Administrator Ed Daley wrote in an email, “We are looking at options. The number of vehicles changes every day as residents buy and sell them. Our current estimate is that 57.4% of the registered vehicles in Warren County decreased in value or remained the same.
The tax on an additional 36.7% of our vehicles would increase by less than $100. The Commonwealth pays about one-third of the vehicle tax. We need to balance these reductions and smaller increases with the vehicles that have higher increases in value and the state funding.”
Daley said his office would make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors in April.
The Supervisors have a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 AM, but the item is not on that agenda. The next regular BOS meeting is scheduled for April 19 at 7 PM in the Warren County Government Center. However, a Special Meeting on April 12 at 7 PM has been called by the supervisors for a public hearing on the FY-2023 Budget proposal.
Prior to the passage of HB1239, which was sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.
Governor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now
County supervisors ponder Shenandoah Farms residents divide over Sanitary District Management initiative
While no decision was to be made at a Tuesday night, March 29, work session on an initiative by the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Board to take management control of the Farms Sanitary District operations back from the County, a split crowd of supporters and opponents of the proposal showed up to state their opinions on the perceived merits or lack thereof of the proposal. A “Public Comments Period” was included on the work session agenda to allow the board to hear Farms residents weigh in on the matter.
A basic divide appeared to be trust of the POSF board to successfully and ethically manage the Sanitary District. That divide appeared centered on those involved in one way or another with the board supporting their management plan, while those with limited contact or who avoid interaction with the board opposed it.
The official count, verified by Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi who herself left the dais to address the issue as a resident of Shenandoah Farms, was an 8-8 tie in public comments speakers for and against the Farms Property Owners group re-taking control of the Sanitary District Management operations after 11 years of County management. Ciarrocchi explained her unplanned remarks being a result of what she had heard from the POSF Board leadership and supporting members during the work session.
“I was a little bit hesitant when I first heard about this because my initial gut reaction was, ‘Oh no, we’re having another Town Building Inspections Debacle.’ Here they are, they want to get rid of an agreement. What happens six months from now, one year from now when they come back and try to get the County to resume management? ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is usually my motto.
“But if there is a better way to do something and things aren’t working and there’s an actionable and executable plan, I can listen and I can adapt and change my point of view. And throughout this meeting I have changed my point of view … it seems like they have a very involved and active volunteer board. They seem really dedicated; they seem knowledgeable. They seem like they have an actionable and executable plan. – And I’m in favor of it,” Ciarrocchi concluded.
From the POSF perspective, as presented by current board Chairman Ralph Rinaldi to open the work session discussion, there are good reasons for the move at this point in time and an existing Sanitary District contractual arrangement between the County and POSF that allows the change to occur with 90-days notice of intent to terminate by either party to the Management Agreement.
“Really, there’s no decision to make, the contract is very clear,” Rinaldi later told Royal Examiner when asked about the Management Agreement referenced by both him and Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, the latter during one of four visually assisted staff presentations on various aspects of the Management Agreement and dynamics of a transfer of management back to the POSF. As to the related Court Order regarding creation of the Sanitary District dating to 1995, Rinaldi added the opinion that “the Sanitary District Court Order has nothing to do with our notice to re-take management of the district.”
Queried on the County end, County Administrator Ed Daley said that the County’s Assistant Attorney Jordan “was researching” those legal dynamics, with an opinion likely ready for the supervisors by their 9 a.m. meeting on April 5.
It would seem likely Jordan’s findings would initially be presented in closed session, with subsequent public discussion by the board during a work session scheduled to follow the open meeting and a closed session. “Legal Advice” regarding the Farms Sanitary District is one of two “Closed Session” topics.
As Rinaldi noted at the beginning of his presentation, the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District was created in 1995 and the POSF managed the district for 16 years, from 1995 to 2011. “In 2011, we asked the county administration to assist in the management,” Rinaldi said in opening his prepared remarks. “During that time thru the current time, our board has learned and studied Warren County management policies and procedures. We have learned and experienced the success of the ever-growing district.”
Referencing three Sanitary District managers on the County side, two being current Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt and former Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, Rinaldi added, “We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to grow, learn and work with all the very talented managers.”
Of the transfer of management responsibility to the County – the date of the existing Management Agreement is April 5, 2011 – Rinaldi observed, “During the transition from POSF management to County management it was emphasized by both parties, a reversal of management back to the POSF was on the table. At this time POSF feels we can effectively manage the district. We feel the POSF board exhibits a sense of common purpose and unity that will allow for the continued success of our community. We look forward to working with you and county staff in making this transition effective.”
Questioned by supervisors on what motivated the management transfer initiative now, Rinaldi explained lapses in financial reports from the County during a period of recent flux in its finance department – 4 finance directors in 2 years he later elaborated. Rinaldi pointed to one speaker favoring the management changes’ comment, “If I didn’t get but one financial report from my bank for two years, I’d look for a new bank.” From our notes that comment came from Tracie Lane.
And while that finance department situation may be stabilizing now with the hiring of Finance Director Matt Robertson, Rinaldi pointed to cost-effective approaches to road improvements in the sprawling Sanitary District, one of, if not the, largest rural communities in the Commonwealth it was pointed out, as a major motivating factor for the retaking of management control from the County.
During the subsequent conversation, it was noted that POSF plans to use “value engineering” related to tar and chip improvements done to “industry standards” versus plant-mix asphalt roads done to VDOT standards. That strategy is projected to save the Farms Sanitary District significant money in the coming years. Discussing that plan later, Rinaldi told Royal Examiner that in addition to the upfront savings such tar and chip roads generally do not need any maintenance for five to six years, whereas the replaced gravel roads generally have the most expensive ongoing maintenance costs. So, savings are compounded in two directions, easily covering tar and chip road maintenance costs when eventually needed.
Of one criticism heard from a number of opponents of the POSF regaining management control – a lack of POSF communications to residents about meetings, including Tuesday’s work session with the supervisors, Rinaldi said this: “Lots of speakers complained about not getting notice of meetings – and they are correct. Our communications aren’t what they should be. We are working to take care of that. That was a wake-up call for us – that will improve,” the POSF chairman promised.
Following Rinaldi’s remarks and Q&A with the supervisors, the first staff presentation was from Assistant County Attorney Jordan on the legal framework surrounding such a move.
Then Public Works Director Mike Berry presented a double-edged PowerPoint, first on staffing implications of the transfer on his department, and then impacts on the status of Sanitary District Capital Improvement Plans involving VDOT and County financial contributions. Finally, Finance Director Matt Robertson traced impacts on both County and POSF revenues and expenditures. Then came the public comments, including a revisiting of several speakers to the podium to respond to things they had heard from other speakers.
Included in the legal summary of the 2011 Management Agreement following reference to the above-cited 90-day notice by either party to end it clause, was a letter from Rinaldi dated March 9, informing the Board of Supervisors membership that such notice was being served by the POSF. Possibly reflecting some confusion with dates prevalent recently, Rinaldi wrote the projected termination date as “June 31, 2022” which he admitted should have been June 30, leading to the management change effective on the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
See Rinaldi’s full remarks and Q&A with the supervisors, the staff presentations, and the 8-8 push on Public Comments for and against in the County video.
Town Council accepting applications to fill recent vacancy; deadline April 21st
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman E. Scott Lloyd on March 28, 2022.
If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at the Special Election in November 2022. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the rest of Mr. Lloyd’s term which is December 31, 2024.
To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, must be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Town of Front Royal recognized as Reliable Public Power Provider
The Town of Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services has earned a Platinum-level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Front Royal joins 274 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“Over the last year we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Mary Ellen Lynn, Interim Director of the Energy Services Department. “It recognizes the entire Energy Services Team for the hard work and dedication required to power our community.”
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
It was a smooth town council meeting – until the Joint Tourism ‘Agreement’ came up for a vote, again
The Front Royal Town Council’s regular monthly meeting of March 28, breezed through four public hearings of some interest, including Poe’s Rivers Edge 200-site campground permitting on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at the end of Kendrick Lane; approval of flat Town Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Rates for the coming fiscal year; a $1.24 monthly hike to the Town Sewer Service rate; and the partial vacation of Sanitary Sewer Easement for Lispen LLC at a commercial site at 195 Toray Drive in the commercial-industrial north corridor, with no public comment to any of the four, and little to no council discussion. All four proposals were approved by 5-0 votes, with one absence, Gillespie due to illness the town manager noted.
The meeting’s early stages, 3 minutes into the Town Council video, also saw a well-deserved acknowledgment of newly appointed or promoted Front Royal Police officers and one citizen employee welcomed aboard, as well as one retirement. Chief Kahle Magalis acknowledged these employees and officers, including Karen McDonald (civilian communications officer), Mark Hajduk and Rachel Martin (to the Patrol Division), Patrol Division’s David Fogle’s promotion to sergeant; and the retirement of drug-sniffing K-9 Maverick. It was explained Maverick’s retirement was forced early due to a change in drug laws at the state level, the legalization of marijuana. However, the chief noted many of the Maverick-initiated drug busts involved much harder drugs, which he is also trained to sniff out. But it appeared Maverick was poised to enjoy his retirement, perhaps with some alternative sniffing games, with handler Olivia Meadows. Congratulations welcome aboard, and au revoir, as the case may be to all these officers.
Also approved as presented was a four-item Consent Agenda, also without discussion. Those items were awarding of a $414,882 contract for Curb & Gutter Installation to Imperio Construction; awarding of a $53,500 contract for Duck Street Culvert Repairs to General Excavations Inc.; approval of a Resolution for submission to VDOT’s Smart Scale Program for Phase II of the Happy Creek Road improvements; and approval of a $2,757 Budget Amendment to allow acceptance of a Local Law Enforcement Black Grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services toward strengthening Crime Control.
Protective gear to Ukraine
One “New Business” action item was also added to the agenda with law enforcement implications at the international level that would become the final open meeting agenda item. Just prior to the adjournment to Closed Session Chief Magalis returned to the dais to explain the request to allow 12 Ballistics Tactical Vests to be sent to the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for forwarding to the 501-c3 organization “Lift Up Ukraine” for distribution to Ukrainian forces resisting the Russian invasion of that nation. The item was added to the agenda on unanimous approval of a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Vice-Mayor Cockrell. Morris also made the motion to approve the tactical equipment transfer, seconded by Letasha Thompson. After Chief Magalis responded to Councilman McFadden’s questions about the “Lift Up Ukraine” organization the councilman had difficulty locating online, Morris’s motion was also passed by a 5-0 vote, one absent, as had everything save one item preceding it.
That one non-unanimous vote of approval, to which Councilman Lloyd cast his last non-approval vote as a councilman, was regarding a now-often batted back and forth Town-County Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), now simply referred to as an “Agreement” in the wake of the county supervisors’ changes offered last week, on the future of Joint Tourism efforts by the two county municipalities. Having been batted back and forth several times previously with changes recommended by each elected body on details of funding, operations, and the function of the “Discover Front Royal” Destination Management Organization (DMO) 501-c6 group, the previously smoothly running meeting hit a wall.
Back at you – again
That wall was a 45-minute discussion beginning at the 46:55 mark of the Town Council video, of details surrounding funding schedules, dollar amounts, access to Visitors Center merchandise not labeled “Discover Front Royal, among other dynamics. Near the conclusion of that discussion, Vice-Mayor Cockrell suggested approval of a new motion with changes referenced “as discussed tonight”. However, council’s lone practicing attorney Lloyd, queried Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, resulting in a legal consensus that more precise wording would be required, as well as a new motion “to reconsider” an original motion made as council initiated its desire to move the process forward that evening.
After an additional 12 minutes of discussion, motion re-writing, an Amber Morris-led review of proposed changes to the Agreement sent over by the County, and 5-0 approval of a motion to reconsider, Cockrell had the floor. – “I think I’m ready. Don’t judge me, but I’m going to try my best here,” the vice-mayor offered as she began at the 1:29:38 video mark:
“I move that council approve a Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Agreement with the County of Warren with the following changes:
1 – “One is anywhere it says ‘paid quarterly’ that will be assumed that it is intended to be one-fourth of the approved budget.
2 – “Under ‘The Town of Front Royal shall’, added to that sentence should be after ‘subject to appropriation year to year’ we should include the words ‘provided that such funding amount to be provided by the Town for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022, and ending July 30, 2023, shall be $200,000 with an additional appropriation by the County of $200,000, so the total funding of $400,000 shall be provided.
3 – “Also, under ‘The Town of Front Royal shall’, number 5, we will be removing the words ‘including but not limited to all merchandise’ and adding the word ‘with the Discover Front Royal slogan’.
“With those three changes I move that we approve this agreement,” Cockrell concluded to a second from Letasha Thompson. The roll call vote went 4-1 for approval of the Agreement as amended, with Lloyd casting the dissenting vote as he had indicated he would earlier in the discussion.
From our reading of the Agreement draft presented to council in the agenda packet, it would appear there were two minor wording mistakes in the somewhat hastily prepared motion’s second above-numbered point: one in the ending date of the referenced fiscal year as of July 30, 2023, as opposed to June 30; and the initial under “The Town of Front Royal shall” reference since we could only find the referenced wording “subject to appropriation year to year” in the “Discover Front Royal shall” section.
For those wishing to view the entire Joint Tourism discussion, as noted above, it begins at the 46:55 mark of the Town video, ending at the 1:31:55 mark, leading into the Ukrainian tactical equipment donation discussion, the final order of business prior to the closed session. That closed session was to discuss personnel matters, including the town manager’s performance as director of the Front Royal EDA, the town attorney’s position now filled on an interim basis, and a vacancy on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Don’t forget Arbor Day
Prior to those final two Business Items, two others were approved 5-0 with little discussion. They were a Proclamation declaring Saturday, April 23, Arbor Day in Front Royal, as referenced in Town Arborist and Environmental Official Jim Osborn’s Public Comments earlier in the meeting; and a Resolution to provide Town Water and Sewer service to specific properties, under specific conditions in the Route 340/522 North Corridor. Those conditions include a developer-funded infrastructure study, and that the properties be utilized for commercial and industrial development only, not residential.
As to Arbor Day events, as Town Arborist Osborn noted during his Public Comments presentation they will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Village Commons/Gazebo area. A tree planting will follow nearby at 3:30 p.m. tied to the 23rd year of the Town’s designation as a Tree City USA.
That designation has been maintained despite council’s break of trust, circa 2020, with related environmental groups including its appointed Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) and long-time volunteer organization the FR Tree Stewards, whose Chairperson Melody Hotek was present for Osborn’s report Monday. The UFAC Board resigned en masse in the wake of not being consulted on the former interim town manager-driven 2020 defoliation/rip rap rock project along Happy Creek downtown off Commerce Ave. between South and Prospect Streets. The UFAC board’s resignation seemed to lead to ESACs creation as an entity required to be in place to maintain the Tree City USA designation.
Osborn alluded to the necessity of an environmental oversight entity in place while designated a Tree City USA during his report to council on ESAC activities. Contacted about a UFAC-ESAC link, Town Manager Hicks said that ESAC’s environmental scope is intended to be broader than UFAC’s was. That could be helpful if council and town staff remember to keep ESAC in the loop on “bright ideas” like rip-rap rocks in place of trees and foliage, ostensibly for stabilization of extended areas of stream banks.
Osborn’s report to council begins at the 24:42 mark of the Town Council video. Council’s action on the Arbor Day Proclamation is at the 46:00 minute mark.
Watch the Town Council March 28, 2022 meeting on this video link.
Scott Lloyd resigns from Front Royal Town Council after 15 months in office
Citing potential conflicts of interest between his personal business interests and public service as an elected official, self-described policy attorney Scott Lloyd announced his resignation from the Front Royal Town Council, effective at the end of Monday evening’s meeting of March 28. The announcement appeared to take his colleagues by surprise, particularly Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell seated to Lloyd’s immediate left. – “I’m dumbfounded,” Cockrell began, adding that while she may not have always agreed with him on policy issues, she believed that his “heart was always in the right place”.
“I don’t know what to say, but I whispered to him at first, that my first thought was that I wanted to hug him – but I think that might be inappropriate,” Cockrell told her colleagues, drawing laughter and lightening council’s collective mood somewhat. Lloyd was lauded by his colleagues for his contributions to council during his relatively brief tenure. Mayor Chris Holloway told Lloyd, “You did ask a LOT of questions,” also drawing laughter from the council dais.
Lloyd noted he campaigned for and was elected to serve a 4-year-term, only 15 months of which he will serve. While indicating he felt he was letting those who voted for him down, Lloyd said he believed the move necessary to maintain the integrity upon which he campaigned for office. Particularly, he noted, in a community still recovering from an Economic Development Authority financial scandal, circa 2014/2018, he termed “violence” against the community.
Asking rhetorically what constituents might see within the conduct of local government, Lloyd observed, “Well, they may see a town official conducting business in town limits. Regardless of how well I conduct myself, I would repeatedly be asking the people of this town to give me the benefit of the doubt. Right now I think that is too much to ask of them. The people of the town deserve to know their elected public officials are doing everything in their best interest.”
While adding, “That with the grace of God I can deliver that,” Lloyd continued, “I also think, however, that at this point people deserve not to have the question even swirling in their minds. That, I am not sure I can deliver if I keep trying to do both.”
At that point Lloyd offered this observation: “I should mention here that this line of discussion brings to mind some things that have occurred recently with our town, involving the mayor and Mr. Hicks”. – The reference an example of the type of conflict of interest constituents might perceive, rightly or wrongly, of those elected officials who do business in town. Lloyd added that he was not trying to cast aspersions at either involved public official, one elected, one appointed staff, but rather was noting the difficulty of such situations.
The reference was, at least in part, to the Town Planning Commission-initiated Investigative report prepared by the now somewhat abruptly retired Town Attorney Doug Napier. That 20-page report pointed to Town Manager Hicks “fast tracking” of Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting application through the Town Planning Department against procedural guidelines and existing zoning codes. It was a report noting that some planning department staff indicated they felt pressured, possibly with their jobs on the line, to move the permitting forward as requested by the town manager, sometimes in the presence of the mayor. The report also noted that nothing illegal, nor against any existing town code, had been done during the referenced fast tracking. At issue for those involved, and for Lloyd in the decision he was about to announce it appears, is the public perception of the ethics and potential conflicts of interest involved in such situations.
Noting that he is not a native and “did not grow up here” Lloyd added, “I have been a commuter to D.C. for most of my time since coming to town. Compared to the people who have spent their whole lives here and have families who have been here for generations, people don’t know me as well. And I think it’s probably more difficult for many to gauge what my intentions really are. Furthermore, my business goals are new compared to the occupations represented on this entire dais,” he said of his council colleagues. As noted above, Lloyd is a self-described “policy attorney” with, as he observed, a business focus on the nation’s capital 70 miles to our east.
During his 15-month council tenure, Lloyd made headlines for his initial legislative initiative, renaming a major town thoroughfare cited as Commerce Avenue after his former boss, President Donald J. Trump (Boulevard). Lloyd served as the Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. southern border, as well as in the Department of Religious Affairs when his controversial tenure at Refugee Resettlement ended. Here, it was a road re-naming effort even his council majority of fellow Warren County Republican Committee members did not back.
He also found himself in another council minority, though a closer 3-2 one, during a 2021 effort to prevent private-sector businesses, including regional hospital and medical services provider Valley Health, from mandating employee vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic at facilities within the town limits. Lloyd ran afoul of the majority of his conservative colleagues here on two counts, one governmental intrusiveness on private sector operations; the second, failing to disclose a professional legal representation interest in a group of Valley Health employees fighting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as his legislative initiative proceeded.
Having noted his relative outsider status and D.C.-oriented professional focus, Lloyd confirmed where most present by this time saw his remarks headed: “And so I’ve come to the point where the timing is best and it is most prudent for me as a private citizen and a public servant to end my time on Council. Effective at the end of this meeting I will be resigning my position on town council.”
What followed, as noted above, was a mutual showing of respect between Lloyd and his colleagues, with fond, and sometimes humorous, farewells and best wishes in both directions.
With council having moved directly into closed session Monday night from its open meeting, Royal Examiner contacted Lloyd Tuesday by email to ask if his anti-COVID-19 legislative initiative and resultant inquiry of the Virginia FOIA Council on a potential conflict of interest had impacted his decision.
“Valley Health had nothing to do with the decision,” he responded, adding, “Looking at my comments now, I should have trimmed down mention of my legal practice because that’s not really my concern as much as other business plans and endeavors. Those are developing now to a point where they’re not just ideas that I might pursue but are now starting to come together. Looking ahead I really didn’t want to continue to develop those as a member of Council.”
Royal Examiner told Lloyd to keep us in the loop when he is ready to go public with his “other business plans and endeavors” and he said he would.
Now “the game” begins, again: – Who will council appoint to fill Lloyd’s now-vacant seat on council?
Let’s see, Jacob Meza hasn’t been an elected town councilman for over a year now, but does his “appointment/election” by council that he resigned from last July, preclude his re-appointment until August? And does council have the stomach for another legal battle over appointment/election of a recent, former member?
In a footnote to council resignation history, it might be recalled that Meza’s July 26, 2021, resignation announcement, effective immediately, came at the same meeting at which Lloyd’s private sector anti-vaccine mandate ordinance proposal was defeated by a 3-2 council vote, Joe McFadden joining Lloyd in support, with Valley Health employee Meza’s seat suddenly vacant, and potential vote or recusal reduced to a matter of public speculation.
Perhaps often local Republican Committee officer and former Town “Interim Man” (mayor and town manager, circa 2020/21) Matt Tederick is tired of being limited to his raging “private citizen” at public meetings tour, which was decreasingly well-received by the chairs of those meetings.
Or will there be a new face introduced into the town’s political mix?
Stay tuned for our next exciting episode of “As the Town Council Turns”.
Watch the Town Council March 28, 2022 meeting on this video link.
County moves toward public hearing on $104.39-million FY-23 Budget
At a Special Meeting of Tuesday, March 22, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved an advertisement for an April 12th public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget. The $104,398,159 budget – including an $89.80-million General Fund contribution in support of all its departments, regional partnerships/outside agencies, and a $27.72-million Local Appropriation to the Public Schools operating budget – was achieved without any proposed tax increases. The General Fund portion of the budget reflects just a 1.57% increase ($1 million) over the current fiscal year General Fund budget expenditure.
Relatively new County Finance Director Matt Robertson and his department were lauded by several supervisors for their work on the coming fiscal year budget, and accessibility to questioning on various budget dynamics as the process evolved in recent months. Contacted later by Royal Examiner about an overview of the FY-2022/23 budget, Robertson noted the total expenditures, not including the public-school portion of the budget, was $57,806,517, with a total of $46,591,642 going to the county’s public schools in three categories. Those categories are Operations ($27,720,000, the General Fund contribution); Capital Improvements ($8,571,642); and debt service on past capital improvements ($10,300,000).
On the County Departmental side, $4,822,621 was committed to administrative functions; $5,975,174 to Public Works; $7,468,878 to Health and Welfare Services; $3,474,707 to Parks & Recreation and Cultural (library, museum, cultural events); and $2,792,561 to Community Development, including Planning and Zoning ($484166), Economic Development ($2,140,616, a reduction of $1,056,884 from this fiscal year’s EDA budget) and related services; $2,136,087 to Judicial Services including one new expense, $70,160 to help establish a joint-municipal Drug Court more directed toward rehabilitation that has shown success in Frederick County/Winchester in recent years; and $15,295,950 to Public Safety, including $7.47 million to the Sheriff’s Office, up $2.18 million, in part to help add needed additional personnel requested.
With public safety and public education often seen as two of municipal governments’ primary responsibilities to its citizens, it may not be surprising to see those relatively large $27 million (public schools) and $15 million (public safety) expenditures going to those operational budgets, particularly with the size of the public schools’ two-high school, two-middle school, five-elementary school operations.
Four “Regional Partnerships” received a total of $4,052,300, with the tri-county RSW (Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren) Regional Jail getting the bulk of that at $3,429,100. Other partnerships include Northwestern Community Services ($343,000), a Juvenile Detention Facility ($240,000), and Laurel Ridge Community College ($40,200).
Other budget highlights included establishment of an Asset Replacement Fund ($1,844,583) and a Capital Improvement Fund ($1,220,125). A PowerPoint presentation on these funds showed the distribution of those budgets into a variety of projects (Capital Improvements) and departments (Asset Replacement). Of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan totaling $14,839,853 for School Division ($8.5 million), Fire & Rescue ($3.4 million), Public Works ($1.7 million), and Parks & Recreation ($1.2 million) it was noted that all but the $1.2 million allotted to the new fund would be paid by Grants ($6.2 million), Special Projects Funding ($3.3 million), carryover debt service ($3 million), and Prior Year Fund Balance ($1 million).
Queried about the process behind these two new funds, Robertson explained, “The Capital Improvement Fund is a reflection of the Capital Improvement Plan which addresses the capital project needs of the County within a 5-year planning period. The Fund exists to purposefully set aside, track, and accrue monies over time to pay for these larger needs without adversely affecting taxpayers in specific years and create long-term funding strategies.
“Similarly, the Asset Replacement Fund sets aside monies to replace large assets that aren’t planned for in normal operational spending. Specifically, we are targeting our highest-need areas like Radio Equipment and Fire & Rescue Apparatus replacement. Again, the money is specifically put into this fund for the listed purposes so we can track our large expenditures and ensure funding is available as equipment needs to be replaced over time.”
On the Asset Replacement side with a total of $2,792,150 proposed to six departments, it was noted that about $1 million was anticipated to be paid through Special Project Funds. The allotted Asset Replacement Budget of $1.84 million and change would be distributed to Fire & Rescue ($800,000), Sheriff’s Office ($1,263,100), Parks & Rec ($86,000), Information Technology ($410,000), Public Works/Refuse ($100,000), and General Administration ($163,550).
On the revenue side, despite keeping taxes flat it was reported that about a $3.2 million increase in tax revenues was anticipated from Real Estate and Personal Property Tax “valuation increases”. On the downside, a $200,000 loss of revenue was anticipated from declining interest rates on County accounts.
If your head is spinning from all these numbers and budget variables, remember you have about three weeks to clear your head and tell the county’s elected officials what you like or don’t like about the proposed coming fiscal year (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023) budget.
See the budget presentation and discussion that began the Special Meeting of March 22nd in the linked County Video. That 7 p.m. meeting followed a 5 p.m. closed session to discuss pending legal matters involving the EDA and County Airport operations; and a 6 p.m. work session beginning with about a half-hour VDOT presentation on its Smart Scale Program and application process.
The work session then segued into a discussion of a scheduled meeting agenda item on a Resolution of Support for a tourism-friendly, regional declaration of a “US Bike Route 211” that would direct recreational bicyclists along a preferred route through involved counties. That discussion led to a meeting tabling of a vote on the Resolution to allow Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook time to publicize the initiative to her constituents, since as she noted, a majority of the local US Bike Route 211 in the county lies in her district.
Some safety concerns were expressed, but staff noted that the chosen Route 211 route was considered, not only a scenic path but also a safer one for cyclists compared to other regional roads. Since there did not seem to be an urgent timeframe involved in the approval of joining in the US Bike Route 211 designation, the board tabled a vote on support to its April 5 meeting.
The approximately 51-minute work session was also videotaped by the County.
