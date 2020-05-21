Local Government
Warren County Government Center soft reopening
On Tuesday, May 26th, the Warren County Government Center will conduct a “soft reopening” for the Treasurer’s and Commissioner of the Revenue’s Offices. All other offices in the Government Center will remain closed to the public with services still available via telephone, email, or by appointment.
Citizens are encouraged to continue utilizing alternative payment methods for the first half of 2020 taxes, including:
- Regular mail
- Drive-thru
- Outdoor dropbox
- Online eCheck payments with NO convenience fee
- Online credit/debit card payments with 1.99% convenience fee
For those citizens who must visit in person, they will be directed via signate to come in the building through the secondary entrance door marked “Building Inspections” at the center of the building. An automatic hand sanitizer station will be at the entrance for public use. The flow of foot traffic will be in one direction with social distancing decals placed at proper intervals on the floor down the length of the hallway. Once citizens have completed their business in the Treasurer/ Commissioner suite, they will be directed to exit through the door on the north side of the building towards the drive-thru. Cones will be placed on the sidewalk alongside the drive-thru to ensure the safety of the pedestrians exiting the building.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Additionally, you can find local information on the Warren County COVID-19 website, the County of Warren, VA Facebook page, or the Town of Front Royal COVID-19 website.
Local Government
County appoints Jonathon C. Munch as Finance Director
Warren County today announced the appointment of Jonathon C. Munch, CPA, CPFO, VCA as the new Finance Director for Warren County. Mr. Munch graduated from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 2002, a Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO) since 2015, and a Virginia Contracting Associate (VCA) since early 2018. Mr. Munch is an active member of the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association (VGFOA), having served as President and as an Executive Board Member. In that capacity, he chaired several committees and sub-committees. Mr. Munch has also served as a conference speaker and instructor for both the VGFOA and the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). Mr. Munch will begin his employment with the County effective June 15, 2020. He fills the vacancy created this past October by the resignation of Andre Fletcher, former Finance Director.
Mr. Munch joins Warren County from Fauquier County, Virginia, where he has been employed for the past seven (7) years as the Director of Finance for the Fauquier County Government and Public Schools. In Fauquier County, he is responsible for planning, implementing, and directing financial operations of the consolidated Finance Department, which includes financial reporting; planning and implementation of fiscal policy; oversight of debt portfolio and issuance of debt; and direction of preparation of budget and internal audit and pre-audit functions. Prior to his tenure in Fauquier County, Mr. Munch was employed by Prince William County, Virginia, where he served in progressively responsible Accountant positions for almost eight (8) years.
Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “We are very pleased to find such an individual as Jon, who possesses the knowledge, experience, and education to make an immediate effective impact in Warren County. Given his past experience in the business and local government worlds, he has shown that he is quite the capable individual. We are pleased that he is joining us from a larger locality, bringing a fresh perspective to our unique challenges.”
Doug Stanley, County Administrator, stated, “Warren County is very fortunate to have someone of Jon’s knowledge, background, and expertise joining its staff. The Finance Director position, and the responsibilities that come with it, are an extremely important and integral component of the leadership team, and I believe Jon will be a great fit for Warren County. I want to again express my sincere gratitude to both Carolyn Stimmel and Andre Fletcher, former Finance Directors, for their support in helping to fill in and ensure that important functions were performed and reviewed each month and that the budget and audit functions for the past year were completed on time. I also sincerely appreciate the hard work of our dedicated Finance staff, including Christine Howell, Payroll Technician, Ivy Thompson, Accounting Technician, Jeannie Decker, CSA Coordinator, and Connie Oden, former Administrative Assistant, whose service has been invaluable in the daily operations of the department.”
Mr. Munch said, “I am very excited to have this opportunity to be a part of the team at Warren County. I am grateful to the County Administrator and the Board of Supervisors for the confidence that they have shown in me by entrusting me with this great opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the success of Warren County in its mission of providing the best service to its citizens in an efficient and effective way.”
The Finance Department is located in the Warren County Government Center at 220 North Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local Government
Ramsey boundary adjustment, school surplus, COVID-19 & tourism occupy county supervisors – and citizen asks to save the municipal golf course
On Tuesday evening, at its second regular, virtual meeting of May, the Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a Resolution denying local developer Chris Ramsey’s request for a 20-acre boundary adjustment into the town limits of Front Royal.
The May 19 vote appears to end a four-year effort, resurrected with new parameters last year, to facilitate residential development along Guard Hill Road with access to lower in-town water and sewer utility rates and lower developer utility connection or “tap” fees. The Town had endorsed the request in forwarding it to the County for consideration.
The Resolution cited the request as inconsistent with the County Comprehensive Plan call for continued Agricultural uses in the area; as unnecessary to accommodate recent in-town growth rates into the foreseeable future; and a likely creator of traffic issues on winding and hilly Guard Hill Road and its intersection with the Route 522/340 major north side entrance way into Front Royal.
The vote to deny on a motion by North River District Supervisor Delores Oates, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, was 3-0 with two abstentions. Both Board Chairman Walter Mabe and Archie Fox abstained as they indicated they would at earlier work session discussion of the matter. Both Fox and Mabe have indicated potential conflicts of interest due to long personal and/or business relationships with Ramsey.
The Resolution declining the boundary adjustment noted the 2015 friendly boundary adjustment of Front Royal Limited Partnership’s 604 acres into town to facilitate coming residential development that adhered to state Urban Development Area guidelines of construction adjacent to existing residential and central utility access.
The potential of development of as many as 1200 homes there off Happy Creek Road on the town’s east side was observed to be able to accommodate in-town residential growth at the recent annual rate of 25 homes per year for “the next 25-50 years”.
Actually the County might have to amend that prediction to “the next 16 to 32 years” in the wake of FRLP principal David Vazzana’s amended development plan presented to the Town Planning Commission May 6. The new FRLP development proposal reduces the residential aspect to 400 to 800 units on 207 acres, with the remaining 397 acres proposed for alternate uses (see Royal Examiner’s early May story: “FRLP presents evolving development plan despite uncertain financial times”)
Finish A.S. Rhodes now, save money
Also on Tuesday, the board authorized the return of $1,076,200 in surplus Public School funds for the coming fiscal year. The Warren County School Board had requested a refund of the full $1,623,021 surplus from FY-2019. However, county staff’s initial recommendation due to negative revenue impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and use of $1.2 million of the County’s Fund Balance to meet the School’s current budget request, was the return of half those FY-19 reserves, or $811,511.
The approved amount adds $264,689 to that half surplus total to facilitate completion of the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School renovations currently underway. As staff noted in the agenda packet summary, “It does make sense to fund the full request for the A.S. Rhodes renovation project”. As previously discussed during work sessions, continuing renovations to completion now while contractors are on-site will reduce costs; and delaying completion into another Fiscal Year budget cycle will likely see higher costs in general tied to the remaining renovation work.
In the agenda summary County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that past boards have “encouraged WCPS (Warren County Public Schools) to conserve funds with the ability to have those returned for one-time capital purchases” and that “on a few occasions the schools have had to use them for operational uses”.
The vote to approve the return of the half-reserve amount with the additional funds to complete the A.S. Rhodes renovations, on a motion by Cullers, seconded by Fox, was unanimous.
COVID-19 matters
The board also dealt with a number of Coronavirus pandemic-related matters Tuesday. They included the adoption of ordinances:
- “Deferring penalties and interest on certain Warren County taxes (real estate, personal property and machinery, and tools) until August 6, 2020”. This applies to taxes only that come due on June 5 this year. On August 6 a 10% penalty or $10, whichever is higher, will be imposed on those taxes that still have not been paid;
- Continuing the Emergency Ordinance declaration facilitating “continuity in the government of Warren County” during the pandemic crisis by authorizing electronic meetings without public attendance, but with the submission of public comments by electronic means for an additional 60 days as required by law. The initial ordinance was adopted on March 24. Responding to a question, County Deputy Emergency Services Manager Rick Farrall estimated a mid-June date when the governor’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines would kick in, perhaps facilitating a return to some semblance of publicly attended municipal meetings;
- Certified Board Chairman Mabe, County Administrator Stanley, and Chief Financial Officer Stimmel to execute receipt of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) totaling $3,504,154 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump. It was noted that “Counties must ensure that an equitable share of the CFR funds it receives are shared with and granted to each town within its jurisdiction” and that all involved municipalities’ portions “must be spent in accordance with the same requirements” and that “the same documentation must be retained for audit purposes”. (I’d like to cover the meeting where town and county officials discuss exactly what “equitable share” means.)
Tourism options reprise
At an approximate one-hour work session that began at 6 p.m., county officials heard Joint County-Town Tourism Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Kerry Barnhart’s PowerPoint presentation on options for the future of Tourism marketing in the community. It was a duplicate presentation to the one made to the Town the previous evening. See that presentation and Royal Examiner’s story on that Town work session in the related story “Town points toward Memorial Day weekend expanded East Main St. opening”.
Following Barnhart’s presentation, Supervisor Oates suggested a joint meeting of County and Town officials to discuss how best to proceed forward with a joint Tourism marketing strategy.
“My concern is we’re going to continue to chase our tails with going around in circles without having all the stakeholders in a room and confirming what it is we would all agree to,” Oates told her colleagues, adding, “And we need to do it sooner than later because I agree with Kerry that the circumstances of COVID have put us in a very interesting position where we actually can benefit from the folks that want to get out of the city and come into our area in the near future.”
There appeared to be a board consensus to proceed in that suggested direction to facilitate quicker movement forward on coordinated tourism marketing while localities to our east, in particular, remain in pandemic “Phase Zero” continued business closings due to the severity of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak in Northern Virginia and the D.C. Metro area.
See these discussions and other business conducted, and electronically submitted citizen comments including an impassioned plea for the survival of the County’s municipal public golf course from Front Royal Golf Club Committee member Chris Lang, in the video, courtesy of Dewayne Coats, Warren County.
Local Government
Town points toward Memorial Day weekend expanded East Main St. opening
Following a far-ranging Monday evening, May 18, work session discussion on the future direction of Tourism promotion and how best to deal with coming revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Front Royal Town Council zeroed in a short term solution to both – an expanded, outdoor, perhaps partially tent-enclosed opening of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District for the coming Memorial Day weekend.
To facilitate that goal, as well as moving toward ending credit card utility bill payment fee forgiveness as of the July 1st start of Fiscal Year 2021, the council scheduled a Thursday work session to authorize final decisions on both matters. Thursday’s virtually broadcast work session will begin at 6:30 p.m. to facilitate the educational schedule of Councilwoman Lori Cockrell.
A council consensus was reached to move forward aggressively on these issues near the end of the 2-1/2 hour work session. The first half-hour of that work session was spent in closed session to discuss “consideration or interviews of prospective candidates for employment with the Town” – perhaps a hint at movement toward the hiring of a new town manager.
Directly out of closed session council heard from Joint County-Town Tourism Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Kerry Barnhart on options to rebuild the community’s Tourism promotion apparatus. As noted somewhat subtly in Vibe Properties principal Barnhart’s presentation, that apparatus on the Town side was somewhat derailed by the January removal of “the Director of Tourism leaving a void in structure and leadership”.
That director was Town Director of Community Development Felicia Hart, who played a leadership role in the Joint Tourism Advisory Committee and town tourism promotion and related business development. Hart was suddenly terminated, along with several other key Town department heads, as part of the unveiling of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s FY-2021 Budget proposal, which did not wait until the July 1 start of the next fiscal year to begin implementing cuts to Town departmental budgets.
And while now appearing prescient on revenue shortfalls that would soon hit the current budget year from the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, the long-term impacts on town government organization and effectiveness are still hotly debated by citizens, and one might guess soon by the council and mayoral candidates in the making.
Tourism by the numbers
As for revenue and Tourism, Barnhart noted that the Town and County are both legally committed to investing a precise amount of their tax revenue in Tourism promotion. Those numbers are 70% of the Town’s Lodging Tax revenue (70% of $190,000 in a recent budget year) and 60% of the County’s Lodging Tax revenue (60% of $195,000), Barnhart told the council. While the approximate $250,000 of combined revenue is significant, it can evaporate quickly in the competitive regional and national Tourism industry marketing scene, Barnhart observed.
Barnhart’s detailed presentation on the variety of ways in which tourism destinations around the nation promote themselves: in-house; contracted out to either a local chamber of commerce or private sector marketer; alone or in conjunction with partnering municipalities; or some combination of those, drew the first question from Councilwoman Lori Cockrell.
“In the best of all possible worlds, which of those would you recommend?”
While reluctant to pass a lone final judgment, Barnhart noted that partnering with your involved neighbor, Warren County, in this case, was crucial to present a coordinated, mutually beneficial result. That result would present one voice promoting both the town and county successfully. However, she did suggest that with the name “Front Royal” plastered along westbound Interstate-66 from the D.C. Metro/Northern Virginia area in a bit of free VDOT-generated publicity, that the name “Front Royal” be the marketing name choice for that joint promotion.
She added that any outsourcing had to be accomplished through a highly transparent and competitive process to avoid any appearance of impropriety with taxpayer-funded public money – “Transparency is incredibly important,” she told town officials. She also suggested tight oversight of any outside marketer to avoid “a plastic appearance” in the marketing; as well as a short-term, one-year initial and breakable contract to assure the community was getting what it paid for from a contracted marketing company.
Why worry over the numbers?
“Tourism is one of the largest industries in Front Royal/Warren County, bringing in $151 million in revenue, $34 million in payroll, and 1700 jobs,” Barnhart said in citing statistics from the Virginia Tourism Authority, circa 2018.
Quick turnaround
“Well damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead,” as vintage World War II movie surface ship captains used to say facing threats from a submerged enemy.
Following a subsequent agenda item consensus decision that the forgiveness of credit card payment fees of 2.35% totaling an estimated $240,000 in revenue in the next Fiscal Year should not be extended beyond the June 30th end of FY-2020, the council looked at the potential of a short-term positive turnaround on sales tax and perhaps some tourism-generated revenue.
That turnaround could come this looming Memorial Day weekend with a Town-overseen outdoor-oriented opening of East Main Street’s Historic Downtown Business District and its many restaurants. That idea was broached last week by Councilman Jacob Meza, who suggested a temporary closing of a portion of East Main Street to vehicular traffic to facilitate outdoor restaurant seating along a walking mall-styled downtown.
Interim Town Manager Tederick told council there had been some negative push back to the idea of temporarily closing a portion of downtown East Main Street to accommodate the governor’s social distancing guidelines for restaurant reopenings.
Responding to a question from Chris Holloway, Tederick noted those concerns came from other types of business owners, concerned at the loss of front of house parking. However, Tederick noted that along with a two or three-block stretch of East Main Street the lost parking would be fairly minimal.
Tederick was directed to employ a quick survey of downtown businesses, and restaurants’ interest in utilizing outdoor seating for the coming weekend, as a basis for a council decision in the coming days.
Contacted Tuesday, Tederick told Royal Examiner of the game plan with Memorial Day weekend three days away.
“All hands on deck meeting at 11:00 a.m.,” Tederick said for involved town staff Tuesday morning, adding, “Based upon direction from Council last night, the goal is the close Main Street Friday at 3 p.m. and reopens Tuesday 7 a.m. – this decision is not final. I have had staff considering this for over a week and now we just need to execute. Many, many details to consider and people with whom to coordinate, as well as, ensuring safety, security, and minimal inconvenience for citizens and businesses.”
By the end of Thursday night’s work session, council’s intentions for an expanded downtown opening this weekend will be known, one way or the other.
“Ensuring safety, security, and minimal inconvenience” for all would appear to be the operative phrase as a decision approaches.
Listen to this discussion during the final 18 to 20 minutes of this nearly two-hour Royal Examiner recording of Monday’s work session. That recording begins with Barnhart’s Tourism Marketing PowerPoint presentation and subsequent Q&A over the virtual work session’s first hour and 10 minutes; followed by a discussion of FY 2020 revenue issues and the extent of the waiver on credit card payment fees through the end of this fiscal year.
Stay informed, stay safe, stay smart.
Local Government
Update: Warren County Parks and Recreation opens some facilities
Warren County Parks and Recreation reopened portions of outdoor facilities for group exercise on May 15, 2020, subject to the following:
- The use of outdoor facilities is at your own risk.
- Persons in a high-risk group as determined by the CDC, which include persons over age 65 or anyone, regardless of age, who has a significant medical condition, including but not limited to
asthma, are not permitted to use any recreational facilities other than the walking trails. (Update – this sentence has been removed… and use by such persons is trespassing.)
- By order of the Governor, groups of more than ten (10) individuals are prohibited.
- Please practice social distancing and be safe during this pandemic.
Additional Parks and Recreation facilities will reopen in accordance with the Governor’s subsequent guidance.
Playgrounds, picnic shelters, trails, skatepark, and open spaces will be open to the public with new signs posted.
All park system restrooms remain locked and closed with signs posted. Portable restrooms are available for use and are cleaned 1-2 times per week.
The Parks and Recreation tennis courts remain open for singles play only with social distancing required. All outside basketball courts remain closed.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Community Center and indoor recreation facilities remain closed. Registration for classes and events is temporarily disabled on our website. Events and
organized activities are canceled; this includes use by sports leagues. Equipment rental is not available at this time. The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department offices remain open (but closed to the public) to field your related questions via phone at (540) 635-7750 or (540) 635-1021 or via email at kzitzer@warrencountyva.net.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Additionally, you can find local information on the Warren County COVID-19 website: https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus-latest-information, the County of Warren, VA Facebook page, or the Town of Front Royal COVID-19 website: https://www.frontroyalva.com/645/Covid-19-Local-Response.
Local Government
Town no longer requires vehicle decals to be displayed
Following a binding second vote of approval on Monday, May 11, 2020, the Town of Front Royal no longer requires Town decals to be displayed on vehicles. However, vehicle license fees will continue to be collected by the Town of Front Royal.
Town of Front Royal vehicle decals will be made available to Town citizens upon request. Vehicle license fee payments must be current before a Town decal will be issued.
Displaying a Town of Front Royal is not required to utilize dumpsites in the Town of Front Royal or Warren County, however, providing a copy of the vehicle registration may be requested if a current decal is not displayed.
Local Government
County, Town show cooperation toward phased-in COVID-19 reopenings
Both County and Town COVID-19 Emergency Management officials, along with Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell briefed the media Thursday afternoon on reopening plans tied to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61 setting guidelines for a phased-in reopening of public and private sector operations and businesses.
Present for the County were Joint County-Town Emergency Management Team and county board Chairman Walter Mabe and Deputy County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Farrall, as well as County Administrator Doug Stanley, Sheriff Mark Butler and recording Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi. Only Mabe and Farrall spoke on the County side. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick represented the Town of Front Royal.
“In general, the lobbies of both the government center and town hall will be open to the public on Tuesday, May 26th so our citizens have access to the Revenue and Treasurer’s Offices, as well as to pay their utilities and tax bills,” Farrall said of the county-wide “soft opening”. Other departments will remain closed to walk-in traffic, but available by phone or appointment, he added. Farrall said other governmental departments were targeted for re-opening in mid-June as part of the governor’s Phase 2 plan.
“As we anticipate transitioning into Phase One tomorrow (May 15), I want to remind everyone that you’re safer at home, especially if you’re vulnerable,” Farrall said, observing, “If you notice the change in the words, the governor is going from “stay at home” to “safer at home” now. So, it doesn’t mean you have to go out, but you can come out.”
Addressing an issue for many more rural, less impacted localities – a one size fits all series of COVID-19 pandemic precautionary executive orders, Farrall noted that some harder-hit areas like Northern Virginia to our immediate east will remain at Phase Zero, staying under state-ordered restrictions through May 28.
“Tomorrow, as we begin to reopen more of our businesses we should expect that the county and town, as well as other Shenandoah Valley localities, will see their fair share of visitors from the east, especially during the Memorial Day weekend,” Farrall said echoing an observation in Royal Examiner’s article on the Town COVID-19 response Resolution approved Monday.
Farrall also reported that updated stats indicate Warren County’s second death from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, a 200% jump in the last week from our two-month carried zero deaths. Warren County’s reported case count is up to 90, with hospitalizations at 11.
Farrall urged continued vigilance, saying the threat should be expected to extend through the summer.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick represented the Town of Front Royal, addressing and responding to questions about the impact on the Town’s reopening plans of the somewhat aggressively worded Resolution approved four days earlier seeking the governor’s blessing to the town council’s “asserting its competence to determine when to open up local businesses”.
In that regard, Tederick said the Town would “follow the guidelines of the executive order (61 on phased-in reopenings), we’re following the safer at home, page one guidelines, which are part of the executive order,” Tederick told the joint Emergency Management Team and others present.
That was good news as Emergency Management Team Chairman Mabe later observed in his closing remarks, “We have to work together, none of it’s easy. And I know the hardships of the families and businesses and how they’re feeling. It only takes one person to be the Typhoid Mary of 2020 and make Warren County a hot spot for infection …” The Typhoid Mary comment led to a post-meeting history lesson by Bell in response to a question on details of the woman credited with spreading a Typhoid epidemic to perhaps a million people in the early 1900s.
Uh oh – she was a well thought of public cook, Bell pointed out.
But Mabe focused on the positive to close the meeting, concluding, “So, continue to practice social distancing; wear a mask in public; pay attention to hygiene issues, and don’t go out with a fever.
We can beat this thing. Remember we are strong together.”
See these reports in their entirety, along with Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell’s addressing legal aspects and challenges to the governor’s previous executive orders as they relate to 1st and 2nd Amendment issues, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
