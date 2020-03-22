Local Government
Warren County Government Offices to close to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Effective March 17, 2020, the Warren County Board of Supervisors declared a Local Emergency in Warren County due to an outbreak of a respiratory illness referred to as the Coronavirus (COVID-19), a communicable disease of public health threat. In order to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to its citizens, and in line with surrounding localities, the County will be taking the following actions as of Monday, March 23, 2020:
The Warren County Government Center is closed to the public; all services will be provided via phone, email, or regular mail. Should the conduct of business require an in-person visit, it will be by appointment only; please call the appropriate office to request an appointment. The Treasurer’s Office will continue its drive-thru operations, and the outdoor dropbox is still available.
All Warren County public meeting rooms are closed to non-governmental meeting uses.
The Public Safety Building lobby is open to the public. Citizens can access the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Fire and Rescue Services from their respective service windows.
Warren County Parks and Recreation buildings, including the Youth Center and the Community Center, are closed to the public. At this time, outdoor trails, fields, and parks, including the Front Royal Golf Club, are still open to the public; please be advised the cleaning schedule for playgrounds may be affected. All scheduled Parks and Recreation programs and all rentals of shelters and other park locations through April 13, 2020, are canceled.
Warren County Department of Social Services is closed to the public. Clients will be able to contact staff during regular business hours by calling the office at (540) 635-3430. To report Child Protective Services (CPS) or Adult Protective Services (APS) complaints outside of normal business hours, please call the State hotline at 1-800-552-7096 or (804) 786-8536. Applications and any case-specific information may be dropped off in the secure drop box located outside of the 15th Street complex. Applications for benefits may be submitted online via https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/. The Department remains committed to providing assistance and resources to the community during this time.
The Solid Waste Convenience Sites and Transfer Station will continue to operate their regular hours: 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM (Monday and Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday, CLOSED on Wednesday) and 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM (Sunday).
The following meetings have been canceled:
o Monday, March 23rd – Lake Front Royal Sanitary District Advisory Committee
o Wednesday, March 25th – Development Review Committee
o Thursday, March 26th – Anti-Litter Council
Information regarding the scheduled special meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors for Tuesday, March 24th at 9:00 AM will be forthcoming.
The RSW Regional Jail Finance and Personnel Committee and the RSW Regional Jail Authority Board meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 26th have been relocated from the RSW Regional Jail to the Warren County Government Center.
The Warren County Health Department will remain OPEN and available to provide services. As a reminder, the following public facilities are closed:
Samuels Public Library will be closed until Monday, March 30th. During this period, no fines will be charged.
Warren County Public Schools has extended the closure of all schools through Monday, April 13th with students tentatively returning to school on Tuesday, April 14th. Visit https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/child-nutrition to receive updated information regarding meals being provided to students during this closure.
The Front Royal-Warren County Airport Terminal building is closed until further notice, but this will not otherwise impact other Airport operations.
RSW Regional Jail has temporarily suspended all visitation and programs until further notice. In an effort to keep families and friends connected with their loved ones during this time, RSW will be providing inmates with one free phone call every three days.
If you think that you (or a family member) may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, residents are urged to NOT show up unannounced at any local medical facility but instead contact a Primary Care Physician to discuss your symptoms. If you meet the Virginia Department of Health screening criteria and require COVID-19 testing, you will be directed to the appropriate local medical facility for treatment. If you have general questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Lord Fairfax Health District local call center at (540) 771-3992 or the Virginia Department of Health public information line at 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergent treatment.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
Stay home when you are sick; avoid contact with sick people.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available; regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
As of 12:00 PM (noon) on Sunday, March 22, 2020, there are no reported COVID-19 cases in Warren County. This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Additionally, the County has created an informational page regarding Coronavirus. Stay up-to-date with the latest County information: https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus-latest-information.
For county administrator one guessing game done, second just beginning …
As previously reported, in the wake of the St. Patrick’s Day Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, one guessing game IS over – that two-decade County Administrator Doug Stanley’s five-year contract will NOT be renewed.
However, what may have slipped through the cracks of that story is that a second, guessing game has now begun – how long will Stanley stay on in his county administrator’s position as a non-contract employee following the current contract’s end on June 30?
For as we reported Interim County Attorney Jason Ham telling the media prior to the March 17th meeting’s convening, “after the expiration of Stanley’s contract on June 30, he will remain an uncontracted County employee until he is either terminated by the board or he resigns.”
And THAT is the new guessing game – when might either of those eventualities occur?
For as Stanley said in his statement on his employment situation the day after the unanimous vote not to renew his contract, a vote that included two long-time incumbent supporters, “I hope that the Board recognizes my value to them and the community throughout this process and sees my abilities as County Administrator. I look forward to being part of the positive changes being implemented by the new Board.”
The “process” Stanley referenced was the recovery of allegedly misdirected EDA and County assets, as well as achieving legal accountability for those found to be at fault in the EDA financial scandal.
So, the still-county administrator does not sound as if he is distancing himself from the new three-member board majority that campaigned on change of “business as usual” platforms. Rather, Stanley’s comment may reflect someone still auditioning to prove to Supervisors Mabe, Cullers and Oates that if he was part of the collective failure of oversight of EDA operations, he can be a useful part of correcting processes that allowed that previous failure to happen, as the County and EDA move forward; likely with the EDA absorbed into the County’s departmental structure.
And a careful reading of Delores Oates motion, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, suggests too, that perhaps Stanley’s ultimate fate as county administrator has yet to be determined in the minds of his newer bosses.
“I move that the written Employment Agreement of June 30, 2015, between Warren County and Doug Stanley not be renewed and be allowed to expire on its own terms on June 30, 2020, and that upon such expiration Mr. Stanley continue to be employed at-will without a written contract as County Administrator at his current salary, and that for so long as Mr. Stanley continues to be employed, his deferred compensation shall continue at its current rate, that he be allowed to use his County vehicle, and that he be allowed to teach as he currently does.”
The assertion that as of the June 30th end of his contract, Stanley will “continue to be employed at-will without a written contract as County Administrator at his current salary, and that for so long as Mr. Stanley continues to be employed, his deferred compensation shall continue at its current rate,” including the use of his county vehicle might be interpreted to indicate that the county administrator’s “audition” before his newest bosses to keep his job could extend beyond the current Fiscal Year 2021 budget process, and into that fiscal year for an as-yet-to-be-determined amount of time.
How long?
Remains to be seen.
Like we said at the outset, the new county administrator guessing game has just begun.
Following last Tuesday’s vote, Oates declined to comment on her motion or its implication on Stanley’s future. And all five supervisors declined to comment on Stanley’s future employment status when queried by email the following day.
Stanley will continue as County Administrator through end of fiscal year
Declaration of local emergency by the local Director of Emergency Management due to Coronavirus, consent of the Board of Supervisors
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Tuesday night, at a regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting, the local Director of Emergency Management, Walter J. Mabe, declared that a local emergency exists in Warren County due to the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The Board of Supervisors unanimously consented to this emergency declaration. This declaration will allow the County to continue to prepare and coordinate its response to the potential spread of COVID-19, a communicable disease of public health threat. It will also provide the County direction to seek response and recovery funds pursuant to the Stafford Act. This declaration and consent shall be effective until amended or rescinded by further declaration.
Chairman Walt Mabe stated, “The declaration of this local emergency is a proactive step to ensure that the County is prepared and its citizens are safe. This follows both the declarations of the President of the United States and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia in order to ensure Warren County would have access to emergency reimbursement funds, if needed.”
While there are currently no reported COVID-19 cases in Warren County, as the virus approaches the County, residents are asked to consider the following:
If you are sick, please stay home and call a Primary Care Physician to discuss your symptoms. If you have general questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Virginia Department of Health public information line at 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergency treatment.
Pursuant to the March 17, 2020, made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding the public health emergency, all restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce seating capacity to ten (10) patrons or fewer or close. They are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options, as well as increase the social distancing in restaurants as permitted by the Virginia Department of Health.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
County declares ‘Local Emergency’ as State ramps up pandemic response
On the heels of its Tuesday afternoon informational and procedural press release on dealing with the health threat posed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, the Warren County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday evening, March 17, to declare a “Local Emergency”.
Happy St. Paddy’s Day to you too.
However, rather than reflect an actual state of emergency since there have yet to be any reported cases here, the declaration appears to be preparatory in nature, setting procedures in place should the now-declared worldwide pandemic reach Front Royal and Warren County.
Instructions on limiting interpersonal public contacts, staying home if ill, and procedures to seek medical testing if feeling cold, flu or respiratory symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus have been an important part of the local, state and national response. COVID-19 is the acronym for “Corona Virus Disease-2019” – 2019 being the year the strain was first identified in the Wuhan Province of China this past December.
At Tuesday’s county board meeting’s outset, County Administrator Doug Stanley introduced item M-1 on the Local Emergency Declaration to be added to the agenda. And during his administrative report, Stanley read from the County Press Release on guidance to citizens should they exhibit symptoms and ways to minimize the risk of becoming infected.
The agenda explanation sheet referenced Virginia Department of Health (VDH) statistics indicating that as of noon, Tuesday, there were 67 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain of Coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Virginia. By Wednesday around noon, that number had risen to 77. The VDH also reported as of Wednesday, that 1,278 people had been tested in the state in determining those 77 verified cases.
The lack of availability of testing kits to medical professionals has been an ongoing problem nationwide as localities, states and the country attempts to stem the spread of the disease here.
While not included in the county summary, on Monday, March 16 the second COVID-19 death in Virginia was reported by the state health department. Both deaths have been in the Peninsula Health District in the eastern, south-central part of the state. The Peninsula District with 15 reported cases, along with Fairfax and Arlington at 14 each, have been the most heavily hit COVID-19 areas in Virginia. Both of the state’s fatalities were men in their 70’s, reported to have died of respiratory failure. The Peninsula Health District reported that both men were infected by “unknown sources”.
As for the Local Emergency declaration approved Tuesday, it was noted that in reaction to federal and state declarations by President Trump and Governor Northam county officials including Board Chairman Mabe, County Administrator Stanley, Fire & Emergency service Chief Mabie and Deputy Emergency Manager Rick Farrall met and decided, “that the County of Warren should be on the forefront of this epidemic (not sure about that wording, guys) in order to provide the best possible preparations and care for the citizens, as well as ensure the potential for cost savings once this epidemic has passed.”
Farrall briefed the board on the declaration he prepared. Mabe then read the Declaration of Local Emergency into the board record for a vote of approval. After the board responded to a question from a citizen present about the logistics of bypassing normal funding authorization procedures, Supervisor Fox’s motion, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, passed by a unanimous roll-call vote.
Also on Tuesday, releases went out from county court clerk’s offices acknowledging a state order suspending all non-essential court functions, civilly and criminally, into early to mid-April.
In response to the governor’s order limiting public gatherings of more than 10 people, a number of local restaurants have announced closings or suspensions of in-house eating, some continuing to operate pick-ups under precautionary steps and/or deliveries.
Local store shelves continue to be left empty by hoard buying, somewhat inexplicably of toilet paper and other paper products, as well as canned and frozen foods.
As Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene told the county supervisors on March 3, the Coronavirus “is a problem, it is not a catastrophe”. The above-described personal behavioral measures, precautions and cancellations of public gatherings of people are designed to keep the situation that way as the nation moves into a crucial period in determining whether the U.S. outbreak will be contained, or spread as it has throughout some European nations, China and other Asian nations.
See the Emergency Declaration discussion, vote and other county business in this Royal Examiner video:
Stanley will continue as County Administrator through end of fiscal year
The guessing game is over – following a 45-minute closed session Tuesday night, March 17, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a motion not to renew County Administrator Doug Stanley’s contract into the coming fiscal year that begins July 1. The board faced an April deadline to notify Stanley whether his five-year contract, set to expire June 30, would be renewed.
Until his contract’s end, Stanley will continue in his job at his $152,926 salary. Interim County Attorney Jason Ham told media present that after the expiration of Stanley’s contract on June 30, he will remain an uncontracted County employee until he is either terminated by the board or he resigns.
Perhaps surprisingly, Delores Oates motion, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, passed unanimously. However, after casting the fifth and final vote to approve the apparent end of Stanley’s 20-year term as Warren County Administrator, long time Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, added, “But I’d like to see his contract renewed.” Fox’s fellow long-time supervisor also perceived as a Stanley supporter, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter, also voted with the majority without comment.
Queried about his unusually long tenure as a municipal manager prior to the convening of Tuesday’s board meeting, Stanley noted he started as the County’s zoning administrator in December 1994; became planning director on April 1, 1996; and was initially appointed interim county administrator, again on April 1, in 2000. For eight years he served as both planning director and county administrator prior to his 2008 hiring of Taryn Logan to fill the planning director’s position. Research done by this reporter surrounding Michael Graham’s termination as Front Royal’s Town Manager about a decade ago, indicated municipal managers’ average lifespan was less than five years.
But it may have been Stanley’s lengthy tenure that was the writing on the wall that the new supervisor’s majority swept into office last November on a wave of public discontent fueled by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal, might spell “goodbye” for this county administrator.
New Board Chairman Walter Mabe, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Delores Oates all campaigned in 2019 on a “change from business as usual” platforms in the wake of the $21.3 million EDA financial scandal, perhaps ironically discovered in the wake of a 2018 forensic audit funded by the County for the EDA while the previous board was in place.
Former North River Supervisor Dan Murray and South River Supervisor Linda Glavis did not seek re-election amidst the public firestorm surrounding the allegations of embezzlements and misdirected EDA assets during the tenure of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a now nearly-totally replaced EDA Board of Directors. Mabe defeated the only incumbent to seek re-election, the Shenandoah District’s Tom Sayre, last November.
Asked what he thought his chances of surviving the closed session adjourned to for personnel matters, primarily discussion of the “… performance, demotion, salaries, and the resignation of a specific public officer of the public body … limited to … the County Administrator”, Stanley told this reporter, “Let’s see what happens.”
What happened was that while the new board majority followed through on one anticipated step in its promise of “change” to the way things are done politically in Warren County, they will also continue to benefit from Stanley’s institutional knowledge and experience in directing the County’s $110-million-plus the Fiscal Year 2021 budget process. It has been a process that at times has seemed to overwhelm the trio of new supervisors (as it always does your humble financial reporter), all in elected municipal office for the first time.
Stanley reaction
Stanley declined to comment following the meeting’s adjournment after the vote on non-renewal of his contract. However, he said he would have a written statement ready the following day. That statement was released shortly after noon, Wednesday.
“Without a doubt, the past year has been the most difficult and challenging in my career. That said I believe we are making significant strides in bringing those responsible for the EDA embezzlement to justice and to recover what has been stolen as well as supporting the current EDA Board and staff to clean up the mess.
“I hope that the Board recognizes my value to them and the community throughout this process and sees my abilities as County Administrator. I look forward to being part of the positive changes being implemented by the new Board,” Stanley said at the conclusion of his seven-paragraph statement.
Stanley began by recounting some of the County’s achievements during his tenure stretching into the last decade of the 20th century.
“I have spent the past 25 years, or half of my life, serving the Front Royal-Warren County community, the last 20 as County Administrator. I work at the pleasure of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and appreciate the Board’s trust and support over the years.
“Over this period I have had the fortune and honor to be part of significant improvements to this community in replacing the lost jobs and tax base of the former Avtex facility with over $500 million in industrial development and the creation of over 2,000 jobs in the Route 340/522 corridor. This does not include the $1 billion invested by Dominion in the new power plant. The County has been able to attract significant retail development to the corridor which provides our residents with shopping and dining opportunities while generating revenue to reduce the County’s reliance on real estate taxes.
“We have also made tremendous strides in addressing the capital facility needs of our community thanks to the vision and support of the Board of Supervisors through the construction of numerous school, community, parks and recreation, and public safety facilities.
I am proud that we have been able to make all of these improvements and additions to our community while still maintaining one of the lowest real estate tax rates in the region,” Stanley observed, adding, “I have been fortunate and blessed to work with an outstanding and professional staff of talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life of our citizens on a daily basis.”
Public Perspective
However, at both of its “Public Comments” periods, early and late in the open meeting, the supervisors heard from the “Doug Stanley Fan Club” as we like to refer to the county administrator’s harshest critics – though “club president” James Harper was absent. At the meeting’s outset, five of six speakers urged the supervisors not to renew Stanley’s contract.
Only former Shenandoah District Planning Commission member, current County School Board member, and long-time Shenandoah Farms POA officer Ralph Rinaldi spoke positively of Stanley, urging the board to consider a middle ground. Rinaldi was the one speaker who pointed out they were speaking from personal experience and professional interaction with Stanley over a number of years on a number of fronts.
He called Stanley “always fair”, particularly in dealing with Farms Sanitary District issues. Pointing to the county administrator’s breadth of institutional knowledge, Rinaldi suggested a one-year contract extension to allow Stanley to continue “to coach you guys up – I know he’s been doing that – give him more time,” Rinaldi asked the board’s freshman trio.
However, Rinaldi’s was the minority opinion as Dennis Willingham, Melanie Salins, Gary Kushner, Harold Baggarly and Linda McDonough urged the board to end Stanley’s perceived “good ole boy” insider perspective from the conduct of county business.
And despite Chairman Mabe’s request that public comments remain respectfully non-personal – “let’s leave the name calling out” he urged – some assertions against the county administrator were personal in nature, and unlike Rinaldi, seemed based on observations made at a distance.
“Obliterate this,” Willingham said of Stanley’s contract, adding, “He’s done nothing but cost us money from day one … I feel he is not qualified to do the job.”
Kushner continued the theme, telling the board Stanley had “an arrogant disconnect” from public opinion and was at the point of “every tax rate increase” the supervisors had approved over the years. However, Kushner did not elaborate on how the myriad public schools and other capital improvements achieved with the bulk of those tax increases might have been achieved without them.
“I think the County is turning a corner; unfortunately, the damage has already been done,” Salins added of the county history around that recently turned corner marked by Mabe, Cullers, and Oates election.
McDonough questioned Rinaldi’s suggestion that Stanley was the right person to “coach” the new supervisors into a comfort zone in their elected offices.
Baggarly continued the financial criticism, criticism somewhat countered by the later approved FY 2019 County Audit Report of the Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates firm. Archie Fox asked the auditors how the County “compared to its peers” financially in the wake of submission of its audit report, “Is the County fiscally sound?” Fox queried RFC representative Matthew McLearen.
“There are no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses,” McLearen replied. However, McLearen did note that the incompleted EDA audit remains an unknown variable impacting the County as a “component” governmental sub-group.
As the clock approached 9:30 p.m. and adjournment to the closed session neared, only Baggarly revisited the Stanley must go theme; though speakers on other topics took those comments beyond the 15-minute time limit allotted to them.
Watch that revisiting, as well as the earlier comments about Stanley, and the board’s vote on his contract following the closed session, as well as the County’s declaration of a “Local Emergency” as the State and regional response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, accelerates (more on that in a coming Royal Examiner story), and other business conducted in this Royal Examiner video:
County budget process continues amidst unknown COVID-19 variables
The sometimes painstakingly detailed Fiscal Year Budget process continued for the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 17. Heard from at a 9 a.m. work session was the twice-delayed outside agency presentation of the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA), as well as Warren County Public Schools presentation of their budget request for FY 2021.
It was noted during the school budget discussion that during the school system’s current pandemic shutdown, free lunches are being made available to all students under the age of 18 – more on that below. In fact, the specter of national, state and local reactions to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak hung over all aspects of Tuesday’s budget discussion.
To open the work session SAAA Executive Director Linda Holtzapple traced the agency’s work on behalf of the community’s elderly. That work is designed to help allow the community’s aging citizens to maintain their independent residence “for as long as safely possible”, avoiding the necessity of a costly relocation into elder care facilities for those seniors and their families.
SAAA programs include operation of the Senior Center geared to socializing, outside the home events, as well as the Meals on Wheels program of prepared food delivery to senior’s homes, and in-home care services for those who need some additional around-the-house physical assistance.
Holtzapple, who was accompanied by SAAA Director of Care Management Jimmy Roberts and SAAA Board member Christy McMillin, noted that due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response, to which the elderly have been identified as particularly susceptible to potentially fatal health risks, the Senior Center’s in-house activities were currently suspended. However, she noted that the facility’s kitchen was still in use for Meals on Wheels deliveries, done with precautions to avoid potential passing of the COVID-19 virus.
Holtzapple said that extra Meals on Wheels deliveries were being made to stock clients up “in case there is a gap (in deliveries) due to Coronavirus issues”.
The SAAA request is for $54,000 from the County, reflecting no increase from the FY 2020 County funding of the agency. Holtzapple noted that the SAAA generates about $200,000 in annual fundraising activities for its regional efforts.
Following their presentation, Board Chairman Walter Mabe and Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers thanked the SAAA contingent for their work in support of the community’s elderly.
School Budget
Interim Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard led a five-person Warren County Public Schools contingent in presenting and explaining their recently (March 11) School Board-approved budget to the supervisors and county staff. Included in the work session agenda packet was a March 12 letter from Sheppard to the county administrator citing the School Board’s previous day approval of a $62,247,344 operating budget, requiring local County funding of $26,956,323.
That $26.9 million figure represents a 1% increase over the current fiscal year county funding of its public schools.
After a brief explanation of the State Composite Index ranking of Virginia counties’ ability to fund public education in response to an earlier question from the supervisors, Sheppard continued to trace additions, reasons for those additions, and their budget impacts to County officials.
Highlights included $2.85 million to implement a 1% COLA and/or STEP salary increase tied to the County’s Employee Compensation Study conducted in recent years. The study was designed to help the County and its public-school system stem a tide of staff turnovers due to a lack of competitive salaries with surrounding communities.
Other items included $120,000 for 19 new school buses reaching 15 years of service over the past three years; $150,000 for textbooks ranging from six-year-old Science books – science curriculums are on a faster informational update cycle than most; eight-year-old Math and Social Studies books; and 15-year-old Foreign Language books Sheppard noted had references to “tape recorders”, a reference that baffles many students.
Some discussion was devoted to new staff positions, particularly $231,833 earmarked for one clinician and four support coaches for a Behavioral Support Specialist Program designed to help correct disruptive students’ behavior inside the classroom. A PILOT program in two schools, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary and Skyline Middle School, was acknowledged as having a “positive impact” on students and the classroom environment.
When Board Chairman Walter Mabe questioned whether such a program included enough “accountability” for bad behavior, Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox replied from his early background in detention and disciplinary oversight in the system.
“I’ve probably suspended more kids than anybody in this room, and my experience is they come back “angry,” he observed. Fox said the option presented by the Behavioral Support Program of repeated interaction with students in teaching and re-teaching “behavioral expectations”, perhaps unlearned in the home environment, was a preferable option to simply removing the students from the school as a punishment reaction.
During accreditation and preparing students for the post-graduation employment world discussion, Mabe also raised interesting points on student sub-categories related to accreditation and the long-term national trend toward teaching toward memorization test results versus teaching children to think critically.
After it was noted that those standards and categorizations came down to localities from the State, which in turn saw those mandates handed down from the federal level, Mabe observed that “Maybe it’s time to start pushing back” against what many educators feel are counterproductive governmental mandates originating in the political sphere, rather than from educators.
The current closing of the school system, along with all Virginia public schools, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation was also discussed.
“This is uncharted territory,” North River Supervisor Delores Oates observed.
As noted above, Sheppard told County officials that the school system in making lunches and backpack meals programs available to students during the statewide school shutdown. The possibility of utilizing languishing school buses as a distribution means was broached. Currently, the meal is available at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and is available free to all students under the age of 18 in the system.
Number Crunching & the EDA
Following those presentations, County Administrator Doug Stanley guided the board through the latest numbers on departmental funding requests, as well as those from all outside agencies, concluding with staff recommendations on those funding requests.
Facing an $865,222 shortfall with a mandate not to raise county taxes, Stanley reviewed suggested cuts of $866,951 to balance a projected total FY 2021 budget of $113,133,873. The county administrator’s balancing act reduced the required local revenue needed to balance the full budget to $80,944,559.
Among the suggested cuts were $147,445 to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s operational budget. Stanley explained that he had worked with EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons and EDA Finance Committee Chair Jorie Martin to adjust the EDA’s budget request downward, factoring in potential property sales and rentals, as well as the likelihood of the EDA being moved into the County departmental network in the coming fiscal year.
That move would relieve the EDA of a significant amount of projected legal expenses cited at $97,000, as they would have access to the County-funded EDA-related civil legal counsel of Sands-Anderson. There were no cuts to the EDA’s current two-person staff, Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, Stanley noted.
Overall, it appeared the county administrator was able to pair back the EDA’s original funding request of $452,220 to $253,000. Of course, that does not factor in expenses, like Sands Anderson that the County is already absorbing, as it did with the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit that uncovered the alleged misdirection of $21.3 million of EDA assets involving Town and County projects.
Stanley also observed that he did not include the EDA’s current $266,000 annual debt service payments on the Front Royal Police Station that the Town of Front Royal has chosen not to pay as it steps up its hostile civil litigation with the EDA.
“I don’t feel it is the County’s responsibility to pay a Town debt – unless directed otherwise,” Stanley observed of the current impasse over what has been described as “an undisputed $8.4 million debt on principal payments” the Town owes the EDA for its financing construction of the FRPD headquarters.
The town council and its interim town manager have apparently decided to include a dispute over covering the 3% interest rate the EDA is paying on the FRPD debt service in its escalating hostile civil litigation against the EDA and its former executive director.
Town officials have ignored the EDA’s offer of a compromise on the interest rate and a non-litigious attempt to come to a mutual agreement on what the EDA actually owes the Town in any debt service overpayments or misdirected Town assets related to the EDA financial scandal. Town officials continue to insist they have no legal obligation to pay more than the 1.5% interest rate they claim council was verbally promised by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. And they have claimed over $20 million in damages against the EDA and McDonald.
“What happens on July 1 when nobody is paying it?” Oates asked of the FRPD debt service. While the county administrator had no immediate answer to that question, the supervisors did not instruct him to amend his budget proposal to fund the EDA continuing to cover those payments for the Town of Front Royal.
See this far-ranging budget discussion, as well as a meeting-ending 10-minute discussion of the County Board’s role in a potential Emergency Management response if the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation continues escalating at the State and regional levels, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Town prepares for COVID-19 with cancellations, Visitor Center closing
In a press release from the office of Mayor Gene Tewalt issued at 2:42 p.m. Monday, March 16, the Town of Front Royal announced precautions it is undertaking – perhaps a poor choice of words in this context – to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Those precautions include the cancellation of tonight’s town council work session, as well as of the Town Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meeting scheduled for later in the week. The press release also notes the indefinite closing of the Front Royal Visitor’s Center as of its 5 p.m. closing time this afternoon.
Royal Examiner got word of the Visitors Center closing several hours earlier when this reporter stopped by to see if Visitor’s Center Director Tim Smith had any updates on his department and staff’s situation as it pertains to both the coronavirus situation and town council and Interim Town Manager Tederick’s existing and planned FY 2021 cutbacks of the Visitors Center budget and functions.
The Town is also suggesting people pay town utility bills online, by phone or mail, and is instituting some physical distance precautions for those who do continue to pay their bills in person at Town Hall.
Citing the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on “limiting social contact” that could allow the spread of germs, most particularly the COVID-19 virus that has been declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the mayor has announced that, “In the event, a citizen must come to Town Hall to interact with the Finance Department, a teller-line divider approximately two feet from the counter has been placed. This will allow citizens to conduct business and still communicate a safe distance from town employees.
“All employees have been instructed to disinfect their work area and common space on the hour, every hour during the workday.
“The two part-time custodians are now working full time and have been directed to clean common areas in Front Royal Police Department, Town Hall, Public Works and Electric Department,” the mayor “preparedness” release observes.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ 9 a.m. Budget work session with the school board was still on, leading one to believe the 7 p.m. regular county board meeting was on as well.
Of the Visitor’s Center closing, the release notes that Visitor Center Manager Smith “informed the Town Manager that the Commonwealth of Virginia has closed all statewide Visitor Centers.
Furthermore, Virginia Tourism Corporation has directed its employees to work from home. Considering these points and at the request of Mr. Smith, the Front Royal Visitor Center will be closed until further notice.”
Queried on that information, Smith said it was State “Welcome Centers” he told Interim Town Manager Tederick the state government had closed, not all local Visitors Centers. The latter is a decision the localities would choose to make barring a mandate to municipalities from the State should the public health situation further deteriorate. Other than that misunderstanding, the information regarding the Visitors Center closing was accurate, Smith said.
National, Global Statistics
As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Virginia was 45, with no cases yet being verified in Front Royal or Warren County. Maryland had reported 37 cases and Washington, D.C. 17. Also, as of Monday morning according to the CDC, the total number of cases in the U.S. was 1,629, with 41 deaths.
Washington state’s KOMO news reported that 25 of 37 deaths in that particularly hard-hit state are tied to the Life Care Center in Kirkland. It is believed a visitor to that retirement home had recently returned from a visit to the disease’s epicenter near Hunan Province in China without knowing they were infected.
According to the World Health Organization, as of this past weekend, the number of cases worldwide was about 160,000, with just under 5,000 fatalities. The international fatality rate remains around 3.4%, considerably higher than normal flues’ .1% or .01%, if considerably lower than catastrophic diseases like Ebola or the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.
Despite the fairly low numbers domestically, the disease’s high contagion rate and impacts in other affected nations, particularly in Europe, have led to an abundance of caution in the U.S.
Life goes on
For some at least – rather than hoarding toilet paper or canned goods, as noted above one South Carolina family was getting information on amenities offered in Front Royal and by Warren County’s nearby natural attractions.
Nancy Wunsche, husband Werner and his brother Gerhardt decided to visit the area after visiting their daughter who works on Capitol Hill in D.C. Gerhardt, she noted, has been visiting the family near Charleston, S.C. for a month from his home in the southern Black Forest region of Germany.
She observed, however, that her brother-in-law’s visit may be extended for several months due to factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has already hit Europe hard; fortunately, it would seem after Gerhardt – who appeared very healthy – left his homeland.
