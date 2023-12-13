Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – December 2023 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about September 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher James Black did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Amber Black, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5
On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Randall Baggerly, while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully, and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which he has not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
On or about June 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about August 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tylar Alexa Dipatre did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5
On or about June 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hunter Jay Housden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cullen Coy McFarren, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberta Alejandro Eberhardt did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the nighttime the dwelling house of Jessica Shell and Dequante Freeman, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about August 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Dunn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Joseph Waters did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nathaniel Liam Duncan did unlawfully and feloniously handle a firearm in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life and cause serious bodily injury of another person resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment, in violation of Section 18.2-56.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5308-F6
On or about August 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher L. Blansett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Gloria Virginia Hammons did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Delontae Michael Fullilove did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Raleigh Richard Kraft did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Breanna Lynn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jason Lethcoe, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about July 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alicia Kellette Timbers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another or others in the Commonwealth to commit larceny where the aggregate value of the goods or merchandise involved is more than $1,000.00, in violation of §18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2304-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously possess burglarious tools, implements, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny, in violation of Section 18.2- 94 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 26, 2023 in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously without authority and with the intention of converting goods or merchandise to the use of the accused (or another person) without having paid the full purchase price thereof, or with the intention of defrauding the owner of the value of the goods or merchandise, willfully conceal or take possession of goods or merchandise having a value of $1,000.00 or more and belonging to Lowes’s, in violation of Section 18.2-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2354-F9
O
n or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Elmos Russell Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about June 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Allen Ralston did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Shane Greenwood, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jordan Sokol, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Daniel Scott Simmons did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Ally Diggs, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of
Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Crime/Court
Victim and Suspect both Hospitalized After Shots Fired at Wedding Reception
On the evening of December 9th at approximately 7:08 pm, a 9-1-1 call was received in reference to a subject threatening to shoot guests at a wedding reception. Frederick County Sheriffs Office (FCSO) deputies were initially dispatched to the Historic Jordan Springs venue, off Jordan Springs Road in eastern Frederick County, about a subject who made statements of shooting other guests after he was asked to leave the event.
As deputies were responding, the call was updated to a possible shots fired incident, with little more information available other than a possible suspect vehicle description. The first arriving deputy noted a vehicle leaving the scene and radioed that information to other units. Deputies C.W. Vorous and T.L Bridgeforth located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering first-aid until EMS units could arrive. Deputy S.A. Beylor located the suspect vehicle driving erratically on Jordan Springs Road and made a traffic stop at the Jordan Springs Market where the male driver was detained without incident.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, identified as John Morningstar, DOB: 5/6/2001, was a groomsman in the wedding who had been asked to leave after becoming overly intoxicated. Morningstar left and was reported to have made threats to come back to the event and shoot anyone still there. A short time later, Morningstar was observed in the parking lot driving recklessly and doing donuts. Another attendee, Kevin Huff, DOB: 2/23/89, ended up in a confrontation with Morningstar that resulted in Huff being shot in the leg before Morningstar fled the scene.
While on the traffic stop, a gunshot wound to Morningstar’s foot was discovered, which is believed to have been self-inflicted, and EMS units responded for assessment and treatment to the wound. Multiple firearms were located within Morningstar’s vehicle, along with various ammunition, including the suspected weapon used against the victim. Morningstar will initially be charged with DUI, Malicious Wounding and two (2) counts of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.
Both males were transported to Winchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries where they both were listed in stable condition at the time of this release (Dec. 10, 2023). Morningstar was released from the hospital and transferred to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Monday, December 11.
(From a Release by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
Crime/Court
Collaborative Effort Leads to Swift Arrest in Warren County
Four Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces in High-Risk Operation.
In an exemplary display of inter-agency cooperation, four law enforcement bodies in Warren County successfully collaborated to apprehend a dangerous suspect involved in a drive-by shooting. This operation, occurring in the early hours of December 9, 2023, highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in ensuring public safety.
The operation commenced following a distress call from the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The call was regarding a high-risk vehicle stop linked to a drive-by shooting in Culpeper County, reported less than an hour earlier.
The suspect’s vehicle, identified by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and spotted by an RCSO lieutenant, was followed into Warren County. Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the potential risk to public safety, RCSO sought additional support from WCSO. The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) was also involved, setting up spike strips at the county line as a precautionary measure.
The high-risk vehicle stop, strategically executed on Route 522 South before reaching more populous areas, led to the peaceful surrender of the suspect. This outcome was a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination among the WCSO, RCSO, CCSO, and FRPD.
The suspect, identified as Demetre Dominique Skinner from Manassas, VA, faces multiple charges, including shooting from a vehicle, aggravated malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm during a felony. The joint operation’s success underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in handling critical situations.
The victim of the shooting was airlifted to UVA Charlottesville and is currently in critical condition. The incident, according to detectives, was isolated to the Culpeper area, involving only Skinner and the victim.
The swift and effective action of the four collaborating agencies in apprehending a dangerous individual serves as a reminder of the critical role law enforcement plays in community safety. The successful outcome of this joint operation not only ensured the swift administration of justice but also prevented potential further harm to the residents of Warren County and its surrounding areas.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – November 2023 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about May 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Taylor Marie Roberts did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brooklyn Ann-Frances Amrich did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about September 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brooklyn Ann-Frances Amrich did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dominique Nickens did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of. Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Samantha Mae Gilliam did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 4, 2023 in the County of Warren, Samantha Anne Murray did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of E.L.V., a child, then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Samantha Anne Murray did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez did unlawfully and feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another or others in the Commonwealth to commit larceny where the aggregate value of the goods or merchandise involved is more than $1,000.00, in violation of §18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2304-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez unlawfully and feloniously did possess a tool, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intention of converting goods or merchandise to his own or another’s use without having paid the full purchase price (or defrauding the owner of the value of the goods or merchandise) willfully conceal or take possession of the goods or merchandise belonging to Lowe’s and having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-103 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2354-F9
On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Manzie Blake Cook did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 during the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The accused committed the two prior violations during the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: ‘”On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, while his license was revoked due to a prior felony conviction of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, drive or operate a motor vehicle while in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, in violation of Section 46.2-391 (D)(2), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Bentley Michael Hutchison did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 1, 2022, through April 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tonya Janeen Gillum did unlawfully and feloniously, wrongfully, and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to Martin’s Grocery, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about August 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Foltz did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive, or use a vehicle valued at one thousand dollars or more belonging to Lena McAIister, without the consent of and in absence of the owner with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession, in violation of Section 18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about August 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Foltz did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about May 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rane Aquene Rovinsky did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Gary Wayne Sisk did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about September 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ainslie Marquez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ryan Wesley Fox did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about July 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alvin Leon McCaskill did unlawfully and feloniously shoot or discharge a firearm at or against any dwelling house or building when occupied by one or more persons, whereby the life or lives of any such person or persons may be put in peril, in violation of §18.2-279 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5242-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alvin Leon McCaskill did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined by subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5291-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about December 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer Fogle knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer, as defined in subsection F of Section 18.2-57, engaged in public duties, in violation of Ssection 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 9, 2022, in the County-of. Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer House knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer, as defined in subsection F of Section 18.2-57, engaged in public duties, in violation of Section 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren. Jaya Matthews Frye did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of § 18.2- 192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about August 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nicholas Scott Poe did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Pamela Cabiness, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Melissa Lynn Shaffer did unlawfully and feloniously, as a principal in the second degree, impede the blood circulation or respiration of P.H. without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of Sections 18.2-51.6 and 18.2-18 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about June 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kijuan Shequnn Robinson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC:NAR-3038-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
On or about October 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Matthew Ardizzione did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Crime/Court
UPDATE: Town Police Seek Info on Protective Order, Stabbing Suspect Humberto Vazquez
Update: Humberto Vazquez has been captured. Thank you to the US Customs Border Patrol for your assistance.
Community on Alert as Police Pursue Aggravated Assault Suspect.
A peaceful Sunday morning in Front Royal, Virginia, was shattered by a disturbing incident of violence. The Front Royal Police Department is now actively searching for 39-year-old Humberto Vazquez, identified as the suspect in a stabbing that left a 35-year-old woman with severe injuries. The attack, which occurred at the intersection of South Street and Osage Street, has sent shockwaves through the community.
The incident unfolded on November 19th, 2023, when police were alerted to an alleged stabbing. Arriving at the scene, officers found the victim in a neighboring house on Osage Street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The attack’s brutality was evident, as the victim was rushed to Winchester Medical Center with injuries described as potentially life-threatening.
In the wake of this violence, the Front Royal Police Department’s detectives engaged in a swift and thorough investigation. Their efforts led to the identification of Humberto Vazquez as the prime suspect. Vazquez, a 5’09” Hispanic male with brown eyes and hair, is now the subject of an intense manhunt.
He is charged with two serious offenses: Aggravated Malicious Wounding, under § 18.2-51.2, and Violation of a Protective Order, under § 16.1-253.2. These charges underscore the severity of the act and the risk he may pose to public safety.
The Front Royal Police Department is calling on the community for assistance. Anyone with information about this case or Vazquez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Cpl. J.E. Fenton. The department has provided a phone number (540-636-2208) and an email address (jfenton@frontroyalva.com) to facilitate community involvement in the search.
The search for Humberto Vazquez is not just a matter of law enforcement but a community concern. This incident has heightened the sense of urgency and vigilance in Front Royal. The police are doing their part, but the assistance of the community could be crucial in ensuring that justice is served and public safety is maintained.
Crime/Court
McDonald Found Guilty on All 34 Criminal Counts in EDA ‘Financial Scandal’ Prosecution
Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, slightly over four hours after beginning deliberations on the 34 criminal counts against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald regarding allegedly embezzled or misdirected EDA assets, the six-man, six-woman 10th Western District of Virginia federal jury returned guilty verdicts on all 34 counts. McDonald and her two federal court-appointed attorneys sat quietly at the defense table as each charge, and each verdict was read into the court record consecutively by a court clerk.
Over the objection of lead prosecutor Sean Welsh, Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon allowed McDonald to remain free on bond under the existing guidelines under which she has been free since the 34 federal criminal indictments were handed down by a federal grand jury on August 25, 2021. As has been reported, federal prosecutors inherited the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement). After her arrests at the state level in mid-2019, McDonald was also free on bond or home arrest for the bulk of the time since she was initially charged at the state level.
Judge Dillon cautioned McDonald, as she said she would any defendant, against violating the terms of her bond, including showing up for her sentencing hearing at an as-yet undetermined point of time, or risk facing additional criminal charges carrying as much as 10 years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines. The judge noted a common 90-day time-frame between conviction and sentencing. She gave the defense 30 days to file any post-conviction motions.
In challenging the continuation of McDonald’s bond, prosecutor Welsh pointed to conflicting stories told by two of the defense witnesses the previous day as an indicator the defendant was continuing a pattern of deception to the court to justify her actions in moving EDA assets she now stands convicted of moving fraudulently. Those witnesses were former prosecution witness and former EDA Board of Directors member Ron Llewellyn, and former post-EDA financial scandal-era McDonald employer Justin Simmons. They told conflicting stories about an incident the defense asserts happened this October 22, involving McDonald and Simmons encountering Llewellyn at a church parking lot, leading to an unpleasant verbal exchange. Llewellyn denied the encounter occurred, citing that he was out of town that day at a football game in Salem. The prosecutor asserted certain evidence about a law enforcement search of McDonald’s home property when she wasn’t there and descriptions of her state of mind from a live-stream viewing of it on her phone indicated the church parking lot incident could not have occurred that day.
Defense counsel Andrea Harris countered that the incident time-frames were not mutually exclusive of both possibly having occurred. She said there was no evidence her client posed a threat to her community or to herself, and asserted that her track record of compliance with bond conditions and court appearances with all the charges facing her, indicated she was not a flight risk.
In the wake of defense counsel Harris recounting McDonald’s track record of appearing for scheduled hearing and trial dates, other than when she was being treated medically, as noted above Judge Dillon extended McDonald’s bond conditions pending sentencing.
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against McDonald on charges including bank fraud (10 counts), wire fraud (7), aggravated identity theft (1), and money laundering (16). While total EDA “financial scandal” losses have been estimated at $26-million, including $12 million in the ITFederal loan and related EDA investment, evidence presented at trial indicated McDonald moved over $5 million, perhaps as much as $6.5 million, to her personal benefit. She was initially arrested and charged criminally at the state level in mid-2019.
Crime/Court
After a Spooky Courthouse Halloween McDonald Criminal Trial Goes to the Jury
After over four hours of closing arguments (prosecution 2:33; defense 1:32; prosecution rebuttal:21-minutes) in the wake of presentation of the defense case in less than an hour with the calling of just three witnesses, the 34-count federal criminal case against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald went to the jury at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 31.
But that wasn’t until after court was delayed for nearly a half hour by an alarm and recorded message: “Fire Emergency reported in the building. Please evacuate the building by the nearest exit. Do not use the elevators,” that went off repetitively for nearly a half hour after beginning at 4:45 p.m. To our knowledge, Fire and Rescue first responders found no fire in the building this Halloween day. But it was a pretty spooky interlude on the final day of the off-again, on-again trial that began on August 21 and saw two delays, the second one of a month, due to various involved party health issues.
Perhaps the most interesting legal development of the day was defense counsel Abigail Thibeault’s closing argument focus on what the prosecution had dismissed as one of the more unbelievable defendant explanations of her movement of EDA money to her own use. That was the defense-alleged secret “Voluntary Settlement Agreement” between the EDA Board of Directors and McDonald to assure her silence and non-suit over what she claimed were sexual harassment and sexual assaults by County officials, including former County Administrator Doug Stanley, among other high-profile local officials. The price of that silence was an alleged $6.5 million the defense contends was agreed to be secretly paid to McDonald, thus explaining some of the movements of EDA assets to her own use that the prosecution presented as evidence of fraud and criminal misdirection of EDA money.
“This is about sexual assault … This story is much bigger” than what the prosecution had presented to them, Thibeault told the jury of the notion that an economically and sexually privileged, male-dominated county elite had set McDonald up to take a fall for challenging their dominance.
Lead prosecutor Sean Welsh countered Thibeault’s assertions in rebuttal, telling the jury the Voluntary Settlement Agreement theory was countered by multiple pieces of evidence the prosecution had presented to them. He pointed to other prosecution witness-testified false allegations McDonald is alleged to have made to explain some of her financial transfers to achieve real estate and other transactions. Among those were Larry Tuttle’s alleged financing of several McDonald/Da Boyz LLC real estate deals he testified he had no financial assets to accomplish. Why lie about such things if there was a simple explanation, such as the EDA Board of Directors authorizing the transfer of assets to McDonald? Welsh asked the jury.
After the 10th Western District of Virginia federal courthouse building was evacuated and cleared of any fire and the prosecution’s closing rebuttal was completed, a final round of procedural instructions from Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon was given to the jury. The jury was then sent out to select a foreman and determine whether they wanted to begin deliberations immediately or return the following day. After 10 minutes, the court was informed the jury had decided to return on Wednesday to begin the final chapter of this trial. Questioned about a preferred starting time by the judge, they opted for a 9 a.m. start Wednesday morning.
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators.
Wind: 1mph W
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.69"Hg
UV index: 0
57°F / 28°F
55°F / 34°F