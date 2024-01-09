Connect with us

Crime/Court

Warren County Grand Jury – January 2024 Indictments

Published

4 hours ago

on

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

CARLOS QUIROGA

On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6

 

DORSEY PEACEMAKER

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JOSE VALDEZ

On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JONATHAN DALTON

On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

 

DON BAILEY

On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

TIMOTHY SHANKS

On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

BRITNEY PETTIT

COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6


ALAN PINON-SANTOS

On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

DUSTIN DEMPSEY

On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

DARLENE LOCKLEAR

On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

 

BARRINGTON MOORE

On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

RAFAEL LLERA

COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

 

KRISTA DENT

COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

EDWARD POLLOCK

COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6

COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

Fatal Crash in Warren County: A New Year’s Eve Tragedy

Published

5 days ago

on

January 4, 2024

By

In a tragic start to the new year, the Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Eve in Warren County. The incident, involving a 2021 Dodge Charger, resulted in the loss of a life and serious injuries.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. on December 31st, the Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Evan A. Goldsborough of Warren County, was traveling south on Browntown Road near Park Ridge Court. The vehicle, reportedly moving at a high speed, veered off the road, collided with a rock, and then struck several trees.

Tragically, 28-year-old passenger Brian A. Jenkins, also a Warren County resident, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Goldsborough, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Evan Goldsborough

Following the crash, Goldsborough has been charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the details of this heartbreaking event.

Crime/Court

Bank Heist Mystery Solved: Suspect in Custody After Community Effort

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 27, 2023

By

27-Year-Old Suspect Surrenders in Texas, Following Frederick County Bank Robbery.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Frederick County Bank robbery case reached a pivotal moment. Logan Carl Heironimus, the main suspect, turned himself into authorities in Texas on Christmas Day. This development comes after a tense week-long investigation following the robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Winchester, Virginia.

The case unfolded on December 13, 2023, when a white male entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Rivendell Court. Brandishing a note and claiming to be armed, the suspect demanded cash from a bank teller. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, triggering an immediate investigation.

Logan Carl Heironimus, 27, from Berkeley Springs, WV

Investigators, combining witness accounts, surveillance footage, and crucial community tips, zeroed in on Logan Carl Heironimus, 27, from Berkeley Springs, WV, as the primary suspect. The breakthrough came when Heironimus, contacted by investigators, admitted to being out of state but promised to return to Virginia soon.

Authorities issued a robbery warrant under Virginia Code 18.2-58. Then, in an unexpected twist, Heironimus surrendered himself to the Killeen, Texas, Police Department on December 25th. The peaceful surrender marked a significant milestone in the case, with Heironimus awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

Sheriff Lenny Millholland expressed profound gratitude towards community members who played a vital role by providing investigators with essential tips. The Killeen, Texas Police Department’s cooperation was also pivotal in facilitating Heironimus’s surrender.

The resolution of the Frederick County Bank robbery highlights the power of community involvement in law enforcement efforts. The collaboration between the public and authorities underlines a shared commitment to safety and justice. As Heironimus awaits his day in court, this case serves as a testament to the effectiveness of community-police partnerships.

Crime/Court

New Jersey Man Arrested for Online Solicitation of Local Minors – Transfer from Warren County, NJ to Warren County, Va. Pending

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 21, 2023

By

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in the undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. The offender also distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the detective as well.

Through the course of this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Phillipsburg, New Jersey resident Kyle J. Andrews. On December 21, 2023, detectives travelled to New Jersey and with the assistance of the Phillipsburg Police Department apprehended Mr. Andrews without incident. Upon his arrest Mr. Andrews was transported to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey, where Phillipsburg is located, pending his transfer to RSW Jail in Warren County, Virginia. Andrews went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bail. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for January 18, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Kyle James Andrews of Phillipsburg, New Jersey arrested on charges of: Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children; Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children; and Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography. Photo Courtesy Phillipsburg Police Dpt.

The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office in New Jersey for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.

(From a release by the Front Royal Police Department)

Crime/Court

Investigation by Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force Leads to Multiple Arrests

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has arrested ten individuals after a five-month investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation in Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.

On Monday (Dec. 11) and Wednesday (Dec. 13), officers executed multiple search warrants at residences throughout the six counties resulting in ten arrests and twenty-four felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:

  • 1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,
  • 556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,
  • 436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,
  • 1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,
  • 362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,
  • 95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,
  • 9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,
  • 3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,
  • 5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,
  • 11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,
  • and 66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.

In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

The case remains active and ongoing.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Crime/Court

Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.

A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.

According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.

The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.

The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.

This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.

Crime/Court

Former, Current WCSO Deputies Indicted Criminally in Ralph Ennis Traffic Stop Set for Trial in June

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Contacted by Royal Examiner, Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth confirmed jury trial dates of June 6 through June 14, 2024, for former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary A. Fadely and currently on paid leave Deputy Tyler S. Poe. A motions hearing date of March 22 at 10 a.m. has also been set. At this point, Fadely and Poe are slated to be tried jointly on the Malicious Wounding (Fadely) and Unlawful Wounding (Poe) charges announced against them by the investigating agency, the Virginia State Police, following indictments being handed down on May 8 of this year by a grand jury regarding a traffic stop of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2, 2022.

If convicted, Fadely, 30 at the time of the indictments, faces up to 20 years in prison; Poe, 25 when indicted, faces up to five years if convicted on the lesser charge.

Ralph Ennis died 13 days after his encounter with the WCSO deputies after first being transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, transferred to Winchester Medical Center before eventually being released to hospice care due to the injuries incurred during an aborted April 2nd arrest attempt. While the state coroner’s office ruled Ennis died of natural causes, there is some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries, including a brain bleed Ennis received 13 days prior to his death from his encounter with first Poe, then Fadely, on April 2 last year.

As executor of his father’s estate, Ian Ennis’ filed a civil suit against the deputies initially reported at $6 million. That suit was filed on August 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, citing a violation of Ralph Ennis’ Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Attorneys for both deputies have filed for dismissals of the civil cases against their clients. Attempts to reach Ian Ennis and the federal court on the status of that civil case were unsuccessful prior to publication.

As previously reported by Royal Examiner, the situation evolved from an evening low-speed southbound pursuit of Ennis by Deputy Poe for speeding, 63 in a 55 mph zone, on Route 340 north of Front Royal, and erratic driving as Ennis failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 parking lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.

Body cam video shows Ralph Ennis approach an officer with his keys in his hand after having left his pickup truck, and parked background while receiving conflicting instructions from various deputies on the scene about remaining in or leaving his vehicle. Royal Examiner File Photo

It was later reported by his family and a local friend that Ennis, described as a sweet and caring man, had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, after being reported missing by his family, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Gainesville, Virginia resident Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop in Front Royal the month prior to the April 2, 2022 incident. Unfortunately, it would seem that none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the traffic stop incident.

Friends Ralph Ennis left, and Ralph Waller in Waller’s East Main St. Pawn Shop in Front Royal. Courtesy Photo Ralph Waller

Due to the recusal of the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office due to previous interactions with the deputies in routine prosecutions of cases brought forward by those deputies, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office as a Special Prosecutor in the case.

