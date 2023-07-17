Warren County Grand Jury – July 2023 indictments

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about November 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan John David did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan John David did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Macehell Maria Ross did unlawfully and feloniously, and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Chanelle Ross-Jones, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlton Derek Watson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Shakara Kamarie Strother did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Shakara Kamarie Strother did unlawfully drive a motor vehicle on a highway recklessly or at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of another, in violation of §46.2-852 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6625-M1

COUNT ONE: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of H.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of D.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about January 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jolissa Ann Ramey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin A. Dunmore did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Nathaniel Bausher, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in subsection F of § 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carla Marie Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of B.W., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, and the speed of the accused exceeded the maximum allowed by twenty miles per hour, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Ayla Michelle Salkay, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: K1D-1010-F5

On or about February 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zarek Antonio Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Robert Brill did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete the person of Vivian D. Zeigler, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty or withhold or conceal her from any person, authority or institution lawfully entitled to her charge, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Robert Brill did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Vivian D. Zeigler without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about April 4, 2023, in the County of Warren. Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tracey Michelle Swett did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter the dwelling of William Aldi while it was occupied, with the intent to commit a misdemeanor other than assault and battery or trespass, in violation of Section 18.2-92 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2219-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tracey Michelle Swett did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

On or about May 6, 2022, through May 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sean Eugene Kreinsen did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously committed one or more violations of the subsection of Section 18.2-374.3. VCC: QBS-3703-F9

On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Duane Stadlberger did unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously, or with the intent to defraud an insurance company or a person, set fire to or burn or destroy by any explosive substance or aid, counsel, or procure the burning or destruction of motorhome valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of § 18.2-81 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ARS-2018-F4

COUNT ONE: On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Houchins, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Houchins, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a childless than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the * solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously committed one or more violations of the subsection of Section 18.2-374.3. VCC: OBS-3703-F9

NO PHOTO AVAIALABLE

On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Allen Joseph Bright did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than Fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9