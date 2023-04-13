Connect with us

Crime/Court

Warren County Grand Jury of April 2023 indictments

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Warren County Grand Jury of April 2023 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

GEORGE REEDER

On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. unlawfully and feloniously break, injure, tamper with, or remove a catalytic converter or parts thereof belonging to Shawn Dawson for the purpose of injuring, defacing, or destroying it, or temporarily or permanently preventing its useful operation, or for any other purpose against the will or without the consent of the owner, in violation of Section 18.2-146 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-0192-F6

On or about December 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,
possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously take, steal, and carry away the goods and chattels belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section §18.2-108.01 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9

On or about December 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,
possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

 

MICHAEL JOHNNY CANECCHIA
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Victoria L. Keister, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Victoria L. Keister without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Victoria L. Keister with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5

ZACHARY MCCLELLAN

COUNT ONE: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously with the intent to defraud obtain by false pretense or token U.S. Currency, belonging to Russell Combs, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a bill of sale, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

 

ROGER-STEVEN EVANS

COUNT ONE: On or about August 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

SHEENA CHRISTINE GROVES
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously commit credit card fraud by obtaining money, goods, services, or anything else of value by representing without the consent of the cardholder that the accused was the holder of a specified card or credit card number or that the accused was the holder of a card or credit card number and such card or credit card number had not in fact been issued. The value of the money, goods, services, or other things furnished in violation of this section was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, or the difference between the value of all services and things of value actually furnished and the value represented to the issuer as having been furnished was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, in violation of § 18.2-195 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2635-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT FIVE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the card holders consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

 

ROGER WEATHERHOLTZ

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger Lee Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

JUSTIN CONNER

COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #5) VCC: PRI-4942-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #6) VCC: PRI-4942-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about January 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-4942-F6

WILLIAM JENKINS

On or about January’ 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Edward Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally posses or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

 

BRADY RUSH

On or about January 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brady Lawrence Rush did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to WCSO Dispatch information, knowing the same to be false, as to the existence of peril of bombing, burning, destruction, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

 

JOHN EDWARD PERIY
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about December 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Periy did unlawfully and feloniously, as a person convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register, reregister, or verily registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection B of 18.2-472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-366Q-F5

 

DALTON WELCH

COUNT ONE: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

 

SKYLAR WELSH

COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

MICHAEL JEFFRIES

On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9

On or about July 31, 2022, through August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge video gaming tickets to the prejudice of another s rights, in violation of Sections 18.2-22 and 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5

 

VINCENT FRALEY

On or about February 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

RICHARD FEASTER

On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Feaster did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9

 

ELIJAH JOHN SEALOCK
NO PHOT AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

C OUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

 

KAYLA SOUTHERS

COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

 

KEON HACKLEY

COUNT ONE: On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously
been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

SOPHIA JACKSON

COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a
second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance,
this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9

 

TONYA ADKINS

COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 13. 2022 in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Psilocyn listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and knowingly possess controlled paraphernalia in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1

 

MADRA LAMBERT

On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

MICHAEL PEARSON

On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully assault and batter Chasity Knerler, children in common, who is a family or household member, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1315-M1

 

KRYSTEN LEIGH SEAL
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about December 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

 

ROBERT CROSBY

COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

 

GARY FAIRFAX

COUNT ONE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally utter or attempt to employ as true a gaming receipt, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to utter a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-C5

COUNT SIX: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously possess a plate, block, press, or other things with the intent to use or cause or permit such to be used in the forging or false making of a writing or other things, the forging or false making of which is punishable by Chapter 6 o Title 18.2 of the Code of Virginia, in Section violation 18.2-171 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2515-F4

COUNT SEVEN: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a video gaming ticket to the prejudice of other rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

 

KELSEY DEAVERS

COUNT ONE: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

MATTHEW HUFF

COUNT ONE: On or about August 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #113, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #118, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172. of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #120, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #117, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously steal a Stihl Chainsaw and a Pole saw, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more belonging to Nelson Fisher, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT SEVEN: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property with a value of $ 1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section 18.2-108.01(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9

 

APRIL SCOTT

COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2018, through October 31, 2019, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a
willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about April 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a
willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

 

JOSHUA EDWARDS

On or about February 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joshua Lee Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount of $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

In every criminal case, the defendant is to be considered innocent until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

FRPD announces arrest of Natural Bridge man for online sexual solicitation of local minors

Published

6 days ago

on

April 7, 2023

By

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.

Photo Courtesy of Rockbridge Regional Jail

Through the course of this investigation, police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Natural Bridge, Virginia resident, Douglas T. Hatcher. On April 7, 2023, detectives travelled to Houchins home in Natural Bridge, VA, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Hatcher was transported to the Rockbridge Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.commramey@frontroyalva.com.

The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.

Name: Douglas T. Hatcher
Description: 6’03” white male, green eyes, and brown hair
Address: Natural Bridge, VA
Offenses: § 18.2-374.3. Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. (x5)

Crime/Court

Winchester man facing multiple charges after I-66 pursuit

Published

1 week ago

on

April 4, 2023

By

A Winchester, VA, man is behind bars after he fled law enforcement Monday (April 3). Virginia State Police have charged William C. K. Hockman, 19, in Fauquier County, with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving by speed.

William C. K. Hockman, 19

State Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:08 a.m. on a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker. The violation was for speeding – as the Land Rover was driving 108 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The Land Rover refused to stop and took off. A pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued east on I-66 and entered Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The Land Rover eventually came back into Fauquier County and then into Warren County. While on Route 55, an officer from The Town of Front Royal Police Department utilized a tire deflation device, which the Land Rover struck. The pursuit came to an end along the 130 block of 14th St. in the Town of Front Royal. Along with the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The driver, Hockman, was taken into custody and transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

During the course of the pursuit in Warren County, the Land Rover did strike a Fauquier County Sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle, but the deputy was not injured.

No civilians or officers were injured during the course of the pursuit.

Photo courtesy of the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

Crime/Court

Attorney General Miyares prosecutes abusive dog trainer in animal cruelty case

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 1, 2023

By

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the successful prosecution of Virginia dog trainer Shawn Deehan for animal cruelty charges. Deehan, of Orange County, pleaded guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals.

“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police, and my office’s animal law unit,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy was picked up from Shawn Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the puppy was in bad shape. The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police immediately. They referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The German Shepherd puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from being kept in a crate for hours upon end. Upon an investigation of Deehan’s property, the Sheriff’s Deputies found twelve dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine and feces with no bedding.

Deehan received five years with four years and six months suspended on each count for a period of incarceration of six months for a period of 10 years to run concurrently for the two felony charges. Deehan will serve his six months jail term under house arrest Deehan also received 12 months with 12 months suspended for a period of five years for the five misdemeanor charges.

Deehan is also barred from owning, possessing, caring for, or training dogs for the rest of his life.

Additionally, Deehan was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter, who have taken care of his dogs for two years. He has surrendered his six dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter, and they will be adopted by Police Units.

The Virginia Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax Animal Protection Police, the Orange County Animal Shelter, and all of the veterinarians and dog owners that assisted with this case. The Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law unit, which assists local law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the Commonwealth, and Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch assisted with the local prosecution.

Crime/Court

Investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force leads to multiple arrests

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 31, 2023

By

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force along with the Prince William County Police Department Street Crimes Unit have concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of three individuals. Through the course of the investigation officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation throughout Prince William and Fauquier County.

On Thursday (March 23), officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way in Fauquier County. As a result of the operation, 104.17 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43.3 grams of crack cocaine, 38.46 grams of powder cocaine, 29.5 grams of methadone, and 51.7 grams of marijuana, $4,285.11 of US currency were seized along with 7 handguns, 1 of which was previously reported as stolen out of Prince William County.

Tanya M. Dodson

Tanya M. Dodson, 46, of Catlett, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance.

Quintin J. Gilliam

, 33, of Jeffersonton, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timon D. Kornegan Jr.

Timon D. Kornegan Jr., 27, of Manassas, VA, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kornegan was also served outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier County.

Timothy D. Fields

Timothy D. Fields, 24, of Manassas, VA, was taken into custody and served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax County.

All were held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Photos provided by the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.

Crime/Court

Luray man arrested for soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 27, 2023

By

An investigation into the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area was initiated by Front Royal Police detectives on March 20, 2023. The detectives took a proactive approach to apprehend individuals who were soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation was conducted, during which an adult male began soliciting one of the detectives, whom he believed to be a female under the age of 15. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit material to the detective, who was posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The suspect started the conversation voluntarily without being prompted.

Under Virginia Code § 18.2-374.3, it is unlawful for any person to use a communications system or other electronic means to procure or promote the use of a minor for taking indecent liberties or production of child pornography.

The suspect was identified by the police as Allen J. Bright, a 35-year-old resident of Luray, Virginia. On March 27, 2023, detectives traveled to Bright’s workplace in Luray, VA, and apprehended him for the offenses listed below. Bright was taken to the Page County Jail and ordered to be held without bond after appearing before the magistrate. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Additionally, the Virginia State Police arrested Bright for two additional charges of the same nature.

ALLEN J. BRIGHT

The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. The department urges anyone with information about soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact them. If anyone has further information about this case, they should contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

The Front Royal Police Department acknowledges and appreciates the assistance provided by the Luray Police Department and the Virginia State Police in this investigation and the successful apprehension of the suspect.

(Information from a release by FRPD) 

Crime/Court

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office make arrests in two separate school-related investigations

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 24, 2023

By

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating separate allegations of two Frederick County Public School employees having inappropriate contact with two students. One involved a Frederick County Middle School student, and the other was a student of Sherando High School.

School officials notified FCSO School Resource Officers about the situation at Frederick Co. Middle on March 13th and the second at Sherando High School on March 14th. The School Safety Division of the sheriff’s office launched investigations into both complaints and has now made arrests because of interviews conducted and evidence collected in the two cases.

Emily Walker, a P.E. Teacher and basketball coach at FCMS, has been arrested and charged with the felony of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child. Walker is being booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility after having turned herself in voluntarily. It has been alleged that Walker had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on more than one occasion. Evidence of hundreds of text messages exchanged between Walker and the student over the course of several weeks indicated an escalation in expectations of physical contact. The investigation revealed that the male victim, who has since turned 13, also met with Walker, on more than one occasion, on school property, where the two are alleged to have kissed.

Matthew Geyer, a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School, has been arrested and is currently being held without bond at the regional adult detention facility, where he has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Geyer has been alleged to have had a consensual sexual encounter with a 16-year-old male student after the two met through a social media app a few months ago. This

The investigation has confirmed that Geyer and the victim met off school property at the victim’s home, where sexual contact was made between the two.

At this phase of the investigation, and with initial charges placed, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further details pending upcoming court appearances and hearings.

King Cartoons

