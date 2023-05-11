Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – May 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jovanta Jamal Wright, having previously been convicted of a Tier III offense, as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously enter or be present, during school hours, upon property that the accused knew or had reason to know is a public or private elementary or secondary school property, in violation of Section 18.2-370.5 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SEX-3673-F6
On or about January 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Skylier Jadden Jones did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tina Marie Bourgeault did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Shane Hassenplug did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brittany Michelle Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard William Buffington did unlawfully and feloniously steal plumbing tools, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Aire Serv, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about June 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ernest Eugene Weese did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ a true Video Gaming Ticket, knowing such document to be forged at the time, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about October 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Sullivan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Gill did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The damage to the attended vehicle or other property was more than $1,000.00, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Cynthia Capone a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chad David Lane Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2- 391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2- 272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Fadely did maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means, cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with
the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Poe did unlawfully and feloniously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6
Sheriff’s Office responds to Malicious Wounding indictments in Ennis injury incident
On Tuesday morning, at 7:48 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release authorized by Sheriff Mark Butler acknowledging the previous day’s indictments of two of its officers, one current, one past, on felony malicious wounding charges related to an April 2, 2022 incident. During that attempted arrest 77-year-old Ralph Ennis was injured and hospitalized while being taken into custody by the two, at-the-time, WCSO road officers. Information received indicates that former WCSO Deputy Zachary Fadely was hit with a higher level “malicious wounding” charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, while Tyler Poe’s “unlawful wounding” indictment under the same statute carries a maximum 5-year sentence.
The WCSO Press Release is below in its entirety:
“Today our Sheriff’s Office became aware that an indictment had been obtained by the Special Prosecutor assigned to investigate an incident occurring on April 2, 2022.
“Although I can’t comment on matters of personnel, I can assure the public that this office continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office has the confidence in our judicial system to consider all the facts, and come to a just conclusion once all the facts are made known.
“Over the last thirteen months, the Sheriff’s office has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration that ensures enduring progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.
“Approved by Sheriff Mark Butler on 05/08/2023”
As previously reported, Ennis died April 15, 2022, 13 days after being sent to Winchester for hospitalization, then released to Hospice care there April 12 for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis southbound on Route 522/340 North. Ennis was reported by the initial deputy in pursuit, believed to be Poe, for speeding (63 in a 55 zone) and erratic driving as he failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.
It was later reported by his family and some local friends that Ennis had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Mr. Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop the month prior to the April 2 incident, after being reported missing by his family.
Due to the recusal of the local commonwealth attorneys office, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to a special prosecutor’s office in Prince William County. The Virginia State Police handled the investigation. The state coroner’s office ruled that Ennis died of natural causes. However, there was some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries Ennis received 13 days prior to his death. His family has filed a civil suit regarding Mr. Ennis’ death.
Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case
Clarke County juvenile arrested after bomb threat
At approximately 11:38 am, a phone call was received in the main office of Millbrook High School with a subject making statements about the presence of an explosive device on school property.
Established protocols were followed by school administrators, including notifying members of the FCSO School Safety Division, and all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. Incoming and outgoing vehicular traffic was shut down, with a perimeter set up and a joint incident command, between law enforcement and fire & rescue established for further investigations into the claim. K-9 teams and personnel from Frederick County Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office, Mount Weather, and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene to join Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and School Resource Officers in the ongoing efforts. Search teams worked methodically to check and clear the building as a coordinated plan to get students onto waiting buses, or turned over to arriving parents, was executed, resulting in the safe departure of all students and school personnel.
Using available technology, and electronic forensics, to examine the initial phone call, a person of interest was developed in this case. Upon further investigation and in-person interviews, a 17-year-old juvenile in Clarke County has been taken into custody, where appropriate charges will be determined and placed.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland wishes to extend a serious message about what some might still consider a harmless prank. “Folks need to realize that any threat, such as this, has to be taken absolutely
seriously. We can’t risk whether such a threat is someone’s idea of a joke or if this person is looking to actually harm our community. Today’s event will cost the taxpayers of Frederick County thousands of dollars and pull over a dozen deputies from other assignments and the need for additional resources from several area agencies.”
The Sheriff closed out his remarks, “When we find perpetrators in these types of incidents, not only will we be seeking all applicable criminal charges, but we will also be seeking full financial restitution for expense incurred due to their crime. No matter the age.”
Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 8, Virginia State Police issued a press release on indictments handed down earlier that day by a Warren County Grand Jury against current and former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies related to the April 2022 death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis.
Indicted were former deputy Zachary A. Fadely, 30, on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, on one felony count of unlawful wounding. Fadely, a Shenandoah County resident, was released by the WCSO department shortly after the incident, Poe, of Warren County, was initially put on desk duty and later returned to regular duties. He later received multiple Officer of the Year awards from the WCSO.
If convicted, Poe faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Fadely faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
As previously reported, Ennis died 13 days after being hospitalized, then released to Hospice care for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered at the hands of the two deputies after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis and his being taken into custody after belatedly pulling into a 7/11 parking lot in the shopping area just north of Front Royal. Body camera video from a Front Royal Police Officer on the scene showed Ennis initially being grabbed by Poe after slowly moving forward, apparently offering his keys to the officer. Poe then roughly cuffed Ennis’ hands behind his back as Ennis’ head slammed into the back cab of the his pickup truck. Fadely then rushed into the scene, taking both Poe and Ennis to the ground as the trio apparently tripped over the truck’s trailer hitch as Fadely’s body weight impacted the situation.
It was later reported by family and friends that Ennis was dealing with the onset of dementia and that the county sheriff’s office had been involved in finding him at friends in Front Royal after his being reported missing by a family member. Unfortunately, apparently, none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the chase and custody incident.
Below is the VSP Press Release in its entirety:
“On May 8, 2023, a Warren County grand jury handed up two felony indictments related to the investigation into an April 2022 traffic stop in Warren County.
“Zachary A. Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, of Warren County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. State police have been in contact with both men’s attorneys to arrange for each one to turn himself in to state police investigators as soon as possible.
“The indictments result from a traffic stop that occurred on April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle traveling on Winchester Rd.
The traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation – 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Ralph C. Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, Va., was allegedly assaulted by Fadely and Poe. Ennis was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the traffic stop.
“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.”
Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
Jury takes only 18 minutes for a not guilty verdict
The Culpeper Courthouse was a buzz this week with the re-trial of local business owner William Huck. Huck was arrested last April and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery from a February incident in Culpeper and was sentenced to six months in jail. The case was appealed, and a jury trial this time.
After the testimony had concluded and the jury had received the judge’s written instructions on the law, known as the charge, the jury proceeded to deliberate in secret. The jurors discussed and unanimously decided on the defendant’s guilt or innocence; in this case, the not-guilty verdict only took 18 minutes.
William shares the experience with our publisher Mike McCool in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Double homicide in rural area of Frederick County being investigated
On the morning of April 20th, a tragic incident occurred in a quiet neighborhood on Fromans Road. According to sources, a 9-1-1 call was received in the early hours of the morning, reporting a subject down from an apparent gunshot wound. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims deceased, prompting the Criminal Investigations Division to be notified.
Local authorities have reported that incidents such as this often require a significant allocation of resources and the methodical processing of all evidence at the crime scene. The immediacy of information dissemination cannot override the need for accuracy, which is why investigators continue to follow established guidelines and procedures to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland has informed the public that preliminary indications suggest this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. However, no further information is being released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Authorities are urging anyone living in or traveling through the area of the 300-500 block of Fromans Road between 6 pm on Wednesday, April 19th, and 6 am on Thursday, April 20th, or anyone who believes they may have any information about this incident, to contact Investigator B. Edwards at 540-664-3669.
The community is mourning the loss of the two victims and eagerly waiting for more information to come to light as the investigation progresses.
Federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald continued to August due to late discovery of un-transferred evidentiary material
In the wake of another defense motion for a continuance of the now-federal district court prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her scheduled criminal trial on 34 counts related to the circa 2014-to-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” has a been pushed back to August. Well, actually August-September as the trial is anticipated to last five-plus weeks. McDonald remains free on bond, as she has been for the bulk of time since her initial arrests in July-August 2019.
McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia, after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. It had been slated to begin May 15 and possibly run for as long as six weeks. In the wake of the granting of the continuance requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023, on a ruling by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon.
“For reasons set forth in the motion, the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting such a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” federal court records show Judge Dillon submitting in writing on April 11, citing 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) as the relevant applicable federal code. It wasn’t the first time “speedy trial” statutes have been waived at the request of the defense, or for that matter past prosecutors, during a legal process begun at the state level in Warren County in the summer of 2019.
In fact, criminal charges against McDonald and other defendants were dropped by the prosecutor’s office in Warren County primarily due to an inability to bring the cases to trial by speedy trial statute time-frames due to the volume of associated potential evidentiary material, as noted above now well over a million pages of documentation. Had those initially filed state indictments not met speedy trial statutes, various defense counsels could have petitioned the court to have the charges against their clients dropped.
In seeking the court to waive speedy trial statutes at this point to facilitate the defense’s preparation for trial with the recently recovered evidence, McDonald’s Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris wrote as background:
“On August 5, 2021, an Indictment was issued charging Ms. McDonald with 34 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. By previous motion, the parties have jointly asked the court to designate this case as a complex case pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h). See ECF No. 29. Such was granted on June 27, 2022.”
That complexity was added to by the discovery that as many as 35 boxes of evidence had not been transferred from the state level prosecutions to the federal during the launching of Discovery motions at the federal level.
“As reported to the court at a previous status hearing on March 8, 2023, the government recently informed counsel of the existence of additional documents of the Economic Development Authority that had been turned over to a state Special Grand Jury pursuant to a subpoena in 2019. The documents included about 35 boxes of EDA documents that had been scanned and turned over to the state grand jury. However, the government recently learned that these documents were not turned over pursuant to the subsequent federal grand jury subpoena that had requested all the documents previously turned over to the special state grand jury. Upon learning of the existence of these documents, undersigned counsel worked with the attorney for the EDA to see if the documents in question could be located in order to be turned over to a trial subpoena issued by Ms. McDonald.
“On the late afternoon of March 27, 2023, the attorney for the EDA provided the un-redacted documents to counsel. Though counsel for Ms. McDonald were pleased to get the documents to begin review of them, the review has been hampered by their inability to also review the information with Ms. McDonald,” her counsel wrote to the court. Complications involved redactions sought by EDA or prosecution counsel for what were described as “privileged and confidential information” as well as “personally identifiable information” of some involved parties.
Added complications involved the potential availability or long-term health prospects of four prosecution witnesses. However, the defense agreed to allow those witnesses to be deposed ahead of trial, apparently so those depositions could be admitted as evidence were those witnesses unavailable at the new trial dates.
And with those agreements on emerging complexities in the already legally defined “complex” case, the defense motion for the continuance to August 21 was granted.
