Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of
§18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg unlawfully and feloniously in possession of a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm (380 Smith & Wesson handgun) on or about her person, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6
On or about June 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Allan Washbourne did unlawfully and feloniously cause bodily injury to Norman A. Shiflett with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.2-805, in violation of § 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
On or about July 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Conner Ryan Ruffner did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the nighttime, the dwelling of Kimberly Roy, with the intent to commit assault and battery, in violation of §18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously remove, destroy, deface, or damage property having a value of less than $1,000.00 belonging to Kimberly Roy, in violation of §18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2922-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter Kaliyah Hackley, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, another, regarding that person, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Anthony Palang did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael David Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, through July 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Winston Breeden did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of his family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to himself or his family member in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On- or about June 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Lee Pennington did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquel Lewis Thornhill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jennifer Renee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-256 and 248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Leo Whitacre did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Martin Rector did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act with the intent to manufacture, sell, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Pleasant Willie Burnes, being a person having the custody of D.W., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, or negligently cause or permit the health of the such child to be injured, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
On or about July 20, 2022, through July 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis Michael Settle II unlawfully and feloniously stole a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Dennis Settle (father), in violation of Sections 18.2-95 and 46.2-
390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
On or about January 8, 2020, in the County of Warren, Tasha Lynn Vega unlawfully and feloniously failed to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident.
On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
State Police seek help in IDing red pickup truck involved in fatal pedestrian hit & run in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the passenger side.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
Jury takes less than hour to find ‘Sammy’ North liable in wife’s ‘scheme’ to move $110,000 from EDA to real estate transaction for personal gain
After just over five hours of testimony, evidence, and opening and closing arguments by plaintiff and defense counsel Tuesday, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury found former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel ‘Sammy’ North liable on all of its claims regarding his part in a 2015 real estate purchase on a parcel at 1309 Robinhood Lane achieved with the transfer of $110,000 in EDA funds. Those EDA claims included (i) fraud, (ii) unjust enrichment, (iii) conversion, (iv) conspiracy, (v) ultra vires (related to his wife’s exceeding her authority as an EDA official), and (vi) punitive damages.
Financially, North was found liable for the base compensatory claim of $110,000, as well as $165,000 on a finding of Statutory Conspiracy, another $350,000 in Punitive Damages on a ruling of Malicious Intent, bringing liability to $625,000. With interest, estimated at $268,000 added, North’s total liability is approximately $893,000.
Defense attorney Frank Reynolds indicated he would file a motion to overturn the verdict as unsubstantiated by civil case law just as counsel for four other EDA financial scandal civil defendants tried and found liable in July have done. Hearings on those defense motions are scheduled to be heard by Judge Bruce D. Albertson on November 30. A schedule for defense filings and plaintiff responses to facilitate the North case’s inclusion in that late November hearing was discussed prior to adjournment around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 25. North’s civil liability trial was originally scheduled for July but was continued in the wake of a bankruptcy filing by North, which according to plaintiff counsel was later withdrawn.
Asked about the verdict, current FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairmen Jeff Browne, present for the trial as he was for the July cases, told Royal Examiner, “Well, it’s another win. It shows that we’ve got a good legal team and we had a good case. And it makes a real difference for the people of Warren County.”
Asked if he was concerned when alerted that the jury had reached a verdict so quickly – about 45 minutes, Browne said, “No, not really. My sense was that, that was a good sign.”
It might be noted that in closing arguments both sides’ counsel had called the evidence presented to the jury as “simple” in its nature, though disagreeing on the substance of that evidence as to the defendant’s knowledge or lack thereof on McDonald’s use of EDA assets.
“And the jury listened to that evidence and made a decision,” Browne noted of the verdict and the time taken to reach it. He noted that more civil cases will be coming to court in March to April of 2023. Of the November hearing on the recent defendant motions to overturn jury verdicts, Browne added, “I don’t think there will be any changes in November, I hope not. And we’ll have the opportunity to start gathering assets.”
With the North verdict and liability ruled by the jury added to the four made in July, pending no reversal of verdicts on November 30, the EDA is poised to recover over $15 million in assets on these five cases. Coupled with an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement with McDonald, on paper at least, involved civil case defendants have been ruled or offered liability for about $24 million of the estimated $26-million EDA “financial scandal” circa 2014-2018.
Trial debate
As with the July civil trials of April Petty, William Lambert, Donald Poe and Earthright Energy, and Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal related to the EDA financial scandal uncovered in 2018, plaintiff and defense arguments in the EDA versus North case revolved, at least in part, around what the defendant knew or didn’t know about Jennifer McDonald’s lack of unilateral authority to move EDA assets related to the defendant’s use of those assets in what plaintiff counsel referred to as “a scheme”.
Defense counsel Reynolds argued that plaintiff council had failed to present any evidence proving his client knew his wife did not have the authority to transfer $110,000 of EDA funds for his purchase of a townhouse at 1309 Robinhood Lane in September 2015. In fact, defense counsel argued that the $110,000 transfer to facilitate the $107,500 purchase, plus closing costs, by her husband could have been authorized by an EDA Asset Committee. Reynolds pointed to his client’s and Settlement Title staff’s recollection of the presence of then-EDA Board Chair Patty Wines, since diseased, at the Robinhood Lane property closing, to argue that it could have been an authorized transfer related to the EDA’s efforts to develop affordable workforce housing for young professionals.
However, EDA lead attorney Cullen Seltzer countered those arguments with one of the three witnesses he called, former Warren County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten. In fact, Tuesday’s trial was accomplished in one day with the calling of a total of only four witnesses: Closing company Service Title’s Records Custodian Kelly Shaney, Whitten, and Jennifer McDonald by the plaintiff, and defendant Samuel North by the defense.
Under direct examination Whitten pointed out that any transfer of over $50,000 of EDA funds for acquisitions would have to be approved by the full EDA Board of Directors in an open session vote. Whitten testified that McDonald’s 2015 transfer of $110,000 for her husband’s purchase of 1309 Robinhood Lane had never been discussed in open or closed session, and never approved by the EDA board. EDA counsel Seltzer also pointed to North’s invocation of his 5th Amendment right not to self-incriminate when asked at deposition why the Robinhood Lane parcel had been purchased.
On cross examination, Whitten expressed no knowledge of an EDA Asset Committee in 2015 that might have discussed or forwarded the transaction. Also on cross examination by the defense, McDonald testified that the EDA’s Asset Committee predated her 2008 to 2018 tenure as EDA executive director. During defense closing argument, Reynolds hammered at Whitten’s lack of knowledge of and absence from any EDA Asset Committee meetings to indicate a gap in the plaintiff’s case alleging the $110,000 transfer was unauthorized. But in his rebuttal closing argument, EDA attorney Seltzer countered that no EDA committee, likely comprised of two board members, could have authorized a transfer of $110,000 per the EDA policy on full-board approval of such transfers over $50,000.
Financial difficulty or not
In opening arguments and some evidentiary submissions, EDA counsel presented a scenario of financial difficulty by North and his wife in 2015 leading to the decision to move EDA assets to facilitate North’s purchase of 1309 Robinhood Lane. Seltzer presented records indicating that North’s plumbing business had lost over $71,000 between 2013 to 2016, while the couple was claiming gambling income/losses totaling $1.125-million over the same four-year period. Defense counsel countered that the “income/losses” tax claims actually indicated a break-even gambling scenario, rather than a high loss one of over $500,000 creating financial difficulty for the couple.
In closing, Reynolds told the jury that the plaintiff had failed to show “one bit of information here other than they were married to each other” to implicate his client in a conspiracy to defraud the EDA. North had testified on direct examination that his wife handled the couple’s taxes and financial affairs, and he had been unaware of the large gambling claims until shown them at deposition. In response to a question from his attorney, North estimated the most he’d ever lost gambling in a year was $2,000. Queried by EDA counsel about his signing off on tax returns he had not reviewed, North said he trusted his wife on such matters, adding that, “Finances were never my niche.”
Implication of 5th Amendment responses
One key piece of plaintiff evidence that opened their evidentiary case was a video excerpt of the above-referenced deposition given by the defendant to EDA counsel on March 30, 2021. During questioning on details of the Robinhood Lane purchase, North invoked his 5th Amendment right not to self-incriminate what Seltzer later told the jury was a total of 45 times. Called as the plaintiff’s final witness, questioned about her transfer of the $110,000 for her husband’s September 2015 purchase of the 1309 Robinhood Lane parcel, a parcel EDA counsel noted North would gift to his wife in November of that year, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not to self incriminate about 11 times before Seltzer ended his direct examination.
During closing arguments plaintiff and defense counsel debated the implication of those 5th Amendment responses by both North at deposition and McDonald on the stand. Reynolds noted simple care in the face of possible criminal indictments on related matters, while Seltzer for the EDA stressed to the jury that the 5th Amendment is invoked specifically in support of one’s Constitutional right not “to self-incriminate” regarding potential criminal charges.
It would appear from its quick finding of civil liability that the latter plaintiff argument held the most weight for the seven jurors during their deliberations.
FRPD sexual solicitation of minors sting nets second arrest of out-of-town male
On Monday, October 10, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes.
An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material.
The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective, who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. During the investigation, a designated meeting place was arranged within the Town of Front Royal, and the male traveled and met the undercover detectives posing as a juvenile female for lascivious purposes.
Front Royal Police detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta. After meeting with the detectives, Gupta was arrested on October 22, 2022, and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. Gupta went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. FRPD requests anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. The lawsuit includes two counts: Breach of Contract and Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act.
For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith to quietly resolve significant reimbursement issues with Anthem, egregious delays in payment for healthcare services delivered to its members.
“Anthem has left us no choice but to take legal action and expend resources to recoup the $11.4 million dollars in past due payments that are contractually owed to our health system, some of which are years past due,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
At a time when Valley Health is navigating decades-high inflation, pandemic-related financial challenges, and ongoing losses incurred from treating Medicare, Medicaid, and self-pay patients, Anthem has announced record profits.
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
FRPD sting operation nets charges of solicitation of minors for sexual purposes against 22-year-old Bowling Green man
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
Through the course of this investigation, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Bowling Green, Virginia resident, Scott M. Cousins, Jr. On October 12, 2022, a search warrant was executed on Cousin’s home, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Cousins was arrested and transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Cousins went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. Court date for the listed offenses has been set for November 3, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case and the successful apprehension of this individual.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
