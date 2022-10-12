Local News
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined subsection A of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: paraflurorfentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan Devane Donovan did unlawfully and feloniously possess 10 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, or salts of its isomers with intent to manufacture, sell give or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3147-F9
NO PHOTO – Crystal Dawn Wright
On or about the period of June 11, 2022, through June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Dawn Wright being a person having the custody of R.B, a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of the such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
On or about April 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Russell Teel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 during the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense; in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6
On or about March 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rodney Allen Carter did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO – Christopher Golden
On or about October 9, 2021, in the County of Warren, Christopher Alan Golden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Peggy Sue Goins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Paul Renaud did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Morgan Nicole Courtney did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO – Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur
On or about September 29, 2021, in the County of Warren, Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur did unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of K.W., a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
NO PHOTO – Trenton Lee Keller
On or about May 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trenton Lee Keller did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
On or about May 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house of Peter Keicer with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or in violation of Sectuib 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about June 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Alen Shamron Castro did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Timothy Michael Doggett did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against RSW Regional Jail Officer Powell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-I342-F6
On or about July 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously commit simple larceny (not from the person of another) of goods and chattels of the value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Lindsay Chevrolet, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about July 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County Circuit Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Teresa Lynn Oakes did unlawfully and feloniously, while having custody of T.O, a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that her life, health or morals may have been endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
NO PHOTO – Kenneth Brown Brinson
COUNT ONE: On or about December 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522
and amended 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-96, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 696-Ml
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
Wild animals do not want you to think they are injured!
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was the victim of a dog attack in West Virginia and was brought to the Center for evaluation. Though the finder suspected this small woodpecker may have been uninjured, they wanted to have the bird examined to be sure.
On exam, we found a large laceration under the right wing that required surgical repair and a left coracoid fracture that required stabilization (in this case, with a bandage).
When animals are attacked by cats or dogs, they sometimes look completely uninjured, and this often makes finders hesitant to bring the animal to a rehabber.
It is important to remember that wild animals do not want you to think they’re injured – they hide pain well.
Many dog attack injuries cause crushing trauma, breaking bones or causing internal damage that can be hard to evaluate.
Many wounds from small, sharp teeth (like cat attacks) seal over as the teeth pull out. These wounds leave little to no evidence and trap bacteria inside the wound, increasing the risk of infection.
If a domestic animal has had a wild animal in its mouth, regardless of how gentle you feel the interaction may have been, it is important to get that wild animal to a licensed rehabilitator, just as this awesome finder did!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mr. Rooter to Front Royal
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mr. Rooter, 702 North Commerce Ave, Suite B, in Front Royal.
Mr. Rooter serves Front Royal, Winchester, Stephens City, Strasburg, White Post, Middletown, and the nearby neighboring communities.
Ray says, “You know what clogs your drain is your business; unclogging them is ours.”
For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
The Royal Examiner camera was there and captured the moment and spoke with Ray, Bradley, and Ryan Bramble after the ceremony in this exclusive video:
Local News
Winchester Civil War reenactor pleads not guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
Winchester resident Gerald Leonard Drake pleaded not guilty on Friday to 15 charges alleging that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt other events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
A federal indictment against Drake, 63, was unsealed Thursday.
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
The indictment accuses Drake of planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield during an annual re-enactment in October 2017. The bomb did not detonate, but the event was cancelled after its discovery. Police say the bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, and powder.
Drake is also charged with writing letters threatening violence at subsequent Cedar Creek re-enactments at an annual Remembrance Day Parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
At an October 6 press conference, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh said Drake falsely claimed connections to Antifa in threatening letters to hide his identity.
“It is not alleged that Mr. Drake is a member of, or affiliated in any way with, any collective of individuals that go by the name Antifa,” Kavanaugh said. “Instead, it is alleged that his letters claimed an affiliation with Antifa to create panic and fear, to sow political discontent in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots, as well as to cover his tracks and try and confuse federal law enforcement.”
The indictment described Drake as a Civil War re-enactor who regularly participated in events at Cedar Creek until being expelled from his unit in 2014.
Public defender Don Pender, who was appointed to represent Drake, has not responded to a request for comment. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katie Burroughs Medearis, Melanie Smith, and Cagle Juhan are prosecuting the case.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Police Department participated in the investigation.
Local News
Warren County Fire and Rescue announces Fire Prevention Week Kick-off October 9 – 15 with this year’s theme of “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape”
Warren County Fire and Rescue participates in National Fire Prevention Week every year. This year, we are extremely proud to help celebrate its 100th anniversary! The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1922 and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week’s national observance – making it the longest-running public health observance in our country! This year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape,” focuses on the importance of having a home escape plan.
Did you know a home catches fire every 93 seconds in the United States? Because modern homes burn faster than ever, the risk of dying in a fire is much higher, and occupants have as little as two minutes to escape from the time a smoke alarm sounds. You can reduce your risk of death by practicing your escape plan and having working smoke alarms.
To kick off the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, WCFR will be posting a series of videos on mapping out an escape plan, the importance of working smoke alarms, how to properly dispose of smoking materials, preparing your children to call 9-1-1, and why having their address visible is important.
Firefighters will also be out in the community discussing fire prevention. A list of locations is posted below. Be sure to stop by!
Monday, October 10th
Rural King – 09:00 am to 3:00 pm
Tuesday, October 11th
Walmart – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Thursday, October 13th
Boost Mobile – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Saturday, October 15th
Lowe’s – 09:00 am to 3:00
WCFR will also conduct a giveaway of 2 children’s books, “Miss Mingo and the Fire Drill”. The contest starts October 9th and through October 23rd.
To enter, participants will need to pick up a Flat Sparky at Samuel’s Public Library or one of our many events this week. They will need to color or decorate Flat Sparky, then take a picture of the family to include Flat Sparky performing any fire prevention activity around the home. After taking the photo, they will need to upload it to Facebook, tag Warren County Fire and Rescue, and use the hashtag #WCFRFirePrevention2022. We will pick two random winners on October 24th. We cannot wait to see how you celebrate Fire Prevention Week with your photos!
Your Warren County firefighters are eager to meet you and discuss fire prevention. We thank each of you for your support. Join us in learning simple but important actions that will keep you and your family safe from house fires.
Town Talk: National Fire Prevention Week – A conversation with Lt.Tony Hitt and FF Lisa Wilbanks Warren County Fire & Rescue
Local News
E. Wilson Morrison students rally for ‘Heavenly Hats’ for young cancer victims nationwide
At 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, October 7, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School students staged a “Heavenly Hats Parade” as part of a nationwide fundraising initiative to raise money for young cancer victims around the country. Royal Examiner asked EWM Student Support Coach and Early Act Faculty Advisor Michael Williams about the school’s entry into the Heavenly Hats Foundation effort and that effort’s origins. Williams explained receiving an email from the foundation alerting him to the program and asking if the school would be interested in joining the effort. “And I said ‘of course’ – and our kids have raised about $230, which is a really good effort for them,” Williams said as he and other school staff and administrators awaited the coming of the student body’s Heavenly Hat parade under sunny fall skies and temperatures climbing toward the mid-70s.
And talk about great things growing from humble beginnings!!! – Pointed in the right direction by Williams, a little online research indicated that Heavenly Hats began with one sympathetic and caring 10-year-old just over two decades ago. A visit to the Heavenly Hats Foundation website noted that in 2001 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, then-10-year-old Anthony Leanna had an idea to help young cancer patients. Twenty-one years later, it has evolved into a 501-C3 organization that has distributed new hats to individual youthful cancer patients and the hospitals that treat them around the nation.
“It started with a young man who just had a passion when he saw some children suffering from cancer. And he started saving his money and buying hats, started reaching out to other groups to try and raise money to do the same,” Williams explained to Royal Examiner, as he does in the linked Royal Examiner video. “And from that, he got a website going, and it became a nationwide thing called Heavenly Hats.” Williams added that as his effort grew, the young man didn’t initially ask for money to help buy the hats but to pay for postage to mail them around the country to children and medical centers treating children for cancer.
“And that turned into not only people sending for that, but then people raising large sums of money for him to be able to buy more hats. And it’s turned into this really cool organization where he’s been able to supply thousands and thousands of hats,” Williams said, somewhat underestimating the numbers. According to the Heavenly Hats Foundation website, the number of new hats distributed to youthful cancer patients suffering hair loss has grown to over 4.5-million new hats.
“It’s our hope and prayer that one day a cure for cancer and the many other illnesses that affect our family and friends will be found, and eventually, no one will be in need of a Heavenly Hat™, but until then, we’ll keep sending these special hats (and smiles) to our Hat Heroes. Thank you to all of our donors without you, we would not be able to continue on with our mission,” the Heavenly Hats Foundation website states.
Watch the E. Wilson Morrison’s student body rally for their peers with cancer in this exclusive Royal Examiner video (by Mark Williams) and below stills – and QUITE the enthusiastic and creative, Heavenly Hats Parade it was, with EWM Principal Lisa Rudacille, staff, and even some media joining in the hat-wearing spirit of the event.
Local News
Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host Angel Tree sign-ups for residents of the Front Royal Corps service area, which includes the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, and the city of Strasburg. The annual Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and under as of Christmas Day. In 2021, the Front Royal Corps helped 411 children through the Angel Tree program.
In Warren County, sign-ups will take place by appointment only at the Salvation Army Corps Office, October 10th-28th, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
In Page County, applications will be taken on October 7th at the Shenandoah Community Center from 1:00 to 4:00 pm; on October 8th at Luray Fire Hall from 12 noon to 3:00 pm; and on October 9th at Stanley Fire Hall from 12 noon to 3:00 pm. Appointments are not required in Page County.
Applicants will need to bring:
- A valid ID
- All forms of income
- Birth certificates/custody papers
- Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF)
- Proof of residency
Please do not bring children to the registration. Ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information or to schedule an application appointment, call 540-635-4020.
