Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
On or about May 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dakota Lee Robert Brantley did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Katrina Elizabeth Schmude without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about May 31, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 2, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about June 3, 2022, the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously violate a provision of Section 16.1-253.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member. The accused had previously committed two or more offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
On or about April 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bobby Neal Henderson, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The accident damaged property valued at $1,000.00 or more, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
On or about May 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Sierra Ashby without such person’s
consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950,
as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Dewayne Flynn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Cenard Samuel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, Kiara Shaquelle Roy did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devan Rochelle Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 11, 2020, in the County of Warren, Krista Diane Burgess did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record, or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee, in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4
On or about April 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Anthony Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrin Scott Heflin did unlawfully and feloniously steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Karl Forrest Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Charles William Davis, II, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal a catalytic converter, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit:
Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, to-wit:
Tramadol, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3136-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to-wit: Xylazine, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1
On or about February 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Bradley Halsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-fluorofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about February 21, 2020, in the County of Warren, Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled
substance, to-wit: Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
On or about March 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Alan Dodson did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about December 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Flourofentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Stelmach did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied building or Michelle Eury, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about May 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jordan Marquis Eury did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1,000.00) or more, belonging to Sharon Henry, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive a such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal to interfere with or endanger the operation of the lawenforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 1), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Devin Ollandes Miales did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent or guardian for D.M., or person responsible for the care of D.M. (Twin child 2), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of a said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about April 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Kelley Barr did unlawfully and feloniously did impede the blood circulation or respiration of Charlotte Harris without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about July 1, 2021, through June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Summie Ullah Shereef unlawfully and feloniously, while being the stepparent of the victim, commit aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing R.F., who was thirteen (13) years of age but less than eighteen (18) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1148-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined in subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ann Gill did unlawfully and feloniously and unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a non-violent felony within the prior ten (10) years, in violation of §18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about May 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Robert Byrd, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of T.O., a person under 18 (eighteen) years of age, without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of a such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about March 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Langlais did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Wilson Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Valerie Rose Chandler did unlawfully and feloniously, while having the custody of B.K. (age four years) a child willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of a such child to be endangered, or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently to cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that its life, health or morals may be endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
Crime/Court
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive
approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective, posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
During this investigation, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Smithfield, Virginia resident Sean Kreinsen. On September 16, 2022, Kreinsen was arrested and transported to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Kreinsen went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 13, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of this individual.
Crime/Court
Six arrests in forged gaming ticket scam announced by FRPD
During the months of August and September, the Front Royal Police Department received several complaints from local businesses regarding the forging and uttering of fraudulent gaming tickets. A preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were responsible for either fabricating or altering winning gaming tickets printed from electronic betting machines. These fraudulent tickets were then passed at several businesses with electronic gaming machines in exchange for cash- typically, hundreds of dollars’ worth per ticket. After an extensive investigation, a total of six individuals were identified and have been arrested in connection with these crimes.
The names, photographs, and pending charges of those arrested have been listed below. This investigation is currently ongoing with additional arrests pending.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Detective Corporal J.E. Fenton at (540) 636-2208, or by email at jfenton@frontroyalva.com.
Matthew T Huff of Front Royal, VA. (no photograph available)
Offenses: § 18.2-178 Obtain money by false pretense, § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny
All photographs provided courtesy of RSW Regional Jail.
Crime/Court
Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox
On August 26, 2022, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox.
On August 3rd, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located human skeletal remains that were believed to be those of Shannon Lee Fox, age 30, of Winchester, VA. The skeletal remains were over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia.
Shannon Fox was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched numerous areas of Frederick County since Ms. Fox was reported missing.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated that “We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady.”
The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson
Crime/Court
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety.
Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
Crime/Court
Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m. Front Royal Police Department officers responded to the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, located on South Street, for a report of a white male brandishing a firearm. Witnesses in the area advised that a group of people was attempting to fight when one of the individuals pulled out a light tan gun.
When this incident occurred, an off-duty Front Royal police officer was alerted of the altercation while in Fitness Evolution. The off-duty officer ran in the suspect’s direction but could not locate him. The suspect ran south on the walking trail behind Fitness Evolution and Rural King heading towards East Criser Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was called to assist in tracking the alleged suspect, while additional calls were made to lock-down Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuels Public Library. The K-9 was able to track the suspect into the wooded area in the Shenandoah
National Park. The suspect is described as being a white male with short brown hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. The suspect did not have any shoes on.
Anyone with information regarding this case should not hesitate to contact the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111.
Crime/Court
Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 1pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The subject left the bank on foot with a undetermined amount of cash, in a large white trash bag, and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. It is believed the suspect then entered a smaller size SUV, displaying no state license plates, and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
If you were in this area on August 18th, and believe you observed this suspect or the vehicle, and have any information or possible home surveillance video that might help in identifying the suspect, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or the P3app.
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.75"Hg
UV index: 1
64/46°F
66/43°F