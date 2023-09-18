Warren County Grand Jury – September 2023 indictments

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Trevor James Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2- 192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

On or about June 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Austin Chapman did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Toby Randall Fincham did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Psilocyn, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, made, procured, secreted, or possess a weapon capable of causing death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3295-F6

On or about May 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Trina Anne Todd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 30, 2023, through July 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Allen Ralston did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to § 16.1-279.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member, the accused having previously committed two or more prior offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of § 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

On or about April 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Denise Danielle Roles did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously sell, give, or distribute or possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of §18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously cause bodily injury to Caitlin Silvis by means of any acid, lye, or other caustic substance or agent in violation of Section 18.2-52 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: ASL-1327-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT SIX: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Douglas T. Hatcher did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen or older, used a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than 18 years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least 15 years of age but less than 18 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(D) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Douglas T. Hatcher did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen or older, used a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than’18 year’s of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least 15 years of age but less than 18 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(D) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: QBS-3690-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Anthony Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of P.H. without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about June 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Anthony Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent, guardian, or a person responsible for the care of P.H., a child under 18 years of age, cause or permit serious injury to the life or health of such child by a willful act, omission, or refusal to provide necessary-tare, in violation of Section 18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4

COUNT ONE: On or about March 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section

18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section

18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about March 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about March 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

On or about June 24, 2023 in the County of Warren, Carlton Derek Watson did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Katherine Cook, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of a combination of assault and battery, malicious or unlawful wounding in violation of Section 18.2-51, aggravated malicious wounding in violation of Section 18.2-51.2, malicious bodily injury by means of a substance in violation of Section 18.2- 52, strangulation in violation of Section 18.2-51.6, or an offense under the law of another jurisdiction which has the same elements of the preceding offenses. The accused committed the prior offenses against a family or household member within the past twenty years, with the offenses having occurred on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Franklin Landers, II, did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Amira Pinson, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

On or about May 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Amanda Hope Whittaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, this being a third offense committed within five years of an offense under Section 18.2-266, in violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-54 50-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary did unlawfully and feloniously drive a motor vehicle while violating Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-51.4, 18.2-266,

subsection A of Section 46.2-341.24, or a substantially similar local ordinance or law of another jurisdiction after having been previously convicted of a violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2- 51.4, 18.2-266, subsection A of Section 46.2-341.24, or a substantially similar local ordinance or law of another jurisdiction The revocation of the license of the accused was based on a conviction of at least one offense committed after July 1, 1999, in violation of Section 46.2-391 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary, while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully, and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which he has not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about November 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Wayne Buracker did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Wayne Buracker did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused, or propose to such child

the performance of sexual intercourse, or anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under § 18.2-361. The accused is seven or more years older than the

child the accused knew or had reasons to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. This is a first offense in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(C)

of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9

COUNT TWO:c On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married, or propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused, or propose to such child

the performance of sexual intercourse, or anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under § 18.2-361. The accused is seven or more years older than the

child the accused knew or had reasons to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. This being a second or subsequent offense in violation of Section

18.2-374.3(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly reproduce, sell, give away, distribute,

electronically transmit, display, purchase, or possess child pornography with intent to sell, give away, distribute, transmit, or display it, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: QBS-3680-F9