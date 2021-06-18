Warren County Habitat for Humanity is looking for a new Executive Director

The Warren County School Board approved the appointment of a new assistant superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and a new principal for non-traditional education, as well as the WCPS Virtual Academy Handbook and Guidelines during its Wednesday, June 16 meeting and work session.

George “Buck” Smith, Jr., the current WCPS personnel director, has been appointed the new assistant superintendent for administration for the school division. Smith replaces Melody Sheppard, who is leaving WCPS to become the new superintendent for Shenandoah County Public Schools.

Smith, who earned a master’s degree from James Madison University, has more than 28 years of professional experience in public education and has served as a teacher, athletic director, director of activities, director of administrative support, and for the last 11 years has been personnel director for WCPS.

“Mr. Smith is a dedicated professional and has been a proud member of the Warren County Public Schools community for the last 20 years,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board members. “He believes in the motto: Service to Others.”

The board voted unanimously to accept Smith’s recommended promotion with all members present, including Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells.

“Twenty-some years ago when I came here with all these different ideas about what I wanted to see happen out on the fields and in the classrooms… I really didn’t envision this part of the journey,” Smith said after the board’s approval. “But somewhere along the way, I really fell in love with this community and school division, and it’s been a privilege to serve here over the last 20 years.”

Smith added that he hopes to continue to have an impact on the community, “but I think perhaps the impact has been the greatest upon myself,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve.”

Randa Vernazza, who is currently an assistant principal at Warren County High School, has been appointed the new principal of non-traditional education for WCPS.

Ballenger said Vernazza has a wealth of experience and has served as a teacher, dean of students, and assistant principal during her 17 years in education. Vernazza has served in her current role for the last six years.

“Her extensive preparation throughout her career makes her the best choice for this position,” Ballenger told School Board members, who voted unanimously to accept the appointment.

Vernazza intends to provide a rigorous, engaging academic program structured to respond to the social, emotional, and academic needs of every student added Ballenger.

“I look forward to working with the staff, students, and their families to provide opportunities and the supports that this special population of students needs to be successful,” said Vernzza after the board’s vote. “I would also like to thank my mentor, Dr. Ernestine Jordan. For the past nine years, I’ve had the privilege of learning from her and gaining the skills necessary to help me be successful in my new position.”

Both Smith and Vernazza start their new positions on July 1.

Additional votes

In other action, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved the WCPS Virtual Academy Handbook and Guidelines, which establishes how the WCPS new online academy will be operated.

Specifically, the WCPS 2021-2022 Virtual Academy will focus on students in grades 3 through 12. Students must meet residency requirements, as well as eligibility requirements, and must go through an application process, said Ballenger. Classes will be limited to 20 students per grade at the elementary level, and classes at the secondary level will be based on student need and student enrollment. Career and Technical Education (CTE) and dual enrollment classes will also be available. Virtual students will be eligible for a high school diploma from one of the WCPS high schools.

Ballenger addressed some questions from the community during the board meeting, reiterating that there is an application process to participate in the Virtual Academy and there are a limited number of available slots. “This is not just open to everyone,” Ballenger said. “We will have a team to evaluate applications and make recommendations for placement in the Virtual Academy.”

Ballenger also said that students selected to attend the Virtual Academy will not be allowed, for instance, to take two online classes and two virtual classes during a semester. “We need to be able to manage this,” he said. “You are either virtual or you are in person.”

However, the superintendent noted that CTE students would be one of the exceptions and those classes will be offered in-person for virtual students. The same is true for students who would need to come in for a biology lab, as well as students who are band or chorus members. The newly approved handbook lists the classes designated as ‘in-person only,’ he added.

Now that the board has unanimously approved the handbook and guidelines, Ballenger said WCPS will move forward on the application process and begin making them available to students. To view the handbook and guidelines, go online to: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/C3VSEU701E51/$file/Handbook%20Draft.pdf.

The Warren County School Board also unanimously approved the addition of a $5,000 stipend for the Elementary Virtual Academy coordinator and a $5,000 stipend for the Secondary Virtual Academy coordinator to the Grade 27 Salary Scale effective July 1. Each coordinator “will be necessary in order to organize and facilitate the delivery of this program,” said Ballenger. “This coordination will be in addition to the duties of the assigned individuals.”

Additionally, the School Board approved a WCPS plan to dedicate full-time elementary teachers to the Virtual Academy program. WCPS now will add one third-, one fourth-, and one fifth-grade teacher to provide full-time instruction as part of the elementary Virtual Academy.

The School Board also approved the purchase of new textbooks. Contingent upon the availability of funds, WCPS was approved to purchase Level 1,2,3,4 Spanish textbooks for a total of just more than $53,693; Latin textbooks totaling roughly $8,000; and science textbooks for middle school, earth science, astronomy, and AP environmental science that total almost $266,488.

Work session

Among items discussed during the work session portion of the School Board’s meeting, Dr. Ballenger discussed, as part of a WCPS central office restructuring plan, that he will be absorbing two central office staff positions — one administrator and one instructional resource teacher — as the school division moves into the 2021-2022 school year.

“The responsibilities of the instructional resource teacher position will be disbursed throughout the current staff,” he said. “As part of the restructuring plan, I request that the board approve a stipend of $2,500 to be given to those positions that will be included as part of that restructuring plan.”

Stipends are being recommended instead of moving individuals from the teacher pay scale to the Administrator I pay scale, said Ballenger, who noted that if it is determined that the instructional resource position needs to be replaced, then the stipends will be pulled along with the responsibilities and returned to the current position. No board action was required at this time on the item.