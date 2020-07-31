Local News
Warren County High School Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony
Despite the rain, on July 31, 2020, the Warren County High School Class of 2020 had their long-awaited ceremony. The ceremony was in two sections with students last name A-K at 8 am and L-Z at 10 am.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020.
Richard Traczky announces candidacy for 29th Virginia Delegate seat
Richard Traczyk, former Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and current resident of Frederick County, has announced his intention to run as a Republican for the Virginia 29th District House of Delegate’s seat recently vacated by Delegate Chris Collins.
“I’m running for Delegate because we need someone in Richmond who will stand up for the citizens of the 29th District. We’ve had enough of Richmond’s liberal politics and it’s time to fight back on the unconstitutional overreach pursued by the Democrats who currently control the legislature,” said Traczyk.
Mr. Traczyk has a well-established political record as a representative who works hard for his constituents, is a good steward of the citizens tax dollars, and keeps government accountable to the people. He served three terms on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and was elected its Chairman in his final term.
Traczyk says that when he stepped down from the Board of Supervisors in 2015, “I thought I was done with politics; but now I’m seeing more than ever that we need representatives who care more about the citizens than about themselves. We need a representative who is not afraid to speak the truth and do what is right.”
Traczyk wants to go to Richmond to defend the 2nd Amendment against the onslaught of laws that have been passed recently by the general assembly. He points to the overwhelming number of Virginia localities declaring themselves 2nd Amendment sanctuaries as evidence of the fact that Virginia’s legislature is out of touch with the majority of the state.
As a pro-life advocate, Mr. Traczyk will oppose any law that would undermine the right to life, from conception to natural death. He will oppose raising taxes on Virginia’s families and push for laws that will once again make Virginia a great place to do business. “We stand at a cross-road of history and it’s time to choose the right path forward,” says Traczyk.
16-year-old driver killed in one-vehicle accident Thursday in southern Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. on Route 340 South (Stonewall Jackson Highway) a half-mile north of Route 607 (Rocky Lane).
A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Rt. 340 when it crossed a double yellow center-line, over-corrected avoiding a southbound vehicle, ran off the roadway right, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Toyota, a 16-year-old female of Rileyville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year-old female, suffered serious injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Harvesting underway at local Victory Garden – volunteers still needed to help
Our publisher Mike McCool met with Fern Vasquez and three local organizations that benefit from the CHEO Victory Garden, located at the corner of Criser Road and Luray Avenue in Front Royal.
In this video, Larry Elliott, C-CAP, Jeanne Jackson, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and Lt Michael Fadler, Salvation Army, highlight the benefit they have received from the CHEO Victory Garden project.
Community gardens help everyone of all ages to come together, participate, contribute, and get a sense of pride in helping one another. It’s also a great teaching tool for your children. Catch up on the CHEO Victory Garden in these Royal Examiner stories:
The Little Dig invites kids: Get dirty to fight childhood cancer
The Big Dig, which would have taken place in Ashburn, Virginia, to benefit pediatric cancer research and the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, is a collaborative event between the American Cancer Society and the construction industry, providing children and event sponsors the exciting opportunity to operate heavy equipment, including real excavators, bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks and more, with the assistance of a professional.
Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has created a virtual event called The Little Dig. Parents can register their children by making a donation at acsengage.org/littledigdc.
Kids compete to fundraise by playing in the dirt wherever they and their parents choose. Participants can post fun pictures or videos on The Little Dig DC event dashboard showing their kids playing in the dirt and invite their friends and family to vote by donating. Kids who raise $250 or more will be mailed The Little Dig kit which includes a shovel and The Little Dig t-shirt.
Five prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced October 1, 2020 and receive their prizes. They will also be presented with a certificate at The Big Dig 2021 event scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Ashbrook Corporate Center and be featured in a promotional video for The Big Dig 2021.
Winning Categories:
- Most Money Raised
- Most Individual Donations
- Most Actively Involved
- Most Creative Dig
- Most Dirty
The Big Dig of the National Capital Area in 2021 expects to draw more 1,000 participants. Proceeds for The Little Dig and The Big Dig benefit the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer research and Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program. For more information, contact: shiri.rozenberg@cancer.org.
Winner of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Eagle Scout Essay Contest announced
On July 26, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Robbie Voorheis as it’s annual Eagle Scout Essay Contest winner.
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Eagle Scout Recognition and Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding Eagle Scouts. The program is open to all Eagle Scouts who are currently registered in an active unit and have not reached his 19th birthday during the year of application.
There are three levels of competition in the SAR program: Chapter, State and National. The application includes a 500 word essay on a patriotic theme and a four generation genealogy chart.
Eagle Scout Voorheis was selected from 17 scouts in the competition. The presentation ceremony included a Color Guard presentation of the American, Virginia State, SAR and Chapter flags. He was presented with the SAR Chapter Eagle Scout Medal, SAR Eagle Scout Patch, Certificate of Recognition and a $100 check.
The ceremony was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. Present with Voorheis was his father, Mark Voorheis, 28 SAR compatriots and 3 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Samuels Public Library extends annual Summer Reading Club
Samuels Library has extended its annual Summer Reading Club. Readers of all ages may continue to register, log books, and receive prizes through August 26, 2020.
“We have traditionally followed the schedule of the Warren County Public Schools when offering Summer Reading Club to students,” remarked Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “This summer we began Summer Reading Club early, to benefit children who were suddenly at home from school. With the delay of the schools’ reopening, we want to continue to motivate children to continue reading and learning.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
