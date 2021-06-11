Warren County High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony

A baccalaureate service will be held on June 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Skyline Middle School. This service will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner. Graduation for both high schools will be Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Warren County High School Graduation is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8:00 am – WCHS, and Skyline High School Graduation is Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 am – SHS. Both of these will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner.