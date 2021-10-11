Warren County High School: DECA 2021 Initiation

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) joined a growing list of school districts around the country forced to deal with a TikTok trend that encourages students to basically create chaos in their learning environments. And WCPS staff and members of the Warren County School Board aren’t happy about it.

The series of TikTok trends started in September with the viral “devious licks” challenge, which called for vandalizing school bathrooms. In some Warren County schools, that’s exactly what happened, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.

“There have been some issues at our schools with this TikTok challenge,” Ballenger explained during his report to the School Board at its Wednesday, October 6 regular meeting. “Last month, there was a lot of damage to our restrooms and at that time, I did inform principals that when it became relevant to make sure that we do file charges if they are warranted.”

The superintendent added that the problem is occurring in Warren County secondary schools, and the restroom damages that happened last month were done mostly in the boys’ restrooms. And the costs to fix the damages are mounting, such as for replacing bathroom partitions, which he noted can cost $2,000 to $3,000 each. “And unfortunately,” said Ballenger, “we had some doors ripped off,” along with “a lot of other damage.”

“It’s just one of these things that’s on social media and it seems like kids pay more attention to social media than, I guess, what they’re doing in school,” Ballenger said, adding that students participating in the challenges are supposed to film themselves committing the destruction and then post it online “as part of some game.”

And according to a list circulating online, there are other planned challenges for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year: “Smack a staff member” (October); “Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” (November); “Deck the halls and show your balls” (December); “Jab a breast” (January); “Mess up school signs” (February); “Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria” (March); “Grab some eggz” (April); “Ditch day” (May); “Flip off in the front office” (June); and “Spray a neighbor’s fence” (July).

Ballenger acknowledged as much, saying that “this month, [the challenge] has something to do with having contact with or hitting a teacher or some other individual.”

Thus far, he added, the September TikTok challenge caused disruptions in schools, damage to facilities, and are “taking away from instructional time.” Additionally, there’s been “harm to individuals,” said the superintendent.

“So, we will take every measure to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and facilities,” he said, noting that any students who are found to be participating in these challenges will face disciplinary action and possible charges.

Some of the School Board members suggested some additional mitigation measures be taken.

For instance, to nip the problem in the bud now, School Board member Ralph Rinaldi said that students who partake in these challenges should be expelled, and their parents should have to come to school during regular work hours (anywhere between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to pick up an expelled child.

“That for me would be a real positive influence for these kids not to mess up,” Rinaldi said. “Because if my kid came home to me back in the day — my kid’s older now — and I had to miss half a day’s work, he’d be paying the price on that one.

“I think some firm discipline is going to have to be issued out. Then the other kids will see that and then maybe that will make an impression on them,” he added. “I think we need to tighten up on the behavior.”

Another School Board member questioned how WCPS was being proactive about the situation.

“What’s being done to let these kids know that they can’t do this? That charges will be pending, or discipline will be coming rather than waiting until it happens?” asked board Vice Chairwoman and acting chair Catherine Bower.

Ballenger said he will send out a letter today or tomorrow from the school division level alerting parents to the TikTok challenges and the related consequences that students could face. He said that principals also have sent out letters and have made daily warnings over the intercom about possible charges being filed or disciplinary action being taken against students who participate in the challenges.

In some instances, he said, students have helped by coming forward and revealing the names of other students who have participated in vandalizing the restrooms.

Additionally, a staffer from the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice also has contacted WCPS offering to come in and give a “pre-emptive” presentation to students about the possible consequences students could face for participating in these challenges, Ballenger told the School Board members.

“We are trying to get on top of it,” said Ballenger.

Rinaldi said that the letters, notices, and announcements are all well and good, but “sometimes that just goes over kids’ heads. Start expelling a couple of kids.”

“I think when kids misbehave in a classroom or they get away with something in the restrooms, I think they should be charged with theft because they’re stealing the opportunity for other kids to learn,” said Rinaldi. “They’re stealing an opportunity from a teacher to teach. And this particular magnitude of misbehavior, I think, needs to be stopped at the school level and unfortunately — my opinion only — we need to have some kids expelled and parents brought in during work hours so that they can help out here a little bit.”

Ballenger said the division is working on it and will have another meeting on the situation tomorrow.