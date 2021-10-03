Warren County High School DECA at the Virginia State Fair

On September 22, 2021, Skyline High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction ceremony for its new members.

Congratulations to the following new members:

Hannah Allen, Hannah Ballenger, Samuel Barber, Peyton Berger, Ava Bordner, Connor Clark, Taylor Clatterbuck, Ki-Aunna Dearing, Katelyn Doyle, Piers Dublin, Hanna Edsell, Kaitlyn Flebbe, Matthew Foreman, Austin Fritts, Ever Funes, Peyton Gilbert, Cody Henderson, Sierra Henry, Jocelyn Houck, Elsa Jakobsen, Madison Jenkins, Sarah Jerome, Peyton Kaufman, Riley Kraus, Colin Kuzmick, Dillon Lewallen, Riley Look, Ava Lubkemann, Kane McKeever, Jocelyn Moyer, Victoria Nguyen, Victoria Novak, Kaelyn Owens, Laney Phillips, Alexandra Reinhardt, Hailey Rhodes, Madison Salas, Judd Schuman, Brieana Scriva, Alexander Self, Nadine Smadi, Bethany Suhr, Jacob Testerman, Taylor Ruby Thompson, Brooke Thompson, Jenny Vaughn, and Luke Winningham.

Danelle Sperling, Skyline High School Principal presented the following remarks:

“Students and families, I am honored to be here to celebrate with you all this evening. As I recall the names I just read aloud and as I look out over the students gathered here this evening, I see a truly wonderful group of young men and women, and I am excited to see and be a part of the wonderful things I know they will do this year.

The National Honor Society is not simply an honor roll, but rather a service organization. Group projects of our chapter of the National Honor Society have historically included running two blood drives a year, helping out with Kids Voting on Election Day, and other projects benefiting our community as needed. Admission into the National Honor Society is an extraordinary accomplishment and is a recognition of the years of hard work, dedication, and service of the students in this room, accomplished with the support of their families.

As you learned this evening, the National Honor Society is built on the four pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. As Honor Society members, you are the leaders of your classes, and you represent the very best of our school. I would like to share a very brief TED talk video where speaker Drew Dudley, who coined the term “lollipop moment”, emphasizes that we are all agents for change and capable of everyday leadership.”

“Students, in closing, I’d like to invite each of you to please rise one final time this evening. I commend each of you as you are well on your way to making wonderful contributions to our school, our community, our world, and on your way to leaving a legacy that will carry on for future generations of Skyline High School Hawks.

I challenge each of you to recognize the lollipop moments that have already occurred in your life and THANK the person or people responsible for them, AND I challenge you to be a catalyst for lollipop moments in the lives of your fellow SHS Hawks. This is what everyday leadership is all about. Students, now please turn and face your loved ones. Families, let’s give our 2021 inductees in the Skyline High School chapter of the National Honor Society a round of applause! Congratulations!”

About the National Honor Society

The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921. Learn more about these four pillars of membership here.

Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, US Territories, Canada, and around the world. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

As such, NHS chapters and students are in schools that care not only about student achievement, but also community engagement.

NHS students and their peers volunteer in their communities at the highest rates and make connecting with and serving within the community a priority. The average chapter contributes:

1,000 hours of school/community service

$26,000 in charitable donations

1,000 pounds of food to local, state, and national causes

100 pints of blood



History

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) officially established NHS in 1921. Though many local and regional honor societies existed prior to 1921, no nationwide organization had been founded. Under the leadership of Dr. Edward Rynearson, principal of the Fifth Avenue High School in Pittsburgh, the organization grew from the original Alpha Chapter at the Fifth Avenue School to more than 1,000 chapters by 1930. Equipped with a constitution, an emblem and motto, and a group of dedicated principals as coordinators, the new NHS organization quickly developed into one of the country’s leading educational groups.