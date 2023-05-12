Warren County High School DECA Chapter shines spotlight on Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA scholarship winners

As advertised on the Town website, “Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc. for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc. members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses. Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses …” As we soon learned, the event was the “Nacho Average Party” coincidentally held in the Village Commons park area on the “Fifth of May” or Cinco De Mayo.

There was face-painting for the kids, dance music for the kids and their elders, ethnic costumes, and photo ops galore. See more on Downtown Front Royal and its mission in promotion of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District below, after the photo collage.

But since a picture is worth a thousand words — enjoy the views:

Downtown Front Royal, Inc. (DFR) is back, and we need you!

The DFR Mission is as follows:

•To promote, preserve and revitalize Front Royal’s historic Downtown district as the commercial and cultural center of Front Royal and Warren County.

•To educate and involve the community in the process of the revitalization and improvement of Front Royal’s historic district.

•To work in partnership with local, state, and federal governments and private businesses, foundations, and private citizens to accomplish these goals.

If you have a passion for our local community and are interested in being a board member, please email a copy of your resume and cover letter explaining why you would be essential to our board.

We are looking for local citizens, business owners, and community partners to serve on the board.

Check Downtown Front Royal’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/downtownfrontroyalva

A brief Cinco de Mayo history lesson, found on the ‘FACTY’ website:

Every year on the fifth of May, millions of people across the world head out on the streets to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Street parties, carnivals, dancing, and music make for a joyous time to celebrate everything about Mexican culture. Many are under the misconception that May 5 is Mexican Independence Day. This is actually celebrated on September 16. In fact, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.

1. The Battle of Puebla – The France-Mexico conflict began in 1861 when Napoleon III recognized the importance of Mexico being a close neighbor to the US. By taking Mexico, he could lend his support to the Confederate cause in the US civil war that was already underway. But Napoleon III underestimated the resistance he would face on arrival in the town of Puebla.

The Mexicans were underdogs on May 5, 1862. The French military outnumbered them in both men and weaponry. The fate of Puebla looked bleak. Grenades fell on the town as the French tried desperately to enter. But a small band of Mexicans held firm and fought with courage and valor. Eventually, the French were forced to retreat. The underdogs had won the day, and the bells of Puebla rang loud and true that night.

The Battle of Puebla was a triumphant win for Mexico. However, the country failed in its attempts to push out the French. They were defeated, and colonial rule lasted for the next five years. In 1867, with support from the United States, Mexico fought the French and won back their independence.

The unlikely victory at Pueblo remained a source of national pride and inspiration. The then president, Benito Juarez, was quick to make it a national holiday, and its anniversary is still remembered to this day.

And an Average Nacho Party/Fifth of May salute to Mexico and its underdog spirit of independence and that spirit of against all odds many of its people bring with them to this day and period of international history.