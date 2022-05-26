Livestream
Warren County High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Warren County High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022, starting at 9:50 am.
Skyline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Skyline High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on May 28, 2022, starting at 7:50 am.
Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School – Girls Basketball, October 4, 2021
Joins us on Monday, October 4, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Warren County Middle School vs Frederick County Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 27, 2021
Joins us on Monday, September 27, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Frederick County Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021
Joins us on Monday, September 20, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
