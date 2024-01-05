Local News
Warren County High School Honors Katharine “Lee” Meadows as Teacher of the Year
In a resounding endorsement, Principal Ken Knesh of Warren County High School proudly announces Katharine “Lee” Meadows as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Meadows, an Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, has been recognized for her exceptional teaching methods and dedication to student success.
In Meadows’ classroom, education comes alive with hands-on experiences. Students engage with a variety of animals, learning practical vet science skills under her guidance. This dynamic learning environment, often featuring dogs, bunnies, and other animals, is a testament to her innovative teaching approach.
As an FFA sponsor, Meadows has elevated the program to new levels. Her leadership has enabled students to travel across Virginia, participating in competitions like Soils, Environthon, Animal Judging, and Public Speaking. Her efforts have led the team to the state FFA Fair, showcasing their talents and learning from other programs.
Meadows’ commitment extends beyond her classroom duties. She is always ready to lend a hand, whether it’s covering a class or assisting staff members. Her dedication is further highlighted by her involvement in the 4-6 program, ensuring younger students benefit from her expertise.
Her colleagues speak highly of her, noting her dedication to creating engaging lessons and her constant presence at the school, even outside regular hours. Meadows’ passion for teaching and her students is evident in every aspect of her work.
Principal Knesh expresses deep respect for Meadows, highlighting her reliability, excellent rapport with students and staff, and her unwavering support in making Warren County High School an exceptional place to work and learn.
Meadows’ recognition as Teacher of the Year is not just an individual achievement; it reflects her profound impact on the entire school community, making her an invaluable asset to Warren County High School.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary Celebrates Julie Llanes-Smith as Teacher of the Year
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School is proud to announce Julie Llanes-Smith as the Teacher of the Year, a distinction awarded through the overwhelming support of her colleagues. Since joining the school in 2016, Llanes-Smith has shown extraordinary dedication and expertise, particularly in her role as a special education teacher.
Principal Lori Layman expresses immense pride in Llanes-Smith’s achievements. Her unique role involves overseeing special education from Kindergarten through fifth grade, skillfully managing a team of three instructional assistants. Llanes-Smith’s leadership style is marked by kindness, compassion, and effective communication, ensuring that the needs of each student are met with utmost care and precision.
Her approach to teaching is both innovative and flexible, focusing on maximizing resources to benefit her students. Llanes-Smith is not only committed to her current skillset but is also continuously seeking professional development opportunities to enhance her abilities.
One of the most notable aspects of Llanes-Smith’s work is her calm and respectful demeanor in tackling challenging situations. She maintains a positive attitude that resonates with students, families, and colleagues alike. Parents especially appreciate her clear communication regarding their children’s progress, strengths, and areas needing improvement, along with her proactive suggestions for additional practice.
Llanes-Smith’s dedication extends beyond regular school hours. Her vehicle is often seen in the school parking lot late in the evenings and on weekends, reflecting her commitment to her students and their families. She has been known to make home visits to deliver resources and offer support, demonstrating an extraordinary level of care and involvement.
Her volunteer efforts are equally impressive, contributing significantly to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team and serving as an Instructional Leader for the Specials team. Her ability to handle difficult conversations with empathy and understanding has been crucial in developing effective behavior plans for students.
Principal Layman’s praise for Llanes-Smith underscores her fulfillment of all the criteria for Teacher of the Year. Her impact on A.S. Rhodes Elementary is profound, and her continued excellence in her teaching career is eagerly anticipated.
Skyline High School Celebrates Teacher of the Year: Heath Gilbert
Skyline High School is thrilled to announce Heath Gilbert as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of service at Skyline High and a total of 25 years in the educational field, Gilbert’s dedication to student development in Health and Physical Education is unparalleled.
Principal Danelle Sperling proudly shares Gilbert’s impressive journey, which began with an undergraduate degree from Shepherd University in 1999. His commitment to lifelong learning led him to earn a Driver’s Education endorsement in 2004 from LFCC, further broadening his teaching capabilities.
Gilbert’s coaching career is just as distinguished, having served in various roles, including head football coach since 2003. His excellence in coaching has not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades, such as the NVD Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2015 and the Warren Sentinel Coach of the Year in 2014, among others.
More than a teacher and coach, Gilbert is recognized for his extraordinary ability to connect with students across all walks of life. His involvement in the Adaptive PE class is a testament to this, where he engages students with disabilities in activities that highlight their abilities and bring joy.
Gilbert’s adaptability was particularly evident during a staffing shortage before winter break. Stepping into the Pathways & Connections special education classroom, he was welcomed enthusiastically, a reflection of the strong bonds he had formed with the students. His calm, caring, and kind-hearted nature has made him a beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.
Skyline High School takes immense pride in Gilbert’s achievements and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of student lives. His impact extends beyond the classroom and the field, leaving a lasting imprint on the Skyline community.
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary Celebrates Teacher Nomination
In a heartfelt nomination, Principal Jessica Vacca of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School has put forth Devon Owens for the coveted ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Owens, a treasured member of the faculty for thirteen years, stands out for her exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods.
Principal Vacca’s nomination letter sheds light on Owens’ remarkable ability to forge personal connections with her students, cultivating a nurturing, inclusive classroom environment. Owens’ approach ensures every student feels valued, fostering their academic, social, and emotional growth.
Her positive influence extends beyond the classroom, touching the lives of both faculty and staff with her uplifting spirit and genuine kindness. Owens’ commitment to creating a supportive school environment where everyone feels respected is a cornerstone of her teaching philosophy.
Owens is not just a teacher but also a lifelong learner, constantly evolving her instructional methods through active engagement with the latest educational research and technology. This dedication ensures her students are not only well-educated but also prepared for the future.
Her role as a mentor to new teachers and student teachers underscores her leadership qualities and her commitment to the profession. Owens extends her influence to the wider school community, engaging with parents and guardians to build strong partnerships and maintain open communication.
Owens is an educator who truly embodies the qualities of an exceptional teacher. Her passion, dedication, and innovative approach have positively transformed countless students’ lives and made a significant impact on the school community.
Special Education Teacher Nominated for Prestigious Award
Ariel McCarter, a dedicated Special Education teacher at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, has been highly recommended by Principal Jennifer Knox for the esteemed ‘Teacher of the Year’ award.
In her glowing endorsement, Principal Knox highlighted McCarter’s exceptional contributions to the school’s educational landscape, particularly in the realm of behavior support for students. McCarter’s work ensures that students are in the best possible state for learning, a crucial aspect often overlooked in traditional teaching methods.
McCarter’s passion for her profession shines through in her daily interactions with students. She is not just a teacher; she is a beacon of hope and guidance for those with special needs. Her innovative approach to the curriculum makes learning accessible and enjoyable for all students, irrespective of their unique challenges.
Her expertise in managing and remediating difficult student behaviors is not just theoretical. McCarter actively applies her knowledge in the classroom, adapting strategies, materials, and groupings to maximize learning opportunities for every student. This individualized attention has made a significant impact on students’ academic and personal growth.
Beyond her classroom duties, McCarter is a natural leader, enthusiastically taking on additional responsibilities. Her roles as a team leader and member of various school and district committees underscore her commitment to education beyond her classroom.
Principal Knox’s recommendation is a testament to McCarter’s dedication to professional development and her natural leadership qualities. Her nomination for ‘Teacher of the Year’ is not just an acknowledgment of her exceptional skills as an educator but also her profound impact on the lives of her students.
McCarter’s story is a shining example of the profound impact passionate educators can have on the lives of their students and their communities. The decision on the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award is eagerly awaited by the school and the wider educational community.
Virginia Braces for Weekend Winter Storm: Travel Advisory Issued
Virginians and travelers in the state are being advised to reconsider their weekend plans due to an impending winter storm, forecasted to hit southwestern Virginia late Friday night and spread across the state through Saturday.
Cathy McGhee, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Chief Deputy Commissioner, emphasizes the importance of safety during this time. “The safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” she advises. McGhee urges travelers to stay off the roads, allowing transportation workers and public safety officials to clear roads efficiently and respond to emergencies more effectively. With anticipated snow, mixed precipitation, and freezing rain in some areas, motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant, monitor local weather, and alter travel plans if necessary.
The storm is expected to have its most significant impact in western Virginia, including regions like Bristol, Salem, Staunton, western Culpeper, and northern Virginia. Northwestern Virginia areas could see significant snowfall, possibly 6 to 8 inches, along with mixed precipitation and freezing rain. Southern and southeastern Virginia may experience moderate rain on Saturday, with a risk of re-freezing surfaces into Sunday morning as pavements cool.
VDOT crews are proactively pretreating bridges and roadways in some areas. They will continue to monitor and treat road conditions as the storm progresses. Motorists who must travel are advised to prepare an emergency kit with blankets and ensure mobile devices are fully charged.
VDOT’s Snow Removal Priorities
VDOT is responsible for clearing snow on state-maintained roads and will also assist cities and towns upon request. The priority for snow removal is as follows:
- Interstate highways and limited-access roadways.
- Primary roads (routes 1-599) and major secondary roads (routes 600 and up) that are crucial for emergency and public facilities or have high traffic volumes.
- Lower-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets are attended to after higher-priority routes are clear and resources are available.
Staying Informed and Safe
Travelers are advised to check road conditions before embarking on their journey. The free VDOT 511 mobile app provides real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents, construction, and congestion. This information is also available on 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 within Virginia.
For reporting hazardous road conditions, VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center can be contacted at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Safety Tips
- Avoid traveling during a winter weather event.
- Monitor forecasts and limit travel based on conditions.
- Allow extra time for travel.
- Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially snowplows.
- Exercise caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas prone to freezing.
- Keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle.
For more information about safe winter travel, visit VDOT’s winter weather website.
Warren County Welcomes Its First Baby of 2024: Beckham Isner
Warren County started the new year with a bundle of joy as Beckham Isner made his grand entrance into the world. Born in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Beckham’s arrival at 4:40 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center marked a moment of celebration and joy for the Isner family and the community.
The newest member of the Isner family, Beckham, weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches long. He joins a loving and excited family, with proud parents Amber and Eric Isner and his three siblings – two brothers, Braygen and Bransen, and a sister, Mayleigh.
Beckham’s delivery was overseen by Dr. Kathleen Hayes and RN Richelle Orndorff, who ensured a safe and joyful arrival for Warren County’s first baby of the year. The Isners, residing in Warren County, expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family. Beckham’s arrival symbolizes a beautiful completion to their family, now a vibrant party of six.
For the Isner family, Beckham’s birth is more than just a celebration of new life; it represents the joyous culmination of their family. As Amber and Eric Isner welcome their final baby, they look forward to the adventures and memories they will create as a family of six. Beckham’s birth has indeed brought a new sense of completeness and happiness to the Isner household.
As the community of Warren County welcomes its first baby of 2024, Beckham Isner’s arrival reminds us all of the hope and joy that a new year brings. Congratulations to the Isner family on their newest addition!
