Update: Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Invitational

The celebration of the 234th Birthday of the Constitution is set for Saturday, September 18, 2021, beginning at 10 am at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia. Presiding will be Pastor Alan Morrison, a well-known minister in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

The event is a joint celebration involving local churches and various local organizations. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Sons of the American Revolution, and a number of churches and other organizations are participating. The Black Robed Regiment will lay a wreath remembering the clergy who preached liberty during the Revolutionary War period. American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys from Shenandoah, West Virginia, and Warren County, Virginia will participate in this historic gathering.

There will be the presentation of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, headed by Dale Corey, Commander of the SAR Color Guard. Youth will bring in the historic flags flown during the War for Independence. Additionally, the youth will recite portions of our founding documents, with lectures to follow by local experts on the founding of the United States of America.

The Rev. Larry W. Johnson of Warren County, also known as Liberty Man, and Dale Carpenter, will give the youth participants “Citizenship Certificates” recognizing their participation. Johnson gives lectures and presents programs on the history of the American Revolution. Carpenter, who heads the Shenandoah Alliance, is a retired business executive.

The Constitution will be two-hundred and thirty-four years old on September 17th. Virginia patriots helped to write this most important document, with James Madison of Orange County given credit as the primary author. General George Washington presided at the Continental Congress, where the document was approved. Washington as a young man lived in Frederick County and was a surveyor. He was elected to the House of Burgesses, representing Frederick County. He later was Commander of the American Army in the War of Independence and became the first President of the United States.

This celebration began in 2013 with the placement of monuments in the General Daniel Morgan Cemetery, a part of Mt. Hebron Cemetery, commemorating forty American Revolutionary soldiers buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery and forty-two War of 1812 soldiers buried there. A hero of the war, General Daniel Morgan of Winchester, is also buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. The name of each soldier is inscribed on the monuments.

For more information, call the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson at 540.454.4129, or email larrywjohnson@embarqmail.com.

Father of our Country- George Washington, Our First President

Birthday of the Constitution

10:00 A.M. Final Edition

September 18, 2021

Mt. Hebron’s Daniel Morgan Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia

Presiding Pastor Alan L. Morrison**

Prologue-Pastor Alan Morrison**- Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Cedar Creek, VA.

• Dedication of Program-Rev. Jim Simmons**, Baptist Pastor, Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, VA

• Welcome, Dale Carpenter**, Shenandoah Christian Alliance. Portraying Gen. G. Washington.

• Great Procession and Posting of Colors*- SAR Color Guard,

• Greetings and Remembrance, Commander Dale Corey**, Color Guard Col. James Wood II Chapter, SAR.

Historic Flags Presented:

American Heritage Girls WV0356 Trisha Richardson, Advisor, and Heritage Girls of Warren County, Abbi Griffeth, Advisor, and Trail Life Boys, Lee Richardson, Advisor

• Presentation of Founding Documents to Gen. Washington by Youth.

• The Pledge of Allegiance – Trail Life Member Leads Audience.

• Prayer for Revolutionary War Soldiers- The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson**

• The Declaration of Independence Opening Sentences- Heritage Girl Member.

• The Constitution Preamble. Trail Life Member.

• Flags Presented to Gen. Washington. Youth may be seated.

• “The Relationship Between the Declaration and the Constitution,”- Mark Quimby, Army Retired.

• “The Bill of Rights” an Exegesis-Kelly O’Neal and John Austin, Shenandoah Christian Alliance.

• Prayers for our Military, Police, and Law Officers- Pastor Roger Orman, Chester Gap Baptist Church.

• Prayers for EMTs, Nurses, Doctors, and Hearth Care Workers. Billy Williams. Chester Gap Baptist Church.

• Prayers for all Pastors and Congregations, Tom Reed** Elder, First Christian Church, Winchester.

• A Special Prayer for our Nation-Charles Market.

• Alan Morrison Recognizes a Woman who questions Dr. Benjamin Franklin (Portrayed by Rev. Jim Simmons and Woman by Susan Howard)

• Pray of George Washington by The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson.

• Placement of Wreathe by Black Robed Regiment Descendants of Patriot Clergy who Preached Liberty.

• Awards. Presentation of Leadership Certificates.

• Benediction, **, Rev. Jim Simmons, Col. James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.

Participating Organizations:

 Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Northern Shenandoah Valley, VA

 Col. James Wood II, Chapter Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Color Guard.

 Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Cedar Creek, VA

 The Anglican Church of Virginia, Front Royal, VA

 Trail Life and American Heritage Girls of Shenandoah County Troop WV0356. Grace Bible Church. Shenandoah Junction, WV.

 American Heritage Girls of Warren County

 Black Robed Regiment, VA

 Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, VA

 Chester Gap Baptist Church, Front Royal, VA

 First Christian Church, Winchester, VA

**Descendant of an American Revolutionary Soldier.