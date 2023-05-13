Warren County High School presents its Spring Choir Concert

Warren County High School, on May 13, 2023, hosted a mesmerizing Spring Choir Concert that left the audience captivated and inspired. The event showcased the exceptional talents of the school’s choir under the guidance of the esteemed choir director, Mrs. Beth Whitney, and the skilled accompanist, Mrs. Karen Schlosser. The concert not only highlighted the students’ musical abilities but also emphasized the significant role music plays in their lives.

The selections performed by the choir reflected the diverse range of musical genres and showcased the students’ versatility. The evening commenced with the enchanting rendition of “Non nobis Domine,” followed by the vibrant “Tres Canciones de los Elementos.” The audience was then transported to the rolling hills with the heartfelt performance of “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The harmonious piece “Harmony” and the soulful “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy” further enraptured the attendees.

Adding to the musical experience, instrumental interludes were flawlessly executed. The talented instrumentalists presented their skills with enchanting melodies. Morgan Brown’s “Faster Car” set an energetic and lively tone, while Johnny Wiseman’s “Paranoid” added a touch of suspense and intrigue. Winter Kiber’s “Spring (The Four Seasons)” provided a breathtakingly beautiful musical journey.

The choir, led by Mrs. Beth Whitney, continued their mesmerizing performance, leaving the audience in awe. The enchanting harmonies of “Rewrite the Stars” captured the hearts of all present. The uplifting and motivational piece “Omnia Sol,” uplifted spirits, and the iconic “We are the World 25 for Haiti” served as a reminder of the power of unity and compassion.

As the concert drew to a close, Mrs. Beth Whitney took the opportunity to honor the seniors and other individuals who had contributed to the choir class’s success. With gratitude and admiration, Mrs. Whitney presented awards to those deserving students and individuals, recognizing their commitment and dedication. It was a moment of celebration and acknowledgment for their hard work, passion, and contributions to the vibrant choir community at Warren County High School.

This Spring Choir Concert highlighted the undeniable importance of music in students’ lives. It showcased not only the students’ immense talent but also the numerous benefits that music education brings. Music has the power to inspire, uplift, and unite individuals. It fosters creativity, discipline, teamwork, and self-expression. The Warren County High School Spring Choir Concert served as a testament to the incredible impact of music on students’ personal growth and overall well-being.

By providing a platform for students to express themselves, develop their musical abilities, and cultivate a love for the arts, Warren County High School continues to foster a rich and vibrant cultural environment. The Spring Choir Concert served as a reminder of the transformative power of music and the profound impact it has on student’s lives, both academically and emotionally.

Watch the WCHS Spring Choir Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Members of the WCHS Choir include:

Seana Andrews

J.J Bourgoin

Mal Bredel

Heather Brookman

Katherine Colato Ramirez

Kiara Douglas

Isabela Eriksson

Benjamin Farris

Jasmin Flores Portillo

Bella Freiland

Amanda Cenari

Winter Kibler

Kaycie Light

Katie Luebke

Kaylee Presgraves

Alaura Repass-Nardone

Nick Rotenberry

Alizia Striker

Milo Whitman

Noelani Woodfin

Kelly Woods

Vic Wright