Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Sherando – Boys/Girls Varsity Basketball, January 9, 2023
Join us on Monday, January 9, 2023, when the Warren County High School Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams take on Sherando High School. The game starts at 6 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Fauquier – Boys Varsity Basketball, January 4, 2023
Join us on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when the Warren County High School Boy's Varsity Basketball team takes on Fauquier High School. The game starts at 6 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Rappahannock County – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 21st
Joins us on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl's Varsity Basketball team takes on Rappahannock County High School. The game starts at 6 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Strasburg – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 20th
Joins us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy's Varsity Basketball team takes on Strasburg High School. The game starts at 6 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Fauquier – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 19th
Joins us on Monday, December 19, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl's Varsity Basketball team takes on Fauquier High School. The game starts at 6 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Liberty High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 12th
Joins us on Monday, December 12, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy's Varsity Basketball team takes on Liberty High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream - WCHS
Warren County High School vs Park View High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 8th
Joins us on Thursday, December 8, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy's Varsity Basketball team takes on Park View High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
