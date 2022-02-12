Local News
Warren County HS DECA recognized for Outstanding School-Based Enterprises (SBE)
Wildcats Corner, Wildcats LIVE!, and DECA Tailgaters, the school-based enterprises at WCHS, were among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Level certification for the 2021-2022 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA.
A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of Wildcats Corner were DJ Rizzo, Jr., Nick Foltz, and Landon Pond. Wildcats Corner is operated as an e-commerce business. Originally Wildcats Corner was a “brick and mortar” store. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was converted during the 2020-21 school year to an e-commerce business, so items are primarily ordered and sold to customers on the internet through the school store website. Wildcats Corner has operated for four years. This is the fourth consecutive year that this SBE has achieved Gold Certification.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of Wildcats LIVE! were Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, and Amber Saffer. Wildcats LIVE! is a sports and entertainment marketing media company that was created to promote the athletic teams and other student activities at Warren County High School. We deliver this service through three channels.
1. Through an online streaming service that streams all of the sports events live from Warren County High School. With Wildcats LIVE!, students, parents, and members of the community are able to stream their favorite school sporting events from wherever they may be.
2. Publishing documents devoted to publicizing athletic teams.
3. Producing a bi-weekly video highlighting athletes and other students at WCHS.
This is the first year that Wildcats LIVE! has achieved Gold certification.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of DECA Tailgaters were Nicole Ranney, Natalya Carter, Sofia Kozhenevsky, Ella Martin, and Kaley Tanner. DECA Tailgaters is a retail foodservice business that operates as an on-site food vendor during community festivals and provides lunch for teachers and staff members at Warren County High School. This is the third year of operation for DECA Tailgaters and the third consecutive year the SBE has achieved Gold certification.
“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”
DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and motivates SBEs to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver, or gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved.
(Press Release from WCHS DECA)
Community Events
Ride With Rotary to benefit Reaching Out Now & Cars Changing Lives
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Saturday, April 9
- Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm
- Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630
- $40.00 early bird admission going on now.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-with-rotary-bike-event-registration-249618695237?fbclid
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: https://www.warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary
The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)
Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!
Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.
1. Meals serving families in need.
Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.
2. Girl of Destiny
The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.
About Reaching Out Now
“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – https://reachingoutnow.org/
Cars Changing Lives
About Cars Changing Lives
“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.
We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”
The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!
Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.
Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:
- Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal
- St. Luke Community Clinic
- The Phoenix Project
- United Way and
- Valley Assistance Network in Winchester
Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!
Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!
Community Events
What’s New at the 2022 Bloom – Part Two
“Bloomin’ Good Times” are just around the corner! Join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival as we bring back many of the traditional events that our community has come to enjoy over the past 95 years. Our celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022 and will include the return of parades, races and many of the events that festival fans have come to enjoy.
The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Two release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest
Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in our annual Firefighters’ Parade.
The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00/ea.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash Only.
The Carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Visit www.thebloom.com for open dates and times throughout the week.
**New Event** Apple Blossom Community Esports Event
The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.
This event is FREE to enter and will run from 11am to 3pm EST on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play! Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.
Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.
Be on the lookout for another exciting Esports event in our next release!
Valley Health Business at the Bloom
Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the entire year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration!
The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Tickets are $50.00/ea.
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest! Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.
The event is FREE and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The first twenty applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time. If full, a waitlist will be created in case contestants cannot compete.
Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk
Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25.00/ea.
This April 28th event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent. The walk will start and end at the Museum with breakfast served in the reception area and patio.
This is one of the first of many Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival weekend events with an opportunity to enjoy the Winchester great outdoors, visit with friends (or make new ones) and explore the museum and gardens free of charge.
Also, this is the first time it is being held at the MSV location and affords participants new and lasting adventures. Trails are easily accessible with paved and turf/mulched surfaces. Walkers may choose the length they prefer of the three miles of trails within the 90 acres. Maps will be given out and signage is located along the routes.
Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods
Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom”! The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each Festival year since 2000 welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.
Celebrate the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date. Include a refreshing, inspirational dimension to your “Bloom Weekend”!
The Prayer Lunch will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40.00/ea.
Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest
Fire Engines – New and Old – at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest. A day dedicated to fire trucks.
In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.
Come on out for the chance to see antique and new fire engines, aerial ladders, and specialty vehicles up close. Many of the antique vehicles are more than 100 years old.
The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a FREE event that takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Millbrook High School.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
Ladies, are you ready for some “Bloomin’ Good Times?” Enjoy the festivities surrounded by your girlfriends with dancing and plenty of fun at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon! This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar available with a tantalizing selection of drinks. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General Admission tickets are $40.00/ea, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment! VIP Tickets are $80.00/ea and include everything listed with the General Admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. ID’s will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.
Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on Friday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Realty ONE Group
The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.
Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen’s honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year’s ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the Festival’s oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.
Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80/ea.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.
The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am (7:00 am for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins, Jr Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45.00/ea and VIP tickets are $125.00/ea and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!
Country Music Party
The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Continuing its tradition of offering great country acts at an amazingly affordable price. General admission tickets are $35.00/ea.
The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Crime/Court
Fugitive leads law enforcement on multi-jurisdictional pursuit
On February 10th, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, by an off-duty Strasburg Police Officer, of a possible wanted subject on Cedar Creek Grade in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. A pursuit was initiated as the subject continued on Cedar Creek to Middle Road and headed North towards the city of Winchester. Once within the city limits, the suspect used Valley Ave., Weems Ln., Loudoun St., Featherbed and Pleasant Valley to attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit & run of another motorist at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Weems Lane.
The Suspect continued South on Pleasant Valley and back out into the county on Papermill Road. Once again, the vehicle passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park. The suspect drove over, and damaged, cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way back out onto Front Royal Pike (Route 522 South) heading North towards the interstate. The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices as sheriff’s deputies were joined by members of the Winchester Police Dept. and Virginia State Police.
The vehicle continued North on Rt. 522 and got onto Interstate 81 at the 313. Once on I-81, the suspect’s top speed was 95 mph. The subject drove, and passed other motorists, on the shoulders at times before eventually crossing the median near exit 321 and traveling the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading North in the southbound lanes of I-81. The suspect continued North on I-81 into West Virginia where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit. Updated reports advised the subject exited the interstate in Inwood and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County and into Jefferson County where tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, taking out 3 of 4 tires, and the suspect vehicle being disabled and stopped in a fielded area.
The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Warner (DOB 9/27/1980), was taken into custody without incident. Warner is wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding and currently on active probation through that jurisdiction. Frederick County charges sought, resulting from this incident, include Felony Hit & Run (2 counts), Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and various traffic infractions.
Local News
Hydroelectric Plant relicensing involves dam-based facility on Shenandoah River dating to 1924
When Royal Examiner received a publication request to advertise a federal agency re-licensing request for a project titled “Warren Hydroelectric Plant” along the Shenandoah River some alarm bells went off as to exactly what was being requested to be re-licensed. – Was someone planning to construct an electrical generating facility on a river bank of the already stressed Shenandoah for a project that had been floundering since an initial permit was granted, perhaps years earlier? Would fundamental changes in the river’s usage by surrounding municipalities, available capacities, and potential threats to the river’s already at times fragile health be properly explored?
Initial inquiries to the Warren County government and its Economic Development Authority were met with the same lack of detail on exactly what was referenced in the re-licensing application of PE Hydro Generation LLC, a Limited Liability Company with a Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland address. So, it seemed Royal Examiner’s efforts paralleled county staff’s in seeking answers to exactly what was being proposed for re-licensing here. Our email to the listed PE Hydro contact person was replied to by another official who traced the re-licensing back, first 30 years to 1993; and then another seven decades to the 1920s.
“The Project was constructed in the 1920s and the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license was issued in 1993 for a 30-year term. Since the license expires December 31, 2023, PE Hydro initiated a process to re-license the Project in accordance with FERC’s regulations in 2018 (additional information on the FERC relicensing process can be found at ferc.gov/licensing). The impacts of the Project were analyzed in the Draft and Final License Applications. Attached is a figure that shows the existing Project boundary, the existing dam and hydro station are located downstream of Front Royal, VA. PE Hydro is not proposing any new structures or changes to the existing operation of the Project,” Director of Licensing and Compliance for parent company Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, Joyce A. Foster informed us.
We first ran this reply by WC EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, who replied it matched the information his board had received. We then called County Administrator Ed Daley seeking additional detail on the dam’s location and function. Daley referred us to Joe Petty, now temporarily pulling double duty as the County’s new in-house EDA director along with his old job as county planning director. Petty was extremely helpful in guiding this reporter through the FERC website to the details we were seeking in a 161-page PDF, with the added advice that what we were after was on several pages within the first 20 pages, give or take, of the lengthy licensing PDF.
This is what we found on page 18:
“PE Hydro Generation LLC … is a subsidiary of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC … “PROJECT FACILITIES 2.1 – Existing Project Facilities
“The existing project consists of: (1) a 15-foot-high, 483- foot-long reinforced concrete dam impounding a small reservoir with a storage capacity of 900 acre-feet; (2) an 82-foot-long by 30-foot-wide powerhouse adjacent to the north end of the dam containing 3 generating units with a total installed capacity of 750 kW; (3) transmission facilities consisting of the 2.4- kilovolt (kv) Project generator leads; a 3-phase, 2.4/34.5-kV transformer; and an 14,784-foot-long, 34.5 kV transmission line1; and other appurtenances. Power is connected to the electrical distribution grid through a substation step up 2400 V/34.5 kV transformer. Power is then sold to PJM. Since 1924 the Project has operated manually in a run-of river mode. An operator visits the station daily to check on the operation; otherwise the station is unmanned.”
Ms. Foster of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy added some detail, telling Royal Examiner that PJM (acronym for “Pennsylvania, Jersey, Maryland”) Interconnection LLC is “a regional transmission organization (RTO), that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity. As an RTO, PJM operates a wholesale electricity market that spans all or part of Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.”
Petty told this reporter that his understanding was that the only potential physical change was work on an “eel ladder” to facilitate the seasonal migratory habits of eels inhabiting the Shenandoah River. That observation rang a bell with this reporter, who recalls conversation about the addition of an eel ladder or bridge to the dam several years ago. Again, Ms. Foster of Eagle Creek was helpful in this regard. “The May-October upstream eel ladder is installed in the spring and removed in the fall annually. I believe there was an issue with high flows and some damage to it a few years ago, maybe 3 or 4 years ago but it was in place in 2020 and 2021. The year-round fishway has been in place for many years,” she added of environmental accommodations attached to the project.
So, if the river’s fish and eels are happy with the project as presented, what could we humans have to worry about from an electrical generating operation in place on the Shenandoah River in Warren County since 1924, coming due for another 30-year operational licensing? Little to none, it would seem. – And we’re betting info on any refurbishing of the dam originally placed nearly a century ago is lurking in those 161 pages of the Warren Hydroelectric Project re-licensing summary, or other related documents on the FERC website. We’ll let you know when we find them – or maybe we should just bother Ms. Foster again, or not. She, like Petty, has been very helpful. And we promised her that “eel ladder” question would be our last – at least for today.
Local News
Juvenile reported missing Tuesday found safe after multi-agency effort
Thursday evening, February 10, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the search for a 13-year-old juvenile reported as missing by his legal guardian. The story has a happy ending as the child was found safe after over a day of intensive efforts by multiple agencies. See the report on the recovery effort in its entirety below:
On Tuesday, February 08, 2022, at approximately 7:56 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the guardian of a 13-year male juvenile indicating the boy had left the house thirty minutes before and she could not locate him. Deputies responding to the single-family home located upon the 2500 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, Virginia checked the home and surrounding area without success.
Additional WCSO deputies arrived to aid in the search, including Deputy C. Anderson and his canine partner Rooster. The track for the missing boy led to the river’s edge on Route 340 and Indian Hollow at the boat landing. At this point, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services (WCFR) were requested, and personnel arrived with water rescue equipment and boats in the event they might be needed.
The coordinated search was expanded quickly to include additional WCSO, WCFR and Virginia State Police personnel. This was due to the age of the child, darkness, terrain and cold weather. By 08:22 PM, requests for air rotary assistance were made to expedite the search. The ground search using K-9 dogs proceeded methodically and deputies searched surrounding buildings, river’s edge, wooded area and along the Norfolk Southern train line. The Andy Guest State Park and other remote areas were also searched. An emergency “be on the lookout for” broadcast was issued to surrounding agencies, to include the Town of Front Royal.
At 09:25 PM, the incident commander, WCSO Lt. S. Collins authorized the 911 Center to initiate a RAVE Alert, which generated an automated message to surrounding residents to be on the lookout for the missing child, and report information to the Sheriff’s Office.
During this time period, another 911 call was received from a homeowner on the 8000 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway, approximately five miles away from the missing child’s residence. The caller advised a person similar to the description of the missing juvenile had knocked on her door asking for water. Deputies responded to that location, and extended their ground and air search. Due to the increased geography and challenges of the topography, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) was contacted and deployed members of their Search and Rescue Teams.
Volunteer SAR members arrived throughout the early morning hours to join the tireless search for the juvenile. Social Media was used to inform the public and enlist their assistance if they had pertinent information. By daylight, public school bus operations were picking up children for the day. At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Public Schools initiated a radio broadcast to all bus drivers to be on the look out for the missing juvenile.
Later on, the morning of February 10, 2022, the missing juvenile was located by members of the inter-agency search team near the county waste disposal facility, was medically checked by the WCFR and released at the scene to the Sheriff’s Office. The minor was taken into protective custody and transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital for continuing care, and the Department of Social Services was notified by Sheriff’s Office Investigator. The juvenile was the reunited with his family.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating citizen claims lodged against local airport
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating complaints involving the Front Royal-Warren County Airport lodged last week by Warren County resident Nicolas Chaillan. Sheriff Mark Butler confirmed Tuesday that his office has jurisdiction to investigate the claims under the Warren County’s fraud and waste abuse policy.
In a document sent to the Virginia State Police, Sheriff Mark Butler, County Administrator Ed Daley, County Public Works Director Mike Berry and Commonwealth’s Attorney John S. Bell, Chaillan, who began flying lessons at the airport late last year, alleges misuse of public funds, misuse of public property, retaliation for his reporting of information to the airport commission and breach of contract regarding the prepaid flight instructions he contracted with the airport.
Butler said the investigation is in the early stages, but the WCSO would reach out to other agencies if warranted.
County Administrator Ed Daley wrote in an email, Tuesday, “The individual has filed a complaint with the Sheriff. I am not permitted to comment until the Sheriff’s investigation is complete. “
Royal Examiner reached out to Airport Commission members W. Allen Edwards, Kenneth Roko and Paul Kosubinsky regarding the allegations but did not get a response.
In a Wednesday morning phone interview Rock Skowbo, airport manager, stated that the allegations were being investigated and that “Warren County has my full cooperation.”
Chaillan indicated Wednesday evening that he planned to address the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 PM at the Warren County Government Center.
The Front Royal-Warren County Airport received a $780,000 grant late last year, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced last November that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
