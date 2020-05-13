Warren County Market Report – April 2020

Numbers are in and they do reflect our restrictions at this current time with demands for social distancing and stay at home order. However, I certainly think when you consider these numbers are compared to a healthy spring market in 2019, we have a lot to stay positive about!

A shift is happening. As we start to very slowly open up again, could the real estate market come to life with a late spring market pop? We are learning how to manage the once very scary surprise of a global pandemic with more ease and common sense. I predict our numbers are going to climb back to the green.

Could we start to see more Northern Virginia buyers move out this way for space away from congested city life? Will more and more people look for home office arrangements to save overhead costs? Will larger higher end homes start to be in greater demand? Time will tell!

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

New Listings are DOWN -8.2%. April 2019 = 110 vs April 2020 = 101 New Pending DOWN -17.6%. April 2019 = 85 vs April 2020 = 70 Closed sales are DOWN -5.1%. April 2019 = 59 vs April 2020 = 56 Average Median Sold $243,000 Average Days on Market 38

