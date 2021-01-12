Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – December 2020 with Jen Avery
A few interesting numbers to notice:
- The median sold price for Warren County has remained steady at approximately 300K this month and last.
- This month for Frederick County, the median sold price is 293K.
- Another number to notice is the new listings — Listings are down again this month by -23.7%.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -23.7%
- New Pending UP 10.2%.
- Closed sales are UP 3.3%
- Average Median Sold $299,995
- Average Days on Market 34
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2021
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
How to make room for a home office
Have you recently started working from home? If you need a good-size office space but don’t have a spare room, here are a few options to explore.
• Basement. As long as it has adequate headroom, your finished basement (or a portion of it) can be a great place for an office. However, this isn’t the best solution if your basement has moisture issues.
• Attic. Some attics can be converted into usable living space. This isn’t a small renovation, however, and you may need to install electrical outlets, solid flooring, and much more to support your setup.
• Garage. If you rarely use your garage to park your car, it can be made into an office. You’ll undoubtedly need to invest in a number of updates to make it a comfortable space to work.
• Addition. This isn’t a budget-friendly option, but it could add permanent value to your home. Additions can be built above, behind or to the side of a house.
• Outbuilding. An office space that’s completely separate from the main house may offer the ultimate distraction-free work zone. However, this can be a costly project. The funds may be better allocated if spent on renovations to the main house.
When deciding how best to make room for your home office, be sure to assess all of your needs. Furthermore, find out if the renovations will affect the resale value of your home.
Real Estate
Throw out the rule book! The best time to sell is now
Everyone knows that the spring home sales market heats up in early March and that’s when all the buyers are out, right? That may not be true in 2021.
Here are five reasons why:
1. Schools.
With many schools still going back and forth between virtual and classroom learning, buyers have less allegiance to school as a reason to wait until spring for a move. In most schools, sports and activities have been cancelled or curtailed, further softening parental concern about changing school districts.
2. Work.
More people are getting clarity on whether they will return to work in offices or continue working from home. Telecommuting remains popular, and telecommuters want homes with space for offices. This makes a cohort of buyers that are ready when you are. Suburbs and rural areas are hot right now as urban dwellers flee cities for more security, more space and a lower cost of living.
3. Not many homes on the market.
For sellers, that means don’t put off listing to wait for the market in spring. The market may well be ready now. Supply is low in most locales, and your property will shine with less competition in listings.
4. Home values are up.
There is no better time to get a great price for your home. Lots of buyers in the market means high demand. Fewer homes on the market means low supply. That is a recipe for a high selling price!
5. Sweet buying environment, too.
Buyers are now in a great position. Mortgage interest rates are historically low. Lenders want to lend. Demand for housing is high. In addition, some buyers have delayed during 2020 to wait out economic and social uncertainty. But much of that uncertainty is now resolved.
Real Estate
10 tips to save money on home renovations
One of the most daunting aspects of a renovation is the price tag. Here are 10 tips to help ensure your next home improvement project doesn’t break the bank.
1. Look at the big picture
If you plan to upgrade the style of your home, determine whether you need to tackle structural issues first. Overlooking an old roof, cracked foundation or leaky windows can be a costly mistake if you have to rip out your new kitchen or bathroom in a few years to deal with safety concerns or water damage.
2. Write out a detailed plan
3. Set and maintain a budget
Before you begin any type of renovation project, it’s important to calculate the approximate total cost. Take into account everything from permit fees to the final furnishings. This foresight will ensure you only take on projects you can afford. Remember to set aside about a fifth of your budget for unexpected costs.
4. Hire a reliable contractor
Don’t hire a contractor simply because they’re the cheapest. Instead, ask friends for recommendations, read customer reviews online, and interview at least two or three contractors to ensure you find someone reputable. Insist on seeing a detailed contract to avoid surprise fees. If possible, schedule your renovations during the off-season as companies tend to charge less.
5. Spend money strategically
Keep in mind that certain expenses might increase the cost of your renovation, but they’ll save you money in the long run. For example, buying high-quality countertops and insulation are worthwhile investments because they last longer and perform better than cheap alternatives. You should also prioritize projects that add value to your home, such as bathroom and kitchen remodels.
6. Keep the existing footprint
Unless the current layout is incredibly dysfunctional, it’s best to work with what you have. Avoid moving walls, windows, plumbing, and large appliances, as these undertakings can decimate your budget. Instead, repaint the walls, rearrange the furniture, and use effective storage solutions to make the space feel more open and airy.
7. Buy materials in advance
Once you commit to a renovation project, give yourself plenty of time to shop around for discounts on materials, appliances, and furnishings. Look for end-of-year sales and they-pay-the-tax promotions. Additionally, consider opting for floor models or slightly damaged pieces to cut costs without compromising on style.
8. Opt for classic design features
A timeless look and neutral palette are best when it comes to more permanent features like tiles, flooring, countertops, and major pieces of furniture. Save bold patterns and statement pieces for curtains, throw pillows, feature walls, light fixtures, and other design elements that are inexpensive to change as your style preferences evolve.
9. Reuse or sell materials
From painting kitchen cabinets to sanding down old hardwood floors, there are various ways you can give existing features in your home a facelift. Keep in mind, however, that some things cost more to repair than replace. If you have furnishings or appliances you no longer want, try to sell them if they’re in good condition.
10. Go for energy-efficient options
Take advantage of government-issued rebates and tax credits. These are available to homeowners who purchase energy-efficient appliances or make improvements that impact the energy efficiency of their house (new doors and windows, extra insulation, smart thermostat, etc.). In addition to offsetting the cost of your renovations, you’ll benefit from long-term savings on your heating and cooling bills.
Real Estate
Foundation cracks: when to worry
The best way to ensure a crack in your foundation doesn’t threaten the structural integrity of your home is to consult an expert. However, some general guidelines can help you determine if you have a serious problem.
Hairline cracks
Concrete shrinks slightly as it cures, and hairline cracks (about the width of sewing thread) are a normal result of it settling. They pose no structural threat and tend to appear within a year of construction. However, you should take steps to patch them.
Narrow cracks
Wide cracks
Any crack that’s wider than 1/2 an inch should be inspected by a professional. In particular, those with a bulge may indicate structural problems. Additionally, a crack in your foundation that’s horizontal rather than vertical or diagonal presents more of a risk.
If you have wide cracks, horizontal cracks, or cracks that are getting worse, be sure to call a foundation contractor or structural engineer.
Real Estate
5 must-have smart home features
Smart home devices are becoming increasingly popular, and homebuyers are starting to expect them as standard features. Here are the key ones to consider adopting.
1. Locks. Openers for garages and locks for doors that can be operated from your smartphone are a convenient feature. They allow you to lock and unlock your home from virtually anywhere.
2. Thermostats. Delivering both comfort and savings on energy costs, smart thermostats are a smart investment.
3. Lighting. Controlling your lights is a must for anyone serious about home automation. Fortunately, there are a variety of options available, from hue-changing smart bulbs to smart switches and dimmers.
4. Detectors. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors simultaneously sound an alarm and send an alert to your smartphone (and anyone else you authorize) if danger is detected. Some models also incorporate emergency lighting.
5. Home security. Keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Smart security systems are highly customizable and available as do-it-yourself configurations or comprehensive setups that include professional installation and monitoring.
Expect these and other smart home devices to become must-have features in homes. You can purchase them from the electronics, appliance, and garage door retailers in your area.
Real Estate
3 advantages of folding doors
If you want to maximize a small space or let in more natural light, folding doors are sure to be a welcome addition to your home. Here are three great reasons to install this type of door.
1. They help open up space. Since these doors fold in on themselves when open, they’re an ideal option for small rooms where a standard door would take up too much space.
2. They suit any design style. Folding doors are available in a variety of configurations and can fit openings of different sizes. In addition to choosing the number of panels, you can opt for a door material that complements your home’s overall look.
3. They facilitate outdoor living. Folding doors for your patio that is made of glass can offer easy access to your backyard or deck. In addition, they can give you access to a great view, extend the length of an entire wall, and let in an abundance of natural light.
To find folding doors that suit your needs, visit a home improvement store in your area, or speak with a local contractor.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph NE
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
54/30°F
48/32°F