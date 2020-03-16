Warren County Market Report – February 2020

New this month we are adding some industry tips from the experts! Enjoy real estate market update from Jen Avery, lender tips from Jim Gordon, closing & title tips from Jennifer Gordon, and insurance tips from Ellen Aders!

Market Update

February was yet again a very strong month. Closed sales up 100%, sellers are closing their sales at higher dollar values than last year, and the closings are happening faster than last February as well! Weather and interest rates have definitely been positive influences.

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for February 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

New Listings are DOWN -3.6%. New Pending UP 39.1%. Closed sales are UP 100%. Average Median Sold $265,000. 26.1% increase over last year. Average Days on Market 57 compared to 85 last year.

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime

MRIS: Statistics calculated March 2020

Lender Tip

DOs & DON’Ts For Borrowers During Loan Processing

You want your loan approved. So do we. Here is a list of tips to improve your chances. While it’s usually best to avoid the actions below, we understand everyone’s circumstances are different. Please contact your loan officer with any questions about what is best for you.

Generally, DON’T:

Quit or Change Your Job

Allow Inquiries on Your Credit Report

Taking on Additional Debt

Co-Signing on Loans

Changing Bank Accounts or Transferring Money

Make Sure you DO:

Keep Paystubs

Pay on Time

Contact Your Loan Officer with Questions

Closing & Title Tip

Even if a survey isn’t required for closing, it’s always a good idea as a new home buyer to get their own survey. It will show you your land’s corners & boundary lines in case you want to do improvements like a deck or add a pool for fun or put up a fence for the kids or dogs to enjoy their new home and yard.

Insurance Tip

Spring is here and for those of us who live in the Shenandoah Valley, we love the budding trees! But, trees cause some of the biggest frustrations when it comes to insurance and claims. That’s because if your NEIGHBOR’S tree falls on YOUR property, causing damage to YOUR house or YOUR fence, the damage is covered by YOUR homeowners insurance, not your neighbor’s. That’s right! Your deductible applies and the claim is filed under your policy. So, be a Good Neighbor and maintain your trees!

