Warren County Market Report – February 2020
New this month we are adding some industry tips from the experts! Enjoy real estate market update from Jen Avery, lender tips from Jim Gordon, closing & title tips from Jennifer Gordon, and insurance tips from Ellen Aders!
Market Update
February was yet again a very strong month. Closed sales up 100%, sellers are closing their sales at higher dollar values than last year, and the closings are happening faster than last February as well! Weather and interest rates have definitely been positive influences.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for February 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -3.6%.
- New Pending UP 39.1%.
- Closed sales are UP 100%.
- Average Median Sold $265,000. 26.1% increase over last year.
- Average Days on Market 57 compared to 85 last year.
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated March 2020
Lender Tip
DOs & DON’Ts For Borrowers During Loan Processing
You want your loan approved. So do we. Here is a list of tips to improve your chances. While it’s usually best to avoid the actions below, we understand everyone’s circumstances are different. Please contact your loan officer with any questions about what is best for you.
Generally, DON’T:
- Quit or Change Your Job
- Allow Inquiries on Your Credit Report
- Taking on Additional Debt
- Co-Signing on Loans
- Changing Bank Accounts or Transferring Money
Make Sure you DO:
- Keep Paystubs
- Pay on Time
- Contact Your Loan Officer with Questions
Closing & Title Tip
Even if a survey isn’t required for closing, it’s always a good idea as a new home buyer to get their own survey. It will show you your land’s corners & boundary lines in case you want to do improvements like a deck or add a pool for fun or put up a fence for the kids or dogs to enjoy their new home and yard.
Insurance Tip
Spring is here and for those of us who live in the Shenandoah Valley, we love the budding trees! But, trees cause some of the biggest frustrations when it comes to insurance and claims. That’s because if your NEIGHBOR’S tree falls on YOUR property, causing damage to YOUR house or YOUR fence, the damage is covered by YOUR homeowners insurance, not your neighbor’s. That’s right! Your deductible applies and the claim is filed under your policy. So, be a Good Neighbor and maintain your trees!
Town Talk: Meet Chad Pangle, Whitetail Properties
Chad Pangle was born and raised in northwest Virginia in the small town of Strasburg. Hard work, hunting, and outdoor life have always been a way of life for him. He grew up fishing the Shenandoah River and hunting along the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a boy, he spent summers on his grand-parents small farm. He has lived and worked in this area for over 35 years.
For the past 12 years, Chad owned and operated a concrete construction business as well as a real estate investment company. He is passionate about my relationship with God, his family, the real estate business, and hunting trophy deer. He is blessed to be supported by his fiancé, Jaclynn and fifteen-year-old son, Cayden. Chad believes God clearly led him to this opportunity with Whitetail Properties and he is eager to help people find their dream property.
Watch this Royal Examiner video and get to know Chad Pangle.
How to spot a walkable neighborhood
Walkable neighborhoods are increasingly popular, especially as more millennials enter the housing market. These communities can be safely and conveniently navigated by foot and are often located close to transit and bike paths. Here’s how to spot one.
Walkability checklist
When determining if a neighborhood is walkable, first and foremost, be on the lookout for the following:
* Walking room. Look for wide and well-maintained sidewalks. These typically indicate that people in the area frequently walk.
* Ease of crossing. Confirm that crossing the streets is safe for pedestrians. Is it easy to see oncoming cars? Are there traffic lights or signage?
* Local driving habits. Evaluate the flow of traffic in the area and how drivers respond to surrounding foot traffic.
* Clear safety rules. Confirm that the area is safe for you and your children. School crossings with plenty of signage are a good indicator.
* Pleasantness. Do you enjoy walking in the area? Is there sufficient greenery? Is it clean, safe and well lit?
Places to walk to
The second component of a walkable neighborhood is that it has places to walk to. At a minimum, there should be access to basic necessities like grocery stores and pharmacies. The presence of retail stores, restaurants and other services is also key, as it indicates that there’s an active community and strongly suggests that the area is pedestrian friendly.
Finally, proximity to public transit means you’re likely to get to work easily and may be able to forgo using your car entirely.
Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders
Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th, to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.
A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A remodeling company and was established in March of 2000, serving the Shenandoah Valley.
Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive and inconvenient in your daily life, so they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.
Watch this short video with Perry and Holly; find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do:
DIY or don’t: tips for your next home renovation
While a number of home projects can be completed by the average DIYer, others should be left to the professionals. When deciding whether you should do it yourself or delegate, ask yourself these questions:
Do I have the skills?
If you can’t confidently say that you know what you’re doing, hire a professional.
Do I have the tools?
If the job requires special gear, think twice. Purchasing equipment is expensive and certain power tools and machines may not be easy to use for a novice.
Do I have the time?
You may be capable of completing the renovation, but if it takes too much of your personal time, it may not be worth it.
In general, cosmetic upgrades can be successfully completed by those without much experience. However, any renovation that involves plumbing, electrical work or the structure of your home, should be left to the professionals.
4 renovations that’ll make it harder to sell your home
Not every renovation is going to make your house attractive to buyers. Here are four types of home improvements that may be detrimental.
1. Pool installation
Unless you live in an area where pools are expected, adding one won’t do much to increase the value of your home. In addition, many buyers are put off by the required maintenance and additional insurance costs that come with owning a property with a pool.
2. Room conversions
The number of bedrooms in a home is an almost universal consideration for buyers. Converting one into a gym or home office, especially if it entails removing closets and storage space, is likely to make your home a lot less attractive.
3. Wall-to-wall carpeting
If you’re going to replace the flooring, it’s best to choose a material that’s likely to increase the value of your home, like hardwood or something similar. Typically, carpeting isn’t a very popular feature among modern home buyers.
4. Excessive upgrades
Any major renovation that bumps up your home’s worth to more than a quarter of its original value is likely to result in your home being priced out of the market. This happens when the home’s value ends up being too high for the area, which in turn makes it less attractive to buyers.
Resale value shouldn’t be the only criterion when deciding what to renovate, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind.
Did you know?
Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit before doing any kind of major renovation. This legality ensures that the new construction will be up to code.
3 things to consider before building an addition
Do you love your home but wish you had a little more living space? If you’re thinking about building an addition, here are some things to consider before you break ground.
1. What you’re allowed. Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit if you intend to build an addition. Also, you may need to abide by their regulations concerning how large the new part of your home can be and how far from the edge of your property it can reach.
2. Your budget. Building an addition is pricey, but it may cost less than moving altogether. When making your budget, be sure to leave a little wiggle room for extra expenses that may come up.
3. The team you’ll hire. Building an addition isn’t something most people can do themselves. You’ll need to hire an architect as well as various contractors (or a general manager who’ll be responsible for overseeing the whole project).
One final thing: building an addition is a huge project that will undoubtedly overtake your home. If possible, it may be a good idea to move out while it’s under construction.
