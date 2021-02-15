Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – January 2021 with Jen Avery
Hoping for more inventory as spring approaches! It is a tough market for buyers right now. Prices are high and inventory is low; sellers market all the way!
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -18.9%
- New Pending UP 10.4%.
- Closed sales are UP 15.9%
- Average Median Sold $275,000
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2021.
5 ways to get millennials to buy your home
If you plan to sell your home, you should know that most modern homebuyers are millennials. Here are five things you can do to make your property more appealing to this demographic.
1. Showcase eco-friendly features
Millennials tend to be concerned about the environment and many will pay a little extra for a home if it lowers their carbon footprint. If your home has eco-friendly features such as solar panels or energy-efficient appliances, be sure to note them in your listing.
2. Add or stage a home office
3. Appeal to their lifestyle
Millennials want to live close to where they work, shop, dine, and go out to have fun. For this reason, be sure to highlight the attractive features in your area.
4. Show off smart home features
The average millennial is tech-savvy and appreciates sophisticated features such as smart lighting, thermostats, and security systems. If you have these devices, make sure your pool of potential buyers knows it.
5. Make your home move-in ready
Most millennials aren’t as handy as their parents. They’d rather pay more for a turn-key property than deal with renovations and repairs. If your house needs upgrades, consider making them before you put them on the market.
As a final tip, keep in mind that most millennials do the bulk of their shopping for homes on the internet. Consequently, make sure to list your property online and include quality photographs and a virtual tour if possible.
3 questions to ask a contractor before you hire them
To hire the right contractor for a home renovation project, you’ll need to interview several candidates. In addition to finding out if they’re licensed and insured, make sure you ask the following three questions.
Who will be my point of contact?
Sometimes the person you sign the contract with isn’t the person who becomes your main point of contact during the project. To avoid miscommunications that could lead to mistakes, it’s best to have one person to whom you relay information.
What could cause costs to rise?
What type of warranty do you offer?
Warranties vary from one contractor to the next, so you’ll need to ask each one what their warranty covers. Also, there’s a difference between a warranty for the work done and a warranty for materials, so find out which one is offered.
Lastly, it’s a good idea to ask your potential contractor how long they’ve been in business. Hiring a local company with a longstanding reputation for excellence is a good way to ensure you end up with the best contractor for your home renovation project.
How to start a bidding war on your home
If you’re selling your home, a bidding war is beneficial because it tends to drive up the final price of the property. Here are some ways you can increase the likelihood of getting multiple offers on your home.
1. Price your home to sell
If your home is overpriced, it’ll likely draw a few visitors. It’s recommended that you set the asking price for your home at slightly below market value to get more people interested in it and drive up the price in a bidding war.
2. Host a broker’s open house
3. Use social media
Sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can be leveraged to generate buzz about your home. Consider creating a website for your listing, complete with pictures and details about the property, and share the link on your social media accounts.
4. Spruce up the property
Buying a home can be emotional, and many people won’t hesitate to increase their offer if they really like a property. To get buyers to love your home, take steps to enhance its appearance. Repaint walls, update window treatments, and sand and refinish hardwood floors.
Most importantly, make sure to work with a skilled realtor who can help you develop an effective marketing plan.
5 common decorating mistakes (and how to fix them)
Is your decor looking a little lackluster? Here are five common decorating mistakes and some suggestions for how you can fix them.
1. No focal point
A focal point lends balance, harmony, and cohesion to space. It can be a fireplace, a mirror, a piece of art, or an architectural feature. When designing a room, start with the focal point and build around it.
2. Undersized rug
3. Excessive pillows
Too many pillows can overwhelm a space and make your couches and chairs impractical to sit on. Instead, display a modest amount and swap them out as the seasons change.
4. Unbalanced lighting
Use multiple types of lighting in every room. A combination of overhead lights, standing lamps, and task lighting will ensure you have the right ambiance and ample illumination in your home.
5. Uncomfortable seating
Opt for dining room chairs and living room couches that are comfortable to sit on rather than just stylish. Be sure to try before you buy, as this is the best strategy for finding pieces you can comfortably sit on for hours.
Remember, you don’t have to tackle design issues on your own. An interior designer or decorator can help you pinpoint problem areas and come up with creative solutions.
3 signs you’re ready to buy a home
Do you want to buy your own house? If so, here are three indications it’s time to take the leap and begin shopping for a home.
1. You can afford the down payment
If you have enough money saved to make a 10 percent down payment, you’re in good shape. However, 20 percent is even better as you’ll avoid having to pay for mortgage insurance.
There are some home loans that require as little as three percent, but you should only consider these offers as a last resort since you’ll pay thousands of dollars more in interest charges in the long run.
2. You have a steady, long-term job
If you have a secure job, you’re more likely to get approved for a mortgage with favorable terms. You’re also better off postponing any potential career changes until after you’ve bought your home.
3. You can get a decent mortgage
Mortgage conditions depend on a variety of factors, including your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, job history, and the current housing market. If you’re able to get a mortgage with a low-interest rate, then you’re in a better position to buy a home.
Lastly, to find a home that meets your needs at a price you can afford, you should enlist the help of an experienced realtor. If you’re ready to buy your own house, make sure to hire an agent in your area.
Soundproofing your basement ceiling
Soundproofing your basement ceiling may be a good idea if you use the space as a playroom, man cave, home theater, or rental suite. Here’s what you should know.
Materials you can use
Your contractor can soundproof your basement in the following ways:
• Soundproofing panels can be installed. There are many types available offering various levels of sound dampening. They come in a range of looks, are often customizable, and are frequently made of recycled materials.
• Acoustic tiles can also be used to soundproof your basement. These require a drop ceiling and a willingness to accept the associated utilitarian esthetic. They may be most suitable for a home office.
• Insulation. Increasing the amount of insulation in your ceiling can help reduce the amount of noise that carries between floors. Fiberglass insulation muffles sounds better than other types.
• Drywall, particularly acoustic drywall, can be installed overtop a finished ceiling. Isolation clips can be fastened to ceiling joists and used to hold channels. The resulting structure can then be used to support the extra layer of drywall.
Return on investment
Soundproofing your basement is unlikely to boost the resale value of your home. However, if you rent out space, it should be easy to recoup the costs. Nevertheless, the best reason to soundproof your basement ceiling is to make your home a more comfortable space to live in.
