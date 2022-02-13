Warren County Market Report – January 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day!

This year I would like to add Community News to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!

COMMUNITY NEWS

House of Hope

Empty Bowl Supper – date to be determined soon!

Rotary Club of Warren County

Ride With Rotary – April 9 starting around 9 am with staggered start times | Rockland Park

The new fundraiser is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages, and all riding experience levels. Event link: https://fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg

Registration: Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!

Warren Coalition

We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wecuwc

Sign up: https://warrencoalition.org/wecuwc/

February 15 – LOVE OUR COMMUNITY (Free Event)

4:45 pm – 5:45 pm | 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal VA

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for January 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2022. This month we have dipped back in the negative. New listings are down and Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

1. New Listings are DOWN -39.7%.

2. New Pending DOWN -14.9%.

3. Closed sales are UP 2.0%

4. Average Median Sold $346,250

5. Average Days on Market 41

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

View detail reports below.

Resource: January 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime

Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2022.