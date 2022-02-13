Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – January 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day!
This year I would like to add Community News to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper – date to be determined soon!
Rotary Club of Warren County
Ride With Rotary – April 9 starting around 9 am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
The new fundraiser is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages, and all riding experience levels. Event link: https://fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
Registration: Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wecuwc
Sign up: https://warrencoalition.org/wecuwc/
February 15 – LOVE OUR COMMUNITY (Free Event)
4:45 pm – 5:45 pm | 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal VA
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for January 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2022. This month we have dipped back in the negative. New listings are down and Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
1. New Listings are DOWN -39.7%.
2. New Pending DOWN -14.9%.
3. Closed sales are UP 2.0%
4. Average Median Sold $346,250
5. Average Days on Market 41
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
View detail reports below.
LMI-County-WarrenCountyVA-202201
Resource: January 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2022.
Real Estate
An aspiring homeowner’s guide to real estate terms
If you’re looking to buy your first home, you might feel a little overwhelmed by all the real estate lingo being thrown your way. Here’s a short glossary of some common terms to get you started.
Amortization: The process of gradually paying off your mortgage with regular payments.
Appraisal: The process of determining how much a property is worth, typically used by a lender to decide how big your loan should be.
Comparables: A list of recently sold properties in the area that can be used to determine the market value of a similar property, also known as comps.
Contingency clause: A condition or action that must be met in order for a purchase offer to become binding.
Deed: A legal document that states the official owner of a property, also called a transfer.
Equity: The percentage of a property’s value owned by the homeowner (its market value minus the amount still owed on it).
Foreclosure: A legal process that allows a lender to recover money owed on a defaulted loan by taking ownership of the property and selling it.
In escrow: A period of time after a buyer makes an offer and the seller accepts during which the property is transferred to a third party until the transaction is complete.
Lien: A legal claim to a property if the owner defaults on mortgage payments or has unpaid tax debt.
Maturity date: The last day of a mortgage term, at which time the loan must be repaid in full or a new agreement must be reached.
Principal: The amount borrowed from a lending institution. In mortgage payments, this doesn’t include interest.
Title insurance: A policy that protects a homeowner against challenges of ownership to a property or other problems related to the title of a home.
Remember, a real estate agent can be an invaluable ally when it comes to navigating the language and processes of buying a home.
Real Estate
Should you offer earnest money in a competitive market?
Mortgage rates are low and financing is readily available, but the number of houses for sale is also low. How do you stand out in the market and buy the house you want?
One way is with earnest money.
This isn’t a requirement, but it can give you an advantage. Earnest money is a good faith deposit on a sale. It tells the seller that you are ready to buy their home and you won’t walk away. Once the seller accepts your offer, the earnest money can be applied to your down payment.
Especially in locations where buying a house is competitive, a substantial deposit of earnest money protects both the buyer and the seller. The seller knows you are serious about buying a home if they are taking the house off the market pending appraisal and inspection.
You can lose earnest money if you waive contingencies such as inspection or if you do not close on the agreed date. In this case, you could forfeit the deposit. If you just change your mind late in the buying process, the seller can keep the earnest money.
This is a situation where a good agent is crucial. The agent should put everything in writing, detailing timelines and contingencies. The agent will use a reputable third-party real estate broker or legal firm to put your money in escrow. Agents will also outline and clearly explain all contingencies.
When earnest money is necessary, the average good faith deposit is between 1 percent and 3 percent of the purchase price. In some very competitive markets, it can be as high as 10 percent.
Real Estate
Take that! Spite houses are built to offend
SPITE. An ugly word for an ugly desire to hurt, annoy or offend.
In the realm of human relations, spite is abundant, and in neighborhoods, it’s usually obvious. Take the story of a man in Indiana, who was offended when a neighbor told him his house needed painting. So he painted it. Black.
When it comes to houses, spite can go to extremes.
In 1925, in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, a landowner became cosmically offended when his neighbor made a low-ball offer on a small parcel of land. The neighbor wanted to garden there. The landowner then built an 860-square-foot, two-story home. At its widest point, it is 15 feet wide. At its smallest point, it is under five feet wide. But the home has two full bedrooms, two living rooms, two baths, a basement, and a tiny kitchen, plus a yard. Today is worth north of $500,000. Take that, cheapskate.
On the other hand, Francis O’Reilly did want his neighbor to buy his little 37-foot strip of land in Cambridge, Mass. When the neighbor refused, O’Reilly built an 8-foot wide, 308-square-foot house that has blocked the neighbor’s view since 1908.
Finally, it’s worth mentioning the famous Boston Spite House, a nasty bit of business. It is said that the house was built after the Civil War when a soldier returned to find that his father had died and his brother had built a large house on the land they had both inherited.
Only a tiny strip remained, but the angry soldier took advantage of it, building a house 10 feet wide and 30 feet deep, right up against the wall of his brother’s house. Today, it is privately owned.
When 10 people occupy the house for a party and one has to use the bathroom, everyone has to move, the owners told Atlas Obscura.
Real Estate
10 tips for moving in winter
Are you moving this winter? If so, you’ll need to take into account the likelihood of cold temperatures, slippery conditions, and blizzards. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is as safe and stress-free as possible.
1. Keep an eye on the forecast, and don’t hesitate to reschedule if there’s a storm.
2. Double pack fragile items and electronics so they’re less likely to break in the cold.
3. Clear the walkway and driveway of snow and ice to prevent any accidents.
4. Cover the floors with plastic tarps to keep them clean and avoid water damage.
5. Turn off the heat since people will be going in and out of the house all day.
6. Put a space heater in the bathroom with the door closed so you have a warm retreat.
7. Board your pets so they’re not underfoot or stuck in an unheated house all day.
8. Confirm the utilities are working at the new house before you arrive on moving day.
9. Have warm clothes, spare gloves, and bedding in the car for easy access.
10. Fill a thermos with hot chocolate or a crockpot with soup for you and the movers.
Finally, be sure to hire professional movers who have experience working in the winter, and remember to tip them well.
Real Estate
Features to ignore when house hunting
If you’re perusing listings online or visiting a property in person, there are a lot of red flags to watch out for. However, there are also several features that shouldn’t affect your decision to make an offer on a home.
Paint colors and wallpaper
Painting a home is easy and affordable, even if you need to remove a bit of wallpaper first. In fact, you shouldn’t let any of the seller’s questionable decor choices distract you from seeing the potential of each room.
Carpets and popcorn ceilings
With so many attractive low-cost flooring options, there’s no need to be dissuaded by ugly carpets. Similarly, an expert can take out a popcorn ceiling in no time. For the sake of convenience, just be sure to have both removed before you move in.
Privacy and curb appeal
Don’t be discouraged if you’re not wowed when you first see a property. Landscaping the yard and repainting the front door can make a big difference. And you can always add hedges as fencing for more privacy.
Finally, don’t judge a home by its age. In many cases, an older property will have higher quality materials — not to mention more charm and character — than a new build.
Real Estate
ASK THE EXPERT: We are wondering — is it possible to refinance our home and take money out of it?
We really need to replace the flooring and we think this could be the way.
It’s absolutely possible and this kind of loan is called cash-out refinance. Many people are doing just that.
In the second quarter of 2021, U.S. homeowners withdrew $63 billion in equity from their homes in more than 1.1 million cash-out refinances the largest quarterly volume since mid-2007.
A cash-out refinance lets you take some of your equity out of your home and get a new mortgage. Right now, if you’ve had your mortgage for a while, you might also be able to get a lower interest rate, although cash-out rates are usually slightly higher than traditional mortgages.
Whether your lender will do a cash-out refinances depends on your credit profile and how much you want to take out. It is possible to take out up to 80 percent of your home equity.
Suppose your home is worth $350,000. Your current mortgage balance is $250,000. If you need $30,000, you can refinance your loan for $280,000 and take the $30,000.
The funds you take out can be used for any purpose but most people spend the money on something that will improve their home or consolidate higher-interest debt.
To do a cash-out refinance, you must:
– Have more than 20 percent equity in your home.
– Get a new home appraisal to verify the home value.
– Credit score of at least 620.
– Loan-to-Value Score of 80 percent or less.
– Verification of income and employment.
With FHA and VA loans, the credit score or Loan-to-Value requirements might be slightly different.
Wind: 1mph NW
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
43/27°F
52/45°F