Warren County Market Report – July 2020

Seller’s Market – Moving faster than ever!

You don’t want to miss this month’s market reports. Take the time to review. The market is very strong for listing your home. Houses are selling for top dollar, with multiple offers in the first few days of listing. The market can feel frustrating to qualified buyers because inventory is low compared to the number of buyers who are hunting the market right now. If you have thought about listing, NOW is the time. Be ready to move, the market is fast. How long will it last?

Recommendation to buyers, find yourself an aggressive agent who is available to show and write offers same day if you find the right home. Have your financing in order and a pre-approval letter ready to present with your offer.

Recommendation to sellers, be READY. You will have showings right away. Become educated on loan products so you can pick the right one for your sale if given the options. Don’t hesitate to do your homework and make sure your buyers have solid financing. Lenders are often willing to speak with the seller side to confirm basic questions about their loan and qualifications of the buyer.

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

New Listings are UP 19.6%. New Pending UP 55.7%. Closed sales are UP 33.8% Average Median Sold $275,000 Average Days on Market 44

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: July 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime

MRIS: Statistics calculated August 2020

Jennifer Avery, Realtor

“Your Happy Home Expert”

BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA

jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790

CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400