Warren County Market Report – November 2020 with Jen Avery

Take notice of the HUGE shift in new listings during the month of November 2020. The presidential election most likely caused sellers to hit the pause button. Holidays often slow the market down a little, but most likely, the future of our country’s leadership caused this dramatic change.

The sales price to original list price ratio is another remarkable number to notice. For the first time since I have been providing these reports, the ratio is over 100%. This means sellers are closing their home sale OVER the original asking price. AVG Sold TO OLP Ratio: 100.6% (November 2020)

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

New Listings are DOWN -3.4% (November 2020) in comparison New Listings are UP 41.3.%. (October 2020) BIG SHIFT ALERT New Pending UP 14%. Closed sales are UP 12.7% Average Median Sold $299,000 Average Days on Market 24

Resource: November 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime

MRIS: Statistics calculated December 2020.

