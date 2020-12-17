Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – November 2020 with Jen Avery
Take notice of the HUGE shift in new listings during the month of November 2020. The presidential election most likely caused sellers to hit the pause button. Holidays often slow the market down a little, but most likely, the future of our country’s leadership caused this dramatic change.
The sales price to original list price ratio is another remarkable number to notice. For the first time since I have been providing these reports, the ratio is over 100%. This means sellers are closing their home sale OVER the original asking price. AVG Sold TO OLP Ratio: 100.6% (November 2020)
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -3.4% (November 2020) in comparison New Listings are UP 41.3.%. (October 2020) BIG SHIFT ALERT
- New Pending UP 14%.
- Closed sales are UP 12.7%
- Average Median Sold $299,000
- Average Days on Market 24
Resource: November 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated December 2020.
As Virginia home sales boom, inventory plummets
According to the November 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, for the second time this fall, home sales were up by over 30% in November, reflecting the greatest increase in home sales activity in more than six years.
Demand for housing continues to be strong across the Commonwealth. There were 11,590 home sales statewide in November, 2,681 more than November 2019, an increase of more than 30%. Year-to-date, there have been nearly 8,000 more home sales in 2020 than there were during the same period last year, a 6.7% increase.
In November, the median home sales price in Virginia was $328,000, up 13.8% compared to a year ago, a sign of the rising demand. Year-to-date, the statewide median home price is up nearly 8% compared to last year.
While strong demand is likely to continue into 2021, a lack of supply is expected to be the biggest constraint on the market in the coming year. “At the end of November, we saw a decline in active listings of nearly 40% compared to what was on the market just one year ago. It’s possible that the market could see a slowdown in activity as Virginia’s homebuyers face increasingly limited options,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lisa Sturtevant, Ph.D.
Lack of supply, growing demand, and low mortgage rates are expected to continue putting upward pressure on home prices in 2021.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2020 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
Holiday gift ideas for your real estate agent
If you recently purchased or sold a home, you know how much easier the process can be with a real estate agent by your side. If you plan to extend your thanks this holiday season, here are a few gift ideas your realtor will likely appreciate.
• A stylish organizer for their car to help them work on the go
• A gift card from a local business accompanied by a handwritten thank-you note
• A picture-printing smartphone case or portable charger
• A gourmet basket filled with wine, chocolates, teas, jams, and cheeses
• A stainless steel travel mug or insulated water bottle
• An engraved business card case or customized planner
• A day at the spa or an assortment of products for at-home pampering
• A smart-pen that converts handwritten notes into digital text
In addition, a great review on your agent’s website or social media pages is sure to be appreciated.
Give the kids a real gift this year: Tell them how to buy a home
Just 100 years ago, many people didn’t take mortgages. They simply saved for a patch of land, dug a basement, and put a roof on it. Then they lived there until they could afford to build the first floor.
Today, basement houses are no longer in use. But owning a home is a fantastic investment for financial security and it has the advantage of making you happy at the same time. This is a message that parents should pass along to their 20-something kids who are at the age to develop the right habits for financial security that will lead to homeownership in years to come.
The rules of financial security really haven’t ever changed and the same is true of smart home buying: Save money, pay your bills, buy what you can afford. That simple formula begun in the 20s will translate into a home in your 30s and financial security in your 60s.
Don’t assume the steps to buying a home is obvious to kids. It isn’t. Kids in their 20s may not even realize that can buy a home or even that they might want one.
Advise the kids to get their credit in order. These days a credit score over 620 is a must to buy a home and the higher, the better. To create a good credit rating, they must pay their bills 100 percent on time over a number of years. Stress to young people that they must successfully manage credit by keeping their utilization low–no more than 30 percent. They might take out a secured credit card at first. Kids in their 20s might try for a car loan. This is a good step, if the car loan is modest and they can make payments perfectly.
At the same time, they should begin to save some money to make a future down payment. Assuming their incomes haven’t matured, they might not attempt big deposits at first, but over time, savings will grow.
The down payment, combined with a good credit rating, will give them an affordable interest rate and start them off with a little equity in their new home.
Assessing the square footage of a house
Square footage refers to the total area of living space within a home. However, there isn’t a nation-wide standard for measuring the square footage of residential properties. If you want to buy a house, here are a few things to consider when assessing a property’s size.
What’s excluded
In most cases, basements and other underground spaces don’t count toward the square footage. Here are some other areas of a house that might not be included:
• Porches, sunrooms, garages, and other spaces that aren’t enclosed or heated by the same system as the rest of the house
• Insulated attics that have a ceiling height of less than seven feet and can only be accessed by a ladder
• Bathrooms, hallways, staircases, and/or closets, depending on the market
• Guesthouses, pool houses, and other structures that can only be accessed by exiting the main dwelling
Furthermore, square footage is often based on measurements of the exterior walls rather than the size of interior spaces.
What to look for
Since there isn’t a standard for calculating square footage, you should avoid relying solely on this measurement to compare the price of different homes. Instead, focus on whether the layout is functional and suits the needs of your family. After all, factors like a main-floor bedroom, ample storage space, and an open-concept floor plan aren’t reflected in a home’s square footage.
Cost comparison: should you buy or build a house?
When deciding whether to build or buy a house, the cost is a key factor to consider. Here’s a look at the expenses associated with each option.
Upfront costs
Though housing prices vary significantly, an existing home tends to be less expensive than a new one. And since construction takes an average of 10 to 16 months, you’ll also need to consider interim housing expenses.
However, a major perk of building a house is that it can be designed according to your exact specifications. This means you’ll only pay for what you want. In contrast, the price of a resale home might include features you’re not interested in such as a finished basement or pool house.
Ongoing expenses
It might take more time and money to build a home from the ground up, but the end result is a house-made with new materials covered by warranties. This allows you to avoid costly repairs for years to come. Plus, most new builds meet the latest energy efficiency standards, which leads to additional long-term savings.
In contrast, a resale home requires more frequent maintenance and repairs, especially if the roof, plumbing, or HVAC system will need to be replaced soon. You might also have to invest in renovations if the house isn’t up to code or doesn’t meet your needs and style preferences.
To help you make the right decision for your family, consult with a local real estate agent. A knowledgeable professional can provide you with information about the housing market and new development opportunities in your area.
3 home buying tips for military families
If you or your spouse serve in the military, here are a few tips that can help you buy a home and put down roots, even if it’s just for a few years.
1. Take advantage of incentives
The Department of Veterans Affairs offers several home loan programs intended to help service members buy a house without a down payment or by securing a mortgage with a low-interest rate. Plus, many home improvement companies such as landscapers and interior designers offer discounts for service members and veterans.
2. Think about resale value
3. Look for places to connect
It can be hard to start over in a new city, especially if you have children. To facilitate the transition, seek neighborhoods with plenty of gathering places and amenities that bring people together such as public pools, community gardens, dog parks, and outdoor fitness classes. These spaces also provide great opportunities for quality family time.
Finally, since you’re likely moving to an unfamiliar city, consult with a real estate agent who has extensive knowledge of the area and can help you find a property that meets your needs.
