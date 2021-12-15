Warren County Market Report – November 2021

Vacation homes come in a wide range of styles and sizes and can be found in a variety of locations. But whether you’re looking to buy a cabin in the woods, a bungalow on the beach, or a condo on the slopes, there are several factors to consider before you purchase this type of property.

1. Why do you want it?

To narrow down your search, you should have a clear idea of how you intend to use your vacation home. Do you want a couple’s retreat or a space that can accommodate the whole family? You should also think about what’s nearby and whether you’ll want to move there when you retire.

2. Do you plan to rent it out?

If you only use it on occasion, a vacation home can be a great source of income as a short- or long-term rental property. Keep in mind that you’ll need to manage bookings, clean the space between guest stays, and be available to address questions or problems. You might also have to pay higher insurance premiums.

3. Can you afford the upkeep?

Owning a second property comes with a lot of responsibilities and expenses. In addition to the price of the home, you should factor in the cost of utilities, insurance, maintenance, and more. You may also need to hire someone to take care of the property if you live far away, especially if you have renters.

4. What are the tax implications?

Be sure to speak with a tax professional to avoid unpleasant surprises. While you might be eligible for certain deductions if your vacation home qualifies as a rental property, you’ll likely need to pay capital gains tax if ever you decide to sell the place.

One of the best ways to ensure you find a vacation home that suits your needs and budget is to hire a real estate agent. In particular, look for one who’s familiar with the area where you’d like to invest.