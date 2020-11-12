Warren County Market Report – October 2020

Multi-generational living is making a comeback. As more retirees choose to stay in their homes as they age, and economic trends make homeownership less accessible, an increasing number of families are choosing to live together. Here are some tips if you’re considering living in a multi-generational household.

Privacy

Everyone has the right to expect a certain degree of privacy in their home and respecting it is a matter of establishing ground rules and choosing a home with the right layout.

If you’re looking for a new property for your multi-generational family, make sure to discuss the situation with your realtor. A good agent will be able to help you find the right type of house. Properties with laneways are often a good idea, as they offer built-in privacy.

Chores and upkeep

It’s a good idea to ensure every member of your household is clear on what responsibilities they have in the home. The advantage of more people living under the same roof is that upkeep tends to be easier when the work is shared.

Finances

Financial matters should be discussed sooner rather than later. Whether grownup children are moving back in with their parents or the entire family is looking for a new home, there’s an opportunity to pool resources. However, conversations about money should be had prior to the move so that everyone’s on the same page.

With a little planning and compromise, a multi-generational household can fulfill your entire family’s needs.