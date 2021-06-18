Livestream
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 7th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 6th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 6th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Event
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School 5th Grade Graduation Event. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
WATCH: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
Skyline Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade
The Skyline Middle School 8th-grade award ceremony was live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021.
Skyline Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade
The Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony was live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021.
