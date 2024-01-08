Local News
Warren County Middle School Celebrates Tony Clark’s Nomination for Teacher of the Year
Dr. Christopher Johnston, Principal of Warren County Middle School, has proudly nominated Mr. Tony Clark, a 6th-grade mathematics teacher, for the Warren County Public Schools Teacher of the Year award. Mr. Clark is celebrated for his exceptional dedication, passion, and effectiveness in teaching.
Mr. Clark’s commitment to his students is a cornerstone of his teaching philosophy. He ensures that every child in his classroom feels supported and motivated to excel in mathematics. His unique approach to teaching transforms his classroom into a dynamic space where learning is both engaging and rigorous, igniting a passion for math even in reluctant learners.
One of Mr. Clark’s notable strengths is his ability to tailor instruction to meet the varied needs of his students. Through diverse teaching methods and the integration of technology, he fosters an environment where every student can thrive in mathematics. His classroom is a balance of positivity and focus, essential for successful learning.
The relationships Mr. Clark builds with his students truly set him apart. By blending humor with real-world applications, he makes mathematics both enjoyable and relevant. His approach empowers students to take ownership of their learning, encouraging them to explore mathematical concepts with confidence and curiosity.
Beyond his classroom, Mr. Clark’s influence is profound. A valued coach at Warren County High School and an active collaborator with colleagues, he contributes significantly to the school community. He serves as a team leader and is an ardent advocate for mathematics education, generously sharing his knowledge and resources.
Principal Johnston’s recommendation underscores Mr. Clark’s embodiment of the highest standards in teaching. His unwavering dedication to his students and his remarkable ability to inspire make him a deserving candidate for the prestigious award.
Mr. Clark is not just an educator but a beacon of inspiration, impacting the lives of students and fellow educators in Warren County Public Schools.
Blue Ridge Technical Center Nominates Kelly Racey for Teacher of the Year
The staff at Blue Ridge Technical Center, led by Principal Vince Gregg, have nominated Mrs. Kelly Racey for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to both students and teachers.
Mrs. Racey’s reputation as a highly respected educator extends far beyond the confines of Blue Ridge Technical Center. Her tenure at both Skyline High School and BRTC has been marked by her profound commitment to the art of teaching. She is known for crafting lessons that are not only engaging and educational but also deeply inspiring.
Principal Gregg personally attests to Racey’s excellence, stating that he would unequivocally want his own daughter in her class. This level of endorsement underscores Racey’s ability to balance high academic expectations with genuine care for her students. This care is a key reason why her students are motivated to meet the challenges she presents.
An incident shared by Gregg further highlights Racey’s impact. When covering her class during her absence, he observed firsthand how students openly expressed missing her presence. This sentiment from teenagers, known for their candor, speaks volumes about Racey’s ability to build positive relationships with her students.
Racey’s potential retirement is seen as a future challenge for WCPS, signifying the significant void her departure would leave. Her esteemed position within the community is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on her students, colleagues, and the broader community.
Her nomination for Teacher of the Year is not just a recognition of her individual achievements but a celebration of her enduring influence on the educational landscape of Warren County.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 8 – 12, 2024
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary Honors Patricia Atkins as Nominee for Teacher of the Year
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School is delighted to announce the nomination of Patricia Atkins for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Principal Nina Helmick endorses Atkins, who, after returning to college at 32 with two young children, has dedicated 29 years to teaching at Ressie Jeffries, her “home away from home.”
Mrs. Atkins exemplifies professionalism, knowledge, and a commitment to student development. She sets high standards in her classroom, creating a learning environment that is both enjoyable and effective.
Her colleagues speak highly of her dedication and skill. Described as a “master teacher,” Atkins is known for ensuring her students achieve at high levels. She is recognized for her professionalism in interactions with parents, students, and colleagues and has been a role model for educators at Ressie Jeffries for many years. Her impending retirement is seen as a significant loss to the school.
Atkins’ contributions go beyond her classroom. She has been an integral leader of the third-grade team, fostering collaboration and excellence. Her interactions are consistently positive, professional, and respectful, enhancing the educational experience for students, parents, and peers.
Her dedication as a Warren County Public School employee and a member of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School truly reflects her commitment to education. Atkins embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator, significantly impacting the lives of her students and the school community.
Warren County High School Honors Katharine “Lee” Meadows as Teacher of the Year
In a resounding endorsement, Principal Ken Knesh of Warren County High School proudly announces Katharine “Lee” Meadows as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Meadows, an Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, has been recognized for her exceptional teaching methods and dedication to student success.
In Meadows’ classroom, education comes alive with hands-on experiences. Students engage with a variety of animals, learning practical vet science skills under her guidance. This dynamic learning environment, often featuring dogs, bunnies, and other animals, is a testament to her innovative teaching approach.
As an FFA sponsor, Meadows has elevated the program to new levels. Her leadership has enabled students to travel across Virginia, participating in competitions like Soils, Environthon, Animal Judging, and Public Speaking. Her efforts have led the team to the state FFA Fair, showcasing their talents and learning from other programs.
Meadows’ commitment extends beyond her classroom duties. She is always ready to lend a hand, whether it’s covering a class or assisting staff members. Her dedication is further highlighted by her involvement in the 4-6 program, ensuring younger students benefit from her expertise.
Her colleagues speak highly of her, noting her dedication to creating engaging lessons and her constant presence at the school, even outside regular hours. Meadows’ passion for teaching and her students is evident in every aspect of her work.
Principal Knesh expresses deep respect for Meadows, highlighting her reliability, excellent rapport with students and staff, and her unwavering support in making Warren County High School an exceptional place to work and learn.
Meadows’ recognition as Teacher of the Year is not just an individual achievement; it reflects her profound impact on the entire school community, making her an invaluable asset to Warren County High School.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary Celebrates Julie Llanes-Smith as Teacher of the Year
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School is proud to announce Julie Llanes-Smith as the Teacher of the Year, a distinction awarded through the overwhelming support of her colleagues. Since joining the school in 2016, Llanes-Smith has shown extraordinary dedication and expertise, particularly in her role as a special education teacher.
Principal Lori Layman expresses immense pride in Llanes-Smith’s achievements. Her unique role involves overseeing special education from Kindergarten through fifth grade, skillfully managing a team of three instructional assistants. Llanes-Smith’s leadership style is marked by kindness, compassion, and effective communication, ensuring that the needs of each student are met with utmost care and precision.
Her approach to teaching is both innovative and flexible, focusing on maximizing resources to benefit her students. Llanes-Smith is not only committed to her current skillset but is also continuously seeking professional development opportunities to enhance her abilities.
One of the most notable aspects of Llanes-Smith’s work is her calm and respectful demeanor in tackling challenging situations. She maintains a positive attitude that resonates with students, families, and colleagues alike. Parents especially appreciate her clear communication regarding their children’s progress, strengths, and areas needing improvement, along with her proactive suggestions for additional practice.
Llanes-Smith’s dedication extends beyond regular school hours. Her vehicle is often seen in the school parking lot late in the evenings and on weekends, reflecting her commitment to her students and their families. She has been known to make home visits to deliver resources and offer support, demonstrating an extraordinary level of care and involvement.
Her volunteer efforts are equally impressive, contributing significantly to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team and serving as an Instructional Leader for the Specials team. Her ability to handle difficult conversations with empathy and understanding has been crucial in developing effective behavior plans for students.
Principal Layman’s praise for Llanes-Smith underscores her fulfillment of all the criteria for Teacher of the Year. Her impact on A.S. Rhodes Elementary is profound, and her continued excellence in her teaching career is eagerly anticipated.
Skyline High School Celebrates Teacher of the Year: Heath Gilbert
Skyline High School is thrilled to announce Heath Gilbert as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of service at Skyline High and a total of 25 years in the educational field, Gilbert’s dedication to student development in Health and Physical Education is unparalleled.
Principal Danelle Sperling proudly shares Gilbert’s impressive journey, which began with an undergraduate degree from Shepherd University in 1999. His commitment to lifelong learning led him to earn a Driver’s Education endorsement in 2004 from LFCC, further broadening his teaching capabilities.
Gilbert’s coaching career is just as distinguished, having served in various roles, including head football coach since 2003. His excellence in coaching has not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades, such as the NVD Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2015 and the Warren Sentinel Coach of the Year in 2014, among others.
More than a teacher and coach, Gilbert is recognized for his extraordinary ability to connect with students across all walks of life. His involvement in the Adaptive PE class is a testament to this, where he engages students with disabilities in activities that highlight their abilities and bring joy.
Gilbert’s adaptability was particularly evident during a staffing shortage before winter break. Stepping into the Pathways & Connections special education classroom, he was welcomed enthusiastically, a reflection of the strong bonds he had formed with the students. His calm, caring, and kind-hearted nature has made him a beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.
Skyline High School takes immense pride in Gilbert’s achievements and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of student lives. His impact extends beyond the classroom and the field, leaving a lasting imprint on the Skyline community.
