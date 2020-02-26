Jenspiration
Warren County Middle School Interact Club Induction Ceremony
On Tuesday, February 25, the Warren County Middle School had their Interact Club Induction Ceremony. Doug Stanley, Warren County Administrator and Club of Front Royal Rotarian, lead the ceremony by introducing the students. He noted that among these students will be tomorrow’s leaders, business professionals, doctors, lawyers and more. What a crew! Club of Front Royal President Brett Hrbek helped welcome the young Interact Club members by presenting the Interact pin with Stanley.
In conclusion, the students followed Stanley as he recited their pledge as official Interact Club members. They all promised to live by the Rotary code of conduct and remember the Rotary motto, Service Above Self. Watch the video to see the students in action:
Warren County Middle School Interact is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal, lead by teacher Jennifer Stanley.
Rotary Club of Warren County: Christa Shifflett presents a powerful new approach
Christa Shifflett, from the Warren Coalition, presented a program on Wednesday, in which she laid out the need for mentoring of students under a program that the Coalition has developed. Quite often, she pointed out, there is a residual effect when young people witness violence, abuse, or any number of other traumatic events, and this has a long term bearing on their development and life. Under this development, which she referred to as ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences), the trauma follows the child throughout his or her life. According to one study on rats, this effect is found in the genes. This means that the boy or girl could even have a reaction as a result of something a parent might have suffered, as well as abuse they may have suffered or witnessed.
One of the primary needs is for mentors for these children, who are about 11 years old. The mentors would meet with the child at lunch for about an hour, one day a week. These children may have been abused or have witnessed abuse. This has had a major effect on their development as they grew up, and has short circuited many of the developmental processes that would have occurred. She compared these children to groundhogs, who, when they pop up out of their holes, look around in all directions to sense danger and make sure they are safe. These children often do the same–they are constantly looking around, often standing with their back to the wall, not willing or able to sit still in their seats, constantly moving. This is because they don’t feel safe. But often this isn’t recognized and the kids are yelled at or sent to the principal. They don’t sit still because they are constantly looking out because they sense danger or they don’t feel safe, and they are punished.
Shifflett noted that studies of the brain at age 3 for children from a nourishing environment, and kids without that type of environment, have shown quite different development. But this is not only the case with children in school situations–she works in the jail two times a week, and can see the effects on these adults who have experienced the traumas as a child, with exactly the same situation and the same results.
These effects are real. Whether they are the result of heredity, or of childhood abuse or childhood trauma, it affects life choices, actions, and health. Shifflett pointed out that as adults, many have a life expectancy 20 years less than the average. This is why it is so important to reach out to these children (as well as the adults), to let them know that someone cares, by mentoring them and letting them know that they can have a better future. As she admitted, this was an hour and a half program in 20 minutes and this write-up only scratches the surface of her presentation.
For the complete program and to learn more about Rotary Club of Warren County, please go to www.warrrencountyrotary.org.
Join the trolley tour of local Front Royal & Warren County Commercial Properties
The whole tour was not captured, but several of the stops were: Avtex site, Kelly Court Building, Atlantic Skyline Building, Moyers Motorcars, and many stops on and around Main Street. One of my favorite tours was the Atlantic Skyline Building on Bough Drive… wow what amazing space! It is great to get a feel for the commercial inventory we have available, and to be thinking about who or what would be a perfect fit. Who knows who might be next to discover our Town or County and call it “home.” Exciting!
Sponsored by: The Town of Front Royal, County of Warren VA, Front Royal – Warren County Economic Development Authority, Blue Ridge Association of Realtors
Rotary Club of Warren County: Nancie Williams and the Shred/Cube
Nancie Williams presented to the Rotary Club of Warren County explaining how she had taken an original idea and carried it through for many years, in spite of one road-block after another, until it was finally realized. The final product will be available on March 1.
In 2005, as she was starting out in her law practice, she realized that there were very few ways to eliminate confidential materials from a computer. As she said, you could download software to eliminate social security numbers, medical records and other private materials from client files and other cases that she had worked on, but this was not a satisfactory solution, since this enabled outside operatives an access to your computer and the other files that you were working on. She came up with the idea of a device that would shred this material once and for all, with no footprint, and no outside access to your computer. She was repeated told that this was impractical, it wouldn’t work, and besides, there were already programs available to do that.
Nancie persevered, and joined forces with Alex Stieb, an engineer who told her that her idea could work, and it could be developed. But this was not to be an overnight project–it would take many years to come to fruition. She then talked about design problems with the proposed item, including applying for a patent, information within the packaging (which her 81-year-old father reviewed for clarity), manufacturing problems, website development, graphics, software certification, e-commerce, and marketing problems.
As Nancie said, it was like building a house: you had to design the cube itself, a logo, software, user interface (what you see on the screen), the box, the foam inside the box, the back of the box, a website and e-commerce. Among the bumps in the road included getting the lighting right, software certification, UPC label, security of the software and hardware, payment methods like Apple pay, Corona Virus, the shape, Version 2 preparation, a software company search, terminology of the field, and balancing job, life, and home. But she was undaunted, and as she pointed out, there are 241 million computers in the US, and many people with records, bank statements, credit card information that can be eliminated. The patent for the device is pending, and once the patent is granted in the United States, then they can apply for patents worldwide.
The device that they developed was a revolutionary concept. It plugs into your computer and it eliminates unwanted files, files that were private or privileged. It does this two ways: First, there is the regular shredding process, where the files would be destroyed as if they had been shredded; and Second, there is the burning process, where the files are completely destroyed, as if you had put them in a container and burned them. When the device is removed from your computer, there is no evidence that it had ever been attached.
This device has a great appeal to many possible users. For example, doctors and medical centers who wish to be rid of old files with patient information, including social security numbers and medical records, can now use this device to eliminate these items. In the past, they had been able to shred paper records, but the computer records presented a major problem, since they could be accesses in many ways. Nancie also pointed out that this was the case with legal records, including information about various cases and client records that the attorneys had handled. She mentioned one situation where the person had lined up his old computers and shot them, to destroy the hard drives with the personal information.
She and Alex also walked us through the process of creation, with the design, manufacturing, patent and other problems. As she said, one unanticipated problem is that their manufacturing center for the device is in China, in the province with the Corona Virus, so that is slowing things a bit. But she expects the device to go live, to be available on March 1, and the device will sell for $149.
For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story by: Hank Ecton
Hilda J Barbour Elementary School PTO donation recipient
The Hilda J Barbour PTO received a donation last week from local Realtor, Jen Avery, and her buyer Rachel Jackson. The contribution was part of a commission donation program Jen offers to clients who elect to participate. Rachel eagerly nominated the HJB PTO to be the recipient from her closed home sale!
Together Jen and Rachel met the HJB PTO at their monthly meeting and presented the check. After having two children learn and grow at the elementary school, Rachel was more than happy to help contribute to whatever needs the school might have now or in the future.
The momentum of combining community giveback and business does not end with just this check. Rachel’s company has decided to roll out another opportunity for the school to raise some extra funds this year called Quotes for Good – State Farm. When was the last time you had your insurance quoted? Call 540-635-3336 (Aders Insurance Agency, Inc). Be sure to mention Hilda J Barbour Elementary School and the office will make a donation to the PTO. As easy as pie! (just a quote, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY)
“Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and let’s see the good in Front Royal VA
Teresa Henry, of the Downtown Main Street Market, created the Facebook group page “See the good in Front Royal VA” several months ago. It has quickly become a place to visit and post about the POSITIVE things in Front Royal VA. Please be sure to join the page if it is a fit for you!
Often these group pages begin to become overwhelmed with business posts about products and services. In an effort to help keep true to the vibe of “seeing the good in Front Royal VA”, Jen Avery began a personal story sharing incentive. The belief behind the incentive is that the more people think about the positive things that happen in their daily life and share, the more that positive thought process grows and becomes contagious to others!
Back in November, Rachael Mae Cyr shared her story about the wonderful service she received from an associate at our local Walmart named Ms. Helen. Rachael and Jen were unable to track Helen down to make a video at first. Watch the video attached as they attempt to bring the story to life and say THANK YOU! This video was posted in “See the good in Front Royal VA” group page. It received many comments from others in the community who love Ms. Helen and praised her positive attitude and service. Rachael and Jen DID finally connect with Helen and made a plan to present Helen with a little gift of gratitude.
Rachael’s original post: Shout out to miss Helen at Walmart grocery pickup! She is always so nice, but today she went the extra mile. I ordered gluten-free ranch (by mistake) she realizes what was in my bag was not gluten-free and went searching the store while the other girls loaded my car. She then came out with her arms full of different ranch dressing. I smiled and apologized and said I didn’t need gluten-free, I ordered it by mistake. We laughed and then as she walked away my 5-year-old son asked if she had any candy and I shouted playfully he’s upset you didn’t bring candy.
WELL, she ran back in for the third time and came back out to his window with a handful of chocolate. Again I apologized that I was just teasing, but she just smiled and said have a great rest of your day! She could have been aggravated with my order, or just given me the wrong thing, but she chose kindness 💜 she will also get a great review on Walmart.com.
😉 Special note: Thank you, Rachael Cyr, for sharing and inspiring! Let’s all take a minute to support Rachael too. Check out her blog: Not Your Average Momma www.facebook.com/noyoavmo. Rachael is also the Marketing Director for nonprofit Shenandoah Film Collaborative.
DO YOU HAVE A POSITIVE INSPIRATIONAL STORY TO SHARE? POST YOUR STORY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A $25.00 GIFT CARD LIKE RACHAEL! #seethegoodinfrontroyalva
Rotary Club of Warren County: Update on the new hospital
Floyd Heater and Niki Wilson presented an update on Warren County’s new hospital. Floyd Heater (above left) is Vice President of Valley Health Southern Region, and President of Warren Memorial Hospital. Niki Wilson (above right) is Director of Development for Valley Health.
Beginning with a brief history of Warren Memorial Hospital, Floyd said that the hospital opened in 1951 with 47 beds, following a fund-raising effort in Warren County, and the passage of Federal government funding for hospital construction. In 1968, the hospital opened the Lynn Care Center, a 40-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. The center moved to a new facility adjacent to the hospital and expanded the number of beds to 120, including a 26-bed memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He added that at this point the Lynn Center will remain where it is. In 1979, the South Wing Expansion increased the number of beds in the hospital by 40 beds, and in 1993, the hospital affiliated with the Winchester Medical Center to create the Valley Health System, the first hospital in the area to do so (although we are the last with a new hospital). In 1997 the Women’s Care Center and Emergency Department underwent a major expansion, and in 2008, the hospital opened an Outpatient Center on Commerce.
The new hospital, located on Leach Parkway, is now scheduled to open early in 2021. With Floyd’s power point presentation, he explained why there was such a pressing need for a new facility, including the expansion of communities down I-66, the out-dated current facility, the lack of parking, and the problem of retaining or attracting new medical staff and doctors. Floyd presented an overview of how the new hospital and medical center would look, and told of the many services that it would be able to offer our community. This thoroughly modern facility, following an investment of more than $100 million, would be much larger than our present hospital, would be approximately 177,000 square feet, including the new Medical Center adjacent. There will be 30 private patient rooms, as opposed to the current semi-private rooms, 18 Emergency Department beds, and 6 Observation beds. This latter is for patients who need to be kept for 24 hours under observation, before determining their needs. There will be operating rooms, including a Cardiac Cath Lab. As noted, there will be a three-story medical building for the doctors and offices, and an approximately 150-acre campus. He said it has made it easier to add new specialists, as they have recently added new doctors in Orthopedics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, and other specialists who are excited about coming to our new facility.
In her discussion, Niki expanded an explanation of the offerings of the 150-acre campus. As she noted the Wellness and Recreation Trail will offer a 3-mile walking trail, although there will be shorter trails available. She said the Trail will be available not only to the visitors to the hospital but also to the community. This is a conservation area and will never be built on. There will be two overlooks to enjoy the view, with a spectacular view from the upper overlook, and easy access from the community. There is also a school adjacent to this area, so the kids will be able to enjoy the trails as well. The Capital Campaign success has enable them to do more with the Trail than originally planned.
To learn more about Rotary, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story and photo credit: Hank Ecton
Video credit: Dave Hardy
