Local News
Warren County Middle School students successfully complete the WCMS Reading Challenge
Warren County Middle School’s principal and staff challenged their students to the WCMS Reading Challenge, a task to read 20 minutes each day. Many students successfully completed the task and deserve to be recognized! The principal and staff, in separate cars, drove to each of the students homes to celebrate those who actively participated with a congratulatory yard sign. To date, WCMS has documented 193 entries of student reading.
Way to go Wildcat Readers! Keep up the great work!
Crime/Court
Town Talk: A conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal; watch out for scams, counterfeit money
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
Lt Seal brings us information on COVID-19 scams in our community. Captain Holzbauer ask for help from the community on two individuals wanted in connection with passing counterfeit money in the County.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the following individuals:
Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel, a 31 years old, white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, red hair, green eyes. He has multiple warrants out for his arrest: Probation Violation, Dangerous Drugs, Forgery of US Currency.
- Wanted out of Strasburg Police Department for Dangerous Drugs
- Wanted out of Front Royal Police Department for a Probation Violation
- Wanted out of WCSO for Forgery of United States Currency
Fiel and other accomplices have allegedly been making counterfeit United States currency, $10, $20, $50, $100. Two arrests have been made in this case already and more charges are pending.
Lekeshian Jones, 33 years old, black female, 5’3″, 180-200 lbs. She is from the Trenton, NJ area. Jones has been identified as one of two females that passed $760 in counterfeit $20 at Walmart in Front Royal on April 11, 2020.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator J. Seabright jseabright@warrencountysheriff.org or call the mail number of the Sheriff’s Office (540) 635-4128
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – May 4 – 8, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 1, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt. The Mayor stopped by the Royal Examiner’s studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool, providing us with an update report on the emergency response process underway and some information on what Town Council is considering for relief to local businesses.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Local News
May 1st is School Lunch Hero Day
May 1st is the 8th Annual School Lunch Hero Day and Warren County Public Schools is saluting its School Nutrition Services staff, who are providing an average of nearly 1,000 meals daily. The average number of students served is 620 daily, 4,340 per week. Since April they have served 35,780 meals. Special thanks to the 28 frontline employees and volunteers who make this happen.
Even during school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Nutrition Services staff has been committed to ensuring that children have access to healthy school breakfasts and lunches.
From the Warren County Public Schools website:
Warren County PS Child Nutrition will be providing bagged meals while schools are closed.
Updated Information regarding Meals: 3/29/2020
Warren County Public Schools Transportation Department and the Food Service Department are partnering to provide meals to additional delivery sites in neighborhoods that are outside of the town limits. Please see this map for locations.
Meals will be delivered weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Monday and Wednesday’s meal delivery will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and Friday’s delivery will include breakfast and lunch for three days. Below is the schedule.
Warren County PS Child Nutrition will be providing bagged meals while schools are closed.
Where: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
When: 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
How: Meals will be handed out in the Drive-through area next to the cafeteria (Walk-up service is also available)
Additional sights where meals will be delivered to the following locations on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the following times:
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School (320 East Criser Road): 11 am- 11:15 am
- Royal Arms Apartments (401 East Criser Road): 11:20 am- 11:35 am
- Royal Hill Apartments (31 Royal Lane): 11:40 am- 11:55 am
- Skyline Vista Apartments (343 Kendrick Lane): 12:10pm – 12:25 pm
- Front Royal Church of the Nazarene (1107 Monroe Avenue): 12:30 pm -12:45 pm
- Brinklow Road (including Hattie Street and James Street): 1 pm-1:15 pm
Warren County Public Schools buses will be delivering meals to the following locations on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the following times:
- Lake Front Royal Bus Loop 11 am * Reliance Methodist Church 11:45 am
- Dismal Hollow Kiss N Ride 11 am *Apple Mt Bus Loop 11:30 am * Freezeland Mt/Thompson Kiss N Ride 12:00 noon
- Shenandoah Shores Fire Dept. 11 am * Venus Branch/Old Oak Bus Loop 11:45 am * N. Warren Fire Station 12:30 pm
- Rivermont Fire Station 11 am *Fortsmouth Fire Station 11:45 am
- Fetchett Rd/Skyline Trailer Ct 11 am * Browntown Community Center/South Warren Substation 11:20 am * South Warren Fire Station 11:45 am
Cost: Meals will be provided free of charge
Who: Children 18 years of age or younger. Percurrent Federal regulations, children MUST BE PRESENT to receive meals.
What: Both breakfast and a Lunch will be provided in one visit, each day, to each child present.
*(A Breakfast consists of a breakfast entrée, a juice, and a fruit)
*(A Lunch consists of a sandwich, fruit, juice, vegetable, and milk)
** Items not eaten upon receiving need to be refrigerated
Note: These meals are planned to avoid most known allergies we are aware our students have, should a child receiving meals have an allergy, please let the person providing your meals know and we will provide you an alternate item.
Community Events
Lighting the Night for first responder and healthcare community
On April 29, 2020 Lance Allen, a Fauquier County resident, sponsored a Light the Night event with the support of Chick-fil-A in Warrenton at Fauquier Hospital. The idea to host a Light the Night event came to fruition when Lance Allen and Sarah Cubbage, Marketing Coordinator with Fauquier Health, connected to brainstorm. Rather than just delivering delicious boxed Chick-fil-A meals to the hospital staff, Lance Allen decided it was important to take this one step further. “The first responder and healthcare communities serve on our behalf every day,” said Lance. He went on to comment, “Sometimes we forget they are a part our community because they are just doing their jobs. Our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, moms and dads – the list goes on. They deserve our thanks and I’m just happy that in some small way we could show them that with Light the Night.” At that moment, a simple food donation idea turned into a drive-through event so the public could show support to the first responder and healthcare communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every community. Light the Night was designed to give the families of Fauquier County a safe avenue to show community support to one another, while ensuring safe social distancing from their vehicles. Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health, was among the healthcare workers standing outside waving back. When asked to comment on the event, he shared, “Light the Night was an amazing event to recognize our clinical and non-clinical heroes for the sacrifices, and work they do every day. The outpouring of support Fauquier Health has received over the past two months, is hard to describe. You see the support health systems are getting on the web and through social media, but to see the support firsthand, was heart felt and appreciated. I describe Light the Night as a fiery half-time football speech! The event was our halftime speech to stay motivated, energized, focused on the goal of caring for our community, and keep the fight alive against the virus.”
The festivities began at about 7:00pm Wednesday evening. Lance Allen, Paul Brock, owner of Chick-fil-A Warrenton, and Chad Melton, CEO, worked collaboratively to deliver 60 chicken sandwiches to the night shift staff at Fauquier Health and hand out 40 chicken sandwiches to the first responders parked in the parking lots. At about 7:30pm there were a line of cars already waiting to drive through and give thanks. “We were happy with the thought that 20 or so cars might join us,” said Lance. It turned out to be so much more than that. Hospital hill was transformed into a scene of flashing lights from the joining police cars, firetrucks and ambulances. Over 100 vehicles drove through Light the Night sharing honks, waves and words of encouragement for the healthcare workers, police and Fire & EMS. Community members drove their cars, motorcycles and work vehicles through the designated areas and ended their route of travel by exiting under the American Flag which was displayed in between Warrenton and Remington ladder trucks.
According to Katy Reeves, Administrator of the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, “The event last night was awesome! My staff were so emotionally touched by the outpouring of support by the community – the parade of cars went on and on.”
In closing, Lance commented, “Everyone took the time and effort to say thank you to each other – together. And that’s the only way we will get through this – by doing it together!”
The planning process involved many moving parts to make this event happen. Fauquier Health wants to give a special thanks to Paul Brock and Chick-fil-A Warrenton for the meals, Piedmont Press & Graphics for the Light the Night signage and WPER radio (FM Station 89.9) for dedicating a live on air playlist for the event. Also, a special thanks to Delegate Michael J. Webert, State Senator Jill Vogel, Eric Maybach, Commissioner of the Revenue, and Heather Grimsley Sutphin, Board Member at Fauquier Historical Society, for working with Lance Allen to provide the staff and first responders with 100 meals. Additionally, Fauquier Health would like to express gratitude to Chief Darren Stevens and the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Bob Mosier and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and Renard Carlos and Anne Hall, Fauquier Health Board Members, a for coming out to show their instrumental support!
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
King Cartoons
Wind: 15mph NNW
Humidity: 27%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 2
53/44°F
47/39°F