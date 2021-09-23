Livestream
Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021
Joins us on Monday, September 20, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 7th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 6th Grade
Warren County Middle School honored the 6th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Event
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School 5th Grade Graduation Event. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
WATCH: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
