Connect with us

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Johnson-Williams Middle School: Boys 7th & 8th grade basketball games livestreaming January 28, 2021 at 4:45pm

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Royal Examiner will livestream the Warren County Middle School vs Johnson-Williams Middle School Boys 7th & 8th-grade basketball games on January 28, 2021, at 4:45 pm.

Game times are 5 pm  & 6:30 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School: Boys 7th & 8th grade basketball games livestreaming January 27, 2021 at 4:45pm

Published

2 days ago

on

January 26, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner will live stream the Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School (Winchester) Boys 7th & 8th-grade basketball games on January 27, 2021, at 4:45 pm.

Game times are 5 pm  & 6:30 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline HS vs Central HS: Girls basketball game livestreaming January 22, 2021 at 5:45pm

Published

1 week ago

on

January 20, 2021

By

Skyline High School will be playing Central High School (Woodstock) Friday, January 22, 2021. JV/V Girls will be at home. JV will start at 6 PM, Varsity will begin at about 7:30 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline HS vs George Mason HS: Boys basketball game livestreaming January 20, 2021 at 5:45pm

Published

1 week ago

on

January 20, 2021

By

Skyline High School will be playing George Mason High School Wednesday, January 20, 2021. JV/V Boys will be at home. JV will start at 6 PM, Varsity will begin at 7:30 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School: Boys 7th & 8th grade basketball games livestreaming January 21, 2021 at 4:45pm

Published

1 week ago

on

January 18, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner will live stream the Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School Boys 7th & 8th-grade basketball games on January 21, 2021, at 4:45 pm.

Game times are 5 pm  & 6:30 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline HS vs George Mason HS: Girls basketball game livestreaming January 15, 2021 at 5:45pm

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 13, 2021

By

Skyline High School will be playing George Mason High School Friday, January 15, 2021. JV/V Girls will be at home. JV will start at 6 PM, Varsity will begin at 7:30 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline HS vs Brentsville HS: Boys basketball game livestreaming January 12, 2021 at 5:45pm

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 12, 2021

By

Skyline High School will be playing Brentsville High School Tuesday, January 12, 2021. JV/V Boys will be at home. JV will start at 6 PM, Varsity will begin at about 7:30 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
34°
Sunny
7:21am5:29pm EST
Feels like: 21°F
Wind: 18mph NW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 3
FriSatSun
32/21°F
37/27°F
32/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
29
Fri
12:30 pm Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Edu... @ Online Event
Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Edu... @ Online Event
Jan 29 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education @ Online Event
Save a Life: Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education January 29th The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative and Northwestern Community Services Board will offer a free virtual REVIVE! Training on January 29th from 12:30 pm to[...]
Jan
30
Sat
2:00 pm Paint Camellias with The Studio @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Paint Camellias with The Studio @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Jan 30 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Paint Camellias with The Studio @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
We will paint these beautiful camellias on Saturday, January 30th at 2 pm at The Studio. This will be the first in a series of floral paintings we will do over the course of 2021.[...]
6:00 pm Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Jan 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parent's Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Help Code Ninjas Front Royal celebrate our Grand Opening! We are hosting our first Parent’s Night Out! $35 per child, space limited to 5! – Drop them off. Go have fun. Just remember to pick[...]
6:00 pm Robert Burns Night 2021 @ Virginia Beer Museum
Robert Burns Night 2021 @ Virginia Beer Museum
Jan 30 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Robert Burns Night 2021 @ Virginia Beer Museum
Known in medieval Celtic culture as a storyteller, verse maker, and composer, the word ‘Bard’ has become synonymous with the world’s greatest poets. However, few are as celebrated as Scotland’s own ‘National Bard’, Robert Burns,[...]
Feb
9
Tue
10:00 am Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 9 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
11
Thu
6:30 pm Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
13
Sat
6:00 pm Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Feb 13 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parent's Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Help Code Ninjas Front Royal celebrate our Grand Opening! We are hosting our first Parent’s Night Out! $35 per child, space limited to 5! – Drop them off. Go have fun. Just remember to pick[...]
Feb
15
Mon
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 15 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Feb
16
Tue
10:00 am Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 16 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
17
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 17 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]