Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 16, 2021
Joins us on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021 – Game canceled
Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School (Clarke County). The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 5 pm
Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5 pm. 7th grade will play Daniel Morgan Middle School and following, the 8th grade will play Johnson Williams Middle School. Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020
Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020. Starts at 5 pm.
Skyline Middle School Boy’s basketball semi-finals February 12, 2021
Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament
