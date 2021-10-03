Connect with us

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School – Girls Basketball, October 4, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Joins us on Monday, October 4, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County Middle School vs Frederick County Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 27, 2021

Published

7 days ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 27, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Frederick County Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021

Published

1 week ago

on

September 23, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 20, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade

Published

4 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade

Published

4 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 7th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

 

 

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 6th Grade

Published

4 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 6th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

