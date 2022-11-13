Warren County: Notice of taxes due

In a report on action item recommendations to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the wake of its November 3rd meeting, Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chairman Bruce Boyle noted 4-0 approval of a draft Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) totaling $621,660, as well as a 3-1 majority recommendation that a one-year moratorium be placed on collection of the Farms Sanitary District annual property fee of $350.

In arguing for the one-year moratorium on the Sanitary District fee/tax revenue, Boyle pointed to a Sanitary District revenue surplus of $3.2 million of unspent cash in a very inflationary economy where the value of cash decreases annually. He estimated that at the end of the calendar year 2023 fee moratorium, factoring in the recommended CIP work, the Farms surplus would fall to what he believes is a very manageable $2.4 million. According to this reporter’s calculating, first subtracting the recommended CIP funding of $621,660, that would equal $178,340 in forgiven property fees in calendar year 2023. Boyle said he believes the money would be better served in the pockets of Farms residents during this inflationary period in the national economy.

Boyle was somewhat critical of what he perceived as County delays in acting on previously recommended Capital Improvement Projects during the advisory tenure of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) that have driven the value of cash down and the cost of projects up. But that wasn’t the only criticism aimed the County’s way Thursday evening at the Warren County Public Safety Building meeting room. Both Boyle and Vice-Chair Sarah Saber lambasted the County Board of Supervisors and involved staff for an ongoing tendency to ignore the advice of resident advisors, either elected locally as the POSF was, or appointed by the supervisors themselves, as they are.

“And this is where you get mad at me for saying you need ‘a rubber stamp’ but that’s what you said to the board twice – no offense because I understand what you’re doing, you’re between us and them,” Boyle said to Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt concerning CIP project recommendations, adding, “But they’re the governing body and you’ve got to get us to come around and see things the County’s way. And that’s not what the purpose was. We and the other board (POSF) both said, ‘Get out of Rural Roads Addition’ (VDOT program). And instead of saying, ‘Yes, you all are right, you’ve got this much experience, you all live in the neighborhood, you’ve analyzed this,’ we’re told …

“We must be wrong,” Saber said in unison with Boyle.”

“So that’s 14-0, these were not split votes,” Boyle noted of both his committee and previous Farms Sanitary District Advisors POSF: “These were unanimous votes that it’s fiscally irresponsible to spend 40% more of purely Sanitary District money when we could have tarred and chipped all of Old Oak (Lane) … and 5.1 miles versus 1.0 mile,” Boyle concluded of the multiple advisory board consensuses that went against the County board and staff’s wishes on paving a mile of Old Oak Lane.

Perhaps expressing his personal frustration level, shortly after his above remarks Boyle noted this would be his last Advisory Committee meeting, as he was resigning due to a decision that he and his wife move out of Shenandoah Farms. Responding to a question, he noted that Vice-Chair Saber would take over the committee’s gavel for its next meeting, January 3.

“So, we’ll get off the dirt mountain and stop the frustration factor. And I will quietly go away. I don’t have any Joe Longo in me,” Boyle said, noting the Farms resident who resigned from the County Planning Commission amidst his assertions regarding the County’s management of Farms Sanitary District revenue, that it was being operated like a criminal enterprise.

“I’d just like to know why, Mr. Mabe (BOS Adv. Comm. rep Walt Mabe), you don’t stand up for what you’re hearing from everybody about spending millions of dollars to pave one mile that serves a minuscule amount of property?” Saber said following Boyle’s farewell announcement, adding, “Why don’t you speak up … Don’t spend $3 million dollars or however much more money it’s going to be in 2025 … because in four years we’re going to get: fee increases, fee increases, fee increases.”

Staff responded that the tar and chip option would have too negative a long-term impact on road maintenance fees, a long-held argument in favor of the more expensive, shorter stretch of Old Oak Lane paving. It is an argument the Farms current and past advisory bodies have both rejected by unanimous consensus, as Boyle noted.

Below is Chairman Boyle’s full November 3rd action agenda summary, and addendum on his resignation, submitted to the County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator:

There are two “action items” which the AC (Advisory Committee) submits as recommendations for the Sanitary District to the Board of Supervisors.

The Capital Improvements Plan 2023-2024 was approved for recommendation to the BOS on a 4-0 vote. County Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt has offered to put this in the proper County format for the Sanitary District.

Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Installation of 20-25 Culverts not to exceed $75,000 at approximately $2,700 per culvert. Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Hard Surface for Drummer Hill Road from approximately 474 DH Rd to .1 mile past the intersection with Venus Branch (“malfunction junction”) not to exceed $465,000. Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Hard Surface on Venus Branch Drive from Spring Lake Entrance to the intersection with Drummer Hill Rd not to exceed $75,000. Approved for Recommendation to be completed: Improvement of sight lines to 100 feet for at least 10 intersections: Old Linden/Tulip Poplar, Tulip Poplar/McDonald Farm Rd, Cross Way/High Top, Bragg at sharp turn, Reynolds Road switchbacks, Drummer Hill/Venus Branch, Upper corner of Venus Branch near curve near Spring Lake to reestablish proper ditch line for $660 per intersection not to exceed $6,660.

The Total CIP Expenditures are $621,660. There are no Rural Road Addition Plans, as the Advisory Committee previously voted unanimously to recommend withdrawal from the RRA program.

The second action item set for recommendation to the BOS is to keep the SFSD fee/tax at $350 but place a one-year moratorium on the collection of the fee/tax resulting in no money being collected in the calendar year 2023. This was approved for recommendation to the BOS by a 3-1 vote. The discussion by the Advisory Committee centered around the fact that the SFSD has accumulated $3.2 million (very close to 4 years worth of current budget money) without spending it for the stated purpose of improving the roads within the Sanitary District. With the $3.2 million currently earning about 1% annually and the inflation rate near 10% (construction materials far more as gravel is up 35%) the thought is to give the residents of the SFSD a break from collecting more money that will lose its value over the next few years while an enormous amount sits unused for the reason for which it was collected. The AC feels it is fiscally irresponsible and unethical in times of financial stress to take more tax/fee money from residents to watch it lose its buying power while the road needs are left unfulfilled. Some of this $3.2 million has been sitting in our accounts since 2017 (five years heading on six) while major needs continue to be unmet.

The AC feels this moratorium will not hinder next year’s budget for the SFSD because we have no large expenditures slated for 2023. Added in is the 2024 expenditures will not likely occur on time leaving the financial picture the same – Huge Reserves ($3.2 Million) losing its buying power. This would not be a reset to zero for the fee/tax, but merely a one-year break from the SFSD’s residents requirement to pay, thus keeping more money in the residents’ pockets for their uses to combat the downturn in the economy.

In short, the AC does not want the SFSD to continue accumulating money while not meeting the road needs of the SFSD. The AC has recommended multiple projects with no success in having any implemented.

Chairman’s Addendum: I respectfully resign my position as Chair of the SFSD AC effective immediately. My wife and I are planning to move outside of Warren County in 2023 rendering me ineligible for participation on the AC. The AC has set its future meeting dates as the first Thursday of each quarter. As per our By Laws, the vice chair, Sara Saber, should take over as chair for the January meeting. I’ve enjoyed my volunteer efforts on behalf of Shenandoah Farms’ residents, and look forward to directing my volunteer efforts to future endeavors. I am available to clarify/discuss/defend the SFSD AC’s recommendations to date by all means (in person, via email, public comment periods, and so on) asked of me. I continue to wish the BOS and its county employees success and prosperity. Finally, I sincerely thank you for the opportunity to volunteer and chair the AC.