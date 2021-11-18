Local Government
Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due
Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2021 have been mailed. If you did not receive a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, Shangri-La, or Wildcat Drive, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2021. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 7th, 2021 if not paid or postmarked on or before December 6th, 2021.
Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer
Local Government
Marathon Warren County Planning Commission meeting wins Firearms Training Facility blessing, thumbs down on Browntown Development requests
A capacity crowd watched intently as the Warren County Planning Commission Worked through a long agenda Wednesday night, November 10, at the Commission’s regular monthly meeting. The usual practice of reviewing and approving Authorizations to Advertise (there were 7) was modified to create a consent agenda and conduct a vote on all of them at once to make room for an unprecedented wave of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests.
The commission was asked to consider a conditional use permit request from a local gun shop owner. Travis Dodson, who owns Middletown Firearms, LLC, has requested a CUP for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation on his Agriculturally-zoned property at 650 Water Plant Road in the North River District. The operation would consist of a private outdoor gun training facility and classroom. The facility would operate year-round and would only be available to those who have made reservations for private classes and appointments. It would not be a public gun range for citizens or walk-ups. Planning Director Joe Petty reviewed the request for the commission and said that the request has been reviewed by the Lord Fairfax Health District, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, County Building Inspectors, and VDOT, each of which has provided input to the recommendations that the Planning department included in its staff report. He also reported that the department had received a petition supporting the proposal with 33 names on it.
When Chairman Richard Myers opened the floor for the public hearing, 21 citizens had signed up to speak. Six of those speakers expressed opposition to the proposal, including Karen Beck-Hertzog of the National Park Service. She was opposed to the proposal due to the proximity of “persistent firing”, which could cause potential park visitors to choose not to visit the Belle Grove Plantation. Ashley Sonntag and Kristen Laise of the Belle Grove facility echoed this concern. Perhaps ironically, Belle Grove Plantation itself hosts Civil War Battle reenactments using rifles and cannons in October of each year.
In addition to letters of support from the Frederick County Sheriffs Office, there were 11 letters of support for the project. Nearby homeowners were mixed in their support or opposition, about one-third opposed and two-thirds supportive. One suggestion was that creating an indoor firing range would seem to resolve the noise concerns, but the applicants countered that the construction of such a facility could easily cost over $4 million and require 6000 to 8000 square feet of space. Once the public hearing was closed, Commissioner Kersjes asked several questions about the project and the construction standards for it. He suggested that side berms around the ranges would provide a higher margin of safety and overhead baffles would reduce the likelihood of wild shots ricocheting.
The applicants assured the commissioners that they were committed to flexibility in working with the planning department and with their neighbors. They had already conducted sound testing at the property boundaries and found the noise level to be well within standards.
Chairman Myers reminded the applicants that the commission is not the final permit approval authority, the Board of Supervisors is. Conditional Use Permits are just that and can be revoked if the permitting conditions are not maintained. A site plan will be required before a zoning permit can be approved. The Commission then unanimously recommended approval of the request, which now goes to the Board of Supervisors for action.
Browntown crowd’s turn
Tension in the crowd at more than two hours into the meeting began to grow as Chairman Myers introduced the next CUP request. Edwin Wright is applying for Conditional Use Permits for two commercial campgrounds on his 150-acre property at 2905 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling outlined the proposal for the commission.
The applicant explained that returned to his family farm in 2010 with the intent of finding ways to keep it from being split up and sold off. He and his family intend to augment the farm’s sustainability through agri-tourism by creating primitive campsites with a network of gravel roads and hiking paths to give visitors access to hilltop views and several miles of hiking on the property. VDOT has reviewed the application and provided their comments that the road leading to the property is “a rural rustic road with poor vertical and horizontal alignment and narrow Geometry” – in other words, it is steep and narrow. It is also traffic-limited and environmentally sensitive. The existing entrance to the property on Wellspring road does not meet the requirements for the proposed use, including sight distance requirements.
When Chairman Myers opened the floodgates of the public hearing, 29 neighboring citizens were signed up to speak. All but two of the speakers were opposed to the proposal, and one of the supporters was a co-owner of the property, Diane Dryer Wright. The objections fell into four basic categories:
– The primary access road, Gooney Manor Loop, is inadequate to handle the traffic;
– Introducing a campground with, inevitably, campfires, would raise the fire safety risk of the neighborhood:
– Access by Fire/EMS units, already problematic in the Browntown area, would be further adversely impacted;
– The traffic would change from local people familiar with the terrain and the road conditions to out-of-town traffic with no idea of either.
Other people worried about the drain on already limited water supplies in the community, the lack of adequate cell service, and the noise generated by the influx of campers.
Once the torrent of public comment had slowed to a trickle, Chairman Myers closed the public hearing and turned to the commission members. Commissioner Kersjes expressed the concerns of the community for EMS service and water supply. Commissioner Richardson echoed the concern that the infrastructure just doesn’t support the proposed use. She offered a motion to recommend denial of the request, on the basis of fire safety, road standards, community opposition, and potential for water supply impact.
The commission then voted 3-1 to recommend denial, with Commissioner Joe Longo dissenting and Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry absent.
An additional Conditional Use Permit request by Edwin Wright was for a Rural Events facility on the same piece of agriculturally zoned property at 2905 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. The proposal includes plans for a central pavilion and amphitheater, spaces for classes and food preparation, information stations, and a small store with supplies for visitors. The facility could be used for weddings, conferences, and other events.
As before, the Browntown residents made plentiful use of the public hearing to express their opposition to the permit, and for the same reasons – the access roads are inadequate, the traffic burden is not really understood, and the location of the property means impacts on other Gooney Manor Loop residents. After 18 citizens had expressed their opinion, with others foregoing a second comment period, Chairman Myers closed the public hearing. This time the commissioners’ comments were brief and to the point – safety, emergency access, and road width meant a motion for a recommendation of denial for the proposal and the same 3-1 vote in support of denial.
Not surprisingly at this point, Edwin Wright’s two other proposals, one for a second Commercial Campground and other Rural Events Facility on another 100-acre Agriculturally zoned parcel on Wellspring Road, ran into the same wall of opposition from residents during the public hearing. A total of 35 residents voiced their now-familiar concerns about these uses. The net result was that these two permit requests were also recommended for denial by the commission. Commissioner Richardson made a motion to recommend denial and the motion passed, again along with the same 3-1 parameters. The four recommendations for denial will now go to the Board of Supervisors for final action. Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers of the South River District did observe the entire meeting. And as Commission Chairman Myers noted earlier, the commission only recommends action by the supervisors. Their vote does not mandate it, so it remains to be seen how the Board of Supervisors will respond to the recommendations they receive from the planning commission.
Other business
The Commission did act favorably in recommending approval for four other permit requests.
Carl and Jennifer Ey are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Rural Events Facility on their Agriculturally zoned property at 1406 Panhandle Road in the South River District. Deputy Planning Director Wendling briefed the commissioners on the request, which would enable them to operate an events facility on a 41-acre parcel adjoining their two short-term tourist rental properties. The applicants envision events with up to 200 guests and are experienced operators of small-event venues they currently own in Page County. The closest neighbor is approximately 3800 feet away from the site. After a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
Michael and Leslie Hofbauer have requested a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their Agriculturally-zoned property at 223 Chapel View Drive in the Shenandoah District. The applicants Indicated they wish to rent out their home while they are traveling. They intend to manage the property themselves but will have a handyman to contact in case of emergencies.
When the public hearing was opened one neighbor from an adjoining property spoke. Dan Riordan was concerned about a shared pond between the properties and the potential liability for injury or death of a guest. He did not object to the permit but suggested that prohibiting boating or swimming in the pond by guests would reduce the liability. The applicant indicated that he was also researching the cost of liability insurance for that risk. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval, subject to the Planning Department’s requirements.
The Commission then considered a Text amendment to Chapter 180 (Zoning Ordinance) of the Warren County Code. The text amendment would add “Gunsmithing Services” as a use allowed by conditional use permit in the Residential (R-1) zoning district. This is already an existing use in Agricultural zoning districts but there have been no definition or supplemental regulations for it.
The amendment would add those supplemental regulations for the safety and security of the surrounding neighborhood. Prohibitions against the discharge of firearms would still be in effect in those areas of the county where they exist. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the text amendment, which now goes to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Lorne Cooper has applied for a CUP for the operation of a gunsmithing service at his residentially zoned property at 49 Wild Cherry Way in Linden, in the Shenandoah District. The application is dependent on the approval of the zoning ordinance text amendment. The services would be conducted in an accessory structure and would not alter the appearance of the premises. Also, there will be no discharge of firearms on the property. The Property Owner’s Association had been asked for their input on the proposal and had approved the use. After a brief discussion, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval or the permit and it will be forwarded to the Board of supervisors for approval.
Michael Blevins has applied for a CUP for his residentially zoned property at 267 Trillium Trail road in Linden, in the Shenandoah District. The 4-acre property is the applicant’s second home and would be rented through a property management company with a positive record. The dwelling is in a secluded setting on the property and is at least 230 feet from the nearest neighbor. A short public hearing with no speakers was followed by a motion by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson to recommend approval. The vote was 4-0 in support of approval, and the permit request can now go to the Board of Supervisors.
Finally, well after midnight, the commission considered a text amendment to Zoning Ordinance Chapter 180 to include and define “substantial damage” and to amend the supplemental regulations for the Floodplain Overlay District. These amendments were the result of the Planning Department’s work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over the past five years on the National Flood Insurance program. Without significant discussion, the commission unanimously recommended approval to the County Board of Supervisors.
The Chairman wished everyone a happy Veterans Day, which by now it was, and adjourned the meeting.
Local Government
An end to local COVID ‘Emergency Declaration’ in sight; Fire Chief and Schools Superintendent give detailed reports
During its work session, Tuesday, November 9, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got detailed departmental updates from Warren County Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, Fire and Rescue Department Chief James Bonzano, and Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall, the latter who has handled reports on the impact and County response to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates related to the pandemic and public safety.
On that latter front, Farrall noted the July 1 “expiration or termination” of all Virginia Gubernatorial Executive Orders regarding the COVID-19 “State of Emergency” declaration. That coupled with the receipt and spending of all available state or federal Coronavirus Relief (CFR) Funds and the December 31, 2021, end of the period of eligibility for FEMA COVID-19 Public Assistance (Category B) applications, led to a recommendation to end the County’s “Declaration of Local Emergency” related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. That recommendation comes from Fire & Rescue Chief Bonzano and County Administrator Ed Daley, Farrall’s report near the meeting’s end noted.
A vote to approve that recommendation will be presented to the supervisors at their meeting of Thursday, November 18; however, if approved it will not go into effect until December 31, 2021.
On the operational side of public schools and fire & rescue, Ballenger and Bonzano, the latter particularly, pulled no punches on departmental needs and the cost to achieve them.
See Superintendent Ballenger’s report on Public Schools in unusual times as the first item of business near the outset of the County video, and Chief Bonzano’s description of the county’s emergency service needs versus the personnel and means to meet those needs by state or national standards around the 39-minute mark, along with other business discussed Tuesday evening. That business included applying to the State to put a name – Hidden Creek (not Hidden Ditch despite the humorous exchange between the board chair and county administrator) – to an unnamed creek along Buck Mountain Road that runs in front of the Hidden Springs Senior Living Center.
Crime/Court
Little civil consequence of more criminal prosecution delays in EDA case
Contacted about the new dates in late 2022 of trials in the now federal prosecutor-handled criminal indictments against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, current EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said while it has little, if any, impact on the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of assets, he understands public frustration from continued delays on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal.
“I don’t believe the delay in the criminal case impacts our civil case. We have no control over the criminal case, but it is frustrating that Warren County residents must wait so long for justice to be served. I understand the reasons for the delay, but it still is frustrating,” Browne told Royal Examiner.
The reason for the delay continues to be, as it has been from the outset for the most part, the volume of evidentiary documentation in the case, as well as the introduction of new attorneys into the legal equation who must absorb the information in that documentation estimated at well over a million pages.
Most recently, federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted McDonald’s newest attorney, court-appointed Andrea Harris’s request for a continuance of McDonald’s criminal trials slated for the first week of this month. The federal prosecutor from the Western District of Virginia did not object to the continuance. Consequently, new trial dates between October 11 and November 18, 2022, are now on federal docket. Since the delay came at the request of the defense, speedy trial guidelines will not come into play.
As Royal Examiner previously reported, on August 31 McDonald was re-arrested on a 34-count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg.
Of those 34 counts, 16 were for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified as “T.T.” – our best guess representing ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by then-Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. McDonald was once again released on bond.
The charges and outline of the case in support of them echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
Local Government
Town Council covers a lot of ground before adjourning to closed session
A now post-special election full complement of the Front Royal Town Council, with Amber Morris taking Jacob Meza’s vacated position and Gary Gillespie present by remote phone hook-up, plowed through a series of budget amendments, ordinance amendments that will require public hearings, proposed operational or contractual agreements, along with some routine annual business at a work session Monday night, November 8, before adjourning to a five-item closed session.
The lead of this story, had it not been a closed session item, would likely have been topic four of five behind closed doors. That topic was “Consultation with legal counsel … concerning an existing agreement the Town is already a party to which has become problematic” about which the Town “wishes to consider its legal options”. WILD GUESS – the half-century-old, jointly-created Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. As readers will recall, the Town has withdrawn involvement with the old EDA after initiating what became dueling civil lawsuits related to its EDA-financed business as the EDA financial scandal was developing from around 2014/2015 to late 2018. That litigation was launched by council during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick over the objection of Mayor Gene Tewalt, who sought to sit down with a new EDA board and staff in a good faith effort to trace exactly who was owed what as a result of the EDA financial scandal. That as yet largely unresolved scandal included the alleged misdirection of EDA assets totaling somewhere between $26 million and $62 million during the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
But alas, that topic is JUST a guess, not having been a fly on the wall inside the second floor Town Hall meeting room during that closed session. So, in summarizing the 70-minute open meeting we will highlight a few of the open session topics.
Those included movement toward a Town code for short-term tourist rentals and how that code might or might not match the County code, which Councilman Joseph McFadden suggested from a past applicant contact, might be too harsh and/or too confusing.
Short-term tourist rentals
McFadden pointed to a conversation with a woman he had while volunteering at the Visitors Center, whom he said had been “yelled at” by County staff during her application process due to confusion over taxing issues. “It sounded like a nightmare for her, at the same time she’s just trying to make a little extra money for she and her family,” McFadden reasoned. “They were telling her she needs to collect the tax; she thinks it’s the State that’s supposed to be collecting the tax from the Air B&B she’s renting through … They told her to stop renting immediately until she collected the tax,” McFadden said of the situation described to him.
“Not only that for her, one thing she talked about was that economically she pooled her money with somebody else to buy a small cabin up on Blue Mountain to turn it into this rental … And that $400 dollars (one-time application fee), that’s a lot of money to her … It sounds like the County is still struggling a little bit with this. So, I’m hoping that we can learn from some of those mistakes, maybe … If we have a $400 fee I just want to make sure it’s a clearer process,” McFadden told his colleagues.
Town-County Liaison topics
After Town Manager Steven Hicks introduced a preliminary list of carryover topics for the December 2nd Liaison Committee meeting, he asked if council wanted to add any new ones. Letasha Thompson suggested discussion of making use of the 15th Street football field at the old middle school site that is now the County’s Health and Human Services Complex, free of charge to the Midget Football League. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell noted a previous presentation by the County in response to the issue in which those charges had been explained related to associated costs to the County.
“I just don’t understand why they’re charging a couple hundred dollars if the kids want to practice or have a game there when they’re not incurring any expenses. The teams carry their own insurance, they’re spending thousands of dollars. So, they’re (the County) just collecting this fee for the sake of collecting a fee. What else is going to happen at a football field? – Nothing,” Thompson asserted.
While agreeing liaison was a good place to continue the discussion, Vice-Mayor Cockrell observed, “I’m just saying they did a presentation and parks & rec discussed every one of their facilities and what they’re usage fees went for. And honestly I don’t remember what they said about the football field.”
New member Morris then entered the fray, noting costs related to field maintenance and marking the field for play. Lighting for night games or practice could be added to that list of costs. But Thompson was undeterred. “But if it’s $600 a game, that’s excessive,” she insisted.
Town Manager Hicks said he believed there were at least minutes from that previous County presentation on parks & Rec costs and fees, which could be pulled to review prior to the December 2 liaison committee meeting. Thompson asked who would represent the council at that meeting. Hicks said that the rotation system in use indicated Councilman McFadden and Lloyd would join the mayor. But he noted that other members could attend to observe. The next recently reinstituted Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting is slated for December 2, at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
The vice mayor suggested that in the future, whoever is the recording clerk for the hosting municipality, circulate the liaison minutes to all members of both elected bodies.
Other business
During open discussion Councilman Lloyd reminded his colleagues of his recent query about expanding the number of chickens town residents can keep in their respective “barnyards”. Town Manager Hicks said he believed there were state guidelines on Residentially-zoned area keeping of animals for what are generally considered farm uses that would need to be checked before expanding from the current number. A check with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke set that current number at six per Front Royal household, with an Urban Agriculture Permit and management plan in place, the conduct of which is slated for annual review by the Town.
Also during the meeting Mayor Holloway noted that if a discussed federal mandate requiring all public employees to be COVID vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis were passed, he would not sign such a mandate into town code were it approved by council.
Council also agreed to amend its current code to reduce the number of town officials, staff or committee appointees who have to file Statements of Economic Interest and Real Estate Disclosures to those required by State Code to do so. Included in those required to disclose financially and/or real estate in an amended draft ordinance are the mayor and town councilmen, the executive director and board members of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) currently in development, as well as the town manager, members of the planning commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Recommended for forwarding to the November 22 Consent Agenda for approval were a Boy Scout Troop 52 request for a waiver of a license tax to sell Christmas trees; another in a long list of annual requests for a one-year extension of the HEPTAD/Swan Estates development plan; a $130,000 contract with water-sewer Inflow & Infiltration System consultant CHA-recommended subcontractor Hydrostructures (recently acquired by Dukes Root Control) to perform extensive system CCTV inspections involving approximately 18,000 feet of sewer mains and 120 sewer lateral inspections; a $33,000 contract to CHA for a State-required Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) on a Centrifuge Conversion at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The latter two continue the Town’s federal and state mandated upgrades to its water-wastewater system.
Also approved were three FY2022 budget amendments, one of $2,090 to allow for receipt of a Virginia Department of Urban Forestry Grant; one totaling 240,602, including an Interfund Transfer of $104,957, to facilitate $1500 employee bonuses for work through the COVID-19 health pandemic; and the final one of $2,690 to allow acceptance of a Local Law Enforcement Block Grant. These items will also be moved forward to the November 22 Consent Agenda for final approval.
See all council open session discussions and business in the Town video. A close look at that video indicates the motion into closed session was approved at 8:12 p.m., the motion out at 9:39 p.m. followed quickly by adjournment of Monday’s work session.
Local Government
Opponents of Browntown commercial camping and event sites project poised to make their case at November 10 Planning Commission meeting
Four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications submitted to the Warren County Planning Commission for review by Edwin Wright appear to have stirred up a hornet’s nest of local opposition. Two of those CUPs are for the development of commercial campgrounds and two are for event facilities. Information received is that the two campgrounds are proposed for 100 individual sites each, and the event sites would accommodate up to 250 people each. The address submitted in the permitting applications for the two camping sites is 2905 Gooney Manor Loop on an agriculturally zoned property; the event site’s address is listed as 0 Wellspring Road, also on the agriculturally zoned property.
One prime issue for opponents is traffic that will be created on Gooney Manor Loop, described by one area resident as an “environmentally sensitive” Rural Rustic road, often reduced to the width of one lane. But that is just one of five categories of concern listed in an online petition circulated against the proposal. Others include potentially negative impacts on well water in the area; noise and light pollution; public safety in timely emergency service responses, as well as the current lack of adequate cell phone service; and a lack of experience of the applicant in managing such commercial operations.
Stacie Mikels, who launched the opposition petition “Stop Browntown Commercial Development”, was one of several people who contacted the Royal Examiner about the Wright commercial proposals poised for permitting hearings before the planning commission this Wednesday, Nov. 10. Of what she hopes is a gathering momentum of informed dissent, she said, “A group of Browntown residents got together and formed ‘Stop Browntown Commercial Development’. We’ve made a Facebook page and have an online petition that received over 100 signatures in the first 24 hours. We’re also making an effort to inform other neighbors and individuals that use this area frequently by placing informative signs in the area.”
And she contends this opposition is not simply a “not in our backyard” stance.
“Our number one concern is public safety. We already have lengthy waits for EMS and Fire in this area due to severely limited access to fire and rescue equipment and staff/volunteers in Browntown. When you add two campgrounds and two event centers to these narrow roads, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Mikels contends, adding, “We are hopeful that many of the residents will show up and voice their concerns at the public hearing on November 10th at 7 pm.”
Wright’s four public hearings are the 7th through 10th of 11 scheduled for the 7 p.m. planning commission meeting at the Warren County Government Center Wednesday evening.
Local Government
County Supervisors re-explore Regional Water Authority dynamics, cite potential benefits for Town and County
The day after learning what its post-2021 roster will be with two members not having run for re-election, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened for a light agenda meeting, a lengthy Closed/Executive Session discussion of EDA-related litigation and related matters, and coming electoral redistricting, before concluding with a one-topic work session on Wednesday morning, November 3.
That work session topic may have held the day’s most long-term interest for the county’s future. At the request of outgoing Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter (to be replaced in January by “Jay” Butler; with Vicky Cook in for Archie Fox in the Fork), the board revisited what it hopes will be a joint initiative exploration with the Town of Front Royal of joining a regional water authority spearheaded by the existing Frederick County Water Authority, and also involving Clarke County.
“I can’t speak for the Town, obviously, but I think they should be part of this conversation. On one hand, to me it seems like it would be well worth them exploring the opportunity to partner up and become part of the regional water authority because that does give them an additional source of water from the north end,” Carter said in explaining his asking the topic be brought back to another work session.
As previously reported, the Frederick Water Authority, which is an independent entity whose board is appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, has ground sources of water and perpetual storage rights cited at 4 billion gallons, enough to give its current user base a year of backup water supply. The EPA cites 21 days of backup as a standard, while “most communities hope for 3-5 days of storage” Frederick Water Authority Executive Director Eric Lawrence told county officials on October 12.
Front Royal’s water utility draws its entire water supply from the Shenandoah River, which is drawn from by multiple municipal sources and faces pollution issues from time to time, temporarily limiting water utility access. Carter noted that there are many questions to be asked and answered as to how joining a regional water authority would impact the Town’s central water utility service. But the answers could be beneficial to the Town, Carter said, potentially spreading Town system costs across a broader support base and ultimately leading to lower operational, as well as customer, costs.
And the Town’s current commercial-industrial customer base in the county’s north corridor to Fairgrounds Road would be protected by the Route 522/340 Corridor Agreement, Carter pointed out of the 1990s document. How service would be provided to commercial-industrial or residential growth north of Fairgrounds Road was one of those questions still to be answered, but one that could likely be negotiated to everyone’s benefit, Carter surmised. Having served on the Front Royal Town Council for 7-1/2 years (7-1-94 to 1-1-02) before resigning after being elected to the county board when the Town still had May elections, Carter has a fairly broad perspective on how the Corridor Agreement facilitating the extension of Front Royal’s water utility into the county without annexation evolved.
County Board Chair Cullers agreed that a joint exploration of the regional option was the best path forward. Her major concern for the existing Town water system was how much backup supply it has that could cover maintaining the water supply, particularly to the Dominion Power Plant, which is dependent on a large water supply to fuel its cooling system. The regional option could expand the available backup in such an emergency, and perhaps reduce the cost of the redundant water line the Town is now planning for the north corridor, Cullers suggested.
“One of the biggest things that’s come out of this is to get the Town and the County talking totally about this water – because without (that discussion) it’s not going to happen,” Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe surmised, drawing Cullers’ agreement.
See the discussion in its entirety in the County meeting/work session video, beginning at the 1-hour-10-minute-25-second mark.
Wind: 9mph SW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 1
48/32°F
52/43°F