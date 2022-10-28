Local News
Warren County Parks and Recreation announce winter park hours
Winter Park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM (dawn) – dusk and effective November 1, 2022, through March 12, 2023, at the locations listed below:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership volunteer Dr. Don Hindman explains to council that the rail trail is a public health project that will benefit area citizens’ mental and physical health, as well as bring more tourism dollars to the region.
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail.
The SVRT is an ambitious project that will transform a nearly 50-mile stretch of track once owned by the Norfolk Southern railroad into a multi-use trail that can be used by outdoor enthusiasts and bicycle commuters alike.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership Governance Council has representation from all the towns and counties along the route, in addition to the two regional Planning District Commissions and four regional nonprofits. Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell represents the town; BOS member Delores Oates represents Warren County.
Partnership volunteer Don Hindman, who chiefly worked at Valley Health’s Emergency Department in Woodstock, began his presentation by saying, “I’m wearing my white coat tonight because I see this as a public health project, that will affect the mental, physical and economic wealth of the region.” He said the trail would appeal to a wide swath of the local population, as well as tourists.
Hindman reported that the partnership is in negotiation with Norfolk Southern to purchase the property with a price tag between $15-25 million. He said that the proposed project received $3 million from this year’s federal budget while $103 million was earmarked in Virginia’s annual budget this year for rail trails. Hindman estimated that the money will be evenly split between the two existing rail trails and this project, which would put over $343,000 into their coffers. The Commonwealth Transportation Board this year kicked in $1 million as well.
Though the line hasn’t carried trains through some of these towns for years, transforming the tracks into a nearly 50-mile trail could make it a recreational crown jewel for a region already populated with historic battlefields and parklands.
Hindman said that trail users would be able to branch out and experience other outdoor activities along the way, which would bring more tourist dollars to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Norfolk Southern, for years, was not interested in selling the rail land, but over time changed its way of thinking. After being courted by the group, the company in 2020 said it would consider selling the rail land after all. The company’s willingness to sell may have been tied to the closing of a Strasburg printing plant, which halted all train traffic on the Norfolk Southern tracks from Strasburg to Front Royal.
The original trail idea was for a nearly 39-mile stretch of single track running from the town of Broadway in Rockingham County, north through Timberville, New Market, Mt. Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock and Toms Brook to Strasburg. Following that plant closing, the partnership was delighted that the span of track beyond Strasburg, running east to Front Royal might be available for purchase.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership website states that having Front Royal as the trailhead would put it about an hour’s drive on an interstate for nearly 6 million people. “I think it would be wildly popular,” Hindman told the council.
State legislators agreed, adding a budget amendment during a 2020 fall session chiefly consumed with coronavirus expenditures. The measure, which was approved, prompted the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to conduct a feasibility study.
The public participated in surveys on the proposed trailway–garnering 9,283 responses in 2020. 94 percent of the respondents said they would use the path if it were built; 86 percent said they have used other trails in the commonwealth.
Thousands of miles of railways across America have been turned into trails that are easy to bike or walk because of their low grade. Virginia already has 49 rail trails–with about 419 miles–according to the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
In Virginia, portions of the 45-mile Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park were converted to trails in the 1970s. The popular biking and running trail, originating in Arlington, is maintained by revenue from utility companies that also use the corridor for transmission.
There are two existing rail trails that are state parks — the 57-mile New River Trail and the 31-mile High Bridge Trail. The High Bridge Trail, near Farmville, brought 180,000 visitors and more than $6.5 million to the surrounding community within four years of opening, according to a 2018 economic impact study.
Hindman had even rosier economic news for the council, relaying that a more recent economic impact analysis projected that $32 million in revenue would be spent by tourists and trail users along the corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail will hopefully be completed and open to the public in 2030.
WCHS DECA initiates new members
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Warren County High School DECA Chapter welcomed thirty new members into its membership. The initiation ceremony was conducted by the chapter’s officers, with Chapter President Ginger Gouda presiding. This was one of the largest membership classes to be initiated into the chapter over the past six years.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools for college and career-readiness.
Rotary Club of Warren County host County & Western event to benefit E.Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jefferies Elementary Schools
The Rotary Club of Warren County is purchasing two “BookWorm” vending machines for E.Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jefferies Elementary schools in Front Royal. These machines work by rewarding kids for good behavior, grades, and attendance. The Rotary Club wants to bring engagement and excitement to reading books again!
The Rotary Club of Warren is a small club with a big heart. They have completed many projects in our community. To name just a few:
- Linden Park Playground;
- Van for the Shenandoah Area for the Aging;
- Greenhouse for Blue Ridge Opportunities;
- Renovations to the Phoenix Project building;
- Renovations to the playground at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary
The club also participates in international projects through grants to improve living conditions in many third-world countries, as well as supporting education in underdeveloped countries and has participated in projects to improve conditions for young women in those countries.
The club is also deeply vested in our community’s youth through sponsoring Interact clubs at Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School. Also, an Early Act club started at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Warren County. They also give three one-thousand-dollar scholarships each year to seniors at Skyline High School. This year they plan to reach out to home school and private school students and offer them the opportunity to participate in these youth service clubs.
On November 5th, at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, The Rotary Club of Warren County will be hosting Boots & Bourbon, an unforgettable country western evening. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire, including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeeehaw!
They’ll be music, food by Shaffer’s BBQ, western theme games, and mechanical bull riding. Tickets are on sale now. $75 per ticket or $125 Private Tasting Experience. Only 200 tickets will be available, so buy your tickets now and support this great work by the Rotary Club of Warren County.
See your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member for tickets or email: jeanplauger@gmail.com or call 540.671.6166. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page – click here.
CDL driving range relocated to Middletown Campus
This is not a trick – Laurel Ridge Community College is relocating its commercial truck driving range to the Middletown Campus starting Oct. 31. To mark the occasion, the program is hosting a trunk or treat and a tour for Laurel Ridge students and staff on Halloween day.
While the college has been offering CDL classes for more than five years, the on-the-road training had been conducted in the parking lot of a former manufacturing facility in Warren County.
“We are grateful to Warren County and Front Royal officials for their support in hosting the range portion of the CDL training,” said Laurel Ridge Community College Workforce Solutions Vice President Jeanian Clark. “However, the location is very basic, with no access to electricity, water, appropriate restrooms, warm shelter, or food options. The truck driving program now serves more than 200 students each year, and we need to provide a more user-friendly experience to our CDL students, just as we do for all of the college’s students.”
The new range will be in a section of the parking lot on the southeastern portion of the Middletown Campus. According to Clark, it has been inspected and approved by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Student drivers will use the range to perform maneuvers such as backing up and operating around cones and conducting safety inspections.
“A few times a day, two or three trucks may leave the campus to do the road trip portion of the training program,” said Clark. “In general, having the trucks on campus will create no additional traffic.”
Laurel Ridge offers CDL classes in partnership with Ancora Education. Students can complete the class and become truck drivers in as little as four weeks. The shortage of truck drivers in the U.S. has grown to 80,000.
Virginia residents can see the $4,500 tuition reduced to just $1,500 thanks to FastForward grant funding. Additional funding – based on student income – can bring that cost down to zero for qualified students.
Learn more about Laurel Ridge’s CDL program at laurelridgeworkforce.com/CDL.
Crime/Court
Jury takes less than hour to find ‘Sammy’ North liable in wife’s ‘scheme’ to move $110,000 from EDA to real estate transaction for personal gain
After just over five hours of testimony, evidence, and opening and closing arguments by plaintiff and defense counsel Tuesday, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury found former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel ‘Sammy’ North liable on all of its claims regarding his part in a 2015 real estate purchase on a parcel at 1309 Robinhood Lane achieved with the transfer of $110,000 in EDA funds. Those EDA claims included (i) fraud, (ii) unjust enrichment, (iii) conversion, (iv) conspiracy, (v) ultra vires (related to his wife’s exceeding her authority as an EDA official), and (vi) punitive damages.
Financially, North was found liable for the base compensatory claim of $110,000, as well as $165,000 on a finding of Statutory Conspiracy, another $350,000 in Punitive Damages on a ruling of Malicious Intent, bringing liability to $625,000. With interest, estimated at $268,000 added, North’s total liability is approximately $893,000.
Defense attorney Frank Reynolds indicated he would file a motion to overturn the verdict as unsubstantiated by civil case law just as counsel for four other EDA financial scandal civil defendants tried and found liable in July have done. Hearings on those defense motions are scheduled to be heard by Judge Bruce D. Albertson on November 30. A schedule for defense filings and plaintiff responses to facilitate the North case’s inclusion in that late November hearing was discussed prior to adjournment around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 25. North’s civil liability trial was originally scheduled for July but was continued in the wake of a bankruptcy filing by North, which according to plaintiff counsel was later withdrawn.
Asked about the verdict, current FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairmen Jeff Browne, present for the trial as he was for the July cases, told Royal Examiner, “Well, it’s another win. It shows that we’ve got a good legal team and we had a good case. And it makes a real difference for the people of Warren County.”
Asked if he was concerned when alerted that the jury had reached a verdict so quickly – about 45 minutes, Browne said, “No, not really. My sense was that, that was a good sign.”
It might be noted that in closing arguments both sides’ counsel had called the evidence presented to the jury as “simple” in its nature, though disagreeing on the substance of that evidence as to the defendant’s knowledge or lack thereof on McDonald’s use of EDA assets.
“And the jury listened to that evidence and made a decision,” Browne noted of the verdict and the time taken to reach it. He noted that more civil cases will be coming to court in March to April of 2023. Of the November hearing on the recent defendant motions to overturn jury verdicts, Browne added, “I don’t think there will be any changes in November, I hope not. And we’ll have the opportunity to start gathering assets.”
With the North verdict and liability ruled by the jury added to the four made in July, pending no reversal of verdicts on November 30, the EDA is poised to recover over $15 million in assets on these five cases. Coupled with an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement with McDonald, on paper at least, involved civil case defendants have been ruled or offered liability for about $24 million of the estimated $26-million EDA “financial scandal” circa 2014-2018.
Trial debate
As with the July civil trials of April Petty, William Lambert, Donald Poe and Earthright Energy, and Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal related to the EDA financial scandal uncovered in 2018, plaintiff and defense arguments in the EDA versus North case revolved, at least in part, around what the defendant knew or didn’t know about Jennifer McDonald’s lack of unilateral authority to move EDA assets related to the defendant’s use of those assets in what plaintiff counsel referred to as “a scheme”.
Defense counsel Reynolds argued that plaintiff council had failed to present any evidence proving his client knew his wife did not have the authority to transfer $110,000 of EDA funds for his purchase of a townhouse at 1309 Robinhood Lane in September 2015. In fact, defense counsel argued that the $110,000 transfer to facilitate the $107,500 purchase, plus closing costs, by her husband could have been authorized by an EDA Asset Committee. Reynolds pointed to his client’s and Settlement Title staff’s recollection of the presence of then-EDA Board Chair Patty Wines, since diseased, at the Robinhood Lane property closing, to argue that it could have been an authorized transfer related to the EDA’s efforts to develop affordable workforce housing for young professionals.
However, EDA lead attorney Cullen Seltzer countered those arguments with one of the three witnesses he called, former Warren County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten. In fact, Tuesday’s trial was accomplished in one day with the calling of a total of only four witnesses: Closing company Service Title’s Records Custodian Kelly Shaney, Whitten, and Jennifer McDonald by the plaintiff, and defendant Samuel North by the defense.
Under direct examination Whitten pointed out that any transfer of over $50,000 of EDA funds for acquisitions would have to be approved by the full EDA Board of Directors in an open session vote. Whitten testified that McDonald’s 2015 transfer of $110,000 for her husband’s purchase of 1309 Robinhood Lane had never been discussed in open or closed session, and never approved by the EDA board. EDA counsel Seltzer also pointed to North’s invocation of his 5th Amendment right not to self-incriminate when asked at deposition why the Robinhood Lane parcel had been purchased.
On cross examination, Whitten expressed no knowledge of an EDA Asset Committee in 2015 that might have discussed or forwarded the transaction. Also on cross examination by the defense, McDonald testified that the EDA’s Asset Committee predated her 2008 to 2018 tenure as EDA executive director. During defense closing argument, Reynolds hammered at Whitten’s lack of knowledge of and absence from any EDA Asset Committee meetings to indicate a gap in the plaintiff’s case alleging the $110,000 transfer was unauthorized. But in his rebuttal closing argument, EDA attorney Seltzer countered that no EDA committee, likely comprised of two board members, could have authorized a transfer of $110,000 per the EDA policy on full-board approval of such transfers over $50,000.
Financial difficulty or not
In opening arguments and some evidentiary submissions, EDA counsel presented a scenario of financial difficulty by North and his wife in 2015 leading to the decision to move EDA assets to facilitate North’s purchase of 1309 Robinhood Lane. Seltzer presented records indicating that North’s plumbing business had lost over $71,000 between 2013 to 2016, while the couple was claiming gambling income/losses totaling $1.125-million over the same four-year period. Defense counsel countered that the “income/losses” tax claims actually indicated a break-even gambling scenario, rather than a high loss one of over $500,000 creating financial difficulty for the couple.
In closing, Reynolds told the jury that the plaintiff had failed to show “one bit of information here other than they were married to each other” to implicate his client in a conspiracy to defraud the EDA. North had testified on direct examination that his wife handled the couple’s taxes and financial affairs, and he had been unaware of the large gambling claims until shown them at deposition. In response to a question from his attorney, North estimated the most he’d ever lost gambling in a year was $2,000. Queried by EDA counsel about his signing off on tax returns he had not reviewed, North said he trusted his wife on such matters, adding that, “Finances were never my niche.”
Implication of 5th Amendment responses
One key piece of plaintiff evidence that opened their evidentiary case was a video excerpt of the above-referenced deposition given by the defendant to EDA counsel on March 30, 2021. During questioning on details of the Robinhood Lane purchase, North invoked his 5th Amendment right not to self-incriminate what Seltzer later told the jury was a total of 45 times. Called as the plaintiff’s final witness, questioned about her transfer of the $110,000 for her husband’s September 2015 purchase of the 1309 Robinhood Lane parcel, a parcel EDA counsel noted North would gift to his wife in November of that year, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not to self incriminate about 11 times before Seltzer ended his direct examination.
During closing arguments plaintiff and defense counsel debated the implication of those 5th Amendment responses by both North at deposition and McDonald on the stand. Reynolds noted simple care in the face of possible criminal indictments on related matters, while Seltzer for the EDA stressed to the jury that the 5th Amendment is invoked specifically in support of one’s Constitutional right not “to self-incriminate” regarding potential criminal charges.
It would appear from its quick finding of civil liability that the latter plaintiff argument held the most weight for the seven jurors during their deliberations.
Land Trust of Virginia announces first conservation easement in Warren County
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce its first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va., and will forever protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway.
“My whole life, I was always interested in nature and the beauty of farmland,” said Sibay. “It would get me so upset living in Washington, D.C., to see these places lost to development. I inherited this piece of property from my parents, and I was determined that it wouldn’t face the same fate. I chose to work with LTV because they provided the cost assistance I needed to protect my property with an easement. It’s a really beautiful piece of land.”
Sibay’s entire property is within the Study Area, and 42.3 acres are in the Core Area of the Civil War Battle of Manassas Gap. Additional natural resources protected include 27 acres of “Prime Farmland Soils” or “Farmland Soils of Statewide Significance” and 74 acres of forest cover. There is a 0.6-acre pond and 1.32 acres of wetlands.
This easement was completed with cost assistance from the Ohrstrom Foundation, LTV’s Deborah Whittier Fitts Battlefield Stewardship Fund, and the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association.
“As a Warren County resident myself, I was thrilled when Sibay reached out and wanted to learn more about our conservation easement program,” said LTV Executive Director Sally Price. “We were glad to use several of our donor-restricted funds to ensure this property got protected. This property on the drive into downtown Front Royal will now look as it does today for generations to come.”
Sibay’s easement is the 223rd easement completed by the Land Trust of Virginia. For more information about their work, please visit www.landtrustva.org.
About the Land Trust of Virginia
The Land Trust of Virginia is a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value. LTV has worked with 223 families, conserving a total of 26,774 acres in 26 counties in Virginia. While LTV charges landowners for their services, the fees charged only cover about 28% of LTV’s actual costs so fundraising is essential to our mission.
