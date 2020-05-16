Local Government
Warren County Parks and Recreation opens some facilities
Warren County Parks and Recreation reopened portions of outdoor facilities for group exercise on May 15, 2020, subject to the following:
- The use of outdoor facilities is at your own risk.
- Persons in a high-risk group as determined by the CDC, which include persons over age 65 or anyone, regardless of age, who has a significant medical condition, including but not limited to
asthma, are not permitted to use any recreational facilities other than the walking trails, and use by such persons is trespassing.
- By order of the Governor, groups of more than ten (10) individuals are prohibited.
- Please practice social distancing and be safe during this pandemic.
Additional Parks and Recreation facilities will reopen in accordance with the Governor’s subsequent guidance.
Playgrounds, picnic shelters, trails, skatepark, and open spaces will be open to the public with new signs posted.
All park system restrooms remain locked and closed with signs posted. Portable restrooms are available for use and are cleaned 1-2 times per week.
The Parks and Recreation tennis courts remain open for singles play only with social distancing required. All outside basketball courts remain closed.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Community Center and indoor recreation facilities remain closed. Registration for classes and events is temporarily disabled on our website. Events and
organized activities are canceled; this includes use by sports leagues. Equipment rental is not available at this time. The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department offices remain open (but closed to the public) to field your related questions via phone at (540) 635-7750 or (540) 635-1021 or via email at kzitzer@warrencountyva.net.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Additionally, you can find local information on the Warren County COVID-19 website: https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus-latest-information, the County of Warren, VA Facebook page, or the Town of Front Royal COVID-19 website: https://www.frontroyalva.com/645/Covid-19-Local-Response.
Local Government
County, Town show cooperation toward phased-in COVID-19 reopenings
Both County and Town COVID-19 Emergency Management officials, along with Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell briefed the media Thursday afternoon on reopening plans tied to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61 setting guidelines for a phased-in reopening of public and private sector operations and businesses.
Present for the County were Joint County-Town Emergency Management Team and county board Chairman Walter Mabe and Deputy County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Farrall, as well as County Administrator Doug Stanley, Sheriff Mark Butler and recording Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi. Only Mabe and Farrall spoke on the County side. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick represented the Town of Front Royal.
“In general, the lobbies of both the government center and town hall will be open to the public on Tuesday, May 26th so our citizens have access to the Revenue and Treasurer’s Offices, as well as to pay their utilities and tax bills,” Farrall said of the county-wide “soft opening”. Other departments will remain closed to walk-in traffic, but available by phone or appointment, he added. Farrall said other governmental departments were targeted for re-opening in mid-June as part of the governor’s Phase 2 plan.
“As we anticipate transitioning into Phase One tomorrow (May 15), I want to remind everyone that you’re safer at home, especially if you’re vulnerable,” Farrall said, observing, “If you notice the change in the words, the governor is going from “stay at home” to “safer at home” now. So, it doesn’t mean you have to go out, but you can come out.”
Addressing an issue for many more rural, less impacted localities – a one size fits all series of COVID-19 pandemic precautionary executive orders, Farrall noted that some harder-hit areas like Northern Virginia to our immediate east will remain at Phase Zero, staying under state-ordered restrictions through May 28.
“Tomorrow, as we begin to reopen more of our businesses we should expect that the county and town, as well as other Shenandoah Valley localities, will see their fair share of visitors from the east, especially during the Memorial Day weekend,” Farrall said echoing an observation in Royal Examiner’s article on the Town COVID-19 response Resolution approved Monday.
Farrall also reported that updated stats indicate Warren County’s second death from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, a 200% jump in the last week from our two-month carried zero deaths. Warren County’s reported case count is up to 90, with hospitalizations at 11.
Farrall urged continued vigilance, saying the threat should be expected to extend through the summer.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick represented the Town of Front Royal, addressing and responding to questions about the impact on the Town’s reopening plans of the somewhat aggressively worded Resolution approved four days earlier seeking the governor’s blessing to the town council’s “asserting its competence to determine when to open up local businesses”.
In that regard, Tederick said the Town would “follow the guidelines of the executive order (61 on phased-in reopenings), we’re following the safer at home, page one guidelines, which are part of the executive order,” Tederick told the joint Emergency Management Team and others present.
That was good news as Emergency Management Team Chairman Mabe later observed in his closing remarks, “We have to work together, none of it’s easy. And I know the hardships of the families and businesses and how they’re feeling. It only takes one person to be the Typhoid Mary of 2020 and make Warren County a hot spot for infection …” The Typhoid Mary comment led to a post-meeting history lesson by Bell in response to a question on details of the woman credited with spreading a Typhoid epidemic to perhaps a million people in the early 1900s.
Uh oh – she was a well thought of public cook, Bell pointed out.
But Mabe focused on the positive to close the meeting, concluding, “So, continue to practice social distancing; wear a mask in public; pay attention to hygiene issues, and don’t go out with a fever.
We can beat this thing. Remember we are strong together.”
See these reports in their entirety, along with Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell’s addressing legal aspects and challenges to the governor’s previous executive orders as they relate to 1st and 2nd Amendment issues, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
August school graduation option on table as County navigates Governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan
As noted in our related overview on Tuesday, May 12, Warren County Board of Supervisors’ work session, Deputy County Emergency Services Director Rick Farrall briefed the board on the planned reopening of county buildings and departments as part of the governor’s Executive Order 61 COVID-19 pandemic reopening plans.
Options for public school graduations, including the potential of full graduation ceremonies in August, were also put on the table as the Class of 2020 prepares to say goodbye to its classmates in unusual circumstances.
In response to a question from Supervisor Carter, Farrall also explained the rationale for the 6-foot social distancing recommendation. Six feet is the average distance droplets travel when a person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes heavily in some circumstances, the board was told.
County Administrator Doug Stanley introduced Farrall into the caucus room for his briefing to the quorum of physically present members, Mabe, Cullers and Fox, and the two remotely patched-in members, Carter and Oates.
“Rick and I have been talking the last few days, not only about the governor’s phase one (reopening) but also what our response is … and factored in some of what we’re dealing with thus far these past few days with the (County) Treasurer and Commissioner (of the Revenue),” Stanley told the board in opening the discussion. Stanley noted those county financial officers would be brought into the discussion, as Farrall soon noted, on Thursday.
Farrall said the joint County-Town COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, which Mabe is the chairman of, would issue a press release at its weekly press briefing on Thursday, May 14, outlining the phased-in reopening plan for county departments and buildings. One change noted was the utilization of at least one normally locked emergency exit at the Treasurer-Revenue Commissioner side of the Warren County Government Center as an exit point, so customers will not have to pass those waiting their turn in the hallway from the main entrance.
Farrall said those county department heads would likely be present with him, Mabe and Stanley in Thursday’s COVID-19 Emergency Management press briefing at which highlights of the governor’s Executive Order 61 would be reviewed in context to County operations. Major areas of immediate attention will include openings and maintenance of social distancing guidelines in the County’s Parks & Recreation system. Outdoor activities have been cited as preferable to indoor ones within the context of the COVID-19 health precautions.
Farrall noted the graduated reopening plan within Governor Northam’s Executive Order 61 appears to maintain differences between the timing of phased-in reopening between harder hit areas like Northern Virginia and less-impacted rural Northern Shenandoah Valley ones, including Warren County and Front Royal.
For details on County reopening in a fluid and unfamiliar health and economic landscape, stay tuned for our coverage of tomorrow’s Joint COVID-19 Emergency Management Team briefing. The May 15 briefing will be the first in two weeks. Last Thursday’s scheduled seventh weekly briefing was canceled – perhaps they were preparing for the big looming changes that are now upon us in the coming weeks.
One thing stressed by officials at both state and local levels is that the reopening plan does not mean the health threat is gone, but rather in an overall statistical stabilization or recession. For the reopening plan to succeed without the likelihood of a rebound in cases, the public must continue to be aware of precautionary guidelines to minimize the opportunity for contagion. So, as we try to begin our return to social normalcy and economic recovery, stay safe, stay smart – and good luck to us all.
See Farrall’s COVID-19 briefing to the supervisors, including the county administrator’s discussion of school graduation possibilities, as the last agenda item in the below-linked recording of the supervisors’ May 12 virtual work session: (Video by Dewaye Coats, courtesy of Warren County)
Updated statistics
A check of the Virginia Department of Health website the morning of Wednesday, May 13, reported: 26,746 confirmed cases; 927 confirmed deaths; and 3,520 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth of Virginia from the COVID-19 virus.
That is up from 20,256 cases; 713 deaths; and 2,773 hospitalizations in Virginia on May 5.
The total number of people tested in Virginia as of May 13 is 180,084 of the state’s 8.7 million population.
As for Warren County, on May 13 there were 88 cases, 1 death, and 10 hospitalizations reported. That compares to 68 cases, 0 deaths, and 4 hospitalizations on May 5.
As for the six-jurisdiction Northern Valley-based Lord Fairfax Health District of which Warren County is a part, on May 13 there were a total of 768 confirmed cases; 28 deaths; and 72 hospitalizations reported.
Perhaps surprisingly of those health district totals: 16 deaths were counted from Page County’s 140 confirmed cases and 19 hospitalizations. Comparatively, on May 13,
- Shenandoah County had 271 cases, 8 deaths, 23 hospitalized;
- Frederick County, 182 cases, 2 deaths, and 15 hospitalized;
- Winchester, 71 cases, 1 death, and 3 hospitalizations;
- Clarke County, 16 cases, 0 deaths, 2 hospitalizations.
On May 5, the LFHD had reported 545 cases; 9 deaths; and 44 hospitalizations.
Local Government
Ramsey boundary adjustment, Schools budget request forwarded for action
At a virtually conducted work session Tuesday, May 12, attended as usual by a three-member quorum in the caucus room of the Government Center, the Warren County Board of Supervisors moved two items toward consideration at the coming meeting of May 19.
Those were local developer Chris Ramsey’s request that 20.2 acres of his property targeted for residential development off Guard Hill Road be boundary adjusted into the Front Royal Town limits; and a County School Board request that all of a $1.6 million FY 2019 surplus be returned to facilitate completion of a number of school projects, principally the A.S. Rhodes renovations.
Two board members, Chairman Walter Mabe and Building Committee member Archie Fox indicated they would (Mabe), or would be likely to recuse themselves from voting on the request due to long-time friendships and/or associations with Ramsey. The remaining three members, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, Delores Oates and Tony Carter indicated they were ready to move forward on the request.
A move into the town limits would reduce the double charge for Town central water-sewer utilities outside the town limits, to the normal in-town charge, reducing utility costs to potential residents.
North River District’s Oates particularly expressed some skepticism about the request. She pointed to the Voluntary Settlement Agreement between the Town and County restricting annexation, and she asserted to at least some degree also boundary adjustments from the county to the town, as part of the county government’s plan to foster north corridor development to help adequately fund the public school system.
That plan began with the 1998-99 Route 522/340 North Corridor Agreement that allowed Town Central Water-Sewer utilities to be extended into the county without annexation. Of the 25-year prohibition on Town annexation tied to the Voluntary Settlement Agreement that Oates cited as having four years left, Supervisor Tony Carter said he believed those 25 years dated to the 2013 addition of the Voluntary Settlement Agreement to the Corridor Agreement mix.
The board also got an update on problems with the Rivermont Fire Station construction, and efforts to correct those problems. Those corrective efforts were endorsed and the project will move forward under the oversight of County-contracted Clerk of the Works Jeff Hayes, who got a stellar endorsement from South River Supervisor Cullers for keeping an eye out for the County’s interests in the project development.
As for the public school’s surplus carryover request, County Administrator Doug Stanley told the board that in the current uncertain COVID-19 pandemic financial landscape, the staff recommendation was to return half of that $1.6 million total at this time. Discussion with Acting Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard indicated a school board desire to be able to at least fund completion of the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School renovations to get the job done while contractors were still on site, which in the long run would be a money saver, she told the supervisors.
And speaking of COVID-19 consequences, the board got an update from Deputy County Emergency Services Director Rick Farrall on the planned reopening of county buildings and departments as part of the governor’s reopening plans tied to Executive Order 61 – see related story.
And see all of these discussions in the video recording of the supervisors’ May 12 virtual work session: (Video by Dewaye Coats, courtesy of Warren County)
Local Government
Town ups the ante in dispute with governor over COVID-19 guidelines
Following a self-congratulatory opening interim town manager’s report, and Councilman Jacob Meza’s concurrence with Mr. Tederick’s assessment of what a fine job he, council and staff have done navigating the COVID-19 pandemic emergency management response, the Front Royal Town Council tackled a nine-item meeting agenda.
Sandwiching that agenda were two COVID-19 pandemic-related matters with perhaps long-term implications for the town. The first was a scheduled Public Hearing and vote on a Budget Amendment that would authorize the allocation of $1 million of General Fund reserves to a third-party non-profit organization for distribution “to eligible affected businesses and residents from the COVID-19 pandemic” – the second we’ll get to in two paragraphs.
It was not clear from the virtual meeting online discussion whether the relief proposal was a pared-back version of the previously discussed $1.5 million proposal, $1 million dedicated to businesses, to first pay back town utility bills or taxes, and half a million dollars to citizen relief on back town utility bills.
And while the proposal garnered the only pre-submitted public comments, three for (Rick Novak, Craig Laird, and The Kiln Doctor proprietors), one against as a flawed and incomplete plan (Linda Allen), the outcome was somewhat anti-climactic. On a motion by Jacob Meza, seconded by Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, council unanimously tabled a vote until the next meeting. Prior to the tabling, Councilwoman Lori Cockrell reiterated distinct public feedback she has received against the idea while the Town’s tax revenue and reserve fund pictures remain murky due to COVID-19 impacts.
On the back end of the COVID-19 related open meeting agenda was the approval of a Resolution requesting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to allow the town government to determine when to reopen businesses within the town limits.
A lengthy proposed Resolution on that matter read into the meeting record by Clerk Tina Presley was abandoned when Meza offered an amended version. Responding to a question from Mayor Gene Tewalt on the necessity of reading a second, lengthy Resolution into the record, Meza, with the assistance of Town Attorney Doug Napier, explained there were substantive differences that bore becoming part of the meeting record.
“Mr. Meza is correct, I think there is a significant difference, and a matter of emphasis in particular that there are some concerns of the Constitutionality of Governor Northam’s latest executive order,” Napier told the mayor, adding that he did not want to get into a Constitutional analysis of those questions.
After some jockeying as to who would relieve the council clerk of having to read a second, lengthy – three pages in the original – legalese-styled Resolution, that task went to the interim town manager, though after the reading Meza appeared apologetic for not taking on the task himself.
Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock seconded Meza’s offering of the alternate Resolution.
Significant Differences
As Tederick began Meza’s alternate Resolution reading, the “significant differences” cited by Napier were immediately apparent. The first Resolution’s opening line that the Front Royal Town Council was “Requesting Governor Northam To Allow Town Council to Determine When to Open Up Local Businesses” was changed to the Front Royal Town Council “asserting its competence to determine when to open up local businesses”.
The two following paragraphs in the original citing geographical differences between the town and Warren County compared to more heavily hit metro areas as a basis for what initially was a request to the governor were deleted.
Two following paragraphs in the original citing a March 16 action by President Trump urging “people to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people” and a March 17 Declaration by Governor Northam and the Virginia State Health Commissioner following the president’s lead of the previous day, as well as urging “all Virginians aged 65 and over to self-quarantine” was also deleted.
Added was a graph noting that, “The Virginia Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg has declared Executive Order (no number cited in Resolution) un-Constitutional, as it relates to the operations of an indoor gun range in the case of Lynchburg Range and Training versus Northam,” followed by observing that the U.S. Department of Justice of Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr had joined the Lynchburg lawsuit “on behalf of a small church in Chincoteague” arguing that restrictions on church gatherings violate the U.S. Constitution “stating in part, quote, ‘There is no pandemic exception for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,’ end quote,” Tederick read.
The Resolution adds that “the Town of Front Royal doubts the constitutionality of Governor Northam’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, and finds them irreconcilable with the freedoms of assembly, religion, and other rights enshrined in the Constitutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States of America”.
So the change in tone and direction from the originally proposed Resolution was, as noted by the town attorney, “significant”, changing the focus from citing geographical and demographic differences from severely health-impacted Virginia urban and metro areas and the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District in which Front Royal and Warren County lie, as justification for a request; to an “assertion” of the Town’s authority to self-govern in what it now views as a Constitutional struggle over First Amendment rights, most particularly it would seem, freedom of religious assembly without health-guided regulations; and the right to target shoot within a confined area you pay for the privilege of doing.
Stabilized and Consistent
Valley Health employee Meza’s alternate Resolution then offered a series of local COVID-19 statistics to justify the town council’s “competence to determine when to open up local businesses” as opposed to the governor and state health department officials.
“Whereas according to the latest available numbers from the Lord Fairfax Health District of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county of which the town is part, there are few hospitalizations and one death. And furthermore, these numbers of hospitalizations appear to have been stabilized and have remained consistent for some time now,” Tederick read.
The one death is correct, having as noted in a previous Royal Examiner story been recorded within the past week, about two months after pandemic restrictions were put in place in Virginia. Also as we reported yesterday in our story about the “Great American Tailgate” Mother’s Day gathering in Front Royal, over the week between May 3 and May 10, Warren County’s cases rose about 40% (61 to 85); hospitalizations were up 200% (3 to 9), and our first COVID-19 death after two months of record-keeping was recorded, without distinction as to whether it was in or out of town.
While these numbers remain significantly lower than more hard-hit metropolitan areas, are they “stabilized” and “consistent”? Several questions bear asking as we pivot governmentally:
1 – If Front Royal re-opens will it be with state-ordered precautionary guidelines in place?
2 – Will social distancing standards be mandated by the Town or voluntary?
3 – Will we limit small business clientele to locals from our less affected health district, or will we attract visitors from our east (Fauquier, Prince William, and Loudoun Counties alone, a combined 4,336 cases, 87 deaths and 415 hospitalizations) and south (Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County, a combined 943 cases, 23 deaths, and 58 hospitalizations)? These are heavily hit areas likely to remain under tighter local restrictions with citizens also looking for a break from their pandemic-restricted reality.
And remember, all of the above statistics are accumulated within the limited testing availability that remains an issue across America.
Roll the dice
But recent history tells us we have a town council that likes to gamble.
Against the advice of a former town manager, town finance director, not to mention the administrator of the New Market Tax Credit program, also following Mr. Meza’s urging they gambled on a 30-year, 1.5% NMTC interest rate on construction of the new Front Royal Police Headquarters that the project didn’t even qualify for. Now they have chosen to gamble taxpayer dollars on attorneys, according to the Damiani & Damiani website prominently known for their auto accident casework, to convince a jury that the FRPD interest-rate gamble built on a verbal promise from the former EDA executive director wasn’t their fault.
Now it appears our elected town leaders have chosen to gamble that COVID-19 is a First Amendment political issue, rather than a pandemic health crisis issue. And even if admitted it is, at least partially a health crisis, perhaps one mismanaged in part by a state executive bureaucracy treading an unfamiliar medical landscape, should we here in the Northern Shenandoah Valley worry, or are we immune to predicted second or third waves of the virus’s spread?
Yes, we need to find ways to prop up our struggling local business community and citizenry and move toward re-openings and re-hirings as Rick Novak, Craig Laird and The Kiln Doctor owners urged council by submitted emails Monday. But shouldn’t that movement come carefully, assuring both that those who need the support get it, rather than some who might simply try to profiteer off a crisis, as Linda Allen observed in her submitted criticism of the draft Town Recovery Plan; and that we do not jeopardize our own or the health of others as we try to get back to a more normal and financially solvent way of life?
And will the Town move forward based on accumulated medical data or a politically-driven stance focused on perhaps inconsistently or over-cautiously applied social distancing guidelines, particularly as they apply to religious and business activities?
Meza’s motion, seconded by the vice mayor, to approve the alternate Resolution questioning the Constitutionality of the governor’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, as read into the record was approved by a unanimous roll call vote.
See this discussion and council’s other business in the linked virtual recording. Also, see below the entire original and alternate Resolution drafts; and more on council’s other business in coming Royal Examiner stories:
This originally-drafted Resolution was NOT approved. The approved, Meza-presented alternate Resolution follows below this one. (Publisher’s Note: Misspelled words or grammatical errors were not added by the Royal Examiner, these Resolutions were taken verbatim from Town-provided documents.)
RESOLUTION
Of the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia Requesting Governor Northam To Allow Town Council to Determine When to Open Up Local Businesses
WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia is a diverse State composed of many local jurisdictions which vary in size from large, densely populated metropolitan areas, to small towns and
villages, to rural, sparsely populated rural areas.
WHEREAS, the Town of Front Royal (the Town) and its surrounding jurisdiction, the County of Warren (the County), are both smaller, more rural, less densely populated parts of the
Commonwealth than many of the other parts of Virginia; and
WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, and declared
the anticipated effects of COVID-19 to be a disaster as described in Section 44-146.16 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended; and
WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, Governor Northam announced a ban on all gatherings of one hundred (100) or more people statewide; and
WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, President Donald Trump urged people to avoid gathering in groups of more than ten (10) people; and
WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, Governor Northam and the State Health Commissioner issued a Declaration of Public Health Emergency addressing the need to increase social distancing to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the Governor, by press release, urged all Virginians to follow the federal guidance limiting non-essential gatherings of more than ten (10) people and urging all Virginians aged 65 and older to self-quarantine; and
WHEREAS, in response to the Governor Northam’s Orders and the Declarations so mentioned, Town Council of the Town of Front Royal (Town Council) was satisfied shortly thereafter in March, 2020, that the public health threat posed by COVID-19 constituted a real and substantial threat to health and safety of persons and property in the Town, and that a declaration of local emergency was necessary and essential to the Town.
WHEREAS, according to the latest available numbers from the Lord Fairfax Health District of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County, of which the Town is a part, there are but four hospitalizations and no deaths (no figures are available for the Town itself, but the Town has a population of approximately 15,240, while the County as a whole has a population of approximately 40,164). These numbers of hospitalization appear to have stabilized and have remained consistent for some time now; and
WHEREAS, there is located in the Town an excellent hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital, a member of the Valley Health system of hospitals and other top-of-the-line health care facilities and health care professionals serving the northern Shenandoah Valley, including the County, as well as parts of West Virginia; and
WHEREAS, as the Town Council’s declaration of local emergency in March, 2020, shortly after Governor Northam’s and the State Health Commissioner’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency were issued, Town Council has taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, and has reacted seriously to it ever since, urging social distancing, urging citizens to stay and work from home whenever and wherever possible (including its own Town staff); and
WHEREAS, most commercial businesses within the corporate limits of the Town are small ones, independently owned and operated, not franchises or affiliated with large national or international chains. Most of these business are owned and operated by people who do not have large financial resources and do not have the resources to stay closed indefinitely. Many, if not most, of these businesses are of the type which depend on being physically open to customers in order to survive; and
WHEREAS, these businesses have done everything in their power to comply with all Orders, Declarations, and recommendations so mentioned, whether or not they have the force of law, simply because the owners and operators are good citizens; however, many, if not most, are facing permanent closure if they are not able to open very quickly for some sort of business. Permanent closure for the owners and operators of these small businesses would mean financial ruin for them and their families; and
WHEREAS, the Town in 1989 lost its biggest employer, Avtex, which employed thousands of workers, causing the local unemployment rate to rise to very high levels, which in turn devasted the local business economy in Town. The physical site on which Avtex was located was highly polluted, and after it was cleaned up, it was designated a Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency, which has left the Town will a certain lasting economic stigma. It has taken the Town many years to rebuild its local economy, which has still not been fully accomplished: in fact, beginning in 2017, Town Council approved and embarked upon a Downtown Revitalization Plan, a part of which was applying for and being granted a Community Development Block Grant by the Virginia Department of Community Development, which was just started which the COVID-19 outbreak began; and
WHEREAS, just as the Town seemed to be turning the corner on its economic business future, the local Economic Development Authority, of which Town Council and Town staff is not a part, has become embroiled in legal and financial scandal, further jeopardizing the Town’s economic future. This scandal is still on-going and is the subject of multiple lawsuits and criminal investigations; and
WHEREAS, Town Council is comprised of local men and women who take their Town, their larger community, their Commonwealth, and the health and welfare, physical, mental, and economic, of the Town’s residents and citizens, seriously, and the Town Council members are quite able to assess local conditions carefully and in the best interests of their citizenry, as demonstrated by Town Council’s declaration of a local emergency almost as soon as Governor Northam and State Health Commissioner issued a State-wide Declaration of Public Health Emergency.
Likewise the citizens and residents of the Town have demonstrated remarkably good judgment and concern for their fellow citizens and resident by following said declarations to a “T”; and
WHEREAS, Town Council is of the opinion that State-wide public health pronouncements concerning COVID-19 as to what might be important and appropriate to large, more urban areas where large outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred, and where the local economies might be more robust, are less appropriate and meaningful as they are to a small, more rural, less economic robust jurisdiction such as the Town; and
WHEREAS, Town Council is further of the opinion that in this day and age, with wall-to-wall news coverage on smart phones, computers, televisions, and radios, and based on the citizens and residents of the Town having conducted themselves in an exemplary and responsible fashion to the declarations with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak to date, the citizens and residents of the Town will continue to use discretion and good judgment going forward if restrictions are relaxed and local businesses in Town are allowed by Governor Northam and Town Council to reopen on a local basis; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal that the Town Council respectfully requests the Honorable Ralph Northam, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, a limited exemption from Executive Order Numbers Fifty-One, Fifty-Three, and Fifty-Five, and further Executive Orders and Declarations of the Commonwealth as they may relate to COVID-19 closing of businesses, social distancing, and social gatherings, only to the extent as they may relate to commercial businesses and enterprises within the corporate limits within the Town of Front Royal, so as to allow Town Council to determine when and how local business in the Town limits can safely reopen; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Town Council that if this Resolution is looked upon favorably by Governor Northam and Governor Northam grants said request, and if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths in Warren County trend significantly upward while this limited exemption is in place, that Town Council will of its own accord take such action to restrict Town business activity as appropriate under the circumstances, and if necessary, request Governor Northam to impose such lawful actions to secure the public health as appropriate under the circumstances; and
FURTHER, BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Manger and Town Attorney are hereby directed to take all lawful, necessary, and appropriate actions to effectuate this Resolution.
Now the second Resolution that was adopted:
This Resolution was approved at the Regular Meeting of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, Town Council conducted on May 11, 2020.
RESOLUTION
Of the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia Asserting its Competence to Determine When to Open Up Local Businesses
WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, and
WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, Governor Northam announced a ban on all gatherings of one hundred (100) or more people statewide; and
WHEREAS, on March 23, 2020, Governor Northam issued Executive Order 53, banning public and private gatherings of more than ten people, shutting down certain business and other entities, deeming some functions “essential” and excluding others, including religious worship; and .
WHEREAS, on March 30, 2020, Governor Northam issued Executive Order 55, banning Virginia residents from leaving their house except for certain authorized purposes; and
WHEREAS, the Virginia Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg has declared Executive Order unconstitutional as it relates to the operations of an indoor gun range in the case of Lynchburg Range and Training v. Northam; and
WHEREAS, the U.S. Department of Justice has joined a lawsuit in behalf of a small church in Chincoteague, Virginia, who is suing Governor Northam, arguing that the application of his Orders against the church violate the U.S. Constitution, stating in part, “there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its Bill of Rights;” and
WHEREAS, other establishments throughout the Commonwealth, including gyms, have
sued Governor Northam alleging that he has exceeded his authority under both the State and Federal Constitutions; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Front Royal doubts the constitutionality of Governor Northam’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, and finds them irreconcilable with the freedoms of assembly, religion, and other rights enshrined in the Constitutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States of America; and
WHEREAS, according to the latest available numbers from the Lord Fairfax Health District of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County, of which the Town is a part, there are few hospitalizations and one death, and furthermore these numbers of hospitalization appear to have stabilized and have remained consistent for some time now; and
WHEREAS, there is located in the Town an excellent hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital, a member of the Valley Health system of hospitals and other top-of-the-line health care facilities and health care professionals serving the northern Shenandoah Valley, including the County, as well as parts of West Virginia; and
WHEREAS, Town Council continues to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, and has reacted seriously to it since March, urging social distancing, urging citizens to stay and work from home whenever and wherever possible (including its own Town staff); and
WHEREAS, most commercial businesses within the corporate limits of the Town are small ones, independently owned and operated. Most of these business do not have the resources to stay closed indefinitely. Many, if not most, of these businesses must remain physically open to customers in order to survive; and
WHEREAS, these businesses have done everything in their power to comply with all Orders, Declarations, and recommendations so mentioned, whether or not they have the force of law, simply because the owners and operators are good citizens; however, many, if not most, are facing permanent closure if they are not able to open very quickly for some sort of business. Permanent closure for the owners and operators of these small businesses could mean financial ruin for them and their families; and
WHEREAS, beginning in 2017, Town Council approved and embarked upon a Downtown Revitalization Plan, a part of which was applying for and being granted a Community Development Block Grant by the Virginia Department of Community Development, which had just commenced when the COVID-19 outbreak began; and
WHEREAS, Town government is comprised of local men and women who take their Town, their larger community, their Commonwealth, and the health and welfare, physical, mental, and economic, of the Town’s residents and citizens seriously, and the Town government is able, and is better situated, to assess local conditions carefully and in the best interests of their citizenry.
Likewise the citizens and residents of the Town have demonstrated remarkably good judgment and concern for their fellow citizens and residents by faithfully following said guidelines and orders; and
WHEREAS, Town Council is of the opinion that a single statewide approach is inappropriate for Virginia, which contains rural localities like Front Royal that remain largely unaffected by the COVID outbreak; and
WHEREAS, Town Council is further of the opinion that the citizens and residents of the Town will continue to use discretion and good judgment going forward; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal that the Town Council respectfully requests the Honorable Ralph Northam, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, a limited exemption from Executive Order Numbers Fifty-One, Fifty-Three, and Fifty-Five, and further Executive Orders and Declarations of the Commonwealth as they may relate to COVID-19 closing of businesses, social distancing, and social gatherings, only to the extent as they may relate to commercial businesses and enterprises within the corporate limits within the Town of Front Royal, so as to allow Town Council to determine when and how local business in the Town limits can safely reopen; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Town Council that if this Resolution is looked upon favorably by Governor Northam and Governor Northam grants said request, and if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths in Warren County trend significantly upward while this limited exemption is in place, that Town Council will of its own accord take such action to restrict Town business activity as appropriate under the circumstances, and if necessary, request Governor Northam to impose such lawful actions to secure the public health as appropriate under the circumstances; and
FURTHER, BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Manger and Town Attorney are hereby directed to take all lawful, necessary, and appropriate actions to effectuate this Resolution.
ADOPTED this 11th day of May, 2020,
*************************************************************************************
Local Government
‘Cancer’ gone from EDA, will Town belligerence follow suit in November?
The Warren County Board of Supervisors decision to delay consideration of absorption of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority into a County Department was made in large part to see if the Town’s current belligerent and litigious attitude toward the EDA changes after the November town election at which three council seats could experience electoral turnover.
And while one might consider the potential of such change as “ballot box surgery” as previously referenced, further examination of the virtual-world broadcast of the May 5th supervisors’ work session discussion of the future structure of the half-century-old Town-County EDA indicated the context of South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers’ “cancer removal” observation was directed at the progress of the EDA now, as opposed to that of the town government in six to seven months.
“Yes, the former (EDA) board was there for everything that happened, but for a long period, they did a lot of good things until cancer moved in. And hopefully, the cancer is gone. I would just like to see them have an opportunity for a while longer to be cancer-free at this point,” Cullers said on the heels of Board Chairman Walter Mabe’s observation about the Town’s current hostility toward a re-tooled and forward-looking EDA.
“I’m happy with the way that it’s going,” Mabe had just observed of the new EDA board and staff, “But I think bringing Mr. Parsons and Gretchen (EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson) under the umbrella of the County might be something that the overall public would want; and then they can go sell the product no matter where it’s at, whether it’s in the town or county.
“The only thing we have to work out is how the Town is going to help pay for it. And that’s a hard discussion with the current management that’s there,” Mabe said pointedly of the current town council majority and executive leadership.
County Attorney Jason Ham then observed that the Town remains affiliated with the joint EDA dating to the mid-1960s despite the council initiative to have the State General Assembly authorized them to become the first municipality in Virginia to be allowed to create a second, unilateral EDA while still affiliated with its original one.
“And now we’ve got to make them step back up to the plate,” Mabe said of the Town of Front Royal government’s continued existing EDA membership.
“Well, why?” Ham replied, observing, “Of course we have an agreement with them that says otherwise, but the plan they’re talking about making their own … They’re effectively asking permission to make a second (EDA).”
There followed some confusion as to the precise status of that request. The board directed staff to sort out whether after “sailing through” the State House and Senate, apparently without much discussion, authorization for a second Front Royal EDA had yet been signed into law by the governor.
But Cullers wondered whether County absorption of the EDA at this point might not send a wrong message. That message is that the County has counted the Town out of all future EDA plans, accepting that its current path of finger-pointing in civil litigation seeking recovery of approximately the same $21 million as the EDA itself is attempting to recover from 23 individual and business entity civil defendants alleged to have conspired with the former EDA executive director in misdirecting EDA assets invested by both the County and Town, is a permanent stance.
“I don’t know how we’re going to bring the Town (on) board by saying we’re going to take over the EDA … Yes, they’re not willing to play well with the ball, but by doing that, we’re taking the ball away,” Cullers added of any hope of a redirection of the current council-interim town manager path away from cooperation with the County and EDA in righting its operational and financial ship.
“I feel with the new people on the (EDA) board – it seems like they’re headed in the right direction. I’d like them to stay where they are and give them more time to see where they can go before we make this radical change,” Cullers told her colleagues.
Also present in the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room with Mabe and Cullers forming a meeting quorum, Archie Fox agreed, suggesting putting off a decision for several months.
County Administrator Doug Stanley observed that the County has already become Fiscal Agent for the EDA had “changed things 75%” as to organizational relationships, “The remaining 25% simply is who do they (EDA staff) report to on a daily basis,” Stanley told the supervisors. The previous discussion has indicated a desire to preserve the volunteer EDA Board of Directors in a direct oversight and advisory capacity to the supervisors were the EDA move to a County Department made.
“This gives the Town a little more time to reconsider their current decisions; maybe get on board where things (are). Otherwise, we’re kind of shutting the door by saying ‘We’re changing this’,” Cullers said, continuing to hold out hope for a major shift in the town government perspective.
The county administrator noted that at the State level the Virginia Economic Development Partnership is encouraging regional EDA’s for a joint approach to economic development, precisely the opposite direction the Town has chosen to move toward.
“They want real cooperation and that will not be the way it plays out if the County and Town end up creating their own, separate (EDA’s) – we’ll be going in the opposite direction, where we should be getting bigger, collaborating with our neighbors,” Stanley said.
Having retreated to the relative safety of his car after delivery of fresh Apple House donuts to his colleagues, Tony Carter concurred remotely with Cullers and Fox that the board waits till near the end of the year to see if there is any shift in the Town’s “I, Me, Mine” attitude (with a lyrical nod, late Beatles George Harrison’s way) be it by electoral and appointed personnel changes within town government or a shift in perspectives of existing members, or a combination of both.
Carter noted the overlapping economic interests of the town and county governments, often straddling the border between the two municipalities as occurred in the development of the Route 522/340 North Corridor and in the Happy Creek-Shenandoah Shores area.
Choosing optimism for the future over a pessimistic present, the board reached a consensus to allow the Town time to reassess its hostile and reclusive legal stance toward the EDA, be it by personal reflection or citizen “surgery” at the ballot box.
“I look at it as the first week in January we get triggered to start looking at it again,” Chairman Mabe said, adding, “And we will know November 4th who the winners are. And by following the candidates we’ll kind of know which way that they’re thinking.”
Indeed, we will – should be an interesting 2020 electoral season, not only on the national but local front as well.
Local Government
FRLP presents evolving development plan despite uncertain financial times
Some six years down the road from the friendly annexation into town of Front Royal Limited Partnership’s 604 acres earmarked for residential and mixed use development off Mary’s Shady Lane on the town’s east side, FRLP principal David Vazzana brought his evolving developmental plan back to the Front Royal Planning Commission Wednesday night, May 6.
After a power point presentation by the virtually present Vazzana, one commission member expressed gratitude for the detailed and graphically enhanced material.
“This is a wonderful presentation – I really learned a lot from this. And I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the work you put into the visuals, because it’ll be useful …” Cee Ann Davis told Vazzana of the path forward on his amended plans for the property.
Those plans include 106 acres for a solar power farm and another 153 acres for a Data Center Campus, as well as 138 acres left as wooded and open space on the property’s more topographically challenged western area. Those changes leave 207 acres of the now Agriculturally-zoned land for rezoning to residential development. Vazzana estimated a Phase One of that development for 400 to 800 homes on 125 acres. FRLP owns another 150-acre parcel also earmarked for future development by the Town Comprehensive Plan, but that is another discussion for another planning district and day.
As things stand now Vazzana acknowledged myriad unknowns from financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and response, particularly as they might impact the new housing market and banking options in residential investments.
“Obviously things have changed significantly since February (when the amended plan was first brought to the Town planners) and I appreciate your bearing with me on this as my thinking has also continued to evolve in light of present circumstances,” Vazzana told the commission.
Part of that evolution is delaying a public hearing on his proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments for his project to avoid multiple hearings on what could be a constantly changing endgame in the current fluid economic environment.
So following completion of his presentation it was agreed to table the FRLP Comp Plan Amendment requests until the economic landscape becomes clearer and FRLP might be able to consolidate its three proposals into a more finalized, perhaps single developmental and amendment request.
The FRLP 604-acre property has been given its own “Marshall Planning District” designation for the Marshall family connections to property around Mary’s Shady Lane. That includes some crumbling remains of one structure and a cemetery of the family that produced the fourth, and some consider the most important, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Marshall. Those historical sites would be preserved in the FRLP plans.
Vazzana addressed one long-time sticking point for FRLP’s development plan, transportation infrastructure providing egress and ingress to what was originally envisioned as a primarily residential development once discussed by a regional developer – Centex if I recall – at as many as 1862 homes. Presenting graphics on three potential access roads into the property, a fourth might potentially be added it was noted, Vazzana said a goal for him from the start was to give the residential development a “neighborhood feel”.
To achieve that “feel” the use of multiple access roads are now planned. That would avoid potential bottlenecks at a single primary entrance point into an originally Town-requested East-West connector road funded by FRLP. However, Vazzana’s presentation noted that existing road improvements would be necessary tied to all three access points – how much at what expense, and would those costs be shared, remain at issue.
Vazzana observed cutting back the total number of homes and thus traffic could reduce necessary improvements to existing roads saving millions in road infrastructure costs.
“The Town has historically been unwilling to fund any infrastructure to improve the safety or capacity of its transportation network serving the Happy Creek Technology Park and Northeast Planning Area,” one page of the FRLP power point observed.
An Eastern Access would be at Shenandoah Shores Road; Central Access at Mary’s Shady Lane; and Eastern Access into Manassas Avenue and/or Eighth Street.
Of transportation and solar field planning, Vazzana addressed discussions with Southern Railroad regarding the Mary’s Shady Lane crossing onto Happy Creek Road and Dominion Power line right of way running across a portion of the property. He said he hoped to receive permission to install solar panels under the power lines, which would increase the acreage of the solar array. However, pointing to historical difficulties in negotiating with either railroad or power companies, he noted his assumptions on desired outcomes with both were that they would most likely not be achieved.
Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant called the proposal timely and observed that the potential tax revenue generated to the Town by the Data Center would likely more than compensate for the relatively low tax generation from the solar field.
And next door
Following the FRLP presentation the planning commission reviewed a request from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority for the rezoning of two of its properties adjacent to the Marshall Planning District-FRLP parcel.
Merchant told his fellow commissioners that the EDA wanted to return the parcels to their original Industrial-2 zoning, from R-1.
Merchant said the agenda item was not up for immediate movement toward approval, but rather was included as a “heads up” as it might impact the FRLP-Marshall District proposal or vice versa.
Commission Chairman Doug Jones noted the surrounding Progress Drive area commercial zoning at the EDA’s Happy Creek Technology Park, observing, “To me that’s a very logical reason to approve that rezoning.”
“What is the story going on here – hadn’t we made some changes there a while ago when this was going to be the police academy or something?” one commissioner asked, drawing some laughter concerning the aborted police academy project. As readers will recall the EDA police academy project is now one target of the EDA forensic audit and consequent civil litigation that linked the names of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, late Sheriff Daniel McEathron and ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran.
But that too, is another story for another day – eventually in court more than likely.
For today, Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock explained the zoning change involved the EDA’s attempt to improve its properties’ “Tier” rankings with the State Economic Development Partnership to make its properties more marketable.
See that brief discussion and the lengthy but informative FRLP presentation in the virtual recording:
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NE
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 8
73/59°F
71/54°F