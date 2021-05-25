Community Events
Warren County Parks & Rec announces hours for Stokes Community Swimming Pool
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open for the 2021 Season on Saturday, May 29th and will be open weekends only until June 12th.
The following are the operating hours for the 2021 Season:
- Monday through Friday: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 5:30 p.m.
Community Events
Warren County Splash Pad 2021 Opening
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will be opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
COVID-19 social distancing requirements will be posted at the Splash Pad, or available at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-7750.
Community Events
2021 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held June 23 & 24
Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and June 24.
Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this eighth annual Summit is Empowered, BOLD with a Purpose: Finding Clarity Beyond Crisis. Last year, there were over 1,200 online viewers and more than 800 participated in this unique, innovative and interactive Summit aimed at improving the lives of Virginia’s more than 108,000 women veterans.
There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online at host.regform.com.
The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 23 and concludes mid-afternoon on June 24. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.
“Virginia is home to the largest percentage per population of women military veterans of any state in America – more than 108,000. This number grows each year as more women veterans transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs. “This 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is a great example of how the Commonwealth serves as a leader in recognizing the challenges women veterans face and the many opportunities available to them. As a women veteran, I am pleased to be part of this outstanding program.”
“We are excited that more and more women veterans are choosing Virginia as their post-military home, as the Commonwealth is a place where women veterans can grow professionally and personally. Through our many programs, including the Women Veterans Summit, VDVS connects women veterans with tailored resources that help them be successful,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.
“The Virginia Employment Commission honors and salutes our female Veterans, said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Our female veterans made many sacrifices for our country in the Armed Forces and civilian life. We express our gratitude with the highest appreciation.”
“As a proud Army veteran, I have been involved in different roles in every one of our Virginia Women Veterans Summits and I have seen how rewarding and life-changing they can be,” said Annie Walker, VDVS Deputy Commissioner. “I encourage all women veterans to register today to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. There is no cost to register and the experience will serve to better the lives of my fellow women veterans in the civilian world.”
In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), other participating partners in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit include Comcast, Cox Communications, Dominion Energy, Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM), the Virginia Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), and Virginia Relay.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.
The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices at vec.virginia.gov/vec-local-offices or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of June. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, June 5
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to be invited to Google Hangouts. For ages 12-18.
Monday, June 7
- Summer Reading Club begins. Favorite animals and amazing stories give you Tails and Tales, a fun-filled summer reading club for all ages! Register online or in person. Read some great tales, log your books, and pick up your prize when you visit Samuels Library. Summer Reading Club is sponsored by FOSL (Friends of Samuels Library), Rotary Club of Warren County, and Elks Lodge #2382.
- 11:00 Tails and Tales Story Time. In celebration of Summer Reading Club, we will have Tails and Tales Story Time in the Children’s Garden. Registration is suggested. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside. This event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Tuesday, June 8
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! Learn about the different layers of soil, what happens in each, and how they can change. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 9
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. It’s Picnic Time! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we are on a picnic. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 10
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! It’s Picnic Time! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we are on a picnic. Attendance is limited, so registration is required for every child. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be cancelled.
Saturday, June 12
- 11:00 Super Salad Sensations: A Children’s Garden Program. “Lettuce” plant the ingredients for a tasty salad during this planting party! For ages 6-11. Attendance is limited, so registration is required for every child. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled.
Tuesday, June 15
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we will learn about the tilt of the earth and how it causes the seasons. Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 16
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. Miss Pattie will read beautiful stories this week, for our In the Garden theme. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 17
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Miss Pattie will read beautiful stories this week, for our In the Garden theme. Registration is suggested. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, June 22
- 3:30 Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week, we will explore the laws of motion, in the Children’s Garden. Registration is suggested. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 23
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. What amazing creatures will we find in our jungle stories this week? Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 24
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Bring in your child for an enjoyable time filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, and finger plays in our Children’s Garden! What amazing creatures will we find in our jungle stories this week? Registration is suggested. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Monday, June 28
- 2:00 Cinderella Tales. Many of our favorite stories have been passed down from generation to generation all around the world! We will discuss how the story of Cinderella is similar and different among many cultures in the world. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, June 29
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week, we will discover copper reactions and answer the question, “Why is the Statue of Liberty green?” Request a S.T.E.M. kit from the Children’s desk after watching this program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 30
- 1:00 Virtual Storytime. Let’s Go Fishing! We’re sure to catch some good stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Community Events
Memorial Day Ceremony and Salute to the Dogs of War returns to Warren County Courthouse grounds
Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the community, the 2021 observance of Memorial Day in Front Royal will be held in front of the courthouse on East Main Street, beginning at noon on Monday, May 31.
Until last year, a ceremony attracting up to 300 onlookers and some 20 participants had been held at the Gazebo further east down East Main Street. For reasons now well known to town residents, organizers Robert MacDougall, a U.S Marine Corps reserve officer, and Malcolm Barr Sr., a veteran of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, have shortened the ceremony, reduced participation, and ask onlookers – about 30 last year – to abide by state rules governing outdoor activities.
This year, lay preacher Michael Williams will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, recite a blessing to Warren County’s and America’s war dead, adding a blessing of the dogs of war in what is a unique part of the ceremonial. The first dogs entering World War II as aides to U.S. military units were trained in Front Royal.
During the past decade military dogs have become a featured part of Memorial Day in Warren County. This year, the inurned remains of a military dog will be blessed before his assignment to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter to become part of a permanent shrine honoring military canines.
Cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy will be in attendance during a traditional wreath laying ceremony, flowers donated by Betty Showers, owner of Fussell Florists.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution announce winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest
On May 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) had a ceremony to award Brenna Salins as the winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest. Brenna drew a poster to honor Emily Geiger, an American Revolutionary War heroine.
Emily Geiger was the daughter of John Geiger and Emily Murff of South Carolina. Her father was a strong believer in the colonial effort to gain independence from Great Britain. Soon after the siege of Ninety Six in South Carolina, General Nathanael Greene needed to send an order to General Thomas Sumter on the Wateree River to join forces. The country was full of British and Tories and no one was willing to undertake this dangerous mission. Geiger’s father was infirm at the time, so Emily, although only 16-years-old, volunteered to deliver this message across enemy territory. This was a 70 mile trek over difficult terrain to include a dense marsh. General Greene wrote a letter and gave it to her, while at the same time communicating the message verbally in case something happened.
On the second day, British scouts intercepted her near the Congaree River. Because she was coming from the direction of Greene’s army, she was suspected and confined to a room. She told her captors she was on a journey to visit her Uncle Jacob. The officer interviewing her called for an old Loyalist matron to search her. When they weren’t looking, Emily tore the message to pieces and ate it all. When the matron searched her, she found nothing. She was let go and given an escort to her Uncle Jacob’s house. Once there, she made her way to General Sumter and delivered the message verbally.
Because of her valiant and dangerous journey, Sumter was able to combine with Greene’s Army, and they were then able to force the British Army under Lord Rawdon into retreat and assist in the final efforts to win the American Revolutionary War.
The poster contest is open to all 3rd, 4th and 5th grade aged students interested in the American Revolution. It is open to public school, parochial, home schooled, scouting or Children of the American Revolution students. Young artists with an enthusiasm toward art, a love of American history or a passion in creative expression can submit their posters to the Colonel James Wood II Chapter for competition.
For academic years ending in event numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Events. For years ending in odd numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Person or Persons.
Community Events
Able Forces announces return of Veterans Resource Specialist
Able Forces Foundation will once again be hosting Andre Miller, Resource Specialist, Virginia Veteran and Family Support, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, to assist veterans and their dependents in filing claims for federal and State veteran benefits.
This will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Able Forces Foundation (115 Chester Street, Suite B | Front Royal, VA 22630).
We follow all state and CDC guidelines for your safety. Please call 540-631-9600 to make an appointment.
Wind: 5mph ESE
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 8
86/59°F
75/48°F