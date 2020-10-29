Town Notices
Warren County Parks winter hours reminder
Winter park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk, and effective November 3, 2020, through March 8, 2021, at the locations listed below:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.
Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween
The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.
However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.
The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.
Town Notice: Town offices closed October 12th for Columbus Day
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, in observance of Columbus Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).
Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.
We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St for new dwellings on September 23, 2020, from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Duck Street will be closed from Forrest Hill Drive to the first VDOT entrance. Residents in Hensel Stone Subdivision will be detoured up Forrest Hill Drive.
Detour signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of signs and crews working.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Questions? Please call Public Works 540-635-7819
Main Street to stay closed on weekends until end of November
The weekend closures of Main Street will continue until the Governor of Virginia lifts all such relevant business restrictions.
Since this date is unknown at this time, the Town Manager has been authorized by Town Council to continue the closure. Main Street will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic until November 30, 2020, weather permitting.
Please be aware of new directional signs for parking and the installation of handicap parking on Main Street beginning September 4, 2020. The closure will be revised somewhat to allow traffic to enter Main Street from the west and continue onto Chester Street leaving the Gazebo Parking Lot’s three entrances open. Main Street from the east will allow traffic to enter Main Street and continue onto Crescent Street. The hours for the weekend closure are Friday at 4:30 pm – Monday at 7:00 am with exception to Labor Day weekend. The closure will be extended to Tuesday at 7:00 am.
The Front Royal Town Council encourages all citizens and visitors to visit all our restaurants and businesses throughout the Town. Please maintain six feet social distancing and wear masks when required, following the guidelines as directed by Governor Northam. Businesses and restaurants may provide additional guidelines for their establishments.
Should you have questions, please contact Interim Town Manager at (540) 635-8007.
